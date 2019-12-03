Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: How to handle Chiefs, 49ers backfields, waiver-wire adds

Whether your playoffs start this week or you're still fighting for a spot, Week 14 is pivotal. You're either fighting for a playoff spot or playing in a do-or-die game — and maybe both! Which means you need expert help to make sure you're setting the best lineup you can for Week 14. Whether your playoffs start this week or you're still fighting for a spot, Week 14 is pivotal. You're either fighting for a playoff spot or playing in a do-or-die game — and maybe both! Which means you need help from Jamey Eisenberg, to make sure you're setting the best lineup you can for Week 14.

They've set their rankings for Week 14, and make sure you check out what else we've got for you before they answer the biggest questions facing Fantasy players heading into Week 14:

1. Who is your top waiver-wire target for Week 14?



Jamey Eisenberg: Alexander Mattison. If he gets the chance to start for Dalvin Cook (shoulder/chest) in Week 14 or beyond he will be a league winner. You want him on your roster with the hope he starts against the Lions this week.



Alexander Mattison. If he gets the chance to start for Dalvin Cook (shoulder/chest) in Week 14 or beyond he will be a league winner. You want him on your roster with the hope he starts against the Lions this week. Dave Richard: If I have no immediate need, it's Mattison. If I MUST add a running back to help me in Week 14, and if we don't get a Tuesday update on Dalvin Cook, then it's Benny Snell. He seems like he has a good chance to run against the Cardinals in Week 14.



If I have no immediate need, it's Mattison. If I MUST add a running back to help me in Week 14, and if we don't get a Tuesday update on Dalvin Cook, then it's Benny Snell. He seems like he has a good chance to run against the Cardinals in Week 14. Heath Cummings: It's way too dependent on situation this time of year. Snell and Zach Pascal are two players I'll be targeting along with Mattison.



2. What are your expectations for the 49ers backfield?

Jamey: A mess. If Matt Breida returns as expected this week then it will be three guys sharing touches between Breida, Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman. It's a situation to avoid if you can. Now, if Breida is out again then I'd lean toward Mostert as the one to trust in Week 14 at New Orleans, but he would only be a flex play.



A mess. If Matt Breida returns as expected this week then it will be three guys sharing touches between Breida, Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman. It's a situation to avoid if you can. Now, if Breida is out again then I'd lean toward Mostert as the one to trust in Week 14 at New Orleans, but he would only be a flex play. Dave: Two- and three-headed madness. Kyle Shanahan will rotate in whoever he has available and will ride whoever plays best. That's what happened last week. I don't mind having to start Mostert this week but, he's no better than a middling non-PPR flex.



Two- and three-headed madness. Kyle Shanahan will rotate in whoever he has available and will ride whoever plays best. That's what happened last week. I don't mind having to start Mostert this week but, he's no better than a middling non-PPR flex. Heath: I expect if Breida comes back we'll get another surprise. If Breida is back all three 49ers will be in play as flexes and Breida would probably be my favorite. I'd prefer not using any of them.



3. What are your expectations for the Chiefs backfield?



Jamey: I'd use LeSean McCoy as a low-end starter or flex in all leagues, and Darwin Thompson can be a flex option, assuming both Damien Williams (ribs) and Darrel Williams (hamstring) are out. If either Williams plays then it would be a mess. But in the four games that Damien Williams has missed this season, two running backs have scored touchdowns in each outing.



I'd use LeSean McCoy as a low-end starter or flex in all leagues, and Darwin Thompson can be a flex option, assuming both Damien Williams (ribs) and Darrel Williams (hamstring) are out. If either Williams plays then it would be a mess. But in the four games that Damien Williams has missed this season, two running backs have scored touchdowns in each outing. Dave: We haven't seen it yet, but it wouldn't surprise me if Andy Reid put more work on McCoy's plate. I think his reps have been kept low so he'd be available to them late in the season and into the playoffs. Well, it's December, and the only other option to run for the Chiefs is an unproven (but speedy!) rookie. Don't be surprised if McCoy logs a season-high in snaps.

We haven't seen it yet, but it wouldn't surprise me if Andy Reid put more work on McCoy's plate. I think his reps have been kept low so he'd be available to them late in the season and into the playoffs. Well, it's December, and the only other option to run for the Chiefs is an unproven (but speedy!) rookie. Don't be surprised if McCoy logs a season-high in snaps. Heath: McCoy and Thompson in a near 50-50 split. I would expect more McCoy on passing downs.



