The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.



What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.



To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard), and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!



If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.



Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our non-PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Packers RTG (MAX10) Lions RTG (MAX10) Jordan Love 7.9 Jared Goff 8.0 Josh Jacobs 8.9 David Montgomery 8.5 Jayden Reed 6.6 Jahmyr Gibbs 8.4 Christian Watson 5.9 Amon-Ra St. Brown 9.5 Dontayvion Wicks 3.2 Jameson Williams 7.0 Tucker Kraft 6.6 Tim Patrick 2.8 Packers DST 4.5 Sam LaPorta 6.7



Lions DST 5.9

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Jets RTG (MAX10) Dolphins RTG (MAX10) Aaron Rodgers 5.5 Tua Tagovailoa 9.0 Breece Hall 8.1 De'Von Achane 9.3 Davante Adams 7.4 Raheem Mostert 4.7 Garrett Wilson 6.8 Tyreek Hill 8.5 Jets DST 5.5 Jaylen Waddle 5.7



Jonnu Smith 7.7



Dolphins DST 7.7

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Falcons RTG (MAX10) Vikings RTG (MAX10) Kirk Cousins 4.5 Sam Darnold 7.7 Bijan Robinson 9.4 Aaron Jones 7.8 Drake London 7.6 Cam Akers 3.7 Darnell Mooney 6.4 Justin Jefferson 9.4 Ray-Ray McCloud 3.7 Jordan Addison 6.5 Kyle Pitts 5.8 Jalen Nailor 4.1 Falcons DST 4.9 T.J. Hockenson 6.4



Vikings DST 7.9

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Saints RTG (MAX10) Giants RTG (MAX10) Derek Carr 5.3 Drew Lock 1.6 Alvin Kamara 9.9 Tyrone Tracy Jr. 7.6 Marquez Valdes-Scantling 5.4 Devin Singletary 3.8 Juwan Johnson 6.0 Malik Nabers 7.3 Foster Moreau 3.6 Darius Slayton 3.9 Saints DST 7.6 Wan'Dale Robinson 3.1



Giants DST 3.5

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Panthers RTG (MAX10) Eagles RTG (MAX10) Bryce Young 5.4 Jalen Hurts 8.4 Chuba Hubbard 6.8 Saquon Barkley 9.8 Jonathon Brooks 4.2 A.J. Brown 9.3 Adam Thielen 5.5 DeVonta Smith 6.0 Xavier Legette 4.3 Grant Calcaterra 5.1 David Moore 3.8 Eagles DST 8.2 Tommy Tremble 3.8



Panthers DST 2.8





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Browns RTG (MAX10) Steelers RTG (MAX10) Jameis Winston 7.6 Russell Wilson 6.2 Nick Chubb 5.9 Najee Harris 7.9 Jerome Ford 4.9 Jaylen Warren 6.0 Jerry Jeudy 8.3 George Pickens 9.0 Elijah Moore 6.2 Pat Freiermuth 5.9 David Njoku 7.2 Steelers DST 6.9 Browns DST 5.7





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Raiders RTG (MAX10) Buccaneers RTG (MAX10) Aidan O'Connell 6.0 Baker Mayfield 8.2 Sincere McCormick 5.7 Bucky Irving 9.2 Ameer Abdullah 4.8 Rachaad White 5.8 Jakobi Meyers 8.6 Mike Evans 9.2 Tre Tucker 4.6 Sterling Shepard 3.5 Brock Bowers 9.0 Cade Otton 6.3 Raiders DST 3.7 Buccaneers DST 6.3

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Jaguars RTG (MAX10) Titans RTG (MAX10) Mac Jones 3.3 Will Levis 6.7 Travis Etienne 6.1 Tony Pollard 8.2 Tank Bigsby 5.4 Calvin Ridley 7.7 Brian Thomas Jr. 8.0 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 6.1 Parker Washington 5.0 Chigoziem Okonkwo 3.7 Evan Engram 6.8 Titans DST 6.1 Jaguars DST 4.1





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Seahawks RTG (MAX10) Cardinals RTG (MAX10) Geno Smith 5.7 Kyler Murray 6.3 Kenneth Walker III 7.5 James Conner 6.9 Zach Charbonnet 4.5 Marvin Harrison Jr. 7.5 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 7.9 Michael Wilson 4.0 DK Metcalf 7.1 Trey McBride 7.8 Tyler Lockett 3.3 Cardinals DST 7.2 Noah Fant 4.5



Seahawks DST 7.0





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Bills RTG (MAX10) Rams RTG (MAX10) Josh Allen 9.5 Matthew Stafford 6.8 James Cook 8.6 Kyren Williams 8.8 Ray Davis 4.1 Puka Nacua 9.6 Khalil Shakir 6.9 Cooper Kupp 8.8 Amari Cooper 4.2 Demarcus Robinson 4.5 Dawson Knox 4.4 Rams DST 3.9 Bills DST 6.7





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Bears RTG (MAX10) 49ers RTG (MAX10) Caleb Williams 7.3 Brock Purdy 7.4 D'Andre Swift 7.1 Isaac Guerendo 8.3 DJ Moore 8.7 Jauan Jennings 7.2 Keenan Allen 7.8 Deebo Samuel 6.3 Rome Odunze 4.8 George Kittle 8.7 Cole Kmet 5.2 49ers DST 5.1 Bears DST 5.3





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Chargers RTG (MAX10) Chiefs RTG (MAX10) Justin Herbert 6.6 Patrick Mahomes 7.1 Gus Edwards 5.0 Isiah Pacheco 7.7 Kimani Vidal 4.0 Kareem Hunt 4.4 Ladd McConkey 8.4 DeAndre Hopkins 5.8 Quentin Johnston 4.7 Xavier Worthy 4.9 Josh Palmer 3.4 Travis Kelce 7.6 Will Dissly 5.7 Noah Gray 4.9 Chargers DST 6.5 Chiefs DST 7.8

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em