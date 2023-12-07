The quarterback position in Fantasy Football has seen a ton of upheaval this season. We've only got two teams on bye in Week 14, thankfully, but we will miss Kyler Murray and Sam Howell, both of whom would typically be in the starting discussion at the very least most weeks. They won't be this week.

That's not so bad, but we will likely be short a few other starters this week, with Trevor Lawrence, Derek Carr and Kenny Pickett leaving last week's games with injuries. Neither of the latter two is a huge blow for Fantasy outside of 2QB leagues, but it just gives us fewer options, especially in those deeper leagues.

Surprisingly, Carr looks like he might have the best chance of playing out of that trio, after he's been able to get a limited practice in each of the first two days to start practice. I'm still operating under the assumption he won't be able to go, but I also don't think you can view Jameis Winston as a strong streaming option now, given Carr's apparently quick recovery. That's a shame, because Winston would have been a decent streamer this week, and you can't exactly trust Carr, given how often he's been forced out of games this season.

Here are my full QB rankings for Week 14 as of Thursday afternoon:

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Week 14 QB Rankings