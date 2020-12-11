Take a second to give yourself a pat on the back if you've made it to the Fantasy Football playoffs during this crazy season. And even if you didn't the playoffs, well, you made it through 2020. I'll never be one of those people who will tweet or DM a professional athlete, talking smack to them about Fantasy sports (and you shouldn't either). But man, Christian McCaffrey burned us this year. I'm sure he wants to be healthy and playing, but it's just been one of those lost seasons for him where injuries just keep snowballing. I finally had the luxury of drafting McCaffrey in two leagues this season, and then 2020 reared it's ugly head.

I've been receiving many questions regarding what to do with Mike Davis this week so let's address that. Since Week 10 without McCaffrey, Davis has played 62% of the snaps for the Panthers, which is a good amount. On top of that, he's seen a 14% target share, also very solid. That would rank top-10 among running backs. What I'm mostly intrigued by, however, is this matchup. Davis faces the Broncos in Week 14, a defense that has been inconsistent against running backs over the past month. They did a decent job against the Dolphins and Chiefs in Weeks 11 and 13 but they were shredded by the Raiders and Saints in Weeks 10 and 12. In those games against the Raiders and Saints, this defense allowed an average of 188.5 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Davis is not McCaffrey, not even close, but I think he's in line for a floor of 15 touches in a pretty good matchup. Especially with the COVID concerns around the Panthers pass catchers, I consider Davis a solid RB2 in Week 14.

Below you'll find the rest of my thoughts on each game this week, with injuries, stats and more on every Fantasy relevant player.

All lines from Williams Hill Sportsbook.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

6-6 SU 7-5 6-6 ATS 6-6 8-3-1 Over-Under 7-5 6.26, 4th OFF YPP 5.67, 14th 5.77, 22nd DEF YPP 5.20, 7th 131, 25th QB Pressures 188, 2nd 153, 18th Pressures Allowed 130, 9th 75, cloudy Weather 75, cloudy Alexander Mattison is OUT for Week 14... T Ezra Cleveland, C Garrtt Bradbury, T Riley Reiff, TE Kyle Rudolph, TE Irv Smith Jr., MLB Eric Kendricks QUES Injuries WR Mike Evans, T Donovan Smith, CB Jamel Dean, OLB Jason Pierre-Paul, NT Steve McLendon QUES Kirk Cousins is on fire for Fantasy, averaging 38.5 pass attempts, 304.5 yards and 2.8 TDs per game over his past four... On the season he has 26 TDs with 12 INTs, completing 67.8% of his passes at 8.5 yards per attempt... TB is allowing the 15th fewest Fantasy points to QBs (94.5 passer rating), has given up multiple touchdown passes in six straight QB Tom Brady is currently QB10 in FPPG... On the season Brady has 31 total TDs (three rushing) with 11 INTs, completing 64.8% of his passes at 7.0 yards per attempt... MIN is allowing the 15th most Fantasy points to QBs (95.5 passer rating) but has allowed just five TDs with five INTs over past four games (CHI, DAL, CAR, JAC) Dalvin Cook is currently the RB2 in FPPG... Without Alexander Mattison in Week 13, Cook played 87% of the snaps... Week 13 usage: Cook 38 touches (career-high), 32-120-0 rushing, 6-59-0 on nine targets... His 49 RZ opportunities rank second in the NFL... TB allowing 3.0 YPC (fewest in the NFL) but 6.1 receptions per game to RBs, has not allowed RB over 59 rushing yards all season RB The last we heard was that Bruce Arians said Ronald Jones "needs to have 20 touches"... Snaps since Leonard Fournette returned in Week 7: Fournette 56%, Jones 39%... Week 12 usage: Jones 10 touches, 9-66-0 rushing, 1-37-1 receiving on two targets, Fournette had just six touches... Since Week 7, Fournette leads the team with 13 RZ opportunities, Jones has 11... MIN is allowing 4.4 YPC and 5.4 receptions per game to RBs, has given up at least 79 total yards to a running back in five of past six games Both Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson are currently Top-10 WRs in FPPG... Thielen leads MIN with a 29% target share, Jefferson 24%... Week 13 usage: Jefferson led the team in receiving with 9-121-1 on 12 targets, Thielen 8-75-1 on 11 targets... Thielen leads team with 16 RZ targets, Jefferson has eight... TB is allowing eight most Fantasy points to WRs, has given up 680 yards and five TDs to the position over past two games WR Since Week 9 when Antonio Brown joined the team, Mike Evans leads the team with a 21% target share, Chris Godwin 19%, Antonio Brown 18%, Rob Gronkowski 14%... Week 12 usage: Godwin 8-97-0 receiving on nine targets, Evans 3-50-2 on nine targets, Brown 2-11-0 on six targets... Since Week 9, Evans leads the team with 11 RZ targets, Gronkowski has four... MIN allowing third most Fantasy points to WRs, and 19 TDs allowed to WRs are tied for the most in the NFL Week 13 usage without Irv Smith Jr.: Kyle Rudolph zero receptions on two targets... Rudolph ran 35 routes, Tyler Conklin ran 30 on 53 dropbacks... TB is allowing the 13th most Fantasy points to TEs, has given up 61 yards or a touchdown to the position in seven of past nine games TE Week 12 usage: Gronkowski led team in receiving with 6-106-0 on seven targets, Cameron Brate 4-34-0 on six targets... Gronkowski ran 29 routes, Brate ran 21 on 45 dropbacks... MIN is allowing 12th fewest Fantasy points to TEs, has given up a touchdown in four of past eight games

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

8-4 SU 1-11 5-7 ATS 6-6 9-2-1 Over-Under 6-5-1 6.03, 5th OFF YPP 5.36, 21st 5.72, 20th DEF YPP 6.20, 32nd 142, 22nd QB Pressures 122, 31st 125, 7th Pressures Allowed 173, 22nd 70, cloudy Weather 70, cloudy WR A.J. Brown, T Dennis Kelly, CB Adoree' Jackson QUES Injuries RB James Robinson, TE Tyler Eifert, C Brandon Linder, CB Sidney Jones, LB Dakota Allen, WR Laviska Shenault QUES Ryan Tannehill is currently the QB9 in FPPG... Tannehill has been efficient, considering TEN has the fourth highest rush percentage in the NFL (48.4%)... On the season Tannehill has 28 TDs (two rushing) with five INTs, completing 64.9% of his passes at 7.9 yards per attempt... JAC allowing fourth most Fantasy points to QBs (105.6 passer rating), has given up multiple passing TDs in six straight QB Mike Glennon has provided volume in his first two starts, averaging 38.5 pass attempts... In his two starts, Glennon has three TDs with two INTs, completing 62.3% of his passes at 6.7 yards per attempt... TEN allowing the second most Fantasy points to QBs (97.1 passer rating), the 27 passing TDs allowed are the most in the NFL Derrick Henry is currently the RB5 in FPPG... Snaps this season: Henry 64%, Jeremy McNichols 27%, D'Onta Foreman 8%... Week 13 usage: Henry 16 touches, 15-60-0 rushing with one target... Henry's 56 RZ opportunities leads the NFL... JAC is allowing 4.4 YPC and 6.2 receptions per game to RBs, has given up at least 95 total yards to a running back in four straight games, Henry was limited to 25-84-0 rushing against JAC back in Week 2 RB James Robinson is currently the RB6 in FPPG... Snaps since Week 10: Robinson 84%, Dare Ogunbowale 17%... Week 13 usage: Robinson 24 touches, 18-78-1 rushing, 6-30-0 receiving on six targets... Robinson leads the team with 35 RZ opportunities... TEN allowing 4.2 YPC and 4.9 receptions per game to RBs and does good job limiting yards but has given up 15 total TDs in 12 games this season A.J. Brown is currently WR15 in FPPG while Corey Davis is WR18 in FPPG... Davis leads TEN with a 24% target share, Brown 23%, Adam Humphries 15%... Week 13 usage: Davis led the team in receiving with 11-182-1 on 12 targets, Brown 4-87-0 on seven targets... Brown is second on the team with 10 RZ targets, Davis has six... JAC is allowing the seventh most Fantasy points to WRs, has given up nine TDs to the position over past six games WR Week 13 target share (and snap percentage) with everybody back: D.J. Chark 17% (87%), Collin Johnson 15% (55%), Laviska Shenault 7% (35%), Keelan Cole 5% (69%)... Week 13 usage: Johnson led the team in receiving with 4-66-0 on six targets, Chark 2-41-0 on seven targets, Shenault 3-36-1 on three targets, added 30 rushing yards... Chark is second on the team with eight RZ targets... TEN is allowing the ninth most Fantasy points to WRs, just gave up 249 yards and three TDs to CLE WRs in Week 13 Week 13 usage without Jonnu Smith: Anthony Firkser 5-51-0 receiving on seven targets, MyCole Pruitt 1-22-1 receiving on two targets... Firkser ran 29 routes, Pruitt 12, Geoff Swaim ran 12 on 53 dropbacks... JAC allowing 10th most Fantasy points to TEs but just shut out Rudolph TE Week 13 usage: Tyler Eifert 6-45-0 receiving on six targets, James O'Shaughnessy 4-41-0 on six targets... Eifert ran 35 routes, O'Shaughnessy ran 15 on 48 dropbacks... TEN allowing eighth most Fantasy points to TEs, has given up TDs in three of past five games

