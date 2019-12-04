Play

Fantasy Football Week 14 Quarterback Preview: Could Eli Manning be a starter with Daniel Jones out?

Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 14 including what to do with Eli Manning.

Daniel Jones is in a walking boot with a high-ankle sprain and all signs are pointing towards Eli Manning starting on Monday Night Football against the Eagles. It's too bad Jones' rookie year may get cut short, but he's shown enough to give you reason for optimism in 2019. Of course, what really matters to Fantasy managers is how this affects the Giants in Week 14 and beyond. 

Jones was featured as stash because of his matchups with the Eagles, Dolphins and Washington over the next three weeks. I wouldn't be any less excited about Manning. 

Manning faced the Cowboys and the Bills in the first two weeks of the season and still averaged 278 yards per game. Jones has thrown for 240 or less in three of his last four games. Manning is more accurate and doesn't turn the ball over as often. The only thing he's missing is Jones' rushing ability. 

Manning could also get Evan Engram and Golden Tate back from injury this week, which would give the Giants a full set of weapons for the first time all year. Manning is only a start in a two-quarterback league this week but I do like him as a stash for the game against the Dolphins.

The impact on the rest of the Giants will be determined by who actually plays, but I do believe this is a downgrade for Darius Slayton and an upgrade for Saquon Barkley. It also makes me less interested in the Eagles defense as a streaming option, too.

Week 14 QB Preview
QB Preview
Numbers to know
  • 28.6 - Gardner Minshew rushing yards per start; that's a nice boost.
  • 4.8 - Average completed air yards for Jacoby Brissett. He misses T.Y. Hilton.
  • 9.1 - Yards per attempt for Ryan Tannehill, the best mark in the league.
  • 647 - Passing yards for Patrick Mahomes in two games against the Patriots last year.
  • 241 - Kyler Murray has one game with more than 241 passing yards since Week 6. The Steelers have allowed that many yards once in their last six games.
  • 12 - The 49ers have only surrendered 12 passing touchdowns all season.
Matchups that Matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Devlin Hodges QB
PIT Pittsburgh • #6
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ARI PIT -2.5 O/U 43.5
OPP VS QB
32nd
PROJ PTS
16
QB RNK
NR
YTD Stats
PAYDS
530
RUYDS
31
TD
3
INT
2
FPTS/G
8.8
headshot-image
Jacoby Brissett QB
IND Indianapolis • #7
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TB TB -3 O/U 47.5
OPP VS QB
28th
PROJ PTS
18
QB RNK
NR
YTD Stats
PAYDS
2245
RUYDS
141
TD
19
INT
6
FPTS/G
17.3
headshot-image
Ryan Tannehill QB
TEN Tennessee • #17
Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ OAK TEN -2.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS QB
29th
PROJ PTS
18.2
QB RNK
10th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1602
RUYDS
128
TD
15
INT
4
FPTS/G
18.6
headshot-image
Drew Brees QB
NO New Orleans • #9
Age: 40 • Experience: 19 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs SF NO -3 O/U 44
OPP VS QB
2nd
PROJ PTS
18.8
QB RNK
4th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1791
RUYDS
-1
TD
12
INT
4
FPTS/G
18.9
QB Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Top Streamers
headshot-image
Gardner Minshew QB
JAC Jacksonville • #15
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
18%
Even if you don't feel comfortable starting him this week, you need to add him for the next two weeks.
headshot-image
Ryan Tannehill QB
TEN Tennessee • #17
Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Ownership
55%
Tannehill just had his first game below 22 Fantasy points this season. I expect a bounceback against a Raiders defense that has allowed five different quarterbacks to top 30 Fantasy points this season. Like Minshew, Tannehill could be a multi-week starter.
One to Stash
headshot-image
Eli Manning QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #10
Age: 38 • Experience: 16 yrs.
Ownership
65%
Manning faces the Dolphins and Washington in Weeks 15 and 16.
QB Preview
DFS Plays
Top Play
headshot-image
Deshaun Watson QB
HOU Houston • #4
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Week 13 Prices
FanDuel
$7,700
DraftKings
$6,500
The Broncos have been hard on quarterbacks, but Watson just overcame the Patriots and he's at home again. I love the discount you get off Lamar Jackson (and several other quarterbacks) and I don't expect him to be highly rostered this week.
Top Contrarian Play
headshot-image
Gardner Minshew QB
JAC Jacksonville • #15
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Week 14 Prices
FanDuel
$6,600
DraftKings
$5,400
We got unlucky with Andy Dalton losing two touchdowns to drops last week. Like Dalton, Minshew is underpriced due to uncertainty about him starting. Take advantage.
QB Preview
Heath's projections

Rank

QB

FPTs

1

Lamar Jackson

30.09

2

DeShaun Watson

29.06

3

Matt Ryan

27.68

4

Carson Wentz

27.60

5

Patrick Mahomes

26.23

6

Dak Prescott

26.19

7

Russell Wilson

26.12

8

Aaron Rodgers

25.76

9

Jameis Winston

25.45

10

Gardner Minshew

24.74

11

Kirk Cousins

24.10

12

Ryan Tannehill

23.91

13

Tom Brady

23.76

14

Josh Allen

23.64

15

Sam Darnold

23.24

16

Jacoby Brissett

23.24

