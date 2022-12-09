Trevor Lawrence returned to practice Friday on a limited basis, and it appears like he's on track to play in Week 14 at Tennessee despite dealing with a toe injury. We're glad he's OK because this is a tremendous matchup against the Titans, and Lawrence should be considered a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues.

The Titans are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks, and two of their past three opponents have scored at least 23 points. For the season, Tennessee allows 22.7 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks.

Lawrence is playing well coming into this matchup with at least 18 Fantasy points in four games in a row, including two games with at least 24 points. He has seven touchdowns and no interceptions over that span, and he has run for at least 26 yards in three of those outings.

We'll see how much he runs with his injured toe, but Lawrence should be able to throw with success on the Titans this week. I'm expecting him to score 18-plus points for the fifth game in a row, and Lawrence is worth using as a sleeper in Week 14 now that he's on track to play.

Every Friday, you can find this column on sleepers and DFS plays on DraftKings and FanDuel. I'm also going to include our Friday show notes from Fantasy Football Today on CBS Sports HQ, which gives a game-by-game breakdown of starts, sits, favorite props and favorite DFS plays. It should help you with some lineup decisions each week.

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Week 14 Preview Sleepers

Sleeper QBs Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN DET -2 O/U 52 OPP VS QB 23rd QB RNK 10th ROSTERED 91% YTD Stats PAYDS 3022 RUYDS 42 TD 19 INT 7 FPTS/G 18.7 Goff was excellent in Week 13 against Jacksonville with 25 Fantasy points, and he has consecutive games of at least 21 points in his past two outings. He has scored at least 18 Fantasy points in six of seven home games this year, and he has a favorable matchup in Week 14 against Minnesota. The Vikings have allowed four quarterbacks in a row to pass for at least 307 yards, and three of them have scored at least 21 Fantasy points. Goff has top-10 upside in this potential shootout at home. Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC TEN -3.5 O/U 41 OPP VS QB 25th QB RNK 18th ROSTERED 51% YTD Stats PAYDS 2117 RUYDS 81 TD 12 INT 4 FPTS/G 15.5 Tannehill won't have Treylon Burks (concussion) in Week 14, but I still like Tannehill as a low-end starter. He has a great matchup against the Jaguars, so hopefully he can find a way to deliver. Jacksonville has allowed four quarterbacks in a row to score at least 22 Fantasy points, and we'll see if Tannehill can keep that string going. He has struggled for the past two games against the Bengals and Eagles, scoring 14 Fantasy points or less in those two outings, but this is a much easier opponent. Tyler Huntley QB BAL Baltimore • #2

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -2 O/U 36.5 OPP VS QB 24th QB RNK 15th ROSTERED 43% YTD Stats PAYDS 187 RUYDS 41 TD 1 INT 1 FPTS/G 7.8 Huntley is a wild-card with his rushing ability, which is his best asset as a Fantasy quarterback. In his past six appearances going back to last season, he's rushed for at least 40 yards in each outing, including in Week 13 against Denver when he came on for an injured Lamar Jackson (knee). The problem is he has one game with more than 220 passing yards and multiple touchdowns over that span, and the Steelers have allowed just five quarterbacks (Joe Burrow did it twice) to score more than 20 Fantasy points this season. But with six teams on a bye, and Jackson and Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) hurt, taking a chance on Huntley as a streamer makes sense. There's plenty of downside here -- he scored just six Fantasy points against the Steelers in Week 18 last year despite 72 rushing yards -- but he also can have a big game if he can limit the turnovers. In deeper leagues, Huntley is worth trusting as a starter.

Sleeper RBs Latavius Murray RB DEN Denver • #28

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -9.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 19th RB RNK 22nd ROSTERED 92% YTD Stats RUYDS 405 REC 17 REYDS 84 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.3 Murray, as expected, was bad against the Ravens in Week 13 with nine PPR points. But he still managed 21 total touches in that game, including four catches, and he now has 21 total touches in two of his past three outings. He should again get a heavy workload against the Chiefs, and his role in the passing game could potentially increase with Courtland Sutton (hamstring) banged up. Kansas City is No. 2 in the NFL with 78 receptions allowed to running backs, and three running backs in the past five games against the Chiefs have scored at least 18 PPR points. Rachaad White RB TB Tampa Bay • #29

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -3.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS RB 1st RB RNK 19th ROSTERED 94% YTD Stats RUYDS 314 REC 35 REYDS 221 TD 2 FPTS/G 8 White can be an amazing Fantasy asset if Leonard Fournette (foot) is out. Fournette missed practice Friday, and his status for Week 14 at San Francisco is now in doubt. Without Fournette, White would be a top-15 running back in all leagues, with his value higher in PPR. Fournette was out in Week 12 at Cleveland, and White had 14 carries for 64 yards, along with nine catches for 45 yards on nine targets. But if Fournette plays then White is a low-end PPR option and at least a flex play in all formats. What happened in Week 13 against New Orleans is probably a sign of things to come for Week 14 with how Tom Brady leaned on both running backs in the passing game. White had six catches for 41 yards and a touchdown on eight targets against the Saints, and Fournette had six catches for 32 yards on seven targets. The Buccaneers won't run on the 49ers, but White and Fournette should make plays in the passing game. Jeff Wilson RB MIA Miami • #23

