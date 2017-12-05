Fantasy Football Week 14: Our rest of season rankings & Trade Values Chart

What are the rest of season rankings & Trade Values?

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value in standard and PPR leagues. And if your league still allows trades, you could add two players' values to determine what one player you should be able to get in return. Any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points and not a must-own.

Running backs



STND PPR Le'Veon Bell, PIT 43 46 Todd Gurley, LAR 42 45 Mark Ingram, NO 39 41 Alvin Kamara, NO 37 41 Melvin Gordon, LAC 32 35 Leonard Fournette, JAC 29 31 LeSean McCoy, BUF 26 29 Christian McCaffrey, CAR 17 20 Jordan Howard, CHI 17 19 Jamaal Williams, GB 17 19 Lamar Miller, HOU 17 19 Carlos Hyde, SF 16 19 Alex Collins, BAL 16 17 Devonta Freeman, ATL 15 17 Joe Mixon, CIN 15 17 Kareem Hunt, KC 14 16 Rex Burkhead, NE 14 16 Dion Lewis, NE 14 15 Marshawn Lynch, OAK 14 15 Tevin Coleman, ATL 13 14 Samaje Perine, WAS 13 14 Kenyan Drake, MIA 12 14 Alfred Morris, DAL 10 10 Derrick Henry, TEN 10 10 Jerick McKinnon, MIN 9 11 Matt Forte, NYJ 9 11 Ezekiel Elliott, DAL 9 10 Peyton Barber, TB 8 10 DeMarco Murray, TEN 8 10 Isaiah Crowell, CLE 8 9 Frank Gore, IND 8 9 Latavius Murray, MIN 8 9 Orleans Darkwa, NYG 8 9 Jay Ajayi, PHI 8 9 Adrian Peterson, ARI 8 8 Mike Davis, SEA 7 9 Ameer Abdullah, DET 7 8 LeGarrette Blount, PHI 7 7 Duke Johnson, CLE 6 8 Kerwynn Williams, ARI 6 7 Giovani Bernard, CIN 6 7 C.J. Anderson, DEN 6 7 Jonathan Stewart, CAR 6 6 Doug Martin, TB 6 6 Austin Ekeler, LAC 5 7 Damien Williams, MIA 5 7 Rod Smith, DAL 5 6 Devontae Booker, DEN 5 6 Ty Montgomery, GB 5 6 Bilal Powell, NYJ 5 6 Matt Breida, SF 5 6

Wide receivers



STND PPR Antonio Brown, PIT 41 44 A.J. Green, CIN 34 37 DeAndre Hopkins, HOU 33 36 Keenan Allen, LAC 27 31 Julio Jones, ATL 26 29 Brandin Cooks, NE 19 22 Michael Thomas, NO 19 22 Doug Baldwin, SEA 18 21 Mike Evans, TB 18 21 Adam Thielen, MIN 17 21 Robby Anderson, NYJ 16 19 Alshon Jeffery, PHI 15 17 Tyreek Hill, KC 14 16 Marvin Jones, DET 13 16 Devin Funchess, CAR 13 15 Davante Adams, GB 13 15 Jarvis Landry, MIA 12 16 Sterling Shepard, NYG 12 16 Josh Gordon, CLE 12 15 T.Y. Hilton, IND 12 14 Sammy Watkins, LAR 12 14 Dez Bryant, DAL 11 13 Stefon Diggs, MIN 11 13 Larry Fitzgerald, ARI 10 14 Golden Tate, DET 10 13 Jamison Crowder, WAS 10 13 Amari Cooper, OAK 10 12 Demaryius Thomas, DEN 9 11 Michael Crabtree, OAK 9 11 Marqise Lee, JAC 8 10 Chris Hogan, NE 8 10 DeSean Jackson, TB 8 10 Mohamed Sanu, ATL 7 9 Emmanuel Sanders, DEN 7 9 Cooper Kupp, LAR 7 9 Robert Woods, LAR 7 9 Jermaine Kearse, NYJ 7 9 Nelson Agholor, PHI 7 9 Marquise Goodwin, SF 7 9 Rishard Matthews, TEN 7 9 JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT 7 9 Josh Doctson, WAS 7 8 Corey Coleman, CLE 6 8 Ted Ginn, NO 6 8 Kenny Stills, MIA 5 7 Jordy Nelson, GB 5 6 Martavis Bryant, PIT 5 6

Tight ends



STND PPR Rob Gronkowski, NE 25 28 Travis Kelce, KC 19 22 Zach Ertz, PHI 19 22 Jimmy Graham, SEA 18 20 Evan Engram, NYG 16 19 Delanie Walker, TEN 9 11 Greg Olsen, CAR 8 10 Kyle Rudolph, MIN 7 9 Hunter Henry, LAC 6 8 Jared Cook, OAK 6 8 Cameron Brate, TB 6 7 Jack Doyle, IND 5 7 Jordan Reed, WAS 5 7 Austin Seferian-Jenkins, NYJ 5 6

Quarterbacks



1QB 2QB Russell Wilson, SEA 21 42 Tom Brady, NE 20 40 Carson Wentz, PHI 20 40 Aaron Rodgers, GB 18 36 Ben Roethlisberger, PIT 17 34 Drew Brees, NO 14 28 Dak Prescott, DAL 13 26 Philip Rivers, LAC 13 26 Cam Newton, CAR 12 24 Jared Goff, LAR 12 24 Alex Smith, KC 11 22 Case Keenum, MIN 11 22 Josh McCown, NYJ 11 22 Matt Ryan, ATL 10 20 Kirk Cousins, WAS 10 20 Derek Carr, OAK 9 18 Matthew Stafford, DET 8 16 Marcus Mariota, TEN 7 14

DSTs