The bye week and injury situation is such that it's difficult to get away from a running back solely because of a matchup in Week 14. James Conner faces the Patriots, but with his role he's still a borderline top-12 back. Both Rachaad White and Leonard Fournette rank inside my top 24 despite a matchup with the stingy 49ers. Even Dameon Pierce against the red-hot Cowboys finds himself in my top 20. There just aren't enough good running backs this week, but I'd still like to get away from Najee Harris.

Harris has been much more efficient since the Steelers came back from their bye, and he has at least 17 carries in all three games he's started and finished, but his role in the passing game has all but disappeared. He has one game with more than one target since Week 8, and that was the game Jaylen Warren missed with a hamstring injury. More worrisome was the fact that the team thought it should give Benny Snell six carries last week.

That makes Harris a touchdown-dependent back in Week 14 and there are plenty of reasons to doubt whether he'll score. First, Vegas doesn't think there will be much scoring in this game at all, with the over/under sitting at 37. That's probably because the Ravens have only allowed more than 13 points once since Week 8. None of those points have come on rushing touchdowns from running backs.

This week it would be understandable if you're forced to start Harris, it's that bad. But I'm doing my best to avoid it.

Now let's get to the rest of the Week 14 RB Preview:

Week 14 RB Preview
Who's Out
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 14 at this time. Here's what it means:

Kenneth Walker III RB
SEA Seattle • #9
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
DeeJay Dallas or Tony Jones should lead this backfield, but neither is more than a flex.
Numbers to know
  • 6 -- Red-zone touches for Zonovan Knight in Week 13, he's a must-start back.
  • 612 -- Scrimmage yards for Josh Jacobs during the Raiders' three-game win streak, by far the most in the NFL.
  • 25 -- Touches for Chrisitan McCaffrey in the first game without Jeff Wilson. This could be the trend moving forward with Jimmy Garoppolo out for the season. 
  • 4 -- Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard each have scored four touchdowns over the past three games. Perhaps they can both be startable Fantasy options. 
  • 2.8 -- Yards per carry for Derrick Henry over the last four games. He could easily turn it around in an instant, but it has not been an encouraging stretch of football for Henry. 
  • 98% -- Snap rate for Rhamondre Stevenson in Week 13, the highest among running backs.
  • 8 -- Jerrick McKinnon played eight of the 11 Chiefs snaps inside the 10-yard line.
  • 17 -- Cam Akers dominated Rams' running back carries with 17 in Week 13.
Matchups that matter
Matchups that Matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
D'Andre Swift RB
DET Detroit • #32
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs MIN DET -1.5 O/U 53.5
OPP VS RB
22nd
PROJ PTS
14.1
RB RNK
10th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
354
REC
28
REYDS
235
TD
6
FPTS/G
13.9
Najee Harris RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #22
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BAL PIT -3 O/U 37
OPP VS RB
6th
PROJ PTS
11.6
RB RNK
19th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
671
REC
30
REYDS
148
TD
6
FPTS/G
12.2
Miles Sanders RB
PHI Philadelphia • #26
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYG PHI -7 O/U 45.5
OPP VS RB
14th
PROJ PTS
12.1
RB RNK
13th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
924
REC
17
REYDS
74
TD
9
FPTS/G
14.3
Latavius Murray RB
DEN Denver • #28
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs KC KC -9 O/U 43
OPP VS RB
19th
PROJ PTS
11.3
RB RNK
22nd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
405
REC
17
REYDS
84
TD
4
FPTS/G
11.3
Jeff Wilson RB
MIA Miami • #23
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LAC MIA -3 O/U 52
OPP VS RB
26th
PROJ PTS
11
RB RNK
24th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
680
REC
16
REYDS
149
TD
5
FPTS/G
10.4
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 14 Adds (RB Preview)
James Cook RB
BUF Buffalo • #28
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYJ BUF -9.5 O/U 44
OPP VS RB
13th
RB RNK
28th
ROSTERED
41%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
323
REC
15
REYDS
151
TD
1
FPTS/G
5.5
Cook outplayed Devin Singletary in the Bills most-recent game and he certainly has more upside. If the 20 touches he earned in Week 13 carries over for the rest of the season, he could be a must-start running back in the Fantasy playoffs. In Week 14, due to role uncertainty and a tough matchup, Cook is a high-end flex.
Tony Jones RB
SEA Seattle • #32
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CAR SEA -3.5 O/U 43.5
OPP VS RB
21st
RB RNK
35th
ROSTERED
YTD Stats
RUYDS
22
REC
4
REYDS
30
TD
0
FPTS/G
1.8
As of now, we're prioritizing Tony Jones over DeeJay Dallas, but the injury situation in Seattle is very uncertain. Neither Kenneth Walker nor Dallas has been ruled out. If Dallas starts, I'd rank him as a high-end flex, if it's Jones, he's a low-end flex. And beware if Travis Homer is cleared, he would likely dominate passing downs.
Chuba Hubbard RB
CAR Carolina • #30
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SEA SEA -3.5 O/U 43.5
OPP VS RB
29th
RB RNK
36th
ROSTERED
30%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
176
REC
5
REYDS
36
TD
1
FPTS/G
3
Hubbard is a low-end flex if D'Onta Foreman is healthy, but Foreman is battling multiple injuries, so that's no sure thing. Over the past three weeks the Seahawks have surrendered 455 yards and five touchdowns to running backs. If Foreman is out, Hubbard could be a week winner in Week 14.
Stashes (RB Preview)
J.K. Dobbins RB
BAL Baltimore • #27
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ PIT PIT -3 O/U 37
OPP VS RB
12th
RB RNK
NR
ROSTERED
69%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
123
REC
6
REYDS
39
TD
2
FPTS/G
8.6
Dobbins returned to practice last week and is the top stash at running back right now. If he can get back to 100% before the Fantasy playoffs, he'd have league-winning upside against the Browns, Falcons, and Steelers down the stretch. Just don't expect any help getting you to the playoffs.
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
Latavius Murray RB
DEN Denver • #28
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs KC KC -9 O/U 43
OPP VS RB
19th
PROJ PTS
11.3
RB RNK
22nd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
405
REC
17
REYDS
84
TD
4
FPTS/G
11.3
Latavius Murray caught four passes in Mike Boone's first game back and the Chiefs have been among the worst in the league against pass-catching running backs this season. Murray's low price gives you extra flexibility and he has plenty of upside against a Chiefs defense that just gave up 21.5 PPR Fantasy points to Samaje Perine.
Contrarian DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
Zonovan Knight RB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #35
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BUF BUF -9.5 O/U 44
OPP VS RB
11th
PROJ PTS
10.3
RB RNK
15th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
159
REC
8
REYDS
62
TD
0
FPTS/G
15.1
Knight does have a terrible matchup against the Bills, but Mike White's propensity to dump balls off to backs should keep his value afloat even if his 5.5 yards per carry comes crashing back to earth. Expect a minimum of four catches in this game from the Jets' new feature back.
Heath's Projections