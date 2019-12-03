Fantasy Football Week 14 Quarterback Preview: Gardner Minshew is back, plus projections, and more
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 14 including what to do with Gardner Minshew.
As we head into the first week of the Fantasy Football playoffs, we may also be entering the best week for quarterback in 2019. There are so many good options it's hard to imagine more than one or two teams in the playoffs are looking for a streamer.
In my projections below, the top nine options are all projected for at least 25 Fantasy points. That's an outstanding week, and I'm starting all of them with confidence. Sitting there at No. 10 is a familiar face with a spectacular mustache. That's right, Gardner Minshew is back.
I'd planned on making Minshew my top stash candidate because after this week he faces the Raiders and Falcons. With those two matchups he could legitimately win people leagues. But I may just start him this week against the Chargers as well.
The Chargers are traveling across the country for their second consecutive road game. They just lost their eighth game in heartbreaking fashion and are all but eliminated from playoff contention. While they have limited quarterbacks' Fantasy production, they have allowed a passer rating of 96.6 and they surrender 7.4 yards per pass attempt. Minshew was a pretty consistent borderline No. 1 quarterback before Foles came back, and I'd expect the same this week.
I'd start him over Kyler Murray, Drew Brees, and Josh Allen due to their terrible matchups. And Minshew isn't the only streaming option I'd say that about.
Week 14 QB Preview
Numbers to know
- 28.6 - Gardner Minshew rushing yards per start; that's a nice boost.
- 4.8 - Average completed air yards for Jacoby Brissett. He misses T.Y. Hilton.
- 9.1 - Yards per attempt for Ryan Tannehill, the best mark in the league.
- 647 - Passing yards for Patrick Mahomes in two games against the Patriots last year.
- 241 - Kyler Murray has one game with more than 241 passing yards since Week 6. The Steelers have allowed that many yards once in their last six games.
- 12 - The 49ers have only surrendered 12 passing touchdowns all season.
Waiver Wire Targets
Even if you don't feel comfortable starting him this week, you need to add him for the next two weeks.
Tannehill just had his first game below 22 Fantasy points this season. I expect a bounceback against a Raiders defense that has allowed five different quarterbacks to top 30 Fantasy points this season. Like Minshew, Tannehill could be a multi-week starter.
Jones faces the Dolphins and Washington in Weeks 15 and 16.
DFS Plays
The Broncos have been hard on quarterbacks, but Watson just overcame the Patriots and he's at home again. I love the discount you get off Lamar Jackson (and several other quarterbacks) and I don't expect him to be highly rostered this week.
We got unlucky with Andy Dalton losing two touchdowns to drops last week. Like Dalton, Minshew is underpriced due to uncertainty about him starting. Take advantage.
Heath's projections
Rank
QB
FPTs
1
30.09
2
28.76
3
27.60
4
27.38
5
26.49
6
Patrick Mahomes
26.23
7
26.12
8
26.06
9
25.45
10
Gardner Minshew
24.74
11
Ryan Tannehill
24.21
12
24.10
13
24.06
14
Josh Allen
23.64
15
Jacoby Brissett
23.24
