Fantasy Football Week 14 Quarterback Preview: Gardner Minshew is back, plus projections, and more

Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 14 including what to do with Gardner Minshew.

As we head into the first week of the Fantasy Football playoffs, we may also be entering the best week for quarterback in 2019. There are so many good options it's hard to imagine more than one or two teams in the playoffs are looking for a streamer.

In my projections below, the top nine options are all projected for at least 25 Fantasy points. That's an outstanding week, and I'm starting all of them with confidence. Sitting there at No. 10 is a familiar face with a spectacular mustache. That's right, Gardner Minshew is back.

I'd planned on making Minshew my top stash candidate because after this week he faces the Raiders and Falcons. With those two matchups he could legitimately win people leagues. But I may just start him this week against the Chargers as well.

The Chargers are traveling across the country for their second consecutive road game. They just lost their eighth game in heartbreaking fashion and are all but eliminated from playoff contention. While they have limited quarterbacks' Fantasy production, they have allowed a passer rating of 96.6 and they surrender 7.4 yards per pass attempt. Minshew was a pretty consistent borderline No. 1 quarterback before Foles came back, and I'd expect the same this week.

I'd start him over Kyler Murray, Drew Brees, and Josh Allen due to their terrible matchups. And Minshew isn't the only streaming option I'd say that about.

Numbers to know
  • 28.6 - Gardner Minshew rushing yards per start; that's a nice boost.
  • 4.8 - Average completed air yards for Jacoby Brissett. He misses T.Y. Hilton.
  • 9.1 - Yards per attempt for Ryan Tannehill, the best mark in the league.
  • 647 - Passing yards for Patrick Mahomes in two games against the Patriots last year.
  • 241 - Kyler Murray has one game with more than 241 passing yards since Week 6. The Steelers have allowed that many yards once in their last six games.
  • 12 - The 49ers have only surrendered 12 passing touchdowns all season.
Matchups that Matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Devlin Hodges QB
PIT Pittsburgh • #6
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ARI PIT -2.5 O/U 43.5
OPP VS QB
32nd
PROJ PTS
16
QB RNK
NR
YTD Stats
PAYDS
530
RUYDS
31
TD
3
INT
2
FPTS/G
8.8
headshot-image
Jacoby Brissett QB
IND Indianapolis • #7
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TB TB -3 O/U 47.5
OPP VS QB
28th
PROJ PTS
18
QB RNK
NR
YTD Stats
PAYDS
2245
RUYDS
141
TD
19
INT
6
FPTS/G
17.3
headshot-image
Ryan Tannehill QB
TEN Tennessee • #17
Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ OAK TEN -2.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS QB
29th
PROJ PTS
18.2
QB RNK
10th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1602
RUYDS
128
TD
15
INT
4
FPTS/G
18.6
headshot-image
Drew Brees QB
NO New Orleans • #9
Age: 40 • Experience: 19 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs SF NO -3 O/U 44
OPP VS QB
2nd
PROJ PTS
18.8
QB RNK
4th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1791
RUYDS
-1
TD
12
INT
4
FPTS/G
18.9
Waiver Wire Targets
Top Streamers
headshot-image
Gardner Minshew QB
JAC Jacksonville • #15
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
11%
Even if you don't feel comfortable starting him this week, you need to add him for the next two weeks.
headshot-image
Ryan Tannehill QB
TEN Tennessee • #17
Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Ownership
51%
Tannehill just had his first game below 22 Fantasy points this season. I expect a bounceback against a Raiders defense that has allowed five different quarterbacks to top 30 Fantasy points this season. Like Minshew, Tannehill could be a multi-week starter.
One to Stash
headshot-image
Daniel Jones QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #8
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
65%
Jones faces the Dolphins and Washington in Weeks 15 and 16.
DFS Plays
Top Play
headshot-image
Deshaun Watson QB
HOU Houston • #4
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Week 13 Prices
FanDuel
$7,700
DraftKings
$6,500
The Broncos have been hard on quarterbacks, but Watson just overcame the Patriots and he's at home again. I love the discount you get off Lamar Jackson (and several other quarterbacks) and I don't expect him to be highly rostered this week.
Top Contrarian Play
headshot-image
Gardner Minshew QB
JAC Jacksonville • #15
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Week 14 Prices
FanDuel
$6,600
DraftKings
$5,400
We got unlucky with Andy Dalton losing two touchdowns to drops last week. Like Dalton, Minshew is underpriced due to uncertainty about him starting. Take advantage.
Heath's projections

Rank

QB

FPTs

1

Lamar Jackson

30.09

2

DeShaun Watson

28.76

3

Carson Wentz

27.60

4

Matt Ryan

27.38

5

Dak Prescott

26.49

6

Patrick Mahomes

26.23

7

Russell Wilson

26.12

8

Aaron Rodgers

26.06

9

Jameis Winston

25.45

10

Gardner Minshew

24.74

11

Ryan Tannehill

24.21

12

Kirk Cousins

24.10

13

Tom Brady

24.06

14

Josh Allen

23.64

15

Jacoby Brissett

23.24

