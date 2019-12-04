Fantasy Football Week 14 Quarterback Preview: Could Eli Manning be a starter with Daniel Jones out?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 14 including what to do with Eli Manning.
Daniel Jones is in a walking boot with a high-ankle sprain and all signs are pointing towards Eli Manning starting on Monday Night Football against the Eagles. It's too bad Jones' rookie year may get cut short, but he's shown enough to give you reason for optimism in 2019. Of course, what really matters to Fantasy managers is how this affects the Giants in Week 14 and beyond.
Jones was featured as stash because of his matchups with the Eagles, Dolphins and Washington over the next three weeks. I wouldn't be any less excited about Manning.
Manning faced the Cowboys and the Bills in the first two weeks of the season and still averaged 278 yards per game. Jones has thrown for 240 or less in three of his last four games. Manning is more accurate and doesn't turn the ball over as often. The only thing he's missing is Jones' rushing ability.
Manning could also get Evan Engram and Golden Tate back from injury this week, which would give the Giants a full set of weapons for the first time all year. Manning is only a start in a two-quarterback league this week but I do like him as a stash for the game against the Dolphins.
The impact on the rest of the Giants will be determined by who actually plays, but I do believe this is a downgrade for Darius Slayton and an upgrade for Saquon Barkley. It also makes me less interested in the Eagles defense as a streaming option, too.
Week 14 QB Preview
Numbers to know
- 28.6 - Gardner Minshew rushing yards per start; that's a nice boost.
- 4.8 - Average completed air yards for Jacoby Brissett. He misses T.Y. Hilton.
- 9.1 - Yards per attempt for Ryan Tannehill, the best mark in the league.
- 647 - Passing yards for Patrick Mahomes in two games against the Patriots last year.
- 241 - Kyler Murray has one game with more than 241 passing yards since Week 6. The Steelers have allowed that many yards once in their last six games.
- 12 - The 49ers have only surrendered 12 passing touchdowns all season.
PIT Pittsburgh • #6
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
IND Indianapolis • #7
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Drew Brees QB
NO New Orleans • #9
Age: 40 • Experience: 19 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
Even if you don't feel comfortable starting him this week, you need to add him for the next two weeks.
Tannehill just had his first game below 22 Fantasy points this season. I expect a bounceback against a Raiders defense that has allowed five different quarterbacks to top 30 Fantasy points this season. Like Minshew, Tannehill could be a multi-week starter.
Eli Manning QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #10
Age: 38 • Experience: 16 yrs.
Manning faces the Dolphins and Washington in Weeks 15 and 16.
DFS Plays
HOU Houston • #4
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Broncos have been hard on quarterbacks, but Watson just overcame the Patriots and he's at home again. I love the discount you get off Lamar Jackson (and several other quarterbacks) and I don't expect him to be highly rostered this week.
We got unlucky with Andy Dalton losing two touchdowns to drops last week. Like Dalton, Minshew is underpriced due to uncertainty about him starting. Take advantage.
Heath's projections
Rank
QB
FPTs
1
30.09
2
29.06
3
27.68
4
27.60
5
Patrick Mahomes
26.23
6
26.19
7
26.12
8
25.76
9
25.45
10
Gardner Minshew
24.74
11
24.10
12
Ryan Tannehill
23.91
13
23.76
14
23.64
15
23.24
16
Jacoby Brissett
23.24
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Fantasy Football Today Podcast
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 14 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
News and notes: Will Cook be ready?
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 14.
-
12/4 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew analyzes value for the Fantasy playoffs, picking league winners...
-
Week 14 WR Preview: New No. 1s
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 14, including...
-
Week 14 RB Preview: Waiver priority
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 14, including how to prioritize the...
-
Week 14 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 14.