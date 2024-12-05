chubahubbardcbs.jpg
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard), and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our non-PPR cheat sheet here.

Green Bay Packers
@
Detroit Lions
Thu, Dec 5 at 8:15 pm ET •
DET -3.5, O/U 51.5
PackersRTG (MAX10)LionsRTG (MAX10)
Jordan Love7.9Jared Goff8.0
Josh Jacobs8.9David Montgomery8.5
Jayden Reed6.6Jahmyr Gibbs8.4
Christian Watson5.9Amon-Ra St. Brown9.5
Dontayvion Wicks3.2Jameson Williams7.0
Tucker Kraft6.6Tim Patrick2.8
Packers DST 4.5Sam LaPorta6.7


Lions DST 5.9
New York Jets
@
Miami Dolphins
Sun, Dec 8 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIA -5.5, O/U 44.5
JetsRTG (MAX10)DolphinsRTG (MAX10)
Aaron Rodgers5.5Tua Tagovailoa9.0
Breece Hall8.1De'Von Achane9.3
Davante Adams7.4Raheem Mostert4.7
Garrett Wilson6.8Tyreek Hill8.5
Jets DST 5.5Jaylen Waddle5.7


Jonnu Smith7.7


Dolphins DST 7.7
Atlanta Falcons
@
Minnesota Vikings
Sun, Dec 8 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIN -5.5, O/U 45.5
FalconsRTG (MAX10)VikingsRTG (MAX10)
Kirk Cousins4.5Sam Darnold7.7
Bijan Robinson9.4Aaron Jones7.8
Drake London7.6Cam Akers3.7
Darnell Mooney6.4Justin Jefferson9.4
Ray-Ray McCloud3.7Jordan Addison6.5
Kyle Pitts5.8Jalen Nailor4.1
Falcons DST 4.9T.J. Hockenson6.4


Vikings DST 7.9
New Orleans Saints
@
New York Giants
Sun, Dec 8 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYG +4.5, O/U 41
SaintsRTG (MAX10)GiantsRTG (MAX10)
Derek Carr5.3Drew Lock1.6
Alvin Kamara9.9Tyrone Tracy Jr.7.6
Marquez Valdes-Scantling5.4Devin Singletary3.8
Juwan Johnson6.0Malik Nabers7.3
Foster Moreau3.6Darius Slayton3.9
Saints DST 7.6Wan'Dale Robinson3.1


Giants DST 3.5
Carolina Panthers
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Sun, Dec 8 at 1:00 pm ET •
PHI -12.5, O/U 46
PanthersRTG (MAX10)EaglesRTG (MAX10)
Bryce Young5.4Jalen Hurts8.4
Chuba Hubbard6.8Saquon Barkley9.8
Jonathon Brooks4.2A.J. Brown9.3
Adam Thielen5.5DeVonta Smith6.0
Xavier Legette4.3Grant Calcaterra5.1
David Moore3.8Eagles DST 8.2
Tommy Tremble3.8

Panthers DST 2.8

Cleveland Browns
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Sun, Dec 8 at 1:00 pm ET •
PIT -6.5, O/U 43.5
BrownsRTG (MAX10)SteelersRTG (MAX10)
Jameis Winston7.6Russell Wilson6.2
Nick Chubb5.9Najee Harris7.9
Jerome Ford4.9Jaylen Warren6.0
Jerry Jeudy8.3George Pickens9.0
Elijah Moore6.2Pat Freiermuth5.9
David Njoku7.2Steelers DST 6.9
Browns DST 5.7

Las Vegas Raiders
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sun, Dec 8 at 1:00 pm ET •
TB -6.5, O/U 46.5
RaidersRTG (MAX10)BuccaneersRTG (MAX10)
Aidan O'Connell6.0Baker Mayfield8.2
Sincere McCormick5.7Bucky Irving9.2
Ameer Abdullah4.8Rachaad White5.8
Jakobi Meyers8.6Mike Evans9.2
Tre Tucker4.6Sterling Shepard3.5
Brock Bowers9.0Cade Otton6.3
Raiders DST 3.7Buccaneers DST 6.3
Jacksonville Jaguars
@
Tennessee Titans
Sun, Dec 8 at 1:00 pm ET •
TEN -3.5, O/U 39.5
JaguarsRTG (MAX10)TitansRTG (MAX10)
Mac Jones3.3Will Levis6.7
Travis Etienne6.1Tony Pollard8.2
Tank Bigsby5.4Calvin Ridley7.7
Brian Thomas Jr.8.0Nick Westbrook-Ikhine6.1
Parker Washington5.0Chigoziem Okonkwo3.7
Evan Engram6.8Titans DST 6.1
Jaguars DST 4.1

Seattle Seahawks
@
Arizona Cardinals
Sun, Dec 8 at 4:05 pm ET •
ARI -2.5, O/U 44.5
SeahawksRTG (MAX10)CardinalsRTG (MAX10)
Geno Smith5.7Kyler Murray6.3
Kenneth Walker III7.5James Conner6.9
Zach Charbonnet4.5Marvin Harrison Jr.7.5
Jaxon Smith-Njigba7.9Michael Wilson4.0
DK Metcalf7.1Trey McBride7.8
Tyler Lockett3.3Cardinals DST 7.2
Noah Fant4.5

Seahawks DST 7.0

Buffalo Bills
@
Los Angeles Rams
Sun, Dec 8 at 4:25 pm ET •
LAR +3.5, O/U 49.5
BillsRTG (MAX10)RamsRTG (MAX10)
Josh Allen9.5Matthew Stafford6.8
James Cook8.6Kyren Williams8.8
Ray Davis4.1Puka Nacua9.6
Khalil Shakir6.9Cooper Kupp8.8
Amari Cooper4.2Demarcus Robinson4.5
Dawson Knox4.4Rams DST 3.9
Bills DST 6.7

Chicago Bears
@
San Francisco 49ers
Sun, Dec 8 at 4:25 pm ET •
SF -4, O/U 44
BearsRTG (MAX10)49ersRTG (MAX10)
Caleb Williams7.3Brock Purdy7.4
D'Andre Swift7.1Isaac Guerendo8.3
DJ Moore8.7Jauan Jennings7.2
Keenan Allen7.8Deebo Samuel6.3
Rome Odunze4.8George Kittle8.7
Cole Kmet5.249ers DST 5.1
Bears DST 5.3

Los Angeles Chargers
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Sun, Dec 8 at 8:20 pm ET •
KC -4, O/U 43
ChargersRTG (MAX10)ChiefsRTG (MAX10)
Justin Herbert6.6Patrick Mahomes7.1
Gus Edwards5.0Isiah Pacheco7.7
Kimani Vidal4.0Kareem Hunt4.4
Ladd McConkey8.4DeAndre Hopkins5.8
Quentin Johnston4.7Xavier Worthy4.9
Josh Palmer3.4Travis Kelce7.6
Will Dissly5.7Noah Gray4.9
Chargers DST 6.5Chiefs DST 7.8
Cincinnati Bengals
@
Dallas Cowboys
Mon, Dec 9 at 8:15 pm ET •
DAL +5.5, O/U 49.5
BengalsRTG (MAX10)CowboysRTG (MAX10)
Joe Burrow9.4Cooper Rush5.8
Chase Brown9.6Rico Dowdle7.4
Ja'Marr Chase9.7CeeDee Lamb8.1
Tee Higgins9.1Brandin Cooks5.1
Andrei Iosivas2.9Jalen Tolbert3.6
Mike Gesicki4.3KaVontae Turpin3.0
Bengals DST 4.7Luke Schoonmaker5.6


Cowboys DST 4.3