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

6-6 SU 5-7 5-7 ATS 8-4 4-8 Over-Under 3-8-1 5.79, 9th OFF YPP 5.00, 28th 5.39, 13th DEF YPP 5.37, 11th 151, 16th QB Pressures 155, 13th 130, 9th Pressures Allowed 180, 27th 61, cloudy Weather 61, cloudy LB Isaiah Simmons, WR DeAndre Hopkins, RB Kenyan Drake, S Charles Washington, OLB De'Vondre Campbell, FS Jalen Thompson, DT Rashard Lawrence QUES Injuries QB Daniel Jones, CB Darnay Holmes, T Matt Peart, ILB Blake Martinez QUES Kyler Murray is still the QB4 in FPPG... He doesn't seem right since he injured his shoulder against the Seahawks, averaging just 20.3 rushing yards per game over past three... On the season Murray has 32 total TDs (10 rushing) with 10 INTs, completing 66.9% of his passes at 7.0 yards per attempt... NYG allowing third fewest Fantasy points to QBs (90.9 passer rating), has given up just three passing TDs with five INTs over past four games QB Daniel Jones, dealing with a hamstring injury, is questionable... Jones has nine total TDs (one rushing) with nine INTs, completing 63.2% of passes at 6.5 yards per attempt... If he's out, it'll be another Colt McCoy week... McCoy finished 13-22 for 105 yards with one TD and one INT in Week 13... ARI allowing 12th most Fantasy points to QBs (90.9 passer rating), has given up multiple TDs in five of past six games Snaps since Kenyan Drake returned in Week 10: Drake 51%, Chase Edmonds 51%... Week 13 usage: Drake 12 touches, 10-49-1 rushing, 2-9-0 receiving on three targets, Edmonds eight touches, 6-28-0 rushing, 2-15-0 receiving on six targets... Drake has 100 rushing yards or a touchdown in each of the past four games since returning... Since Week 10, Drake leads ARI with 21 RZ opportunities, Murray has just five... NYG allowing 4.2 YPC and 6.3 receptions per game to RBs, have given up four total TDs to RBs over past four games RB Since Week 7, Wayne Gallman is the RB10 in FPPG... Snaps since Week 7: Gallman 55%, Dion Lewis 24%, Alfred Morris 20%... Week 13 usage: Gallman 16-135-0 rushing with zero targets, Morris nine touches, 8-39-1 rushing... Since Week 7, Gallman leads team with 20 RZ opportunities, Lewis has five, Morris has five... ARI allowing 4.3 YPC and 4.1 catches per game to RBs, has allowed five TDs to position over past three DeAndre Hopkins is currently the WR7 in FPPG... Hopkins leads ARI with a 29% target share this season, Larry Fitzgerald 17%, Christian Kirk 16%... Week 13 usage: Hopkins 8-52-1 receiving on 13 targets, KeeSean Johnson 4-27-0 on four targets... Hopkins leads the team with 12 RZ targets, Kirk has nine... NYG allowing the 11th fewest Fantasy points to WRs, has not allowed a wide receiver over 80 since Week 9, including Metcalf... Hopkins will likely see James Bradberry WR Target share since Week 10 with everybody healthy: Sterling Shepard 23%, Evan Engram 23%, Golden Tate 21%, Darius Slayton 11%... Week 13 usage with McCoy: Tate 4-30-0 receiving on four targets, Shepard 1-22-0 on six targets... Since Week 10, Engram is tied for the team lead with two RZ targets, Tate has one... ARI allowing 12th most Fantasy points to WRs, has given up nine TDs to WRs over past six games Week 13 usage: Dan Arnold led the team in receiving with 2-61-2 on three targets... Arnold ran eight routes, Maxx Williams ran eight routes on 44 dropbacks... NYG allowing the sixth fewest Fantasy points to TEs, just don't get involved here TE Week 13 usage: Engram led the team in receiving with 4-32-0 on eight targets... Ran 22 routes on 26 dropbacks... ARI allowing eighth fewest Fantasy points to TEs but did just allow 10 receptions and a TD to LAR TEs

