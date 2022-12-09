Trevor Lawrence returned to practice Friday on a limited basis, and it appears like he's on track to play in Week 14 at Tennessee despite dealing with a toe injury. We're glad he's OK because this is a tremendous matchup against the Titans, and Lawrence should be considered a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues.
The Titans are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks, and two of their past three opponents have scored at least 23 points. For the season, Tennessee allows 22.7 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks.
Lawrence is playing well coming into this matchup with at least 18 Fantasy points in four games in a row, including two games with at least 24 points. He has seven touchdowns and no interceptions over that span, and he has run for at least 26 yards in three of those outings.
We'll see how much he runs with his injured toe, but Lawrence should be able to throw with success on the Titans this week. I'm expecting him to score 18-plus points for the fifth game in a row, and Lawrence is worth using as a sleeper in Week 14 now that he's on track to play.
Every Friday, you can find this column on sleepers and DFS plays on DraftKings and FanDuel. I'm also going to include our Friday show notes from Fantasy Football Today on CBS Sports HQ, which gives a game-by-game breakdown of starts, sits, favorite props and favorite DFS plays. It should help you with some lineup decisions each week.
Week 14 Sleepers
Sleepers
Jared Goff QB
DET Detroit • #16
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Goff was excellent in Week 13 against Jacksonville with 25 Fantasy points, and he has consecutive games of at least 21 points in his past two outings. He has scored at least 18 Fantasy points in six of seven home games this year, and he has a favorable matchup in Week 14 against Minnesota. The Vikings have allowed four quarterbacks in a row to pass for at least 307 yards, and three of them have scored at least 21 Fantasy points. Goff has top-10 upside in this potential shootout at home.
TEN Tennessee • #17
Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year
Tannehill won't have Treylon Burks (concussion) in Week 14, but I still like Tannehill as a low-end starter. He has a great matchup against the Jaguars, so hopefully he can find a way to deliver. Jacksonville has allowed four quarterbacks in a row to score at least 22 Fantasy points, and we'll see if Tannehill can keep that string going. He has struggled for the past two games against the Bengals and Eagles, scoring 14 Fantasy points or less in those two outings, but this is a much easier opponent.
BAL Baltimore • #2
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Huntley is a wild-card with his rushing ability, which is his best asset as a Fantasy quarterback. In his past six appearances going back to last season, he's rushed for at least 40 yards in each outing, including in Week 13 against Denver when he came on for an injured Lamar Jackson (knee). The problem is he has one game with more than 220 passing yards and multiple touchdowns over that span, and the Steelers have allowed just five quarterbacks (Joe Burrow did it twice) to score more than 20 Fantasy points this season. But with six teams on a bye, and Jackson and Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) hurt, taking a chance on Huntley as a streamer makes sense. There's plenty of downside here -- he scored just six Fantasy points against the Steelers in Week 18 last year despite 72 rushing yards -- but he also can have a big game if he can limit the turnovers. In deeper leagues, Huntley is worth trusting as a starter.
DEN Denver • #28
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Murray, as expected, was bad against the Ravens in Week 13 with nine PPR points. But he still managed 21 total touches in that game, including four catches, and he now has 21 total touches in two of his past three outings. He should again get a heavy workload against the Chiefs, and his role in the passing game could potentially increase with Courtland Sutton (hamstring) banged up. Kansas City is No. 2 in the NFL with 78 receptions allowed to running backs, and three running backs in the past five games against the Chiefs have scored at least 18 PPR points.
TB Tampa Bay • #29
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
White can be an amazing Fantasy asset if Leonard Fournette (foot) is out. Fournette missed practice Friday, and his status for Week 14 at San Francisco is now in doubt. Without Fournette, White would be a top-15 running back in all leagues, with his value higher in PPR. Fournette was out in Week 12 at Cleveland, and White had 14 carries for 64 yards, along with nine catches for 45 yards on nine targets. But if Fournette plays then White is a low-end PPR option and at least a flex play in all formats. What happened in Week 13 against New Orleans is probably a sign of things to come for Week 14 with how Tom Brady leaned on both running backs in the passing game. White had six catches for 41 yards and a touchdown on eight targets against the Saints, and Fournette had six catches for 32 yards on seven targets. The Buccaneers won't run on the 49ers, but White and Fournette should make plays in the passing game.
Jeff Wilson RB
MIA Miami • #23
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The Dolphins run game was erased in Week 13 at San Francisco when Wilson and Raheem Mostert combined for eight carries for 33 yards and no catches on just two targets. But both running backs should rebound this week against the Chargers, who are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to the position. Prior to Week 13, Wilson had scored a touchdown in each of his three games since joining the Dolphins via trade from the 49ers, and I'll go back to him as a No. 2 running back in all leagues for this week. Mostert can also be used as a flex against this defense, which has allowed five running backs to score at least 13 PPR points in the past five weeks.
