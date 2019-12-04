Fantasy Football Week 14 Quarterback Preview: Could Eli Manning be a starter with Daniel Jones out?

Daniel Jones is in a walking boot with a high-ankle sprain and all signs are pointing towards Eli Manning starting on Monday Night Football against the Eagles. It's too bad Jones' rookie year may get cut short, but he's shown enough to give you reason for optimism in 2019. Of course, what really matters to Fantasy managers is how this affects the Giants in Week 14 and beyond.

Jones was featured as stash because of his matchups with the Eagles, Dolphins and Washington over the next three weeks. I wouldn't be any less excited about Manning.

Manning faced the Cowboys and the Bills in the first two weeks of the season and still averaged 278 yards per game. Jones has thrown for 240 or less in three of his last four games. Manning is more accurate and doesn't turn the ball over as often. The only thing he's missing is Jones' rushing ability.

Manning could also get Evan Engram and Golden Tate back from injury this week, which would give the Giants a full set of weapons for the first time all year. Manning is only a start in a two-quarterback league this week but I do like him as a stash for the game against the Dolphins.

The impact on the rest of the Giants will be determined by who actually plays, but I do believe this is a downgrade for Darius Slayton and an upgrade for Saquon Barkley. It also makes me less interested in the Eagles defense as a streaming option, too.

QB Preview Numbers to know

28.6 - Gardner Minshew rushing yards per start; that's a nice boost.

- Gardner Minshew rushing yards per start; that's a nice boost. 4.8 - Average completed air yards for Jacoby Brissett. He misses T.Y. Hilton.

- Average completed air yards for Jacoby Brissett. He misses T.Y. Hilton. 9.1 - Yards per attempt for Ryan Tannehill, the best mark in the league.

- Yards per attempt for Ryan Tannehill, the best mark in the league. 647 - Passing yards for Patrick Mahomes in two games against the Patriots last year.

- Passing yards for Patrick Mahomes in two games against the Patriots last year. 241 - Kyler Murray has one game with more than 241 passing yards since Week 6. The Steelers have allowed that many yards once in their last six games.

- Kyler Murray has one game with more than 241 passing yards since Week 6. The Steelers have allowed that many yards once in their last six games. 12 - The 49ers have only surrendered 12 passing touchdowns all season.

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Devlin Hodges QB PIT Pittsburgh • #6

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI PIT -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 16 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 530 RUYDS 31 TD 3 INT 2 FPTS/G 8.8 Jacoby Brissett QB IND Indianapolis • #7

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 18 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 2245 RUYDS 141 TD 19 INT 6 FPTS/G 17.3 Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ OAK TEN -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 18.2 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 1602 RUYDS 128 TD 15 INT 4 FPTS/G 18.6 Drew Brees QB NO New Orleans • #9

Age: 40 • Experience: 19 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF NO -3 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 18.8 QB RNK 4th YTD Stats PAYDS 1791 RUYDS -1 TD 12 INT 4 FPTS/G 18.9

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Top Streamers Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 18% Even if you don't feel comfortable starting him this week, you need to add him for the next two weeks. Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Ownership 55% Tannehill just had his first game below 22 Fantasy points this season. I expect a bounceback against a Raiders defense that has allowed five different quarterbacks to top 30 Fantasy points this season. Like Minshew, Tannehill could be a multi-week starter.

One to Stash Eli Manning QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #10

Age: 38 • Experience: 16 yrs. Ownership 65% Manning faces the Dolphins and Washington in Weeks 15 and 16.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Deshaun Watson QB HOU Houston • #4

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 13 Prices FanDuel $7,700 DraftKings $6,500 The Broncos have been hard on quarterbacks, but Watson just overcame the Patriots and he's at home again. I love the discount you get off Lamar Jackson (and several other quarterbacks) and I don't expect him to be highly rostered this week.

Top Contrarian Play Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Week 14 Prices FanDuel $6,600 DraftKings $5,400 We got unlucky with Andy Dalton losing two touchdowns to drops last week. Like Dalton, Minshew is underpriced due to uncertainty about him starting. Take advantage.