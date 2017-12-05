Fantasy Football Week 14: Our rest of season rankings & Trade Values Chart

What are the rest of season rankings & Trade Values?
The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value in standard and PPR leagues. And if your league still allows trades, you could add two players' values to determine what one player you should be able to get in return. Any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points and not a must-own.
Running backs
| STND
| PPR
| Le'Veon Bell, PIT
| 43
| 46
| Todd Gurley, LAR
| 42
| 45
| Mark Ingram, NO
| 39
| 41
| Alvin Kamara, NO
| 37
| 41
| Melvin Gordon, LAC
| 32
| 35
| Leonard Fournette, JAC
| 29
| 31
| LeSean McCoy, BUF
| 26
| 29
| Christian McCaffrey, CAR
| 17
| 20
| Jordan Howard, CHI
| 17
| 19
| Jamaal Williams, GB
| 17
| 19
| Lamar Miller, HOU
| 17
| 19
| Carlos Hyde, SF
| 16
| 19
| Alex Collins, BAL
| 16
| 17
| Devonta Freeman, ATL
| 15
| 17
| Joe Mixon, CIN
| 15
| 17
| Kareem Hunt, KC
| 14
| 16
| Rex Burkhead, NE
| 14
| 16
| Dion Lewis, NE
| 14
| 15
| Marshawn Lynch, OAK
| 14
| 15
| Tevin Coleman, ATL
| 13
| 14
| Samaje Perine, WAS
| 13
| 14
| Kenyan Drake, MIA
| 12
| 14
| Alfred Morris, DAL
| 10
| 10
| Derrick Henry, TEN
| 10
| 10
| Jerick McKinnon, MIN
| 9
| 11
| Matt Forte, NYJ
| 9
| 11
| Ezekiel Elliott, DAL
| 9
| 10
| Peyton Barber, TB
| 8
| 10
| DeMarco Murray, TEN
| 8
| 10
| Isaiah Crowell, CLE
| 8
| 9
| Frank Gore, IND
| 8
| 9
| Latavius Murray, MIN
| 8
| 9
| Orleans Darkwa, NYG
| 8
| 9
| Jay Ajayi, PHI
| 8
| 9
| Adrian Peterson, ARI
| 8
| 8
| Mike Davis, SEA
| 7
| 9
| Ameer Abdullah, DET
| 7
| 8
| LeGarrette Blount, PHI
| 7
| 7
| Duke Johnson, CLE
| 6
| 8
| Kerwynn Williams, ARI
| 6
| 7
| Giovani Bernard, CIN
| 6
| 7
| C.J. Anderson, DEN
| 6
| 7
| Jonathan Stewart, CAR
| 6
| 6
| Doug Martin, TB
| 6
| 6
| Austin Ekeler, LAC
| 5
| 7
| Damien Williams, MIA
| 5
| 7
| Rod Smith, DAL
| 5
| 6
| Devontae Booker, DEN
| 5
| 6
| Ty Montgomery, GB
| 5
| 6
| Bilal Powell, NYJ
| 5
| 6
| Matt Breida, SF
| 5
| 6
Wide receivers
| STND
| PPR
| Antonio Brown, PIT
| 41
| 44
| A.J. Green, CIN
| 34
| 37
| DeAndre Hopkins, HOU
| 33
| 36
| Keenan Allen, LAC
| 27
| 31
| Julio Jones, ATL
| 26
| 29
| Brandin Cooks, NE
| 19
| 22
| Michael Thomas, NO
| 19
| 22
| Doug Baldwin, SEA
| 18
| 21
| Mike Evans, TB
| 18
| 21
| Adam Thielen, MIN
| 17
| 21
| Robby Anderson, NYJ
| 16
| 19
| Alshon Jeffery, PHI
| 15
| 17
| Tyreek Hill, KC
| 14
| 16
| Marvin Jones, DET
| 13
| 16
| Devin Funchess, CAR
| 13
| 15
| Davante Adams, GB
| 13
| 15
| Jarvis Landry, MIA
| 12
| 16
| Sterling Shepard, NYG
| 12
| 16
| Josh Gordon, CLE
| 12
| 15
| T.Y. Hilton, IND
| 12
| 14
| Sammy Watkins, LAR
| 12
| 14
| Dez Bryant, DAL
| 11
| 13
| Stefon Diggs, MIN
| 11
| 13
| Larry Fitzgerald, ARI
| 10
| 14
| Golden Tate, DET
| 10
| 13
| Jamison Crowder, WAS
| 10
| 13
| Amari Cooper, OAK
| 10
| 12
| Demaryius Thomas, DEN
| 9
| 11
| Michael Crabtree, OAK
| 9
| 11
| Marqise Lee, JAC
| 8
| 10
| Chris Hogan, NE
| 8
| 10
| DeSean Jackson, TB
| 8
| 10
| Mohamed Sanu, ATL
| 7
| 9
| Emmanuel Sanders, DEN
| 7
| 9
| Cooper Kupp, LAR
| 7
| 9
| Robert Woods, LAR
| 7
| 9
| Jermaine Kearse, NYJ
| 7
| 9
| Nelson Agholor, PHI
| 7
| 9
| Marquise Goodwin, SF
| 7
| 9
| Rishard Matthews, TEN
| 7
| 9
| JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT
| 7
| 9
| Josh Doctson, WAS
| 7
| 8
| Corey Coleman, CLE
| 6
| 8
| Ted Ginn, NO
| 6
| 8
| Kenny Stills, MIA
| 5
| 7
| Jordy Nelson, GB
| 5
| 6
| Martavis Bryant, PIT
| 5
| 6
Tight ends
| STND
| PPR
| Rob Gronkowski, NE
| 25
| 28
| Travis Kelce, KC
| 19
| 22
| Zach Ertz, PHI
| 19
| 22
| Jimmy Graham, SEA
| 18
| 20
| Evan Engram, NYG
| 16
| 19
| Delanie Walker, TEN
| 9
| 11
| Greg Olsen, CAR
| 8
| 10
| Kyle Rudolph, MIN
| 7
| 9
| Hunter Henry, LAC
| 6
| 8
| Jared Cook, OAK
| 6
| 8
| Cameron Brate, TB
| 6
| 7
| Jack Doyle, IND
| 5
| 7
| Jordan Reed, WAS
| 5
| 7
| Austin Seferian-Jenkins, NYJ
| 5
| 6
Quarterbacks
|1QB
|2QB
| Russell Wilson, SEA
| 21
| 42
| Tom Brady, NE
| 20
| 40
| Carson Wentz, PHI
| 20
| 40
| Aaron Rodgers, GB
| 18
| 36
| Ben Roethlisberger, PIT
| 17
| 34
| Drew Brees, NO
| 14
| 28
| Dak Prescott, DAL
| 13
| 26
| Philip Rivers, LAC
| 13
| 26
| Cam Newton, CAR
| 12
| 24
| Jared Goff, LAR
| 12
| 24
| Alex Smith, KC
| 11
| 22
| Case Keenum, MIN
| 11
| 22
| Josh McCown, NYJ
| 11
| 22
| Matt Ryan, ATL
| 10
| 20
| Kirk Cousins, WAS
| 10
| 20
| Derek Carr, OAK
| 9
| 18
| Matthew Stafford, DET
| 8
| 16
| Marcus Mariota, TEN
| 7
| 14
DSTs
| STND
| PPR
| Jaguars DST
| 12
| 12
