Fantasy Football Week 14 Quarterback Preview: Gardner Minshew is back, plus projections, and more

As we head into the first week of the Fantasy Football playoffs, we may also be entering the best week for quarterback in 2019. There are so many good options it's hard to imagine more than one or two teams in the playoffs are looking for a streamer.

In my projections below, the top nine options are all projected for at least 25 Fantasy points. That's an outstanding week, and I'm starting all of them with confidence. Sitting there at No. 10 is a familiar face with a spectacular mustache. That's right, Gardner Minshew is back.

I'd planned on making Minshew my top stash candidate because after this week he faces the Raiders and Falcons. With those two matchups he could legitimately win people leagues. But I may just start him this week against the Chargers as well.

The Chargers are traveling across the country for their second consecutive road game. They just lost their eighth game in heartbreaking fashion and are all but eliminated from playoff contention. While they have limited quarterbacks' Fantasy production, they have allowed a passer rating of 96.6 and they surrender 7.4 yards per pass attempt. Minshew was a pretty consistent borderline No. 1 quarterback before Foles came back, and I'd expect the same this week.

I'd start him over Kyler Murray, Drew Brees, and Josh Allen due to their terrible matchups. And Minshew isn't the only streaming option I'd say that about.

QB Preview Numbers to know

28.6 - Gardner Minshew rushing yards per start; that's a nice boost.

4.8 - Average completed air yards for Jacoby Brissett. He misses T.Y. Hilton.

9.1 - Yards per attempt for Ryan Tannehill, the best mark in the league.

647 - Passing yards for Patrick Mahomes in two games against the Patriots last year.

241 - Kyler Murray has one game with more than 241 passing yards since Week 6. The Steelers have allowed that many yards once in their last six games.

12 - The 49ers have only surrendered 12 passing touchdowns all season.

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Devlin Hodges QB PIT Pittsburgh • #6

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI PIT -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 16 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 530 RUYDS 31 TD 3 INT 2 FPTS/G 8.8 Jacoby Brissett QB IND Indianapolis • #7

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 18 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 2245 RUYDS 141 TD 19 INT 6 FPTS/G 17.3 Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ OAK TEN -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 18.2 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 1602 RUYDS 128 TD 15 INT 4 FPTS/G 18.6 Drew Brees QB NO New Orleans • #9

Age: 40 • Experience: 19 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF NO -3 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 18.8 QB RNK 4th YTD Stats PAYDS 1791 RUYDS -1 TD 12 INT 4 FPTS/G 18.9

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Top Streamers Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 11% Even if you don't feel comfortable starting him this week, you need to add him for the next two weeks. Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Ownership 51% Tannehill just had his first game below 22 Fantasy points this season. I expect a bounceback against a Raiders defense that has allowed five different quarterbacks to top 30 Fantasy points this season. Like Minshew, Tannehill could be a multi-week starter.

One to Stash Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 65% Jones faces the Dolphins and Washington in Weeks 15 and 16.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Deshaun Watson QB HOU Houston • #4

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 13 Prices FanDuel $7,700 DraftKings $6,500 The Broncos have been hard on quarterbacks, but Watson just overcame the Patriots and he's at home again. I love the discount you get off Lamar Jackson (and several other quarterbacks) and I don't expect him to be highly rostered this week.

Top Contrarian Play Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Week 14 Prices FanDuel $6,600 DraftKings $5,400 We got unlucky with Andy Dalton losing two touchdowns to drops last week. Like Dalton, Minshew is underpriced due to uncertainty about him starting. Take advantage.