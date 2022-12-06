getty-geno-smith-seahawks.jpg

It's the final week of byes and the final week of the regular season for most Fantasy Football leagues. At least at the quarterback position, it's not as painful as it could be. Justin Fields is the only top-12 quarterback we'll be without in Week 14. While Aaron Rodgers will be out as well, I'm not sure his Fantasy managers are going to miss him all that much.

Incredibly, Rodgers does not have a 300-yard game this season and has only topped 255 yards once. He also has just one game with more than two touchdowns in a game and one game with more than 10 rushing yards. We're running out of ways he could conceivably score Fantasy points.

All that being said, you might want to drop Rodgers on his bye week. While I'd have a hard time blaming you, he could also redeem himself in the Fantasy playoffs. Rodgers faces the Rams, Dolphins, and Vikings in weeks 15 through 17. While the Packers might be able to beat the Rams without a forward pass, the Dolphins and Vikings provide exactly the type of matchup where Rodgers could succeed. They have above-average offenses and they're both among nine defenses that have allowed at least 21 Fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.

If you're in a roster crunch and you have to cut Rodgers, it's understandable, but he still has the potential to be a difference maker in Week 16 and Week 17.

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

Week 14 QB Preview
  • 22.7 -- Off-target percentage for Deshaun Watson in his first game in two years, the third worst of the week.
  • 29 -- The Seahawks unleashed Geno Smith once Kenneth Walker III went down and he had a field day with 29 Fantasy points. 
  • 23.1 -- Derek Carr has thrown multiple touchdown passes in five straight games, averaging 23.1 Fantasy points per game in that span. 
  • 97 - Combined pass attempts for Tom Brady in the last two games.
  • 59.8 -- Tyler Huntley averaged 59.8 rushing yards in four starts last season.
  • 342 -- Mike White has averaged 342 passing yards in his two starts this season. That would be a record.
  • 37 -- Pass attempts by Brock Purdy in relief of Jimmy Garoppolo last week, 10 of which went to Deebo Samuel, nine to Chrisitan McCaffrey and seven to Brandon Aiyuk
headshot-image
Mike White QB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #5
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BUF BUF -9.5 O/U 44
OPP VS QB
8th
PROJ PTS
14
QB RNK
18th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
684
RUYDS
9
TD
4
INT
2
FPTS/G
24.1
headshot-image
Daniel Jones QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #8
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PHI PHI -7 O/U 45.5
OPP VS QB
1st
PROJ PTS
17.7
QB RNK
19th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
2365
RUYDS
522
TD
15
INT
4
FPTS/G
18.7
headshot-image
Jared Goff QB
DET Detroit • #16
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs MIN DET -1.5 O/U 53.5
OPP VS QB
23rd
PROJ PTS
21.3
QB RNK
12th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
3022
RUYDS
42
TD
19
INT
7
FPTS/G
18.7
headshot-image
Tom Brady QB
TB Tampa Bay • #12
Age: 45 • Experience: 23 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SF SF -4 O/U 37
OPP VS QB
4th
PROJ PTS
14.5
QB RNK
17th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
3332
RUYDS
-7
TD
16
INT
3
FPTS/G
18.5
QB Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Adds/Streamers (QB Preview)
headshot-image
Tyler Huntley QB
BAL Baltimore • #2
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ PIT PIT -3 O/U 37
OPP VS QB
24th
QB RNK
14th
ROSTERED
4%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
187
RUYDS
41
TD
1
INT
1
FPTS/G
7.8
Huntley averaged close to 14 Fantasy points on yardage alone in his four games as a starter last year with 193 passing yards and just under 60 rushing yards per game. If he protects the ball and gets one score, that makes him a borderline starter, with considerably more upside. Only a tough matchup keeps him out of my top-12 this week.
headshot-image
Mike White QB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #5
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BUF BUF -9.5 O/U 44
OPP VS QB
8th
QB RNK
18th
ROSTERED
45%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
684
RUYDS
9
TD
4
INT
2
FPTS/G
24.1
White should throw the ball at least 40 times against the Bills, which gives him an excellent chance of producing like a high-end QB2. While the matchup against the bills is a negative, they haven't been nearly as tough on quarterbacks lately as they were early in the year.
One To Stash (QB Preview)
headshot-image
Jordan Love QB
GB Green Bay • #10
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Aaron Rodgers has talked openly about the possibility of sitting out if the Packers are eliminated. That could be right around the corner if the team's currently in the playoffs keep winning. At the very least, Love is a must-stash in two-QB leagues, but the Packers have a great closing schedule which could make Love a Fantasy starter late in the year if everything goes right.
QB Preview
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
headshot-image
Geno Smith QB
SEA Seattle • #7
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CAR SEA -3.5 O/U 43.5
OPP VS QB
11th
PROJ PTS
20.6
QB RNK
6th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
3169
RUYDS
243
TD
23
INT
6
FPTS/G
22.4
We currently aren't expecting Kenneth Walker to play in Week 14 and if last week was any indication that means more pass attempts for Geno Smith. Considering Smith has been one of the most efficient passers in the NFL this season, that gives him major upside and he's not priced like an elite option.
Contrarian DFS Play
headshot-image
Mike White QB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #5
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
I expect people to shy away from White because of the matchup, but if the weather is good I could actually see this game turning into a shootout. The best part is you can use Stefon Diggs and/or Gabriel Davis as a correlated bring back.
QB Preview