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC MIA -3 O/U 52.5 OPP VS RB 25th RB RNK 23rd ROSTERED 98% YTD Stats RUYDS 680 REC 16 REYDS 149 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.4 The Dolphins run game was erased in Week 13 at San Francisco when Wilson and Raheem Mostert combined for eight carries for 33 yards and no catches on just two targets. But both running backs should rebound this week against the Chargers, who are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to the position. Prior to Week 13, Wilson had scored a touchdown in each of his three games since joining the Dolphins via trade from the 49ers, and I'll go back to him as a No. 2 running back in all leagues for this week. Mostert can also be used as a flex against this defense, which has allowed five running backs to score at least 13 PPR points in the past five weeks.

Sleeper WRs Zay Jones WR JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -3.5 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK 31st ROSTERED 61% YTD Stats REC 60 TAR 86 REYDS 578 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.6 Jones was dreadful last week at Detroit with two catches for 16 yards on seven targets, but that snapped a two-game streak of him scoring at least 14 PPR points. I like that he has 31 targets in his past three games, and he should get Trevor Lawrence (foot) for this game based on Wednesday's report that the Jaguars quarterback wants to play against the Titans. It's also a great matchup since Tennessee is No. 1 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. In their past five games, the Titans have allowed 78 catches for 1,028 yards and eight touchdowns to opposing receivers from Kansas City, Denver, Green Bay, Cincinnati and Philadelphia, with six guys scoring at least 18 PPR points. This should be a good week for Jones and Christian Kirk if Lawrence is playing as expected. Michael Gallup WR DAL Dallas • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU DAL -17.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 4th WR RNK 35th ROSTERED 79% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 49 REYDS 297 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.4 The rumors of Odell Beckham joining the Cowboys seems to have helped Gallup produce at a higher level in the past two weeks. He has 15 targets in his past two games against the Giants and Colts, and he combined for nine catches, 86 yards and two touchdowns over that span for 29 PPR points. He should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues for Week 14 against the Texans, especially if Beckham to the Cowboys continues to be a popular rumor. D.J. Chark WR DET Detroit • #4

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN DET -2 O/U 52 OPP VS WR 30th WR RNK 40th ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 30 REYDS 212 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.9 I want to use players in the Vikings-Lions game, which has a projected total of 53 points, according to Caesars Sportsbook. We could see Jameson Williams have a bigger role this week, but Chark is coming off two solid performances for the Lions and is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in this matchup. Chark scored a touchdown in Week 12 against Buffalo and then followed that up with five catches for 98 yards on six targets against the Jaguars, his former team, in Week 13. The Vikings are No. 3 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Chark and Amon-Ra St. Brown should both do well in this matchup.

Sleeper TEs David Njoku TE CLE Cleveland • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -5.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 16th TE RNK NR ROSTERED 80% YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 52 REYDS 464 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.8 Njoku will return from the one-game absence he had in Week 13 with a knee injury to face the Bengals this week. He doesn't have an easy matchup, but Njoku is still worth using as a low-end No. 1 tight end in all leagues. He missed the first game with Cincinnati in Week 8 due to an ankle injury, and we'll see how he does with Deshaun Watson under center since this is their first game together. Njoku could benefit if Amari Cooper (hip) is out, and Cooper missed practice Friday. The last time we saw Njoku he had five catches for 29 yards and a touchdown on seven targets against Tampa Bay in Week 12, and he has scored at least 10 PPR points in five of his past seven games going back to Week 3. Chigoziem Okonkwo TE TEN Tennessee • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC TEN -3.5 O/U 41 OPP VS TE 19th TE RNK 11th ROSTERED 37% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 25 REYDS 275 TD 1 FPTS/G 4 In their past five games, the Jaguars have allowed five tight ends to score at least nine PPR points, including three touchdowns to the position over that span. That bodes well for Okonkwo, who is starting to come lately for the Titans. He has 10 targets in his past two games against the Bengals and Eagles, and he has seven catches over that span for 103 yards. He's starting to look better than Austin Hooper, and now with Treylon Burks (concussion) hurt, Okonkwo could have a bigger role against the Jaguars in Week 14. Jordan Akins TE HOU Houston • #88

Age: 30 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -17 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 4th TE RNK 17th ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 32 REYDS 321 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.6 Akins has come on of late with 11 targets in his past two games against Miami and Cleveland, and hopefully he continues to be involved with Davis Mills back under center. Akins has scored at least 10 PPR points in two of his past four games, and the Texans should be throwing a lot in this matchup with the Cowboys. Akins and even Brevin Jordan should benefit with Brandin Cooks (calf) and Nico Collins (foot) out, and Jordan just had four catches for 46 yards on five targets in Week 13 against the Browns.

