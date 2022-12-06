It's the final week of byes and the final week of the regular season for most Fantasy Football leagues. At least at the quarterback position, it's not as painful as it could be. Justin Fields is the only top-12 quarterback we'll be without in Week 14. While Aaron Rodgers will be out as well, I'm not sure his Fantasy managers are going to miss him all that much.

Incredibly, Rodgers does not have a 300-yard game this season and has only topped 255 yards once. He also has just one game with more than two touchdowns in a game and one game with more than 10 rushing yards. We're running out of ways he could conceivably score Fantasy points.

All that being said, you might want to drop Rodgers on his bye week. While I'd have a hard time blaming you, he could also redeem himself in the Fantasy playoffs. Rodgers faces the Rams, Dolphins, and Vikings in weeks 15 through 17. While the Packers might be able to beat the Rams without a forward pass, the Dolphins and Vikings provide exactly the type of matchup where Rodgers could succeed. They have above-average offenses and they're both among nine defenses that have allowed at least 21 Fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.

If you're in a roster crunch and you have to cut Rodgers, it's understandable, but he still has the potential to be a difference maker in Week 16 and Week 17.

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

QB Preview Numbers to know

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Mike White QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #5

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -9.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 14 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 684 RUYDS 9 TD 4 INT 2 FPTS/G 24.1 Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -7 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 17.7 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 2365 RUYDS 522 TD 15 INT 4 FPTS/G 18.7 Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN DET -1.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 21.3 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 3022 RUYDS 42 TD 19 INT 7 FPTS/G 18.7 Tom Brady QB TB Tampa Bay • #12

Age: 45 • Experience: 23 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -4 O/U 37 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 14.5 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 3332 RUYDS -7 TD 16 INT 3 FPTS/G 18.5

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Adds/Streamers (QB Preview) Tyler Huntley QB BAL Baltimore • #2

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -3 O/U 37 OPP VS QB 24th QB RNK 14th ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats PAYDS 187 RUYDS 41 TD 1 INT 1 FPTS/G 7.8 Huntley averaged close to 14 Fantasy points on yardage alone in his four games as a starter last year with 193 passing yards and just under 60 rushing yards per game. If he protects the ball and gets one score, that makes him a borderline starter, with considerably more upside. Only a tough matchup keeps him out of my top-12 this week. Mike White QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #5

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -9.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 8th QB RNK 18th ROSTERED 45% YTD Stats PAYDS 684 RUYDS 9 TD 4 INT 2 FPTS/G 24.1 White should throw the ball at least 40 times against the Bills, which gives him an excellent chance of producing like a high-end QB2. While the matchup against the bills is a negative, they haven't been nearly as tough on quarterbacks lately as they were early in the year.

One To Stash (QB Preview) Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Aaron Rodgers has talked openly about the possibility of sitting out if the Packers are eliminated. That could be right around the corner if the team's currently in the playoffs keep winning. At the very least, Love is a must-stash in two-QB leagues, but the Packers have a great closing schedule which could make Love a Fantasy starter late in the year if everything goes right.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR SEA -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 11th PROJ PTS 20.6 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 3169 RUYDS 243 TD 23 INT 6 FPTS/G 22.4 We currently aren't expecting Kenneth Walker to play in Week 14 and if last week was any indication that means more pass attempts for Geno Smith. Considering Smith has been one of the most efficient passers in the NFL this season, that gives him major upside and he's not priced like an elite option.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Mike White QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #5

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. I expect people to shy away from White because of the matchup, but if the weather is good I could actually see this game turning into a shootout. The best part is you can use Stefon Diggs and/or Gabriel Davis as a correlated bring back.