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

11-1 SU 8-4 6-6 ATS 9-3 5-7 Over-Under 4-8 6.41, 1st OFF YPP 5.25, 24th 5.64, 17th DEF YPP 5.61, 16th 161, 11th QB Pressures 170, 7th 168, 19th Pressures Allowed 138, 13th 79, cloudy Weather 79, cloudy WR Tyreek Hill, OLB Damien Wilson QUES Injuries QB Tua Tagovailoa, RB Salvon Ahmed, RB DeAndre Washington, RB Malcolm Perry, TE Adam Shaheen, MLB Kyle Van Noy, RB Myles Gaskin, CB Xavien Howard, OLB Andrew Van Ginkel, WR Jakeem Grant QUES Patrick Mahomes is currently the QB1 in FPPG... On the season Mahomes has 33 total TDs (two rushing) with just two INTs, completing 68.3% of his passes at 8.2 yards per attempt... The Chiefs continue to be aggressive passing as Mahomes has 40+ pass attempts in five straight games... MIA is allowing sixth fewest Fantasy points to QBs (83.3 passer rating) but has struggled against elite QBs like Murray, Wilson, Allen QB Tua Tagovailoa returned in Week 13 and was solid, completing 26-39 passes for 296 yards and one touchdown... On the season Tagovailoa has seven TDs with zero INTs, completing 63.2% of his passes for 6.6 yards per attempt... KC allowing 13th fewest Fantasy points to QBs (84.3 passer rating) but has given up multiple touchdown passes in four straight Week 13 was a disaster with Clyde Edwards-Helaire not playing, so let's look at snaps from Weeks 7-12: Edwards-Helaire 51%, Le'Veon Bell 29%, Darrel Williams 22%... Week 13 usage without CEH: Bell 13 touches, 11-40-0 rushing, 2-15-0 receiving on three targets, Williams seven touches, 6-38-0 rushing with two targets... Since Week 7, CEH has 11 RZ opportunities, Bell has 10... MIA is allowing 4.4 YPC and 4.6 receptions per game to RBs, has been better against CIN and NYJ past two games but got smoked for 166 yards and two TDs against DEN RBs in Week 11 RB Week 13 snaps with Myles Gaskin back: Gaskin 71%, Patrick Laird 27%... Week 13 usage: Gaskin 23 touches, 21-90-0 rushing, 2-51-0 receiving on two targets... Gaskin had seven RZ opportunities in Week 13 alone... There's a chance Salvon Ahmed could return in Week 14 and take more work away from Gaskin... KC is allowing 4.6 YPC and 5.0 receptions per game to RBs, has given up 131 rushing yards or a touchdown to an RB in four straight games Tyreek Hill is currently the WR2 in FPPG... Hill and Travis Kelce are tied with exactly 111 targets each this season, a 24% target share, Sammy Watkins 15% (in the games he's played), Demarcus Robinson 10%... Week 13 usage: Hill 6-58-0 receiving on 10 targets, Watkins 4-35-0 on six targets... Hill's 18 RZ targets are tied for third in the NFL... MIA allowing 16th most Fantasy points to WRs, has only given up six TDs to WRs over past 10 games, but this is the Chiefs we're talking about WR DeVante Parker leads MIA wiith a 23% target share this season, Mike Gesicki 16%, Preston Williams 14% in the games he's played... Week 13 usage: Jakeem Grant 2-42-0 receiving on six targets, Parker 4-35-0 on eight targets (but was ejected)... Parker is second on the team with nine RZ targets... KC allowing the fourth fewest Fantasy points to WRs but has given up six TDs to WRs over past four games Travis Kelce is currently the TE1 in FPPG... Week 13 usage: Kelce led the team in receiving with 8-136-1 on 13 targets (has 82 yards or a touchdown in five straight)... Ran 37 routes on 45 dropbacks... MIA is allowing the third fewest Fantasy points to TEs but has given up 49 yards or a touchdown to the position in four of past five games TE Week 13 usage: Mike Gesicki led the team in receiving with 9-88-1 on 11 targets... Gesicki ran 35 routes, Durham Smythe ran 14 routes, Adam Shaheen ran nine routes on 42 dropbacks... KC allowing 16th fewest Fantasy points to TEs, has given up 57 yards or a touchdown to the position in three straight

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

4-8 SU 5-7 4-8 ATS 5-7 6-6 Over-Under 5-7 6.27, 3rd OFF YPP 4.83, 30th 5.98, 29th DEF YPP 5.37, 12th 128, 28th QB Pressures 148, 17th 172, 21st Pressures Allowed 170, 20th 31, cloudy Weather 31, cloudy WR Brandin Cooks, CB John Reid, CB Phillip Gaines, CB Keion Crossen, WR Keke Coutee, RB C.J. Prosise, TE Pharaoh Brown QUES Injuries WR Allen Robinson, WR Darnell Mooney, OLB Khalil Mack, CB Buster Skrine, OT Charles Leno Jr., LB James Vaughters, TE J.P. Holtz QUES Deshaun Watson is currently QB7 in FPPG... On the season Watson has 27 total TDs (three rushing) with six INTs, completing 68.8% of his passes at a league-leading 8.8 yards per attempt... His 295.2 passing yards per game is by far a career-high... CHI is allowing the eighth fewest Fantasy points to QBs (91.7 passer rating) but has given up multiple touchdown passes in six straight games QB Since Mitchell Trubisky returned in Week 12, he has four TDs with four turnovers... On the season Trubisky has 10 TDs with seven turnovers, copleting 62% of his passes at 6.4 yards per attempt... HOU allowing the 12th most Fantasy points to QBs (106.8 passer rating), just gave up 285 passing yards and two TDs to Philip Rivers with Bradley Roby suspended Snaps in Week 13 with David Johnson back: David Johnson 58%, Duke Johnson 53%... Week 13 usage: David Johnson 10-44-1 rushing with two targets, Duke Johnson just two carries but 6-24-0 receiving on six targets... Both Johnsons had two RZ chances in Week 13... CHI allowing 4.1 YPC and 4.1 catches per game to RBs, has been inconsistent but was tough on Henry and Cook in Weeks 9-10 but gave up two TDs to Peterson in Week 13 RB Snaps since David Montgomery returned in Week 12: Montgomery 80%, Cordarrelle Patterson 19%... Week 13 usage: Montgomery 21 touches, 17-72-2 rushing, 4-39-0 receiving on four targets, Patterson 11 touches, 10-59-1 rushing with two targets... Over past two games, Montgomery leads the team with 10 RZ opportunities, Patterson has three... HOU allowing 5.2 YPC (most in the NFL) and 5.1 receptions per game to RBs, has given up 70 total yards or a touchdown to a running back in every game this season Week 13 target share without Will Fuller: Keke Coutee 24%, Brandin Cooks 22% (and left for awhile), Chad Hansen 19%, Duke Johnson 16%... Week 13 usage: Coutee led the team in receiving 8-141-0 on nine targets, Hansen 5-101-0 on seven targets, Cooks 5-65-0 on eight targets... Cooks is tied for second on the team with seven RZ targets... CHI is allowing the fifth fewest Fantasy points to WRs but have given up six TDs to the position over their last three games WR Target share since Week 12 with Trubisky as the starter: Allen Robinson 26%, Darnell Mooney 19%, Anthony Miller 14%... Week 13 usage: Robinson led the team in receiving with 6-75-0 on seven targets, Miller 5-56-0 on five targets, Mooney 4-43-0 on six targets... Robinson leads CHI with five RZ targets since Week 12... HOU is allowing the 11th most Fantasy points to WRs, just gave up 8-110-1 to Hilton without Roby Week 13 usage: Jordan Akins 2-10-0 receiving on three targets... Akins ran 37 routes, Darren Fells ran 13, Kahale Warring ran six on 50 dropbacks... CHI is allowing the second most Fantasy points to TEs, have given up six TDs to the position over their last six games TE Week 13 usage: Cole Kmet 5-37-1 receiving on seven targets, Jimmy Graham zero receptions on one target... Kmet ran 20 routes, Graham ran 16 on 38 dropbacks... HOU allowing the 12th fewest Fantasy points to TEs, hasn't given up a touchdown since Week 7