Week 14 Preview DFS GAME PREVIEWS & LINEUPS

These are game previews from our Fantasy Football Today show on CBS Sports HQ on Friday from me, Adam Aizer and Dave Richard. The player props are from Caesars Sportsbook.

Jets at Bills (Dave Richard)

Browns at Bengals (Adam Aizer)

Ravens at Steelers (Jamey Eisenberg)

Jaguars at Titans (Dave Richard)

Injury of note: Trevor Lawrence (toe), Zay Jones (chest), Treylon Burks (concussion)

Start or Sit: Start Chigoziem Okonkwo

DFS play: Chigoziem Okonkwo (DraftKings $2,700/FanDuel $4,800)

Vikings at Lions (Adam Aizer)

Injury of note: None

Start or Sit: Sit Jamaal Williams

DFS play: D'Andre Swift (DraftKings $5,800/FanDuel $7,200)

Prop to play: Amon-Ra St. Brown over 82.5 receiving yards (-117)

Texans at Cowboys (Jamey Eisenberg)

Injury of note: Brandin Cooks (calf), Nico Collins (foot)

Start or Sit: Sit Dameon Pierce

DFS play: Ezekiel Elliott (DraftKings $6,100/FanDuel $8,000)

Prop to play: Ezekiel Elliott first touchdown scorer (+390)

Eagles at Giants (Dave Richard)

Injury of note: Saquon Barkley (neck), Quez Watkins (shoulder)

Start or Sit: Sit Darius Slayton

DFS play: Dan Bellinger (DraftKings $3,300/FanDuel $4,800)

Prop to play: Miles Sanders over 14.5 rush attempts (+100)

Panthers at Seahawks (Adam Aizer)

Chiefs at Broncos (Jamey Eisenberg)

Buccaneers at 49ers (Dave Richard)

Injury of note: Christian McCaffrey (knee), Deebo Samuel (quad)

Start or Sit: Sit Tom Brady

DFS play: Christian McCaffrey (DraftKings $8,500/FanDuel $8,500)

Prop to play: Christian McCaffrey over 39.5 receiving yards (-117)

DFS Lineups

DraftKings

QB: Kirk Cousins (at DET) $6,100

RB: D'Andre Swift (vs. MIN) $5,800

RB: D'Onta Foreman (at SEA) $5,400

WR: Justin Jefferson (at DET) $9,000

WR: Tyler Lockett (vs. CAR) $6,500

WR: Garrett Wilson (at BUF) $5,900

TE: T.J. Hockenson (at DET) $5,100

FLEX: Greg Dulcich (vs. KC) $3,400

DST: Steelers (vs. BAL) $2,800

I'm expecting a lot of points from the Vikings this week at Detroit, and I love the setup for Cousins and Jefferson. It's also a revenge game for Hockenson, who was traded from Detroit to Minnesota prior to Week 9. I'll go with Swift on the other side of the matchup, and Swift is our Start of the Week for Week 14.

Foreman is the other running back I'll use for this lineup now that he's trending in the right direction with his injured foot. He should do well against the Seahawks, who have struggled with opposing running backs of late. In that game, I expect the Seattle passing attack to have a big performance against Carolina, so Lockett is a great option at his price.

I'm expecting Wilson to stay hot with Mike White under center, and I like the setup for Dulcich as well in the flex. He should see plenty of targets against the Chiefs with Courtland Sutton (hamstring) out.

FanDuel

QB: Jared Goff (vs. MIN) $7,100

RB: Tony Pollard (vs. DAL) $7,500

RB: Zonovan Knight (at BUF) $6,300

WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown (at DET) $9,000

WR: DK Metcalf (vs. CAR) $7,900

WR: Adam Thielen (at DET) $6,400

TE: Greg Dulcich (vs. KC) $5,400

FLEX: D'Onta Foreman (at SEA) $6,900

DST: Steelers (vs. BAL) $3,800

I'll play the other side of the Vikings-Lions game here with a Detroit stack, using Goff and St. Brown. They should both go off against the Minnesota secondary, and I'll come back with Thielen in the same game. The Lions have struggled with opposing receivers all season, and I like Thielen at his price.

Foreman and Dulcich are worth using in this lineup as well, and I also like the Steelers defense for both lineups given their matchup with Baltimore and Tyler Huntley. He had two interceptions and a fumble last year against Pittsburgh in Week 18.

Metcalf should have a big game against the Panthers, and I think you should play one of Pollard or Ezekiel Elliott this week against the Texans, who are miserable against the run. Pollard is cheaper on FanDuel, so I'll use him here. I also like Knight against the Bills, mostly because of his role in the passing game. He has eight catches on eight targets in the past two weeks.