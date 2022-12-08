Los Angeles Chargers v San Francisco 49ers
/ Getty Images

We still have one week left until the Fantasy playoffs begin for most leagues, and there's no question, it's a big week. And it's one we're going to be facing without some pretty big names at the running back position: Jonathan Taylor, Aaron Jones, Alvin Kamara, AJ Dillon, David Montgomery, Brian Robinson, Antonio Gibson, and Cordarrelle Patterson are all on bye weeks, while Kenneth Walker, Joe Mixon and others are dealing with injuries. 

That's going to be tough to account for, and it's going to force you into using some players you might otherwise try to avoid. It's the kind of week that tends to render words like "start" or "sit" moot – in one league, I'm missing Kamara, Montgomery, and Gibson; the two best active running backs on my roster before waivers run are Jaylen Warren and Zamir White. Yikes. 

Of course, once we get past this week, bye weeks will be in the rearview mirror for good. Injuries, of course, won't be, and they'll surely shape countless Fantasy championships, and that's one thing I want to focus on this week. You'll find my Week 14 rankings for running back below, but first, let's take a look at some rough tiers for the RB position with an eye on the playoffs. I'm going to break things up into four tiers:

And this last tier might be the most important one to keep in mind when thinking about your bench. You hopefully won't need to start too many of those players, but I think every single one of them should probably be rostered in most of your 12-team leagues, for the simple reason that, in most of those cases, if something happens to the starter, any one of them would be a must-start player – and would likely rank ahead of any of the guys in the third tier at this point. That probably isn't the case for, say, Mike Boone or Keaontay Ingram or Kyren Williams, who aren't as much a priority. 

Hopefully we won't need the likes of Mason or Harris or Kelley in the Fantasy playoffs; that would mean bad things for some of the players who got us here. But injuries happen and you need to be prepared. 

Here are my initial rankings for Week 14:

  1. Christian McCaffrey vs. TB
  2. Austin Ekeler vs. MIA
  3. Josh Jacobs @LAR
  4. Samaje Perine vs. CLE
  5. Derrick Henry vs. JAX
  6. Rhamondre Stevenson @ARI
  7. Saquon Barkley vs. PHI
  8. Dalvin Cook @DET
  9. James Conner vs. NE
  10. Tony Pollard vs. HOU
  11. Nick Chubb @CIN
  12. Travis Etienne @TEN
  13. D'Andre Swift vs. MIN
  14. Najee Harris vs. BAL
  15. Miles Sanders @NYG
  16. Ezekiel Elliott vs. HOU
  17. Zonovan Knight @BUF
  18. Dameon Pierce @DAL
  19. Devin Singletary vs. NYJ
  20. Jeff Wilson @LAC
  21. D'Onta Foreman @SEA
  22. Leonard Fournette @SF
  23. Rachaad White @SF
  24. Jamaal Williams vs. MIN
  25. Latavius Murray vs. KC
  26. Jerick McKinnon @DEN
  27. Michael Carter @BUF
  28. Isiah Pacheco @DEN
  29. Raheem Mostert @LAC
  30. Cam Akers vs. LV
  31. Kyren Williams vs. LV
  32. Kareem Hunt @CIN
  33. Gus Edwards @PIT
  34. Kenyan Drake @PIT
  35. Kenneth Walker vs. CAR
  36. Damien Harris @ARI
  37. James Cook vs. NYJ
  38. Rex Burkhead @DAL
  39. Mike Boone vs. KC
  40. Joshua Kelley vs. MIA
  41. Dontrell Hilliard vs. JAX
  42. Chuba Hubbard @SEA
  43. DeeJay Dallas vs. CAR
  44. Alexander Mattison @DET
  45. Kenneth Gainwell @NYG
  46. Keaontay Ingram vs. NE
  47. Jaylen Warren vs. BAL
  48. Nyheim Hines vs. NYJ
  49. Jamycal Hasty @TEN
  50. Tony Jones vs. CAR