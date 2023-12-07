The quarterback position in Fantasy Football has seen a ton of upheaval this season. We've only got two teams on bye in Week 14, thankfully, but we will miss Kyler Murray and Sam Howell, both of whom would typically be in the starting discussion at the very least most weeks. They won't be this week.
That's not so bad, but we will likely be short a few other starters this week, with Trevor Lawrence, Derek Carr and Kenny Pickett leaving last week's games with injuries. Neither of the latter two is a huge blow for Fantasy outside of 2QB leagues, but it just gives us fewer options, especially in those deeper leagues.
Surprisingly, Carr looks like he might have the best chance of playing out of that trio, after he's been able to get a limited practice in each of the first two days to start practice. I'm still operating under the assumption he won't be able to go, but I also don't think you can view Jameis Winston as a strong streaming option now, given Carr's apparently quick recovery. That's a shame, because Winston would have been a decent streamer this week, and you can't exactly trust Carr, given how often he's been forced out of games this season.
Here are my full QB rankings for Week 14 as of Thursday afternoon:
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Know What Your Friends Don't
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Week 14 QB Rankings
- Jalen Hurts @DAL
- Josh Allen @KC
- Dak Prescott vs. PHI
- Lamar Jackson vs. LAR
- Patrick Mahomes vs. BUF
- Justin Fields vs. DET
- Tua Tagovailoa @TEN
- Brock Purdy vs. SEA
- Justin Herbert vs. DEN
- Jared Goff @CHI
- C.J. Stroud @NYJ
- Jordan Love @NYG
- Joshua Dobbs @LV
- Russell Wilson @LAC
- Geno Smith @SF
- Matthew Stafford @BAL
- Gardner Minshew @CIN
- Baker Mayfield @ATL
- Aidan O'Connell vs. MIN
- Zach Wilson vs. HOU
- Desmond Ridder vs. TB
- Will Levis @MIA
- Bryce Young @NO
- Mitchell Trubisky vs. NE
- C.J. Beathard @CLE
- Joe Flacco vs. JAX
- Jameis Winston vs. CAR
- Tommy DeVito vs. GB
- Bailey Zappe @PIT
- Jake Browning vs. IND