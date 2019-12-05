Fantasy Football Week 14: Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet Rankings

Make sure you're setting the right lineup in Week 14 with Dave Richard's weekly preview. Dave previews every game, picking out starts, sits, sleepers, and busts for each matchup, and then provides start and sit ratings for each player with the Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet, which combines Fantasy analysis and game-flow predictions with a confidence scale to give you a definitive answer on who to start in your leagues.

It's pretty simple: The scale runs from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident you should be to start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Use #AskFFT to get your question prioritized.

Dallas (6-6) at Chicago (6-6)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Point spread: Cowboys -3

Dak Prescott (8.5) Mitchell Trubisky (6.0) Ezekiel Elliott (9.4) David Montgomery (6.7) Amari Cooper (8.8) Tarik Cohen (4.7) Michael Gallup (6.9) Allen Robinson (8.0) Randall Cobb (5.4) Anthony Miller (6.6) Cowboys DST (6.7) Bears DST (5.7)

Carolina (5-7) at Atlanta (3-9)



1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Falcons -3

Kyle Allen (5.7) Matt Ryan (7.2) Christian McCaffrey (9.8) Devonta Freeman (7.4) D.J. Moore (9.2) Julio Jones (8.6) Curtis Samuel (5.9) Calvin Ridley (7.5) Ian Thomas (5.3) Russell Gage (4.4) Panthers DST (4.7) Jaeden Graham (5.2)



Falcons DST (4.9)

Indianapolis (6-6) at Tampa Bay (5-7)



1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Buccaneers -3

Jacoby Brissett (5.2) Jameis Winston (7.6) Nyheim Hines (4.6) Ronald Jones (6.2) Jordan Wilkins (4.2) Peyton Barber (6.1) Jonathan Williams (3.7) Chris Godwin (8.5) Zach Pascal (7.0) Mike Evans (8.4) Marcus Johnson (3.9) Buccaneers DST (6.3) Jack Doyle (8.5)



Colts DST (3.9)





Miami (3-9) at N.Y. Jets (4-8)



1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Jets -5.5

Ryan Fitzpatrick (6.9) Sam Darnold (7.4) Patrick Laird (4.9) Le'Veon Bell (8.8) Myles Gaskin (3.9) Jamison Crowder (6.3) DeVante Parker (8.9) Robby Anderson (5.8) Albert Wilson (3.0) Ryan Griffin (6.7) Allen Hurns (3.6) Jets DST (5.5) Mike Gesicki (7.2)



Dolphins DST (3.7)





San Francisco (10-2) at New Orleans (10-2)



1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Saints -2.5

Jimmy Garoppolo (5.9) Drew Brees (7.5) Raheem Mostert (6.8) Alvin Kamara (8.5) Tevin Coleman (3.8) Latavius Murray (4.5) Deebo Samuel (6.7) Michael Thomas (9.7) Emmanuel Sanders (5.3) Ted Ginn (2.9) Kendrick Bourne (3.3) Jared Cook (8.2) George Kittle (9.1) Saints DST (7.0) 49ers DST (6.6)





Detroit (3-8-1) at Minnesota (8-4)



1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Vikings -13



David Blough (5.5) Kirk Cousins (8.2) Bo Scarbrough (7.0) Dalvin Cook (9.5) Kenny Golladay (8.3) Alexander Mattison (5.8) Marvin Jones (6.2) Stefon Diggs (7.9) Danny Amendola (3.1) Kyle Rudolph (7.0) Lions DST (3.1) Vikings DST (7.4)

Denver (4-8) at Houston (8-4)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Texans -9.5

Drew Lock (2.6) Deshaun Watson (9.4) Phillip Lindsay (6.9) Duke Johnson (4.3) Royce Freeman (3.6) Carlos Hyde (6.0) Courtland Sutton (7.7) DeAndre Hopkins (9.8) Noah Fant (3.5) Will Fuller (6.1) Broncos DST (3.3) Kenny Stills (3.8)



Texans DST (8.5)

Baltimore (10-2) at Buffalo (9-3)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -5.5

Lamar Jackson (9.5) Josh Allen (6.7) Mark Ingram (7.7) Devin Singletary (7.6) Marquise Brown (5.0) John Brown (6.4) Mark Andrews (7.9) Cole Beasley (5.6) Ravens DST (7.1) Bills DST (5.1)

Cincinnati (1-11) at Cleveland (5-7)



1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Browns -8.5

Andy Dalton (6.4) Baker Mayfield (7.3) Joe Mixon (7.9) Nick Chubb (9.1) Tyler Boyd (7.4) Kareem Hunt (7.1) John Ross (3.7) Jarvis Landry (7.6) Bengals DST (4.3) Odell Beckham (7.3)



Browns DST (5.9)

Washington (3-9) at Green Bay (9-3)



1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Packers -13

Dwayne Haskins (2.7) Aaron Rodgers (8.7) Derrius Guice (6.6) Aaron Jones (8.4) Adrian Peterson (4.8) Jamaal Williams (6.5) Terry McLaurin (4.7) Davante Adams (9.6) Kelvin Harmon (3.2) Allen Lazard (4.8) Redskins DST (2.9) Packers DST (7.3)

L.A. Chargers (4-8) at Jacksonville (4-8)



4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Chargers -3

Philip Rivers (5.6) Gardner Minshew (5.4) Melvin Gordon (9.2) Leonard Fournette (9.3) Austin Ekeler (7.8) D.J. Chark (7.1) Keenan Allen (7.8) Dede Westbrook (5.7) Mike Williams (5.2) Jaguars DST (4.5) Hunter Henry (8.3)



Chargers DST (6.2)





Tennessee (7-5) at Oakland (6-6)



4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Titans -2.5

Ryan Tannehill (6.8) Derek Carr (5.1) Derrick Henry (9.7) Josh Jacobs (8.7) A.J. Brown (5.1) Tyrell Williams (6.0) Titans DST (6.9) Darren Waller (9.0)



Raiders DST (5.3)

Kansas City (8-4) at New England (10-2)



4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Patriots -3

Patrick Mahomes (9.3) Tom Brady (6.3) LeSean McCoy (7.3) James White (5.9) Darwin Thompson (5.0) Sony Michel (6.4) Tyreek Hill (9.3) Julian Edelman (8.1) Sammy Watkins (3.4) Mohamed Sanu (4.6) Mecole Hardman (4.3) Phillip Dorsett (4.1) Travis Kelce (9.3) Patriots DST (6.5) Chiefs DST (6.4)





Pittsburgh (7-5) at Arizona (3-8-1)



4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Steelers -2.5

Devlin Hodges (5.3) Kyler Murray (5.8) Benny Snell (7.5) Kenyan Drake (6.3) James Washington (6.8) David Johnson (3.5) Diontae Johnson (3.5) Christian Kirk (4.9) Vance McDonald (6.3) Larry Fitzgerald (4.2) Steelers DST (9.1) Cardinals DST (4.1)

Seattle (10-2) at L.A. Rams (7-5)

8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Point spread: Pick 'em

Russell Wilson (9.0) Jared Goff (7.1) Chris Carson (8.6) Todd Gurley (8.2) Rashaad Penny (7.2) Robert Woods (8.7) Tyler Lockett (7.2) Cooper Kupp (8.2) D.K. Metcalf (6.5) Brandin Cooks (4.0) Jacob Hollister (6.6) Tyler Higbee (7.1) Seahawks DST (6.8) Rams DST (6.1)

N.Y. Giants (2-10) at Philadelphia (5-7)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Point spread: Eagles -9.5