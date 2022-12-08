The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my starts, sits, sleepers, and busts to know in every single game here.

What do the numbers mean? All of my analysis from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our non-PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Raiders RTG (MAX 10) Rams RTG (MAX 10) Derek Carr 7.2 John Wolford 2.0 Josh Jacobs 9.8 Cam Akers 6.3 Davante Adams 10.0 Van Jefferson 4.7 Mack Hollins 5.8 Tutu Atwell 4.3 Foster Moreau 5.8 Brandon Powell 4.2 Raiders DST 6.7 Tyler Higbee 3.7



Rams DST 3.4

Vikings RTG (MAX 10) Lions RTG (MAX 10) Kirk Cousins 7.5 Jared Goff 7.4 Dalvin Cook 8.3 D'Andre Swift 8.5 Justin Jefferson 9.8 Jamaal Williams 6.9 Adam Thielen 6.4 Amon-Ra St. Brown 9.6 K.J. Osborn 3.7 D.J. Chark 6.2 T.J. Hockenson 7.3 Jameson Williams 3.6 Vikings DST 5.1 Lions DST 6.5

Jets RTG (MAX 10) Bills RTG (MAX 10) Mike White 6.3 Josh Allen 8.8 Zonovan Knight 7.3 James Cook 6.4 Michael Carter 5.9 Devin Singletary 6.2 Garrett Wilson 8.7 Stefon Diggs 9.7 Corey Davis 4.9 Gabe Davis 6.7 Elijah Moore 3.3 Isaiah McKenzie 5.3 Tyler Conklin 4.6 Dawson Knox 4.5 Jets DST 6.9 Bills DST 7.1

Browns RTG (MAX 10) Bengals RTG (MAX 10) Deshaun Watson 6.5 Joe Burrow 9.2 Nick Chubb 8.6 Joe Mixon 9.3 Kareem Hunt 5.5 Samaje Perine 5.6 Amari Cooper 7.4 Ja'Marr Chase 9.3 Donovan Peoples-Jones 5.6 Tee Higgins 8.0 Harrison Bryant 3.2 Tyler Boyd 6.3 Browns DST 4.7 Bengals DST 5.3

Texans RTG (MAX 10) Cowboys RTG (MAX 10) Davis Mills 2.9 Dak Prescott 7.1 Dameon Pierce 6.5 Tony Pollard 8.4 Nico Collins 6.6 Ezekiel Elliott 8.2 Chris Moore 4.1 CeeDee Lamb 9.4 Phillip Dorsett 2.8 Michael Gallup 5.2 Brevin Jordan 3.8 Dalton Schultz 7.4 Texans DST 1.0 Cowboys DST 10.0

Jaguars RTG (MAX 10) Titans RTG (MAX 10) Trevor Lawrence 6.9 Ryan Tannehill 6.2 Travis Etienne 7.4 Derrick Henry 8.7 Christian Kirk 9.0 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 3.9 Zay Jones 5.9 Robert Woods 2.9 Marvin Jones 3.8 Chigoziem Okonkwo 4.9 Jamal Agnew 2.7 Austin Hooper 4.3 Evan Engram 6.4 Titans DST 6.1 Jaguars DST 4.1





Eagles RTG (MAX 10) Giants RTG (MAX 10) Jalen Hurts 9.5 Daniel Jones 5.0 Miles Sanders 7.5 Saquon Barkley 9.4 A.J. Brown 8.9 Darius Slayton 6.5 DeVonta Smith 7.5 Richie James 4.4 Quez Watkins 5.4 Daniel Bellinger 3.3 Eagles DST 7.6 Giants DST 4.5

Ravens RTG (MAX 10) Steelers RTG (MAX 10) Tyler Huntley 5.9 Kenny Pickett 4.7 Gus Edwards 5.4 Najee Harris 6.6 Kenyan Drake 4.9 Jaylen Warren 3.5 Demarcus Robinson 5.0 Diontae Johnson 5.7 Devin Duvernay 4.0 George Pickens 5.5 Mark Andrews 8.0 Pat Freiermuth 7.1 Ravens DST 5.9 Steelers DST 7.5

Chiefs RTG (MAX 10) Broncos RTG (MAX 10) Patrick Mahomes 9.1 Russell Wilson 4.3 Isiah Pacheco 7.0 Latavius Murray 6.0 Jerick McKinnon 5.8 Jerry Jeudy 7.8 JuJu Smith-Schuster 6.8 Kendall Hinton 3.5 Marquez Valdes-Scantling 5.1 Greg Dulcich 6.9 Skyy Moore 2.6 Broncos DST 4.3 Travis Kelce 9.6



Chiefs DST 8.2





Buccaneers RTG (MAX 10) 49ers RTG (MAX 10) Tom Brady 6.8 Brock Purdy 6.4 Rachaad White 7.1 Christian McCaffrey 9.9 Leonard Fournette 6.7 Jordan Mason 5.3 Chris Godwin 8.8 Deebo Samuel 7.7 Mike Evans 7.3 Brandon Aiyuk 7.6 Julio Jones 4.8 George Kittle 7.8 Cade Otton 4.8 49ers DST 7.3 Buccaneers DST 5.5





Panthers RTG (MAX 10) Seahawks RTG (MAX 10) Sam Darnold 5.3 Geno Smith 8.7 D'Onta Foreman 8.0 Tony Jones 5.7 Chuba Hubbard 5.2 Tyler Lockett 9.2 D.J. Moore 7.0 DK Metcalf 9.1 Terrace Marshall Jr. 3.4 Marquise Goodwin 3.0 Panthers DST 4.9 Noah Fant 4.2



Seahawks DST 7.7

Dolphins RTG (MAX 10) Chargers RTG (MAX 10) Tua Tagovailoa 8.9 Justin Herbert 7.3 Jeff Wilson 7.2 Austin Ekeler 9.6 Raheem Mostert 6.1 Keenan Allen 8.5 Tyreek Hill 9.9 Josh Palmer 6.9 Jaylen Waddle 8.2 DeAndre Carter 3.2 Trent Sherfield 4.6 Gerald Everett 6.7 Mike Gesicki 3.0 Chargers DST 1.7 Dolphins DST 5.7





