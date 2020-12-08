As of Tuesday afternoon we don't know for sure who will start for the New Orleans Saints at quarterback. What we do know, is whoever it is, we're starting them in Fantasy.

Taysom Hill has averaged 25.3 Fantasy points per game in his three starts and actually looked good as a passer in Week 13. He currently ranks at No. 10 to start the week and I would start him over Ben Roethlisberger and Matt Ryan. It helps that, Hill is a bit game-script immune because he's accounted for at least 10 rush attempts in all three starts. Even if the Saints build a lead and go run-heavy, Hill will keep accumulating Fantasy points.

Drew Brees hasn't been quite as good as Hill this season for Fantasy, but he has averaged 21.9 Fantasy points a game playing most of the season without Michael Thomas. That's even more impressive considering Thomas has commanded a 30% target share the past three years. The Saints current collection of weapons also includes Alvin Kamara, Emmanuel Sanders, and Jared Cook. That's arguably the best collection of pass catchers he's ever played with.

Have only one of Brees or Hill and need a fill-in option just in case? Check out the waiver wire options below.

QB Preview Numbers to know

5 -- Rush attempts in less than a half of play in Week 13 for Jalen Hurts. He'll be more valuable in leagues that reward four points per pass touchdown.

-- Rush attempts in less than a half of play in Week 13 for Jalen Hurts. He'll be more valuable in leagues that reward four points per pass touchdown. 484 -- Pass attempts for Ben Roethlisberger. Even when they have a lead, the Steelers are extremely pass heavy.

-- Pass attempts for Ben Roethlisberger. Even when they have a lead, the Steelers are extremely pass heavy. 5.2 -- Completed air yards per attempt for Deshaun Watson. Even without Will Fuller, he's a must-start quarterback.

-- Completed air yards per attempt for Deshaun Watson. Even without Will Fuller, he's a must-start quarterback. 26% -- More than a quarter of Drew Lock's throws have been rated bad throws by Pro Football Reference.

-- More than a quarter of Drew Lock's throws have been rated bad throws by Pro Football Reference. 7.8 -- Taysom Hill has averaged 7.8 yards per pass attempt, which ranks in the top half of starting quarterbacks.

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -2.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 25.6 QB RNK 9th Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC TEN -7.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 24.3 QB RNK 8th Cam Newton QB NE New England • #1

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -6 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 17.5 QB RNK 21st

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Waiver Wire/Streamers Matthew Stafford QB DET Detroit • #9

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -7.5 O/U 55 OPP VS QB 11th QB RNK 11th ROSTERED 66% Yes, I'm cheating. But it's for your benefit. Stafford is available in a third of leagues and he's a top-12 quarterback for me this week against the Packers. Stafford threw for 400 yards in his first game after the firing of Matt Patricia. He'll be ranked even higher if Kenny Golladay comes back. Mitchell Trubisky QB CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -1.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 24th QB RNK 13th ROSTERED 36% What happened to Trubisky last week? The Bears ran for three touchdowns, that's what. They only had two rushing touchdowns for the season entering Week 13. I expect a shootout against Deshaun Watson and the Texans in Week 14. Philip Rivers QB IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 39 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV IND -2.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 23rd QB RNK 16th ROSTERED 65% Because he doesn't run and he has a great defense, Rivers' upside is a bit limited. That being said, his floor has been rock solid. Rivers has at least 21 Fantasy points in three straight games and five of his past seven.

One To Stash Matthew Stafford QB DET Detroit • #9

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -7.5 O/U 55 OPP VS QB 11th QB RNK 11th ROSTERED 66% Stafford gets the Titans in Week 15 and has an even better chance of having Kenny Golladay back by then.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Russell Wilson QB SEA Seattle • #3

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ SEA -13.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 27.2 QB RNK 3rd FANDUEL $9,000 DRAFTKINGS $7,900 Wilson has been disappointing lately, but he gets the Jets. We just saw what Derek Carr did to this defense, which has actually been quite good against the run lately. This is a get-right spot for Wilson and the Seattle pass offense.

Top Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Deshaun Watson QB HOU Houston • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Hopefully people take last week as evidence that Watson will not be as good without Will Fuller and avoid him.

QB Preview Heath's projections

