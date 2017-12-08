Fantasy Football Week 14: Martavis Bryant among Jamey Eisenberg's favorite sleepers at WR

With JuJu Smith-Schuster suspended for Week 14 against the Ravens, Jamey Eisenberg says Martavis Bryant has the chance to help Fantasy owners in a big way.

It's been an up-and-down season for Martavis Bryant when it comes to his Fantasy value. After a rough start, he might finally be ready to deliver, especially in Week 14 against Baltimore.

Bryant was touted as a breakout candidate this season in his comeback from last year's suspension, but he struggled early on and was outplayed by rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster. Bryant pouted and was benched by the Steelers, and Fantasy owners dropped him in the majority of leagues as a result. 

But when Smith-Schuster hurt his hamstring two weeks ago, Bryant proved he could be a useful Fantasy option against Green Bay. And here we are again in Week 14 with Smith-Schuster out because of a one-game suspension.

Bryant is among my favorite wide receiver sleepers for Week 14, and you can see all of the players in the video above. I'm expecting a big game from Bryant, and he should deliver against Baltimore at home.