4. What are your expectations for the Seahawks backfield?



Jamey: Chris Carson is still the one to use as a starter in all leagues, and Rashaad Penny is now a strong flex play, with his value slightly higher in PPR. Carson goes from a borderline top-10 running back on a weekly basis to more of a top-20 option, but he's still someone you can trust — as long as he doesn't fumble again.



Chris Carson is still the one to use as a starter in all leagues, and Rashaad Penny is now a strong flex play, with his value slightly higher in PPR. Carson goes from a borderline top-10 running back on a weekly basis to more of a top-20 option, but he's still someone you can trust — as long as he doesn't fumble again. Dave: Pete Carroll wants to run as much as possible. As long as Carson't not fumbling and Penny's not embarrassing himself, I don't blame him one bit. Carson will lead the way at this point, but games like they had in Week 13 are more likely in Weeks 15 (at Carolina) and 16 (vs. Arizona), not Week 14 (at L.A. Rams).

Pete Carroll wants to run as much as possible. As long as Carson't not fumbling and Penny's not embarrassing himself, I don't blame him one bit. Carson will lead the way at this point, but games like they had in Week 13 are more likely in Weeks 15 (at Carolina) and 16 (vs. Arizona), not Week 14 (at L.A. Rams). Heath: A 60-40 split in Carson's favor. He's a low-end No. 2 and Penny is a high-end flex.



Jamey: Guice. It feels like he's building toward something with a bigger role in Washington, and he's scored at least 13 PPR points in two of his past three games.



Guice. It feels like he's building toward something with a bigger role in Washington, and he's scored at least 13 PPR points in two of his past three games. Dave: You mean which of these four sorta-appealing running backs would I least feel ill over starting? Definitely Guice. It annoys me that he was THIRD on the Redskins in snaps played in Week 13, and it's even more annoying that I know the Redskins coaching staff won't give him more work even though he's clearly the most explosive runner they have. But it's that explosiveness and expectation of at least 12 touches against an exploitable Packers defense that makes me somewhat interested in starting him.

You mean which of these four sorta-appealing running backs would I least feel ill over starting? Definitely Guice. It annoys me that he was THIRD on the Redskins in snaps played in Week 13, and it's even more annoying that I know the Redskins coaching staff won't give him more work even though he's clearly the most explosive runner they have. But it's that explosiveness and expectation of at least 12 touches against an exploitable Packers defense that makes me somewhat interested in starting him. Heath: It's between Guice and Jones for me and I would lean Guice ever so slightly.



6. Who is the top streaming QB for Week 14?



Jamey: Ryan Fitzpatrick, but it's close with Ryan Tannehill. Fitzpatrick is facing a Jets team he already lit up for 29 Fantasy points in Week 9, and now Jamal Adams (ankle) is out for New York.



Ryan Fitzpatrick, but it's close with Ryan Tannehill. Fitzpatrick is facing a Jets team he already lit up for 29 Fantasy points in Week 9, and now Jamal Adams (ankle) is out for New York. Dave: I'll pick Fitzpatrick, who has notched 26 Fantasy points in three of his past five and each of his past two. His matchup against the Jets will be much easier with safety Jamal Adams not on the field and potentially slot corner Brian Poole missing the game.



I'll pick Fitzpatrick, who has notched 26 Fantasy points in three of his past five and each of his past two. His matchup against the Jets will be much easier with safety Jamal Adams not on the field and potentially slot corner Brian Poole missing the game. Heath: Gardner Minshew is back, baby!



7. Can you trust Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones?

Jamey: Trust? No. Still start in terms of Golladay? Yes. He's a low-end starter against a Minnesota defense that is struggling with it's secondary. Jones is a No. 3 receiver in all leagues.



Trust? No. Still start in terms of Golladay? Yes. He's a low-end starter against a Minnesota defense that is struggling with it's secondary. Jones is a No. 3 receiver in all leagues. Dave: Definitely. Wanna know why? David Blough is smart enough to know to lean on them. And their offense lost another target with T.J. Hockenson hitting injured reserve. Do you think that means more targets for Logan Thomas? Jesse James? J.D. McKissic? Get outta here! These guys will see most of Blough's throws.

Definitely. Wanna know why? David Blough is smart enough to know to lean on them. And their offense lost another target with T.J. Hockenson hitting injured reserve. Do you think that means more targets for Logan Thomas? Jesse James? J.D. McKissic? Get outta here! These guys will see most of Blough's throws. Heath: I don't really think so. They both look more like boom-or-bust No. 3 options to me.