Zay Jones WR
JAC Jacksonville • #7
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Jones was dreadful last week at Detroit with two catches for 16 yards on seven targets, but that snapped a two-game streak of him scoring at least 14 PPR points. I like that he has 31 targets in his past three games, and he should get Trevor Lawrence (foot) for this game based on Wednesday's report that the Jaguars quarterback wants to play against the Titans. It's also a great matchup since Tennessee is No. 1 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. In their past five games, the Titans have allowed 78 catches for 1,028 yards and eight touchdowns to opposing receivers from Kansas City, Denver, Green Bay, Cincinnati and Philadelphia, with six guys scoring at least 18 PPR points. This should be a good week for Jones and Christian Kirk if Lawrence is playing as expected.
DAL Dallas • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The rumors of Odell Beckham joining the Cowboys seems to have helped Gallup produce at a higher level in the past two weeks. He has 15 targets in his past two games against the Giants and Colts, and he combined for nine catches, 86 yards and two touchdowns over that span for 29 PPR points. He should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues for Week 14 against the Texans, especially if Beckham to the Cowboys continues to be a popular rumor.
D.J. Chark WR
DET Detroit • #4
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
I want to use players in the Vikings-Lions game, which has a projected total of 53 points, according to Caesars Sportsbook. We could see Jameson Williams have a bigger role this week, but Chark is coming off two solid performances for the Lions and is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in this matchup. Chark scored a touchdown in Week 12 against Buffalo and then followed that up with five catches for 98 yards on six targets against the Jaguars, his former team, in Week 13. The Vikings are No. 3 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Chark and Amon-Ra St. Brown should both do well in this matchup.
David Njoku TE
CLE Cleveland • #85
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Njoku will return from the one-game absence he had in Week 13 with a knee injury to face the Bengals this week. He doesn't have an easy matchup, but Njoku is still worth using as a low-end No. 1 tight end in all leagues. He missed the first game with Cincinnati in Week 8 due to an ankle injury, and we'll see how he does with Deshaun Watson under center since this is their first game together. Njoku could benefit if Amari Cooper (hip) is out, and Cooper missed practice Friday. The last time we saw Njoku he had five catches for 29 yards and a touchdown on seven targets against Tampa Bay in Week 12, and he has scored at least 10 PPR points in five of his past seven games going back to Week 3.
TEN Tennessee • #85
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
In their past five games, the Jaguars have allowed five tight ends to score at least nine PPR points, including three touchdowns to the position over that span. That bodes well for Okonkwo, who is starting to come lately for the Titans. He has 10 targets in his past two games against the Bengals and Eagles, and he has seven catches over that span for 103 yards. He's starting to look better than Austin Hooper, and now with Treylon Burks (concussion) hurt, Okonkwo could have a bigger role against the Jaguars in Week 14.
Jordan Akins TE
HOU Houston • #88
Age: 30 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Akins has come on of late with 11 targets in his past two games against Miami and Cleveland, and hopefully he continues to be involved with Davis Mills back under center. Akins has scored at least 10 PPR points in two of his past four games, and the Texans should be throwing a lot in this matchup with the Cowboys. Akins and even Brevin Jordan should benefit with Brandin Cooks (calf) and Nico Collins (foot) out, and Jordan just had four catches for 46 yards on five targets in Week 13 against the Browns.
DFS GAME PREVIEWS & LINEUPS
These are game previews from our Fantasy Football Today show on CBS Sports HQ on Friday from me, Adam Aizer and Dave Richard. The player props are from Caesars Sportsbook.
