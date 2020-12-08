How much of Fantasy football is talent versus opportunity? How you answer that question may answer how you approach waiver and setting your lineup in Week 14.

As of Tuesday morning it looks as if Adrian Peterson, Ty Johnson and J.D. McKissic will have an enormous opportunity in Week 14. I'll let you make your own judgements about their talent, but they did enough in Week 13 that unless something changes you should strongly consider starting them.

Peterson looks like he could be the only show in Detroit because D'Andre Swift missed Week 13 and Kerryon Johnson was hurt in fourth quarter. The future Hall of Famer has four touchdowns in his past two games and has scored double digit Fantasy points in four of the five games he's received 15 touches this year. If Swift and Johnson are both ruled out, Peterson will be a top-20 running back.

Johnson filled in for Frank Gore on Sunday and exploded for a career-best 117 total yards and his first career touchdown against the Raiders. His Week 14 matchup against Seattle isn't as easy, but the Seahawks did just allow 174 rushing yards to Wayne Gallman and Alfred Morris. Josh Adams would be involved if Gore was out, but Johnson should be a lock for 15-plus touches.

Opportunity is nothing new for McKissic. He has 10 more receptions in the past five weeks (since Alex Smith took over) than any other running back in football. His 45 targets in that stretch ranks sixth among all players. it did look like Antonio Gibson was cutting into those targets the past two weeks, but after Gibson went down on Monday night, McKissic led Washington with 10 targets... and caught all of them.

Do you really want to trust your playoff fate to backs like Peterson, Johnson and McKissic? It doesn't sound like a great idea, but the current reality of the NFL in 2020 means they may be the right choice.

The following players are being projected as out for Week 14:

RB Preview Numbers to know

67.5 -- PPR Fantasy points for McKissic since Week 9. That ranks ninth among running backs.

-- PPR Fantasy points for McKissic since Week 9. That ranks ninth among running backs. 16 -- David Montgomery has at least 16 touches in all but two games this season.

-- David Montgomery has at least 16 touches in all but two games this season. 3.2 -- Ronald Jones leads the NFL with 3.2 yards after contact per rush attempt.

-- Ronald Jones leads the NFL with 3.2 yards after contact per rush attempt. 53 -- Todd Gurley has not topped 53 rushing yards since Week 7.

-- Todd Gurley has not topped 53 rushing yards since Week 7. 9.1 -- Kareem Hunt has one game with more than 9.1 PPR Fantasy points since Nick Chubb returned.

-- Kareem Hunt has one game with more than 9.1 PPR Fantasy points since Nick Chubb returned. 1 -- Cam Akers has still not seen more than one target in any game.

RB Preview Matchups that matter

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 14 Adds J.D. McKissic RB WAS Washington • #41

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -5.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 1st RB RNK 14th ROSTERED 65% McKissic is easily the top add in any league that counts catches. In non-PPR he's a flex, but not a must-start. He's only scored one touchdown all year, but he does have at least 70 yards in three of his past five games. Adrian Peterson RB DET Detroit • #28

Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -7.5 O/U 55 OPP VS RB 30th RB RNK 23rd ROSTERED 49% This is entirely dependent on the status of D'Andre Swift and Kerryon Johsnon, so check for news right before you make your waiver claims.

Stashes Rashaad Penny RB SEA Seattle • #20

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ SEA -13.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 22nd RB RNK NR ROSTERED 6% Penny will return to practice on Wednesday and will have fresh legs for the stretch run. Both Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde have been playing hurt, so there's a chance we see Penny in a feature role before the season is over.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline James Robinson RB JAC Jacksonville • #30

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN TEN -7.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 17.2 RB RNK 3rd FANDUEL $8,000 DRAFTKINGS $7,500 Dalvin Cook has a terrible matchup and Christian McCaffrey is just coming back from another injury. There's a chance Robinson is simply the No. 1 running back this week, but he's definitely the best value at a significant discount from McCaffrey and Cook. His worst performance of late of a 95-yard outing against the Pittsburgh Steelers. His Week 14 opponent, the Tennesse Titans, are not near as challenging.