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

3-9 SU 2-9-1 2-10 ATS 7-5 7-5 Over-Under 6-6 5.32, 23rd OFF YPP 4.78, 31st 5.92, 27th DEF YPP 5.98, 30th 129, 27th QB Pressures 109, 32nd 173, 22nd Pressures Allowed 185, 28th 38, overcast Weather 38, overcast DE Aldon Smith, CB Anthony Brown, S Donovan Wilson, RB Ezekiel Elliott, OT Cameron Erving QUES Injuries Jonah Williams has bee placed on IR... CB Mackensie Alexander, NT Xavier Williams, S Brandon Wilson, WR Tee Higgins QUES In the five games Andy Dalton has started, he has seven TDs with six INTs... On the season he's completed 65% of his passes at 5.8 yards per attempt... CIN is allowing the 10th most Fantasy points to QBs (97.8 passer rating), has limited QBs to just two passing TDs over past three games but gave up much bigger games before that QB Brandon Allen left with a chest injury in Week 13 but stated afterwards that he's fine... In two starts Allen has two TDs and three turnovers, completing just 58.3% of his passes at 6.0 yards per attempt... DAL is allowing the sixth most Fantasy points to QBs (103.7 passer rating) but you can't get involved here, not even in Superflex Snaps since their Week 10 bye: Ezekiel Elliott 66%, Tony Pollard 36%... Week 13 usage: Elliott 22 touches, 18-77-0 rushing, 4-18-0 receiving on six targets, Pollard nine touches, 8-22-0 rushing... Since their Week 10 bye, Elliott has 10 RZ opportunities, Pollard has two... CIN allowing 5.0 YPC and 4.0 receptions per game to RBs, has given up 141 total yards or a touchdown to RBs in three straight games RB Joe Mixon is eligible to return this week but Zac Taylor was noncommittal about Mixon returning this season... Snaps since Week 7 without Mixon: Giovani Bernard 67%, Samaje Perine 30%... Week 13 usage: Bernard 14 touches, 12-30-0 rushing with two targets... Since Week 7, Bernard leads the team with 16 RZ opportunities, Perine has seven... DAL is allowing 5.1 YPC (second most in the NFL) and 3.7 receptions per game to RBs, has given up average of 189 rushing yards and two rushing TDs to RBs over past two games Since Andy Dalton returned in Week 11, Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup are each tied with a 22% target share, CeeDee Lamb 20%, Dalton Schultz 14%... Week 13 usage: Gallup led the team with 7-86-1 receiving on 11 targets, Lamb 6-46-0 on nine targets, Cooper 5-43-1 on nine targets... Since Week 11, Galup leads DAL with five RZ targets, Cooper has three, Lamb has two... CIN allowing the 15th most Fantasy points to WRs, has not allowed a wide receiver over 64 yards since Week 11 WR Since Allen took over in Week 12, Tee Higgins and Drew Sample are each tied with a 23% target share, Tyler Boyd 19%, Bernard 9%... Week 13 usage: Boyd led the team in receiving with 1-72-1 on four targets but was ejected, Higgins 5-56-0 on seven targets... Over past two weks, Boyd, Higgins, Auden Tate each have one RZ target... DAL allowing the second most Fantasy points to WRs, has given up multiple TDs to the position in four of past five games Week 13 usage: Dalton Schultz 4-44-0 receiving on four targets... Ran 44 routes on 51 dropbacks... CIN is allowing the third most Fantasy points to TEs, has given up at least 88 yards to Gesicki and Engram past two weeks TE Week 13 usage: Drew Sample 7-49-0 receiving on seven targets... Ran 25 routes on 35 dropbacks... DAL is allowing 11th fewest Fantasy points to TEs but has given up a TD in three of past six games

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

4-8 SU 4-8 7-5 ATS 7-5 5-7 Over-Under 4-8 5.16, 26th OFF YPP 5.79, 10th 5.29, 9th DEF YPP 5.68, 19th 153, 14th QB Pressures 144, 19th 174, 24th Pressures Allowed 140, 15th 60, cloudy Weather 60, cloudy S Trey Marshall, G Graham Glasgow QUES Injuries COVID: WRs D.J. Moore and Curtis Smuel, DT Zach Kerr, DT Derrick Brown, OLB Shaq Green-Thompson... RB Christian McCaffrey is DOUBTFUL, DE Marquis Haynes, CB Donte Jackson, G Dennis Daley, S Sam Franklin, LB Jason Ferris QUES Drew Lock has been quite bad this season with 11 total TDs (two rushing) and 14 turnovers, completing just 55.4% of his passes at 6.5 yards per attempt... CAR is allowing 15th most Fantasy points to QBs (97.5 passer rating) but has given up three or more passing TDs in three of past four games QB Teddy Bridgewater could be without D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel this week... In 11 games this season, Bridgewater has 17 total TDs (three rushing) with eight INTs, completing 70.2% of his passes at 7.7 yards per attempt... DEN is allowing the 14th fewest Fantasy points to QBs (89.3 passer rating), has limited QBs to two passing TDs over past four games (including Mahomes) Snaps since Week 7 with both backs healthy: Melvin Gordon 59%, Phillip Lindsay 35%... Week 13 usage: Gordon 16 touches, 15-131-0 rushing, 1-11-0 receiving on two targets, Lindsay 14-26-0 rushing with one interception... Gordon leads DEN with 10 RZ opportunities since Week 7, Lindsay two... CAR is allowing 4.7 YPC and 6.0 receptions per game to RBs but did a good job of limiting DET RBs and Dalvin Cook in Weeks 11-12 RB DEN is allowing 4.4 YPC and 4.9 receptions per game to RBs but is prone to big games, gave up 219 total yards and four TDs to LV RBs in Week 10 and then 184 yards and two TDs to NO RBs in Week 12 Week 13 target share with Drew Lock back: Noah Fant 26%, K.J. Hamler 19%, Jerry Jeudy 15%, Tim Patrick 15%... Week 13 usage: Patrick 4-44-2 receiving on four targets, Hamler 2-16-0 on five targets, Jeudy 1-5-0 on four targets... Patrick is second on the team with eight RZ targets, Jeudy has seven... CAR is allowing the 11th fewest Fantasy points to WRs but gave up 207 yards and three TDs to MIN WRs in Week 12 WR D.J. Moore tested positive for COVID while Curtis Samuel is a close contact... Robby Anderson leads CAR with a 26% target share this season, Moore 23%, Samuel 17%... Week 12 usage: Anderson led the team in receiving with 4-94-1 on seven targets, Moore 4-61-0 on nine targets, Samuel 5-72-0 on five targets... Samuel is second on team with eight RZ targets, Anderson has seven... DEN allowing sixth fewest Fantasy points to WRs, has not allowed over 61 yards since Week 9 Week 13 usage: Noah Fant led the team in receiving with 4-57-0 on seven targets... Ran 21 routes on 33 dropbacks... CAR is allowing the 16th most Fantasy points to TEs but has given up 54 yards or a TD to a tight end in seven straight games TE Week 12 usage: Ian Thomas 1-4-0 receiving on two targets... Ran 31 routes on 39 dropbacks... DEN is allowing the ninth fewest Fantasy points to TEs, just got destroyed by Travis Kelce but hadn't allowed a touchdown since Week 1 before that

