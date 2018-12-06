Fantasy Football Week 14: Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet Rankings

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

The Lineup Cheat Sheet combines Fantasy analysis and game-flow predictions with a confidence scale to give you a definitive answer on who to start in your leagues.

It's pretty simple: The scale runs from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident you should be to start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for Week 14 is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting.

Ready to advance in your Fantasy playoffs? Let's go!

Jaguars at Titans

(Thursday, 8 p.m. ET, available on fuboTV)

Cody Kessler (1.2) Marcus Mariota (6.1) Leonard Fournette (9.1) Dion Lewis (5.2) Dede Westbrook (2.8) Derrick Henry (5.7) Jaguars DST (7.2) Corey Davis (6.0)



Taywan Taylor (4.6)



Jonnu Smith (6.1)



Titans DST (7.7)

Jets at Bills

Sam Darnold (2.4) Josh Allen (6.2) Isaiah Crowell (5.5) LeSean McCoy (7.8) Quincy Enunwa (2.9) Zay Jones (4.9) Robby Anderson (3.0) Robert Foster (4.5) Chris Herndon (6.0) Bills DST (8.0) Jets DST (4.1)





Giants at Redskins

Eli Manning (4.3) Mark Sanchez (1.7) Saquon Barkley (9.9) Adrian Peterson (7.0) Odell Beckham (9.6) Jordan Reed (6.2) Sterling Shepard (4.2) Redskins DST (2.7) Giants DST (7.3)





Saints at Buccaneers

Drew Brees (7.5) Jameis Winston (7.4) Alvin Kamara (9.4) Peyton Barber (5.6) Mark Ingram (7.1) Mike Evans (8.7) Michael Thomas (9.1) Adam Humphries (7.8) Dan Arnold (3.0) Chris Godwin (6.8) Saints DST (7.1) Cameron Brate (5.5)



Buccaneers DST (3.9)

Patriots at Dolphins

Tom Brady (7.9) Ryan Tannehill (5.3) Sony Michel (8.5) Kenyan Drake (6.4) James White (7.2) Kenny Stills (5.4) Julian Edelman (8.0) DeVante Parker (4.7) Josh Gordon (7.7) Dolphins DST (3.5) Rob Gronkowski (7.3)



Patriots DST (6.8)





Ravens at Chiefs

Lamar Jackson (6.0) Patrick Mahomes (9.3) Gus Edwards (8.0) Spencer Ware (6.7) Ty Montgomery (4.7) Tyreek Hill (9.3) Michael Crabtree (3.1) Chris Conley (5.9) Ravens DST (4.7) Travis Kelce (9.5)



Chiefs DST (5.5)

Colts at Texans

Andrew Luck (9.2) Deshaun Watson (7.3) Nyheim Hines (4.9) Lamar Miller (7.9) Marlon Mack (5.4) DeAndre Hopkins (9.7) T.Y. Hilton (8.9) Demaryius Thomas (3.3) Eric Ebron (8.2) Texans DST (7.0) Colts DST (3.3)





Falcons at Packers

Matt Ryan (6.3) Aaron Rodgers (8.7) Tevin Coleman (6.1) Aaron Jones (9.3) Julio Jones (9.2) Davante Adams (9.8) Mohamed Sanu (4.3) Randall Cobb (3.8) Calvin Ridley (5.0) Jimmy Graham (6.6) Austin Hooper (6.3) Packers DST (6.1) Falcons DST (3.1)





Panthers at Browns

Cam Newton (9.4) Baker Mayfield (7.2) Christian McCaffrey (9.8) Nick Chubb (9.5) D.J. Moore (8.2) Duke Johnson (4.6) Curtis Samuel (6.2) Jarvis Landry (6.4) Devin Funchess (5.5) Antonio Callaway (6.5) Panthers DST (3.7) David Njoku (7.0)



Browns DST (4.9)

Broncos at 49ers

Case Keenum (2.8) Nick Mullens (5.1) Phillip Lindsay (9.0) Jeff Wilson (6.9) Courtland Sutton (6.7) Dante Pettis (7.1) DaeSean Hamilton (3.7) Marquise Goodwin (5.3) Broncos DST (7.8) George Kittle (8.1)



49ers DST (4.3)

Bengals at Chargers

Jeff Driskel (2.9) Philip Rivers (9.1) Joe Mixon (8.3) Justin Jackson (7.5) Tyler Boyd (7.2) Austin Ekeler (6.5) John Ross (5.2) Keenan Allen (9.0) C.J. Uzomah (2.8) Mike Williams (4.8) Bengals DST (1.3) Chargers DST (9.0)

Lions at Cardinals

Matthew Stafford (5.0) Josh Rosen (4.4) LeGarrette Blount (6.8) David Johnson (8.6) Theo Riddick (5.0) Larry Fitzgerald (6.9) Kenny Golladay (8.5) Cardinals DST (6.9) Bruce Ellington (4.4)



Lions DST (5.3)





Steelers at Raiders

Ben Roethlisberger (9.5) Derek Carr (4.9) Jaylen Samuels (8.1) Doug Martin (6.6) Stevan Ridley (5.3) Jalen Richard (5.1) Antonio Brown (9.9) Jordy Nelson (3.2) JuJu Smith-Schuster (8.6) Jared Cook (7.4) Vance McDonald (5.0) Raiders DST (2.0) Steelers DST (7.4)





Eagles at Cowboys

Carson Wentz (6.7) Dak Prescott (5.8) Josh Adams (6.2) Ezekiel Elliott (9.7) Darren Sproles (4.8) Amari Cooper (8.4) Golden Tate (5.6) Michael Gallup (4.1) Alshon Jeffery (3.9) Cowboys DST (6.7) Zach Ertz (8.8)



Eagles DST (6.2)





Rams at Bears

Jared Goff (6.6) Mitchell Trubisky (6.5) Todd Gurley (9.6) Tarik Cohen (8.7) Brandin Cooks (8.3) Jordan Howard (5.8) Robert Woods (8.1) Anthony Miller (5.8) Josh Reynolds (5.1) Allen Robinson (5.7) Gerald Everett (3.3) Taylor Gabriel (4.0) Rams DST (6.3) Trey Burton (6.7)



Bears DST (6.5)

Vikings at Seahawks