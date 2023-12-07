winston.jpg

The quarterback position in Fantasy Football has seen a ton of upheaval this season. We've only got two teams on bye in Week 14, thankfully, but we will miss Kyler Murray and Sam Howell, both of whom would typically be in the starting discussion at the very least most weeks. They won't be this week.

That's not so bad, but we will likely be short a few other starters this week, with Trevor Lawrence, Derek Carr and Kenny Pickett leaving last week's games with injuries. Neither of the latter two is a huge blow for Fantasy outside of 2QB leagues, but it just gives us fewer options, especially in those deeper leagues. 

Surprisingly, Carr looks like he might have the best chance of playing out of that trio, after he's been able to get a limited practice in each of the first two days to start practice. I'm still operating under the assumption he won't be able to go, but I also don't think you can view Jameis Winston as a strong streaming option now, given Carr's apparently quick recovery. That's a shame, because Winston would have been a decent streamer this week, and you can't exactly trust Carr, given how often he's been forced out of games this season. 

Here are my full QB rankings for Week 14 as of Thursday afternoon: 

Week 14 QB Rankings

  1. Jalen Hurts @DAL
  2. Josh Allen @KC
  3. Dak Prescott vs. PHI
  4. Lamar Jackson vs. LAR
  5. Patrick Mahomes vs. BUF
  6. Justin Fields vs. DET
  7. Tua Tagovailoa @TEN
  8. Brock Purdy vs. SEA
  9. Justin Herbert vs. DEN
  10. Jared Goff @CHI
  11. C.J. Stroud @NYJ
  12. Jordan Love @NYG
  13. Joshua Dobbs @LV
  14. Russell Wilson @LAC
  15. Geno Smith @SF
  16. Matthew Stafford @BAL
  17. Gardner Minshew @CIN
  18. Baker Mayfield @ATL
  19. Aidan O'Connell vs. MIN
  20. Zach Wilson vs. HOU
  21. Desmond Ridder vs. TB
  22. Will Levis @MIA
  23. Bryce Young @NO
  24. Mitchell Trubisky vs. NE
  25. C.J. Beathard @CLE
  26. Joe Flacco vs. JAX
  27. Jameis Winston vs. CAR
  28. Tommy DeVito vs. GB
  29. Bailey Zappe @PIT
  30. Jake Browning vs. IND