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

8-4 SU 7-5 7-5 ATS 7-5 7-5 Over-Under 9-3 5.63, 15th OFF YPP 5.69, 13th 5.26, 8th DEF YPP 5.82, 25th 132, 23rd QB Pressures 146, 18th 114, 5th Pressures Allowed 137, 12th DOME Weather DOME DE Kemoko Turay, DE Tyquan Lewis, OLB Bobby Okereke, T Anthony Castonzo, SS Kharis Willis QUES Injuries RB Josh Jacobs, CB Damon Arnette, SS Johnathan Abram, T Sam Young, DT Maurice Hurst, WR Zay Jones, SS Jeff Heath, G Gabe Jackson QUES All of a sudden Philip Rivers is a thing again, averaging 294 passing yards per game over his past four... On the season Rivers has 18 TDs with nine INTs, completing 68.1% of his passes at 7.7 yards per attempt... LV is allowing the 10th most Fantasy points to QBs (89.6 passer rating), has given up multiple passing TDs in seven of their last nine games QB Derek Carr now has three passing TDs in two of his past three games... On the season Carr has 23 total TDs (one rushing) with five INTs, completing 68.1% of his passes at 7.7 yards per attempt... IND is allowing the fourth fewest Fantasy points to QBs (84.2 passer rating), has limited QBs to one passing touchdown or less in four of their last five games Week 13 snaps with Jonathan Taylor back: Taylor 48%, Nyheim Hines 33%, Jordan Wilkins 19%... Week 13 usage: Taylor 16 touches, 13-91-0 rushing, 3-44-1 receiving on three targets, Hines nine touches, 6-10-1 rushing, 3-22-0 receiving on three targets, Wilkins just seven touches... Hines led the team with three RZ opportunities in Week 13, Taylor had just one... LV is allowing 4.7 YPC and 5.4 receptions per game to RBs, just let Ty Johnson and Josh Adams combine for 191 total yards and a touchdown in Week 13 RB Week 13 snaps without Josh Jacobs: Devontae Booker 42%, Jalen Richard 41%, Theo Riddick 17%... Weeks 1-12 snaps with Jacobs: Jacobs 64%, Booker 20%, Richard 19%... Week 13 usage: Booker 17 touches, 16-50-0 rushing with two targets... Jacobs leads LV with 43 RZ opportunities, Booker had four in Week 13 alone... IND allowing 3.8 YPC and 4.6 receptions per game to RBs but has given up 100 rushing yards or a touchdown to a RB in eight straight games, including four receiving TDs Target share since Week 10 when T.Y. Hilton returned: Hilton 18%, Michael Pittman 17%, Hines 16%, Trey Burton 12%... Week 13 usage: Hilton led the team in receiving with 8-110-1 on 11 targets, Pittman 5-46-0 on five targets... Hilton consistently plays under 75% of the snaps but runs most of the routes on Rivers' dropbacks... Since Week 10, Pittman is tied for the team lead with five RZ targets... LV allowing the 13th most Fantasy points to WRs, has given up seven TDs to the position over past five games WR Darren Waller leads LV with a 28% target share, Nelson Agholor 14%, Hunter Renfrow 14%, Henry Ruggs 11%... Week 13 usage: Ruggs 3-84-1 receiving on four targets, Agholor 4-38-0 on 11 targets, Renfrow 4-47-0 on six targets... Agholor is tied for second on the team with nine RZ targets... IND is allowing the eighth fewest Fantasy points to WRs but has given up 225.6 yards per game to the position over past three games Week 13 usage: Mo Alie-Cox 3-23-0 receiving on five targets, Trey Burton 1-11-0 on three targets... Alie-Cox ran 20 routes, Burton ran 16, Jack Doyle ran 11 on 38 dropbacks... LV is allowing the 11th fewest Fantasy points to TEs, has given up only one touchdown over their last six games TE Darren Waller is currently the TE3 in FPPG... Waller leads the team with a 28% target share and is second in the NFL with 20 RZ targets... Week 13 usage: Waller led the team in receiving with 13-200-2 on 17 targets... IND allowing the fewest Fantasy points to TEs, has given up just one receiving touchdown to the position all season

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

0-12 SU 8-4 4-8 ATS 6-6 6-6 Over-Under 6-6 4.74, 32nd OFF YPP 5.98, 6th 5.85, 26th DEF YPP 5.81, 24th 163, 9th QB Pressures 173, 6th 186, 29th Pressures Allowed 200, 31st 45, possible light rain Weather 45, possible light rain WR Denzel Mims is OUT for Week 14... SS Ashtyn Davis, G Greg Van Roten, S Bennett Jackson are DOUBTFUL, WR Jamison Crowder, WR Breshad Perriman, G Pat Elflein, OLB Jordan Jenkins, RB Frank Gore QUES Injuries RB Travis Homer, DT Damon Harrison, RB Chris Carson, OG Kyle Fuller, RB Carlos Hyde, MLB. Bobby Wagner, T Jamarco Jones, T Cedric Ogbuehi, T Brandon Shell QUES Sam Darnold is coming off his best game of season with 186 passing yards, three total TDs and one interception... In eight games, Darnold has seven total TDs (two rushing) and 11 turnovers, completing just 58.9% of his passes at 5.9 yards per attempt... SEA is allowing the third most Fantasy points to QBs (95.0 passer rating), has given up mutliple touchdown passes in six of past eight games QB Russell Wilson is currently the QB5 in FPPG... Wilson has 33 total TDs (one rushing) with 11 INTs, completing 70% of his passes at 8.0 yards per attempt... The burners are off in Seattle as Wilson has just four TDs with three INTs over past four games... NYJ allowing fifth most Fantasy points to QBs (104.0 passer rating), has given up eight passing TDs over past three games Week 13 snaps with Frank Gore getting hurt: Ty Johnson 63%, Josh Adms 31%... Week 12 snaps with Gore, without La'Mical Perine: Gore 58%, Johnson 18%... Week 13 usage: Johnson 24 touches, 22-104-1 rushing, 2-13-0 on two targets, Adams 8-74-0 rushing... Johnson had seven RZ opportunities in Week 13, Adams had one... SEA is allowing 4.0 YPC and 6.1 receptions per game to RBs, gave up 188 rushing yards to NYG RBs in Week 13 but normally limit the position RB Chris Carson is currently the RB7 in FPPG... Carson got back up to 58% snaps in Week 13, Carlos Hyde 25%, DeeJay Dallas 17%... Week 13 usage: Carson 16 touches, 13-65-0 rushing, 3-45-1 receiving on six targets, Hyde just five touches... Since Carson returned in Week 12, Hyde has three RZ opportunities while Carson has two... NYJ allowing 4.1 YPC and 6.4 receptions per game to RBs, has not allowed a RB over 50 rushing yards since Week 9 Target share since their Week 10 bye: Denzel Mims 25%, Breshad Perriman 21%, Jamison Crowder 20%... Week 13 usage: Crowder led the team in receiving with 5-47-2 on seven targets, Mims 2-40-0 on three targets, Perriman 1-22-0 on four targets... Crowder leads NYJ with four RZ targets since the bye, Mims has two... SEA is allowing the most Fantasy points to WRs but hasn't allowed a touchdown since Week 9 WR DK Metcalf is currently the WR3 while Tyler Lockett is the WR10 in FPPG... Week 13 usage: Metcalf led team in receiving with 5-80-0 on eight targets, Lockett 6-63-0 on nine targets... Lockett has been held below 70 yards for six straight games... Lockett leads SEA with 12 RZ opportunities, Metcalf has 11... NYJ allowing the ninth most Fantasy points to WRs, allowed monster games to KC WRs and LAC WRs in Weeks 8 and 11 Week 13 usage: Ryan Griffin 2-31-0 receiving on two targets... Chris Herndon ran 17 routes, Griffin ran 12 n 30 dropbacks... SEA is allowing the 12th most Fantasy points to TEs, has given up five TDs over their last six games TE Week 13 usage: Will Dissly 4-28-0 receiving on five targets, Jacob Hollister 3-20-0 on four targets... Hollister ran 31 routes, Dissly ran 23 routes on 56 dropbacks... NYJ allowig the most Fantasy points to TEs, just gave up 13-200-2 to Waller in Week 13

