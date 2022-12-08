jalen-hurts-6-1400.jpg
USATSI

The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my starts, sits, sleepers, and busts to know in every single game here.

What do the numbers mean? All of my analysis from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our non-PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Las Vegas Raiders
@
Los Angeles Rams
Thu, Dec 8 at 8:15 pm ET •
LAR +6.5, O/U 42
RaidersRTG (MAX 10)RamsRTG (MAX 10)
Derek Carr7.2John Wolford2.0
Josh Jacobs9.8Cam Akers6.3
Davante Adams10.0Van Jefferson4.7
Mack Hollins5.8Tutu Atwell4.3
Foster Moreau5.8Brandon Powell4.2
Raiders DST 6.7Tyler Higbee3.7


Rams DST 3.4
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Minnesota Vikings
@
Detroit Lions
Sun, Dec 11 at 1:00 pm ET •
DET -2, O/U 52.5
VikingsRTG (MAX 10)LionsRTG (MAX 10)
Kirk Cousins7.5Jared Goff7.4
Dalvin Cook8.3D'Andre Swift8.5
Justin Jefferson9.8Jamaal Williams6.9
Adam Thielen6.4Amon-Ra St. Brown9.6
K.J. Osborn3.7D.J. Chark6.2
T.J. Hockenson7.3Jameson Williams3.6
Vikings DST 5.1Lions DST 6.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New York Jets
@
Buffalo Bills
Sun, Dec 11 at 1:00 pm ET •
BUF -9.5, O/U 43.5
JetsRTG (MAX 10)BillsRTG (MAX 10)
Mike White6.3Josh Allen8.8
Zonovan Knight7.3James Cook6.4
Michael Carter5.9Devin Singletary6.2
Garrett Wilson8.7Stefon Diggs9.7
Corey Davis4.9Gabe Davis6.7
Elijah Moore3.3Isaiah McKenzie5.3
Tyler Conklin4.6Dawson Knox4.5
Jets DST 6.9Bills DST 7.1
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Cleveland Browns
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Sun, Dec 11 at 1:00 pm ET •
CIN -6, O/U 47
BrownsRTG (MAX 10)BengalsRTG (MAX 10)
Deshaun Watson6.5Joe Burrow9.2
Nick Chubb8.6Joe Mixon9.3
Kareem Hunt5.5Samaje Perine5.6
Amari Cooper7.4Ja'Marr Chase9.3
Donovan Peoples-Jones5.6Tee Higgins8.0
Harrison Bryant3.2Tyler Boyd6.3
Browns DST 4.7Bengals DST 5.3
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Houston Texans
@
Dallas Cowboys
Sun, Dec 11 at 1:00 pm ET •
DAL -16.5, O/U 45.5
TexansRTG (MAX 10)CowboysRTG (MAX 10)
Davis Mills2.9Dak Prescott7.1
Dameon Pierce6.5Tony Pollard8.4
Nico Collins6.6Ezekiel Elliott8.2
Chris Moore4.1CeeDee Lamb9.4
Phillip Dorsett2.8Michael Gallup5.2
Brevin Jordan3.8Dalton Schultz7.4
Texans DST 1.0Cowboys DST 10.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Jacksonville Jaguars
@
Tennessee Titans
Sun, Dec 11 at 1:00 pm ET •
TEN -4, O/U 41
JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)TitansRTG (MAX 10)
Trevor Lawrence6.9Ryan Tannehill6.2
Travis Etienne7.4Derrick Henry8.7
Christian Kirk9.0Nick Westbrook-Ikhine3.9
Zay Jones5.9Robert Woods2.9
Marvin Jones3.8Chigoziem Okonkwo4.9
Jamal Agnew2.7Austin Hooper4.3
Evan Engram6.4Titans DST 6.1
Jaguars DST 4.1

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Philadelphia Eagles
@
New York Giants
Sun, Dec 11 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYG +7, O/U 45
EaglesRTG (MAX 10)GiantsRTG (MAX 10)
Jalen Hurts9.5Daniel Jones5.0
Miles Sanders7.5Saquon Barkley9.4
A.J. Brown8.9Darius Slayton6.5
DeVonta Smith7.5Richie James4.4
Quez Watkins5.4Daniel Bellinger3.3
Eagles DST 7.6Giants DST 4.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Baltimore Ravens
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Sun, Dec 11 at 1:00 pm ET •
PIT -2.5, O/U 37
RavensRTG (MAX 10)SteelersRTG (MAX 10)
Tyler Huntley5.9Kenny Pickett4.7
Gus Edwards5.4Najee Harris6.6
Kenyan Drake4.9Jaylen Warren3.5
Demarcus Robinson5.0Diontae Johnson5.7
Devin Duvernay4.0George Pickens5.5
Mark Andrews8.0Pat Freiermuth7.1
Ravens DST 5.9Steelers DST 7.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Kansas City Chiefs
@
Denver Broncos
Sun, Dec 11 at 4:05 pm ET •
DEN +9.5, O/U 44
ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)BroncosRTG (MAX 10)
Patrick Mahomes9.1Russell Wilson4.3
Isiah Pacheco7.0Latavius Murray6.0
Jerick McKinnon5.8Jerry Jeudy7.8
JuJu Smith-Schuster6.8Kendall Hinton3.5
Marquez Valdes-Scantling5.1Greg Dulcich6.9
Skyy Moore2.6Broncos DST 4.3
Travis Kelce9.6

Chiefs DST 8.2

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
San Francisco 49ers
Sun, Dec 11 at 4:25 pm ET •
SF -3.5, O/U 37.5
BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)49ersRTG (MAX 10)
Tom Brady6.8Brock Purdy6.4
Rachaad White7.1Christian McCaffrey9.9
Leonard Fournette6.7Jordan Mason5.3
Chris Godwin8.8Deebo Samuel7.7
Mike Evans7.3Brandon Aiyuk7.6
Julio Jones4.8George Kittle7.8
Cade Otton4.849ers DST 7.3
Buccaneers DST 5.5

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Carolina Panthers
@
Seattle Seahawks
Sun, Dec 11 at 4:25 pm ET •
SEA -3.5, O/U 44
PanthersRTG (MAX 10)SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)
Sam Darnold5.3Geno Smith8.7
D'Onta Foreman8.0Tony Jones5.7
Chuba Hubbard5.2Tyler Lockett9.2
D.J. Moore7.0DK Metcalf9.1
Terrace Marshall Jr.3.4Marquise Goodwin3.0
Panthers DST 4.9Noah Fant4.2


Seahawks DST 7.7
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Miami Dolphins
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Sun, Dec 11 at 8:20 pm ET •
LAC +3, O/U 51.5
DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)ChargersRTG (MAX 10)
Tua Tagovailoa8.9Justin Herbert7.3
Jeff Wilson7.2Austin Ekeler9.6
Raheem Mostert6.1Keenan Allen8.5
Tyreek Hill9.9Josh Palmer6.9
Jaylen Waddle8.2DeAndre Carter3.2
Trent Sherfield4.6Gerald Everett6.7
Mike Gesicki3.0Chargers DST 1.7
Dolphins DST 5.7

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New England Patriots
@
Arizona Cardinals
Mon, Dec 12 at 8:15 pm ET •
ARI +1.5, O/U 44.5
PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)
Mac Jones6.6Kyler Murray7.8
Rhamondre Stevenson9.5James Conner7.7
DeVante Parker4.5DeAndre Hopkins9.5
Tyquan Thornton3.1Marquise Brown7.1
Hunter Henry5.9Cardinals DST 6.3
Patriots DST 7.4