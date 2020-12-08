taysom-hill-saints.jpg
As of Tuesday afternoon we don't know for sure who will start for the New Orleans Saints at quarterback. What we do know, is whoever it is, we're starting them in Fantasy.

Taysom Hill has averaged 25.3 Fantasy points per game in his three starts and actually looked good as a passer in Week 13. He currently ranks at No. 10 to start the week and I would start him over Ben Roethlisberger and Matt Ryan. It helps that, Hill is a bit game-script immune because he's accounted for at least 10 rush attempts in all three starts. Even if the Saints build a lead and go run-heavy, Hill will keep accumulating Fantasy points.

Drew Brees hasn't been quite as good as Hill this season for Fantasy, but he has averaged 21.9 Fantasy points a game playing most of the season without Michael Thomas. That's even more impressive considering Thomas has commanded a 30% target share the past three years. The Saints current collection of weapons also includes Alvin Kamara, Emmanuel Sanders, and Jared Cook. That's arguably the best collection of pass catchers he's ever played with.

Have only one of Brees or Hill and need a fill-in option just in case? Check out the waiver wire options below.

Week 14 QB Preview
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
Numbers to know
  • 5 -- Rush attempts in less than a half of play in Week 13 for Jalen Hurts. He'll be more valuable in leagues that reward four points per pass touchdown.
  • 484 -- Pass attempts for Ben Roethlisberger. Even when they have a lead, the Steelers are extremely pass heavy.
  • 5.2 -- Completed air yards per attempt for Deshaun Watson. Even without Will Fuller, he's a must-start quarterback.
  • 26% -- More than a quarter of Drew Lock's throws have been rated bad throws by Pro Football Reference.
  • 7.8 -- Taysom Hill has averaged 7.8 yards per pass attempt, which ranks in the top half of starting quarterbacks.
Matchups that matter
Matchups that Matter
headshot-image
Justin Herbert QB
LAC L.A. Chargers • #10
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ATL ATL -2.5 O/U 49.5
OPP VS QB
32nd
PROJ PTS
25.6
QB RNK
9th
headshot-image
Ryan Tannehill QB
TEN Tennessee • #17
Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ JAC TEN -7.5 O/U 53.5
OPP VS QB
30th
PROJ PTS
24.3
QB RNK
8th
headshot-image
Cam Newton QB
NE New England • #1
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LAR LAR -6 O/U 44.5
OPP VS QB
2nd
PROJ PTS
17.5
QB RNK
21st
Waiver Wire Targets
Waiver Wire/Streamers
headshot-image
Matthew Stafford QB
DET Detroit • #9
Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs GB GB -7.5 O/U 55
OPP VS QB
11th
QB RNK
11th
ROSTERED
66%
Yes, I'm cheating. But it's for your benefit. Stafford is available in a third of leagues and he's a top-12 quarterback for me this week against the Packers. Stafford threw for 400 yards in his first game after the firing of Matt Patricia. He'll be ranked even higher if Kenny Golladay comes back.
headshot-image
Mitchell Trubisky QB
CHI Chicago • #10
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs HOU HOU -1.5 O/U 45.5
OPP VS QB
24th
QB RNK
13th
ROSTERED
36%
What happened to Trubisky last week? The Bears ran for three touchdowns, that's what. They only had two rushing touchdowns for the season entering Week 13. I expect a shootout against Deshaun Watson and the Texans in Week 14.
headshot-image
Philip Rivers QB
IND Indianapolis • #17
Age: 39 • Experience: 17 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LV IND -2.5 O/U 50.5
OPP VS QB
23rd
QB RNK
16th
ROSTERED
65%
Because he doesn't run and he has a great defense, Rivers' upside is a bit limited. That being said, his floor has been rock solid. Rivers has at least 21 Fantasy points in three straight games and five of his past seven.
One To Stash
headshot-image
Matthew Stafford QB
DET Detroit • #9
Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs GB GB -7.5 O/U 55
OPP VS QB
11th
QB RNK
11th
ROSTERED
66%
Stafford gets the Titans in Week 15 and has an even better chance of having Kenny Golladay back by then.
DFS Plays
Top Play
headshot-image
Russell Wilson QB
SEA Seattle • #3
Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYJ SEA -13.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS QB
31st
PROJ PTS
27.2
QB RNK
3rd
FANDUEL
$9,000
DRAFTKINGS
$7,900
Wilson has been disappointing lately, but he gets the Jets. We just saw what Derek Carr did to this defense, which has actually been quite good against the run lately. This is a get-right spot for Wilson and the Seattle pass offense.
Top Contrarian Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Deshaun Watson QB
HOU Houston • #4
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Hopefully people take last week as evidence that Watson will not be as good without Will Fuller and avoid him.
So who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 14 rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big-time last season.