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

9-3 SU 5-7 8-4 ATS 5-7 7-5 Over-Under 8-4 6.28, 2nd OFF YPP 5.61, 17th 5.65, 18th DEF YPP 5.98, 28th 123, 30th QB Pressures 132, 23rd 107, 3rd Pressures Allowed 136, 11th DOME Weather DOME CB Kevin King, P J.K. Scott, WR Allen Lazard, CB Tramon Williams, TE Marcedes Lewis, TE Jace Sternberger, WR Equanimeous St. Brown QUES Injuries QB Matthew Stafford, CB Jeff Okudah, DE Da'Shawn Hand, DE Austin Bryant, RB D'Andre Swift, WR Kenny Golladay, T Tyrell Crosby QUES Aaron Rodgers is currently QB3 in FPPG... On the season Rodgers has 37 total TDs (one rushing) with just four INTs, completing 68.9% of his passes at 8.2 yards per attempt... Rodgers now has multiple touchdown passes in 11 of 12 games... DET is allowing the 12th most Fantasy points to QBs (102.7 passer rating), giving up 274.5 passing yards per game (seventh most) QB Matthew Stafford was much more aggressive down the field in his first game with Darrell Bevell as the interim coach, throwing for 402 yards, three TDs and one interception against the Bears... On the season Stafford has 21 TDs with nine INTs, completing 63.3% of his passes at 7.7 yards per attempt... GB is allowing the 11th fewest Fantasy points to QBs (95.9 passer rating) but has given up seven touchdown passes over past three games Aaron Jones is currently the RB4 in FPPG... Snaps since Week 10 with both backs healthy: Jones 58%, Jamaal Williams 45%... Week 13 usage: Jones 18 touches, 15-130-1 rushing, 3-18-0 receiving on three targets, Williams seven touches, 5-26-0 rushing, 2-10-0 receiving on two targets... Since Week 10, Jones leads GB with 10 RZ opportunities, Williams has six... DET is allowing 4.6 YPC and 4.9 receptions per game to RBs, has given up 23 total TDs to the position, the most in the NFL by far RB D'Andre Swift could return this week but his concussion is a serious issue... Last time we saw Swift was back in Week 10, playing a season-high 73% of the snaps... Snaps in Weeks 11-13 without Swift: Kerryon Johnson 52%, Adian Peterson 34%, Jonathan Williams 13%... Week 13 usage: Peterson 16-57-2 with one target, Johnson just five touches... In Weeks 11-13, Peterson leads DET with nine RZ opportunities... GB is allowing 4.6 YPC and 5.7 receptions per game to RBs, has given up 100 total yards or a touchdown to a running back in 11 of 12 games Davante Adams is currently the WR1 in FPPG... Adams leads the NFL with a 33% target share, Allen Lazard 16% in the game he's played, Jones 15%, Marquez Valdes-Scantling 13%... Week 13 usage: Adams led the team in receiving with 10-121-2 on 12 targets, Lazard 3-50-0 on four targets... Adams leads the NFL with 22 RZ targets... DET is allowing the sixth most Fantasy points to WRs and have a bunch of injuries in their secondary WR Will Kenny Golladay ever return? In Weeks 3-7 with Kenny Golladay healthy, Golladay led the team with a 23% target share, T.J. Hockenson 18%, Marvin Jones 13%... In Weeks 8-13, Jones leads the team with a 22% target share, Hockenson 20%, Danny Amendola 14%... Week 13 usage: Jones led the team in receiving with 8-116-1 on 12 targets, Quintez Cephus 2-63-1 on four targets... Since Week 8, Jones leads DET with six RZ targets... GB is allowing the ninth fewest Fantasy points to WRs, has given up six TDs to WRs over their past five games Week 13 usage: Robert Tonyan 4-39-1 receiving on five targets... Tonyan ran 23 routes, Marcedes Lewis ran eight on 36 dropbacks... DET is allowing the 10th fewest Fantasy points to TEs, gave up four TDs to the position over past six games TE T.J. Hockenson is currently the TE4 in FPPG... Week 13 usage: Hockenson 7-84-0 on nine targets... Ran 34 routes on 45 dropbacks... GB is allowing the seventh fewest Fantasy points to TEs

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

10-2 SU 3-8-1 7-5 ATS 4-8 7-5 Over-Under 4-8 5.61, 16th OFF YPP 4.87, 29th 4.85, 2nd DEF YPP 5.20, 6th 182, 3rd QB Pressures 176, 4th 124, 6th Pressures Allowed 200, 31st 56 cloudy Weather 56 cloudy RB Latavius Murray, DT David Onyemata, DT Malcom Brown, WR Michael Thomas, T Ryan Ramczyk, CB Janoris Jenkins, WR Deonte Harris, DE Marcus Davenport QUES Injuries DE Derek Barnett, LB T.J. Edwards, T Jason Peters, S Rudy Ford, CB Darius Slay QUES Drew Brees is eligible to return this week, so let's see what happens, but Taysom Hill is the QB7 in FPPG since Week 11... During his three starts, Hill has six total TDs (four rushing) with three turnovers... On the season he's completing 71.6% of his passes at 7.8 yards per attempt... PHI is allowing the 12th fewest Fantasy points to QBs (99.6 passer rating), has given up just five total TDs to QBs over past five games QB Jalen Hurts will start for the Eagles in Week 14... He relieved Carson Wentz last week and completed just 5-12 passes for 109 yards, one touchdown and one interception with 29 rushing yards... Hurts rushed for 92.7 yards per game his senior year at Oklahoma... NO is allowing sixth fewest Fantasy points to QBs (89.3 passer rating), has given up just two passing TDs with seven INTs over past four games Alvin Kamara is currently the RB3 in FPPG... Snaps this season: Kamara 64%, Latavius Murray 37%... Week 13 usage: Kamara 17 touches, 15-88-1 rushing, 2-9-0 receiving on three targets, Murray just seven touches... Kamara has just an 8% target share with Hill as the starter compared to 26% target share with Brees... Since Week 11 with Hill as the quarterback, Hill leads the team with 11 RZ opportunities, Murray has eight, Kamara has just five... PHI is allowing just 3.7 YPC and 3.8 receptions per game to RBs but has given up five rushing TDs to RBs over past four games RB Snaps since Miles Sanders returned in Week 10: Sanders 62%, Boston Scott 32%... Week 13 usage: Sanders 10-31-0 rushing with one target... The ghost of Jordan Howard also returned in Week 13, playing 18% of the snaps with four rushing attempts... Since Week 10, Scott leads PHI with four RZ opportunities, Corey Clement has two... NO allowing just 3.5 YPC (second fewest in the NFL) with 4.3 catches per game to RBs, has not given up a touchdown to RB since Week 4 Since Hill took over as the starter in Week 11, Michael Thomas leads NO with a 39% target share, Emmanuel Sanders 16%, Jared Cook 11%... Week 13 usage: Thomas led the team in receiving with 9-105-0 on 11 targets, Smith 3-42-1 on six targets, Sanders 5-39-0 on six targets... Since Week 11, Thomas leads NO with six RZ targets, Sanders has just one... PHI allowing 14th fewest Fantasy points to WRs but has been torched by Metcalf and Adams over past two games WR In Week 13 with both Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts at quarterback, Dallas Goedert led the team with a 28% target share, Greg Ward 20%, Zach Ertz 16%, Travis Fulgham 8%, Jalen Reagor 4%... Week 13 usage: Ward 3-57-1 receiving on five targets, Reagor 1-34-0 on one target... Fulgham leads team with eight RZ targets this season, Ward has six... NO is allowing the 15th fewest Fantasy points to WRs but has given up 225+ yards to the position in two of past three games Week 13 usage: Jared Cook 3-28-1 receiving on five targets... Cook ran 18 routes, Adam Trautman ran 13, Josh Hill ran eight on 45 dropbacks...PHI is allowing the ninth most Fantasy points to TEs but has given up just one touchdown to the position over their past six games TE Week 13 usage: Dallas Goedert led the team in receiving with 5-66-0 on seven targets, Zach Ertz 2-31-0 on four targets... Goedert ran 28 routes, Ertz ran 19 on 43 dropbacks... NO is allowing the 16th fewest Fantasy points to TEs, has not given up touchdown to the position since Week 5