Jets at Bills (Dave Richard)
- Injury of note: Corey Davis (illness)
- Start or Sit: Sit Gabe Davis
- DFS play: Garrett Wilson (DraftKings $5,900/FanDuel $7,200)
- Prop to play: Devin Singletary under 58.5 rushing + receiving yards -117
Browns at Bengals (Adam Aizer)
- Injury of note: David Njoku (knee), Amari Cooper (hip), Hayden Hurst (calf), Tee Higgins (hamstring), Joe Mixon (calf)
- Start or Sit: Sit Donovan Peoples-Jones
- DFS play: Joe Burrow (DraftKings $7,000/FanDuel $8,300)
- Prop to play: Deshaun Watson under 225.5 passing yards (-119)
Ravens at Steelers (Jamey Eisenberg)
- Injury of note: Lamar Jackson (knee), J.K. Dobbins (knee), Najee Harris (oblique), Diontae Johnson (hip)
- Start or Sit: Sit Gus Edwards
- DFS play: Tyler Huntley (DraftKings $5,500/FanDuel $7,000)
- Prop to play: Mark Andrews over 58.5 receiving yards (-131)
Jaguars at Titans (Dave Richard)
- Injury of note: Trevor Lawrence (toe), Zay Jones (chest), Treylon Burks (concussion)
- Start or Sit: Start Chigoziem Okonkwo
- DFS play: Chigoziem Okonkwo (DraftKings $2,700/FanDuel $4,800)
Vikings at Lions (Adam Aizer)
- Injury of note: None
- Start or Sit: Sit Jamaal Williams
- DFS play: D'Andre Swift (DraftKings $5,800/FanDuel $7,200)
- Prop to play: Amon-Ra St. Brown over 82.5 receiving yards (-117)
Texans at Cowboys (Jamey Eisenberg)
- Injury of note: Brandin Cooks (calf), Nico Collins (foot)
- Start or Sit: Sit Dameon Pierce
- DFS play: Ezekiel Elliott (DraftKings $6,100/FanDuel $8,000)
- Prop to play: Ezekiel Elliott first touchdown scorer (+390)
Eagles at Giants (Dave Richard)
- Injury of note: Saquon Barkley (neck), Quez Watkins (shoulder)
- Start or Sit: Sit Darius Slayton
- DFS play: Dan Bellinger (DraftKings $3,300/FanDuel $4,800)
- Prop to play: Miles Sanders over 14.5 rush attempts (+100)
Panthers at Seahawks (Adam Aizer)
- Injury of note: Kenneth Walker III (ankle), DeeJay Dallas (ankle), DK Metcalf (hip), D'Onta Foreman (foot)
- Start or Sit: Sit D.J. Moore
- DFS play: Tyler Lockett (DraftKings $6,500/FanDuel $7,700)
Chiefs at Broncos (Jamey Eisenberg)
- Injury of note: Kadarius Toney (hamstring), Courtland Sutton (hamstring), Jerry Jeudy (ankle)
- Start or Sit: Start Jerry Jeudy
- DFS play: Greg Dulcich (DraftKings $3,400/FanDuel $5,400)
- Prop to play: Isiah Pacheco over 62.5 rushing yards (-117)
Buccaneers at 49ers (Dave Richard)
- Injury of note: Christian McCaffrey (knee), Deebo Samuel (quad)
- Start or Sit: Sit Tom Brady
- DFS play: Christian McCaffrey (DraftKings $8,500/FanDuel $8,500)
- Prop to play: Christian McCaffrey over 39.5 receiving yards (-117)
DFS Lineups
DraftKings
QB: Kirk Cousins (at DET) $6,100
RB: D'Andre Swift (vs. MIN) $5,800
RB: D'Onta Foreman (at SEA) $5,400
WR: Justin Jefferson (at DET) $9,000
WR: Tyler Lockett (vs. CAR) $6,500
WR: Garrett Wilson (at BUF) $5,900
TE: T.J. Hockenson (at DET) $5,100
FLEX: Greg Dulcich (vs. KC) $3,400
DST: Steelers (vs. BAL) $2,800
I'm expecting a lot of points from the Vikings this week at Detroit, and I love the setup for Cousins and Jefferson. It's also a revenge game for Hockenson, who was traded from Detroit to Minnesota prior to Week 9. I'll go with Swift on the other side of the matchup, and Swift is our Start of the Week for Week 14.
Foreman is the other running back I'll use for this lineup now that he's trending in the right direction with his injured foot. He should do well against the Seahawks, who have struggled with opposing running backs of late. In that game, I expect the Seattle passing attack to have a big performance against Carolina, so Lockett is a great option at his price.
I'm expecting Wilson to stay hot with Mike White under center, and I like the setup for Dulcich as well in the flex. He should see plenty of targets against the Chiefs with Courtland Sutton (hamstring) out.
FanDuel
QB: Jared Goff (vs. MIN) $7,100
RB: Tony Pollard (vs. DAL) $7,500
RB: Zonovan Knight (at BUF) $6,300
WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown (at DET) $9,000
WR: DK Metcalf (vs. CAR) $7,900
WR: Adam Thielen (at DET) $6,400
TE: Greg Dulcich (vs. KC) $5,400
FLEX: D'Onta Foreman (at SEA) $6,900
DST: Steelers (vs. BAL) $3,800
I'll play the other side of the Vikings-Lions game here with a Detroit stack, using Goff and St. Brown. They should both go off against the Minnesota secondary, and I'll come back with Thielen in the same game. The Lions have struggled with opposing receivers all season, and I like Thielen at his price.
Foreman and Dulcich are worth using in this lineup as well, and I also like the Steelers defense for both lineups given their matchup with Baltimore and Tyler Huntley. He had two interceptions and a fumble last year against Pittsburgh in Week 18.
Metcalf should have a big game against the Panthers, and I think you should play one of Pollard or Ezekiel Elliott this week against the Texans, who are miserable against the run. Pollard is cheaper on FanDuel, so I'll use him here. I also like Knight against the Bills, mostly because of his role in the passing game. He has eight catches on eight targets in the past two weeks.