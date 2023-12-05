zack-moss-1400-us.jpg
Occasionally we take time in this space just to appreciate greatness. And Kyren Williams has been great. 

Considering he was a fifth round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft who only had 35 carries for 139 yards as a rookie, you'd be forgiven if you were skeptical of Williams' hot start, but the time for skepticism has long past. Williams is RB3 on the season per game and has topped 100 total yards in four of his last five games. He has 11 targets over his past two games and has scored in all but two games this year.

This is the type of resume that gets you ranked as a must-start running back even against the worst of matchups, and the Baltimore Ravens are certainly a bad matchup. But considering that Williams just delivered 20.2 Fantasy points against the Browns and earlier this season scored 28 Fantasy points against the 49ers, you must ignore the matchup and start your stud in this instance. 

You can find more in my weekly projections over at SportsLine.

Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 14 at this time. Here's what it means:

player headshot
Rhamondre Stevenson RB
NE New England • #38
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Ezekiel Elliott is an RB2 if Stevenson is out.
Numbers to know
  • 13.7% -- Jaylen Warren leads all backs (minimum 60 rushes) with a 13.7% explosive run rate. He's an upside flex this week in a terrible matchup.
  • 31.8% -- James Conner's 31.8% avoid rate trails only Warren this season. He has been very good as a rusher and should be a start in the Fantasy playoffs.
  • 17.9% -- De'Von Achane doesn't have 60 carries yet this season but he does own a 17.9% explosive run rate and a 32.1% avoid rate, which would both lead the league if he had enough carries.
  • 74% -- Roschon Johnson played a season-high 74% of the offensive snaps in Week 12. Now we get to find out if that was the start of a trend or just a one-week blimp because D'Onta Foreman was out.
  • 21 -- With Rhamondre Stevenson leaving early in Week 13, Ezekiel Elliott saw 21 touches. He's not exciting, but he is a top 24 running back without Stevenson.
  • 9 -- Isiah Pacheco has seen 9 targets in his past two games without Jerick McKinnon. He's a top five running back this week if McKinnon remains out.
Matchups that matter
Matchups that Matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Najee Harris RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #22
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NE PIT -5 O/U 30
OPP VS RB
8th
PROJ PTS
9.7
RB RNK
28th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
661
REC
21
REYDS
130
TD
4
FPTS/G
10.3
player headshot
Khalil Herbert RB
CHI Chicago • #24
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DET DET -3 O/U 40.5
OPP VS RB
18th
PROJ PTS
8.5
RB RNK
38th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
331
REC
14
REYDS
103
TD
1
FPTS/G
9.1
player headshot
Joe Mixon RB
CIN Cincinnati • #28
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs IND IND -1 O/U 40.5
OPP VS RB
10th
PROJ PTS
13.7
RB RNK
23rd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
689
REC
39
REYDS
281
TD
7
FPTS/G
14.8
player headshot
Zack Moss RB
IND Indianapolis • #21
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CIN IND -1 O/U 40.5
OPP VS RB
16th
PROJ PTS
15.5
RB RNK
6th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
723
REC
20
REYDS
144
TD
6
FPTS/G
13.2
player headshot
Zach Charbonnet RB
SEA Seattle • #26
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SF SF -10.5 O/U 46.5
OPP VS RB
20th
PROJ PTS
7.7
RB RNK
24th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
368
REC
24
REYDS
142
TD
1
FPTS/G
7.4
player headshot
Austin Ekeler RB
LAC L.A. Chargers • #30
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DEN LAC -3 O/U 43
OPP VS RB
22nd
PROJ PTS
16.8
RB RNK
11th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
446
REC
31
REYDS
295
TD
5
FPTS/G
14.3
player headshot
Tony Pollard RB
DAL Dallas • #20
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PHI DAL -3.5 O/U 53
OPP VS RB
26th
PROJ PTS
14.1
RB RNK
14th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
737
REC
42
REYDS
248
TD
5
FPTS/G
14.2
player headshot
Derrick Henry RB
TEN Tennessee • #22
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIA MIA -13.5 O/U 47
OPP VS RB
25th
PROJ PTS
12.5
RB RNK
21st
YTD Stats
RUYDS
841
REC
22
REYDS
185
TD
9
FPTS/G
14.9
player headshot
Saquon Barkley RB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #26
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs GB GB -6.5 O/U 37
OPP VS RB
8th
PROJ PTS
14.2
RB RNK
3rd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
697
REC
28
REYDS
168
TD
5
FPTS/G
15.9
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 14 Adds (RB Preview)
player headshot
Ezekiel Elliott RB
NE New England • #15
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ PIT PIT -5 O/U 30
OPP VS RB
6th
RB RNK
19th
ROSTERED
63%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
429
REC
24
REYDS
154
TD
2
FPTS/G
7.7
Elliott is my favorite waiver add if you need a Week 14 band-aid. This offense has ranked in the top ten in terms of running back target rate this year and Bailey Zappe has kept it up with 22% of his passes going to backs. The Steelers were just gashed for 130 yards and two TDs on the ground by another veteran, James Conner, and now they're on a short week.
player headshot
Roschon Johnson RB
CHI Chicago • #30
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DET DET -3 O/U 40.5
OPP VS RB
31st
RB RNK
29th
ROSTERED
47%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
232
REC
24
REYDS
131
TD
1
FPTS/G
6.6
Roschon Johnson has more upside than Elliott, especially if his 15 touches from Week 12 validates. The Lions have a very good run defense but they have given up a lot of yardage to backs in the passing game and Johnson is the best pass catcher in the backfield. If I'm looking for playoff upside over Week 14 projection, I'm adding Johnson over Elliott.
Stashes (RB Preview)
player headshot
Chase Brown RB
CIN Cincinnati • #30
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs IND IND -1 O/U 40
OPP VS RB
20th
RB RNK
NR
ROSTERED
5%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
67
REC
3
REYDS
7
TD
0
FPTS/G
1.5
Brown popped for the first time on Monday Night Football, picking up 61 yards on nine rushes against the Jaguars. He's still just a bench stash for now, but an injury to Joe Mixon would thrust Brown into Fantasy lineups.
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Zack Moss RB
IND Indianapolis • #21
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CIN IND -1 O/U 40
OPP VS RB
19th
PROJ PTS
15.5
RB RNK
6th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
723
REC
20
REYDS
144
TD
6
FPTS/G
13.2
Moss was disappointing in Week 13 but he has a much better matchup against the Bengals in Week 14. They've allowed five touchdowns to running backs in their last four games and more than 140 rushing yards in two of those games. Moss is completely dominating snaps and touches for the Colts and is a cash game centerpiece this week.
Contrarian DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Breece Hall RB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #20
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs HOU HOU -6 O/U 33
OPP VS RB
9th
PROJ PTS
13.5
RB RNK
15th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
585
REC
44
REYDS
349
TD
4
FPTS/G
13.5
No, I'm not done banging my head against this wall yet. Hall still has the same big play ability and he's still seeing an insane number of targets. Even in a bad matchup he has RB1 overall upside in Week 14. If you can get that at a discount price and low roster rate you shouldn't think twice.
Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 14 Fantasy Football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 14. Projected stats for all starting quarterbacks are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.  