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

4-8 SU 3-9 5-7 ATS 5-7 5-7 Over-Under 7-5 5.40, 20th OFF YPP 5.33, 22nd 6.17, 31st DEF YPP 5.49, 15th 163, 9th QB Pressures 160, 12th 176, 25th Pressures Allowed 190, 30th DOME Weather DOME RB Todd Gurley, DE Dante Fowler, SS Keanu Neal, RB Ito Smith, TE Hayden Hurst, WR Julio Jones, DT Grady Jarrett, G James Carpenter, FS Ricardo Allen QUES Injuries CB Chris Harris, RB Joshua Kelley, MLB Denzel Perryman, RB Troymaine Pope QUES Matt Ryan has been very up and down this season... In 12 games, Ryan has 19 total TDs (one rushing) with eight INTs, completing 63.5% of his passes at 7.4 yards per attempt... LAC is allowing the seventh most Fantasy points to QBs (95.6 passer rating), has held QBs under 250 passing yards in seven straight games but has allowed multiple TD passes in six of those QB Justin Herbert is currently the QB8 in FPPG... In 11 games this season, Herbert has 26 total TDs (three rushing) with nine INTs, completing 64.8% of his passes at 7.1 yards per attempt... Herbert has 49+ pass attempts in three straight games... ATL is allowing the most Fantasy points to QBs but has been better recently allowing one TD pass or less in four of their past six games Week 13 snaps with Todd Gurley banged up: Ito Smith 36%, Gurley 33%, Brian Hill 16%... Week 13 usage: Smith nine touches, 8-36-0 rushing with two targets, Gurley nine touches, 8-16-0 rushing with one target... Even with Gurley limited, he had four RZ opportunities... LAC allowing 4.9 YPC and 6.0 receptions per game to RBs, have given up 95 total yards or a touchdown to a running back in 10 straight games RB Snaps since Austin Ekeler returned in Week 12: Ekeler 66%, Kalen Ballage 38%, Joshua Kelley 14%... Week 13 usage in a blowout: Ekeler 12 touches, 8-36-0 rushing, 4-32-0 on nine targets, Ballage 10 touches, 7-34-0 rushing, 3-5-0 receiving on four targets... Ekeler has five RZ opportunities since Week 12, Kelley has three... ATL is allowing just 3.7 YPC and 5.3 receptions per game to RBs, the 67.1 rushing yards per game that they allow are second fewest in the NFL Week 13 target share with Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley both in the lineup: Jones 27%, Ridley 27%, Russell Gage 22%, Hayden Hurst 11%... Week 13 usage: Ridley led the team in receiving with 5-108-0 on 10 targets, Jones 6-94-0 on 10 targets... Ridley leads ATL with 18 RZ targets, Gage has 13, Jones has 11... LAC allowing seventh fewest Fantasy points to WRs, has given up a touchdown to a wide receiver in seven straight games but hasn't allowed a wide receiver over 80 yards since Week 8 WR Keenan Allen is currently the WR5 in FPPG... Target share since Ekeler returned in Week 12: Ekeler 24%, Allen 20%, Mike Williams 14%, Hunter Henry 12%... Week 13 usage: Allen led the team in receiving with 5-48-0 on 11 targets, Williams 4-43-0 on nine targets... Allen leads LAC with 12 RZ targets this season, Henry has 10... ATL is allowing the fourth most Fantasy points to WRs, has allowed a 100-yard wide receiver in five of past seven games Week 13 usage: Hayden Hurst 1-9-0 receiving on four targets... Ran 33 routes on 46 dropbacks... LAC is allowing the seventh most Fantasy points to TEs, has given up a touchdown to the position in eight of 12 games TE Week 13 usage: Hunter Henry 1-5-0 receiving on two targets... Henry ran 28 routes, Donald Parham ran 13 in 56 dropbacks (blowout)... ATL allowing the fifth most Fantasy points to TEs but has given up just one TD to the position over past five games

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

5-7 SU 5-7 7-5 ATS 5-7 5-6-1 Over-Under 6-6 5.00, 27th OFF YPP 5.71, 12th 5.02, 4th DEF YPP 5.35, 10th 144, 19th QB Pressures 125, 29th 147, 16th Pressures Allowed 151, 17th DOME (AZ) Weather DOME (AZ) RB Antonio Gibson is DOUBTFUL, T David Sharpe, G Brandon Scherff, T Morgan Moses QUES Injuries WR Deebo Samuel, G Tom Compton, CB K'Waun Williams, CB Emmanuel Moseley, DT D.J. Jones QUES Alex Smith has made four straight starts and during that span he has three TDs with two INTs... On the season he's completing 68.7% of his passes at 6.8 yards per attempt... Smith currently has lowest intended air yards per attempt among QBs at 5.1... SF is allowing the 16th fewest Fantasy points to QBs (94.6 passer rating) but has given up four touchdown passes to a quarterback in three of past five games QB Nick Mullens has started past four games for 49ers and during that span he has five TDs with seven turnovers... On the season he's completed 67.3% of his passes at 8.0 yards per attempt... WAS allowing ninth fewest Fantasy points to QBs (87.5 passer rating), has forced a QB turnover in nine of 12 games Week 13 snaps with Antonio Gibson getting hurt: J.D. MKissic 74%, Peyton Barber 33%, Gibson 6%... Week 13. usage: McKissic 15 touches, 5-8-0 rushing, 10-70-0 receiving on 10 targets, Barber 14-23-1 rushing with zero targets... McKissic had two RZ opportunities in Week 13, Barber had one... SF is allowing 3.6 YPC and 4.7 receptions per game, has given up five or more receptions to a running back four times this season RB Snaps since Raheem Mostert returned in Week 12: Mostert 42%, Jeff Wilson 40%, Jerick McKinnon 15%... Week 13 usage: Mostert 10 touches, 9-42-0 rushing with one target, Jeff Wilson Jr. nine touches, 7-47-0 rushing, 2-12-0 receiving on five targets... Over the past two games, Wilson Jr. leads SF with four RZ opportunities, Mostert has three... WAS is allowing 3.9 YPC and 3.8 receptions per game to RBs, have not allowed a running back over 32 rushing yards since Week 10 Terry McLaurin is currently the WR18 in FPPG... Since Alex Smith took over in Week 10, McKissic and McLaurin are each tied with a 22% target share, Logan Thomas 16%, Cam Sims 11%... Week 13 usage: Cam Sims 5-92-0 receiving on nine targets, Steven Sims Jr. 4-17-0 on six targets, McLaurin 2-14-0 on six targets... Since Week 10, McLaurin has just two RZ targets... SF is allowing the 14th most Fantasy points to WRs, has given up over 200 yards and three TDs to WRs in three of past five games WR Week 13 target share with Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk active in their first game together since Week 7: Samuel 23%, Aiyuk 23%, Kendrick Bourne 15%... Week 13 usage: Aiyuk led the team in receiving with 5-95-1 on nine targets, Samuel 6-73-0 on nine targets, Bourne 4-35-0 on six targets... Bourne and Aiyuk each had two RZ targets in Week 13... WAS is allowing the second fewest Fantasy points to WRs but has given up six TDs to the position over past four games Week 13 usage: Logan Thomas led the team with 9-98-1 receiving on nine targets... Ran 50 routes on 51 dropbacks... SF is allowing the fith fewest Fantasy points to TEs, does well at limiting yards but ha given up two TDs to the position in past four games TE Week 13 usage: Jordan Reed 3-32-1 receiving on four targets... Reed ran 25 routes, Ross Dwelley ran 10 on 40 dropbacks... WAS is allowing the 11th most Fantasy points to TEs but has given up just one touchdown to the position over past eight games

