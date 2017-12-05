Fantasy Football Week 14: Our rest of season rankings & Trade Values Chart

As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship dreams in mind, see where your players rank for the rest of the season.

What are the rest of season rankings & Trade Values? 

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value in standard and PPR leagues. And if your league still allows trades, you could add two players' values to determine what one player you should be able to get in return. Any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points and not a must-own.  

Running backs


STND PPR
Le'Veon Bell, PIT 43 46
Todd Gurley, LAR 42 45
Mark Ingram, NO 39 41
Alvin Kamara, NO 37 41
Melvin Gordon, LAC 32 35
Leonard Fournette, JAC 29 31
LeSean McCoy, BUF 26 29
Christian McCaffrey, CAR 17 20
Jordan Howard, CHI 17 19
Jamaal Williams, GB 17 19
Lamar Miller, HOU 17 19
Carlos Hyde, SF 16 19
Alex Collins, BAL 16 17
Devonta Freeman, ATL 15 17
Joe Mixon, CIN 15 17
Kareem Hunt, KC 14 16
Rex Burkhead, NE 14 16
Dion Lewis, NE 14 15
Marshawn Lynch, OAK 14 15
Tevin Coleman, ATL 13 14
Samaje Perine, WAS 13 14
Kenyan Drake, MIA 12 14
Alfred Morris, DAL 10 10
Derrick Henry, TEN 10 10
Jerick McKinnon, MIN 9 11
Matt Forte, NYJ 9 11
Ezekiel Elliott, DAL 9 10
Peyton Barber, TB 8 10
DeMarco Murray, TEN 8 10
Isaiah Crowell, CLE 8 9
Frank Gore, IND 8 9
Latavius Murray, MIN 8 9
Orleans Darkwa, NYG 8 9
Jay Ajayi, PHI 8 9
Adrian Peterson, ARI 8 8
Mike Davis, SEA 7 9
Ameer Abdullah, DET 7 8
LeGarrette Blount, PHI 7 7
Duke Johnson, CLE 6 8
Kerwynn Williams, ARI 6 7
Giovani Bernard, CIN 6 7
C.J. Anderson, DEN 6 7
Jonathan Stewart, CAR 6 6
Doug Martin, TB 6 6
Austin Ekeler, LAC 5 7
Damien Williams, MIA 5 7
Rod Smith, DAL 5 6
Devontae Booker, DEN 5 6
Ty Montgomery, GB 5 6
Bilal Powell, NYJ 5 6
Matt Breida, SF 5 6

Wide receivers


STND PPR
Antonio Brown, PIT 41 44
A.J. Green, CIN 34 37
DeAndre Hopkins, HOU 33 36
Keenan Allen, LAC 27 31
Julio Jones, ATL 26 29
Brandin Cooks, NE 19 22
Michael Thomas, NO 19 22
Doug Baldwin, SEA 18 21
Mike Evans, TB 18 21
Adam Thielen, MIN 17 21
Robby Anderson, NYJ 16 19
Alshon Jeffery, PHI 15 17
Tyreek Hill, KC 14 16
Marvin Jones, DET 13 16
Devin Funchess, CAR 13 15
Davante Adams, GB 13 15
Jarvis Landry, MIA 12 16
Sterling Shepard, NYG 12 16
Josh Gordon, CLE 12 15
T.Y. Hilton, IND 12 14
Sammy Watkins, LAR 12 14
Dez Bryant, DAL 11 13
Stefon Diggs, MIN 11 13
Larry Fitzgerald, ARI 10 14
Golden Tate, DET 10 13
Jamison Crowder, WAS 10 13
Amari Cooper, OAK 10 12
Demaryius Thomas, DEN 9 11
Michael Crabtree, OAK 9 11
Marqise Lee, JAC 8 10
Chris Hogan, NE 8 10
DeSean Jackson, TB 8 10
Mohamed Sanu, ATL 7 9
Emmanuel Sanders, DEN 7 9
Cooper Kupp, LAR 7 9
Robert Woods, LAR 7 9
Jermaine Kearse, NYJ 7 9
Nelson Agholor, PHI 7 9
Marquise Goodwin, SF 7 9
Rishard Matthews, TEN 7 9
JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT 7 9
Josh Doctson, WAS 7 8
Corey Coleman, CLE 6 8
Ted Ginn, NO 6 8
Kenny Stills, MIA 5 7
Jordy Nelson, GB 5 6
Martavis Bryant, PIT 5 6

Tight ends


STND PPR
Rob Gronkowski, NE 25 28
Travis Kelce, KC 19 22
Zach Ertz, PHI 19 22
Jimmy Graham, SEA 18 20
Evan Engram, NYG 16 19
Delanie Walker, TEN 9 11
Greg Olsen, CAR 8 10
Kyle Rudolph, MIN 7 9
Hunter Henry, LAC 6 8
Jared Cook, OAK 6 8
Cameron Brate, TB 6 7
Jack Doyle, IND 5 7
Jordan Reed, WAS 5 7
Austin Seferian-Jenkins, NYJ 5 6

Quarterbacks


1QB2QB
Russell Wilson, SEA 21 42
Tom Brady, NE 20 40
Carson Wentz, PHI 20 40
Aaron Rodgers, GB 18 36
Ben Roethlisberger, PIT 17 34
Drew Brees, NO 14 28
Dak Prescott, DAL 13 26
Philip Rivers, LAC 13 26
Cam Newton, CAR 12 24
Jared Goff, LAR 12 24
Alex Smith, KC 11 22
Case Keenum, MIN 11 22
Josh McCown, NYJ 11 22
Matt Ryan, ATL 10 20
Kirk Cousins, WAS 10 20
Derek Carr, OAK 9 18
Matthew Stafford, DET 8 16
Marcus Mariota, TEN 7 14

DSTs


STND PPR
Jaguars DST 12 12
Senior Fantasy Writer

Dave Richard has spent nearly his entire career covering the National Football League. Beginning with NFL.com at the boom of the Internet, Richard was that site's first Fantasy Football writer before transitioning... Full Bio

