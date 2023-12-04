The quarterback position in Fantasy Football has seen a ton of upheaval this season. We've only got two teams on bye in Week 14, thankfully, but we will miss Kyler Murray and Sam Howell, both of whom would typically be in the starting discussion at the very least most weeks. They won't be this week.

That's not so bad, but we will likely be short a few other starters this week, with Derek Carr and Kenny Pickett leaving last week's games with injuries. Neither is a huge blow for Fantasy outside of 2QB leagues and at least in New Orleans, we might be getting an upgrade at QB with Jameis Winston expected to take over for Carr.

Carr hasn't been ruled out, but he's now left three games due to shoulder injuries this season, in addition to suffering two concussions in the past month, so I'd be pretty shocked if he was able to play this week – and we might be looking at a multi-week absence. And I actually kind of like Winston against the Panthers this week, even if I'm not sure the Saints trust him all that much. Winston has been the backup in New Orleans for four seasons – that's not entirely true, because he was starting in 2021 before a torn ACL – but they haven't been willing to embrace him as a starting option here. That's despite pretty decent results – a 6-4 record as a starter, a 6.0% touchdown rate and 7.1 yards per attempt on 334 attempts over those four seasons. The 3.3% interception rate probably explains most of why the Saints don't quite trust him, as this is a coaching staff that has seemingly prioritized avoiding mistakes at the QB position over maximizing upside.

Winston will maximize the upside of this offense, though, especially if he can avoid too many mistakes. That's been an issue with the deep ball, as eight of his 11 interceptions since joining the Saints have come on passes that traveled at least 20 yards past the line of scrimmage. But the thing we know about Winston is, he's not going to be scared of taking those chances. That's good for Chris Olave, and it gives Winston a solid ceiling for Fantasy if you want to take a chance with him against the Panthers.

I'm certainly not ranking Winston as a must-start Fantasy option for Week 14, to be clear. But he's probably the best streaming option who might be available in your league, especially if Joshua Dobbs (74% rostered) isn't starting for the Vikings this week, as they've hinted. Winston isn't a sure thing, but if he hits on a few of those deep shots with Chris Olave (having Rashid Shaheed back from injury would help, too), he's going to have a big game. I'd rather start him than Geno Smith against the 49ers, Matthew Stafford against the Ravens, or Gardner Minshew against the Bengals, to name just three guys typically on the QB2 fringe.

Here are my full QB rankings for Week 14:

Week 13 QB Rankings