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

11-1 SU 9-3 8-4 ATS 7-5 5-6-1 Over-Under 9-3 519, 25th OFF YPP 5.96, 7th 4.87, 3rd DEF YPP 5.78, 23rd 205, 1st QB Pressures 175, 5th 96, 2nd Pressures Allowed 177, 26th 30 and foggy, 14 MPH winds Weather 30 and foggy, 14 MPH winds WR Chase Claypool, CB Joe Haden QUES Injuries C Jon Feliciano, DT Quinton Jefferson, WR Andre Roberts QUES Ben Roethlisberger is currently the QB12 in FPPG... On the season he has 27 TDs to just sevein INTs, completing 66.9% of his passes at 6.4 yards per attempt... Roethlisberger now has 42+ pass attempts in five straight games... BUF is allowing the ninth most Fantasy points to QBs (93.8 passer rating), have given up 300+ passing yards in three of past four games QB Josh Allen is currently the QB6 in FPPG... On the season Allen has 32 total TDs (six rushing) with eight INTs, completing 69.9% of his passes at 8.0 yards per attempt... His 322 rushing yards ranks just eighth among QBs... PIT is allowing the second fewest Fantasy points to QBs (74.0 passer rating), has limited QBs to one passing touchdown or less in five straight games James Conner has been activated off the COVID list and should be back this week... Snaps in Weeks 2-11 with Conner healthy: Conner 69%, Benny Snell 12%, Anthony McFarland 9%... Week 11 usage with Conner: Conner 16 touches, 13-89-0 rushing, 3-10-0 receiving on three targets, Snell 7-15-1 rushing with zero targets... On the season Conner leads the team with 31 RZ opportunities, Snell now has 19... BUF is allowing 4.5 YPC and 4.8 receptions per game to RBs, has given up a touchdown or 100 rushing yards to a running back in 11 of 12 games RB Snaps since Zack Moss returned in Week 6: Devin Singletary 56%, Moss 44%... With Moss fumbling early in Week 13, Singletary played 85% of the snaps and Moss just 15%... Week 13 usage: Singletary 21 touches, 18-61-0 rushing, 3-22-0 receiving on four targets, Zack Moss just four touches... Since Week 6, Josh Allen leads the team with 14 RZ opportunities, Moss has 11, Singletary has nine... PIT is allowing just 3.8 YPC and 3.7 receptions per game to RBs, has only allowed one running back over 60 rushing yards since Week 9 Target share since Week 7 with everybody healthy: Diontae Johnson 25%, JuJu Smith-Schuster 21%, Chase Claypool 17%... Week 13 usage: James Washington led the team in receiving with 2-80-1 on four targets, Johnson 8-71-1 on 12 targets, Smith-Schuster 7-28-0 on 10 targets, Claypool 2-38-0 on four targets... Claypool's 44% snaps in Week 13 were his lowest since Week 2... Since Week 7, Smith-Schuster is tied for the team lead with 11 RZ targets, Johnson has eight, Claypool has seven... BUF is allowing the ninth fewest Fantasy points to WRs, has given up five TDs to the position over past four games WR Stefon Diggs is currently the WR5 in FPPG... Target share since Week 12 without John Brown: Diggs 32%, Cole Beasley 24%, Gabriel Davis 13%... Week 13 usage: Beasley led the team in receiving with 9-130-1 on 11 targets, Diggs 10-92-0 on 10 targets, Davis. 3-68-1 on four targets... Since Week 12, Davis is tied for the team lead with three RZ targets, Diggs has two, Beasley has one... PIT is allowing the 16th fewest Fantasy points to WRs, has given up just three TDs to the position over past five games Week 13 usage: Eric Ebron 7-68-0 receiving on 11 targets... Ran 45 routes on 57 dropbacks... Ebron has 14 RZ targets on the season... BUF is allowing the sixth fewest Fantasy points to TEs, has given up 60 yards or a touchdown to the position in three of their past four games TE Week 13 usage: Dawson Knox 4-27-1 receiving on four targets... Knox ran 31 routes on 48 dropbacks... PIT is allowing the second fewest Fantasy points to TEs, but did give up 9-98-1 to Logan Thomas in Week 13

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

7-5 SU 9-3 6-6 ATS 5-7 5-7 Over-Under 7-5 5.54, 18th OFF YPP 5.86, 8th 5.16, 5th DEF YPP 5.49, 14th 152, 15th QB Pressures 143, 21st 138, 13th Pressures Allowed 95, 1st 34 and clear, 10 MPH winds Weather 34 and clear, 10 MPH winds CB Jimmy Smith, DT Broderick Washington, DB Anthony Levine QUES Injuries C JC Tretter, T Jack Conklin, CB Denzel Ward, WR KhaDarel Hodge QUES Lamar Jackson is currently QB11 in FPPG... On the season Jackson has 21 total TDs (four rushing) with seven INTs, completing 63.8% of his passes at 7.0 yards per attempt... His 94 rushing yards in Week 13 were his most since Week 6... CLE allowing the eighth most Fantasy points to QBs (95.7 passer rating), Lamar threw for a season-high 275 yards and three TDs in Week 1 against the Browns QB Baker Mayfield had a monster game in Week 13, completing 25-33 passes for 334 yards and four TDs... On the season he has 21 TDs with seven INTs, completing 62.7% of his passes at 7.5 yards per attempt... BAL allowing 10th fewest Fantasy points to QBs, has given up just six passing TDs with four INTs over ther past five games Week 13 snaps with everybody back: J.K. Dobbins 38%, Gus Edwards 33%, Mark Ingram 20%, Justice Hill 11%... Week 13 usage: Dobbins 11-71-0 rushing with zero targets, Edwards 7-101-0 rushing with zero targets, Ingram seven touches, 6-28-0 rushing with one target... Dobbins led BAL with five RZ opportunities in Week 13, Ingram had two, Edwards had one... CLE is allowing 4.1 YPC and 4.7 receptions per game to RBs, has given up at least 80 total yards or a touchdown to a running back in four of their past five games RB Nick Chubb is currently the RB8 in FPPG... Snaps since Chubb returned in Week 10: Chubb 50%, Kareem Hunt 51%... Week 13 usage: Chubb 19 touches, 18-80-1 rushing, 1-26-0 receiving on one target, Hunt 17 touches, 14-33-0 rushing, 3-24-0 receiving on three targets... Since Week 10, Hunt leads the team with 13 RZ opportunities, Chubb has 11... BAL is allowing 4.3 YPC and 5.2 receptions per game, has given up 93 total yards or a touchdown in 10 straight games Willie Snead and Mark Andrews should be back this week... Target share in Weeks 1-11 with everybody active: Andrews 22%, Marquise Brown 21%, Willie Snead 15%... Week 13 usage: Brown led the team in receiving with 5-39-1 on eight targets, Miles Boykin 1-38-1 on three targets... Snead is second on the team with eight RZ targets, Brown has six... CLE is allowing the fifth most Fantasy points to WRs, just got ripped for 292 yards and two TDs by TEN WRs in Week 13 WR Target share since Odell Beckham went down in Week 7: Jarvis Landry 30%, Rashard Higgins 19%, Austin Hooper 12%... Week 13 usage: Higgins led team in receiving with 6-95-1 on nine targets, Landry 8-62-1 on 10 targets, Donovan Peoples-Jones 2-92-1 on three targets... Since Week 7, Landry leads CLE with 13 RZ targets, Higgins has three... BAL is allowing the fourth fewest Fantasy points to WRs, has given up over 200 receiving yards to WRs in two of their past three games Week 11 usage with Mark Andrews healthy: Andrews led the team in receiving with 5-96-1 on seven targets... The 86% snaps he played in Week 11 were a season-high (without Nick Boyle)... CLE is allowing the fourth most Fantasy points to TEs, has given up five TDs to the position over their last four games TE Week 13 usage: Austin Hooper 2-24-0 receiving on two targets... Hooper ran 21 routes, David Njoku ran 13, Harrison Bryant 13 on 36 dropbacks... BAL allowing 14th most Fantasy points to TEs, has given up 44 yards or TD in three straight























































