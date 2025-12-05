Aside from Breece Hall, are there any other Jets you can trust as Fantasy starters in Week 14 against Miami? While the safe answer is yes, let's see if I can change your mind with some sleepers.



We'll start with Tyrod Taylor, who was 19-of-33 passing for 172 yards and a touchdown, and he added eight carries for 44 yards and a touchdown in Week 13 against Atlanta. He has now scored at least 20.7 Fantasy points in two of three starts this season, and he has the chance for another quality outing in Week 14 against Miami.



The Dolphins are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and three of the past four guys against Miami have scored at least 21.4 points. I like Taylor as a low-end starter in all leagues.



At receiver, we have two options in Adonai Mitchell and John Metchie III, and Mitchell should be considered a starter in three-receiver leagues. The hope is that his production in Week 13 against Atlanta is a sign of things to come. He had eight catches for 102 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets against the Falcons, and he scored 24.2 PPR points.



Mitchell now has 25 targets in three games with the Jets, but keep in mind that prior to facing Atlanta, Mitchell combined for three catches for 52 yards. The Dolphins have allowed six receivers to score at least 11.4 PPR points in their past four games, with five touchdowns over that span, and Mitchell will hopefully continue to see plenty of targets from Taylor in this matchup.



Before Week 13, we were talking about Metchie as a starter in three-receiver leagues. In two games against New England in Week 11 and Baltimore in Week 12, he combined for nine catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns on 10 targets, and he scored at least 13.5 PPR points in each outing.



He had eight targets against the Falcons, but he only managed four catches for 19 yards. He could easily rebound against the Dolphins, so don't forget about Metchie just cause Mitchell had a dominant outing in Week 13.



I wouldn't consider Taylor, Mitchell, or Metchie as must-start options in the majority of leagues. But given the matchup and their recent level of play, there's sleeper appeal for all three Jets against the Dolphins in Week 14.

Week 14 Preview Sleepers

Sleeper QBs Daniel Jones QB IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC IND -1.5 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 23rd QB RNK 13th ROSTERED 95% YTD Stats PAYDS 3041 RUYDS 160 TD 24 INT 7 FPTS/G 21.9 Jones has come through in some tough matchups lately at Kansas City in Week 12 and against Houston in Week 13 with at least 20.1 Fantasy points in each outing. He's now topped 20 Fantasy points in six of his past eight games, and this is a great matchup at the Jaguars, who are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Seven of the past nine guys against Jacksonville have scored at least 20.6 Fantasy points, and I like Jones as a low-end starter in all leagues. Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -1.5 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 12th QB RNK 15th ROSTERED 86% YTD Stats PAYDS 2636 RUYDS 235 TD 21 INT 11 FPTS/G 19 Lawrence is playing well, coming into Week 14 with at least 23.1 Fantasy points in each of his past two games against Arizona and Tennessee, both on the road. This week, he has a potentially tough matchup against the Colts, who have held five quarterbacks in a row to 17.1 Fantasy points or less, including Patrick Mahomes in Week 12. But with Sauce Gardner (calf) out, Lawrence is worth trusting as a low-end starter in all leagues, and he has scored at least 21.7 Fantasy points in five of seven career games against Indianapolis. He also has scored at least 23.2 Fantasy points in two of his past three games at home. Tyler Shough QB NO New Orleans • #6

Age: 26 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -8.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 27th QB RNK 21st ROSTERED 24% YTD Stats PAYDS 1068 RUYDS 51 TD 5 INT 4 FPTS/G 11.3 Shough has scored at least 21.4 Fantasy points in two of his past three games heading into Week 14 at Tampa Bay, and hopefully, he'll have another productive outing in this matchup. I like him as a low-end starter in deeper leagues. The Buccaneers are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and four guys in a row have scored at least 22.1 Fantasy points against Tampa Bay. Shough is risky, but he's seemingly found success connecting with Chris Olave, Juwan Johnson, and Devaughn Vele of late. And he will hopefully deliver another solid outing to help Fantasy managers in a desperate situation in Week 14.

Sleeper RBs Kyle Monangai RB CHI Chicago • #25

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 10th RB RNK 25th ROSTERED 90% YTD Stats RUYDS 591 REC 10 REYDS 97 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.1 Monangai comes to Week 14 at Green Bay having scored a touchdown in four games in a row, and he has at least 10.7 PPR points in three consecutive outings. In Week 13 at Philadelphia, Monangai was dominant with 22 carries for 130 yards and a touchdown, and all of this production has come in tandem with D'Andre Swift. The Bears have given Monangai at least 12 carries in three games in a row, and that should continue against the Packers, who will be without defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (ankle) for the remainder of the year. Six running backs have scored at least 11.6 PPR points against Green Bay in the past five games, including a pair of teammates for the Giants in Week 11 (Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary) and the Lions in Week 13 (Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery), which bodes well for Swift and Monangai. I like both running backs in this matchup in Week 14. Zach Charbonnet RB SEA Seattle • #26

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL SEA -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 25th RB RNK 31st ROSTERED 95% YTD Stats RUYDS 437 REC 9 REYDS 67 TD 8 FPTS/G 9.8 Seattle is favored by seven points in this game on the road at Atlanta, so there should be chances for Charbonnet to get plenty of work in tandem with Kenneth Walker III. The Falcons are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and seven guys have scored at least 12.7 PPR points against Atlanta this season. Charbonnet has scored a touchdown in three of his past four games, and he has three games over that span with at least 13 total touches. He's worth using as a flex option in all leagues, and hopefully, we'll see Charbonnet in the end zone again in Week 14. Jordan Mason RB MIN Minnesota • #27

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS MIN -1.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 29th RB RNK 22nd ROSTERED 87% YTD Stats RUYDS 578 REC 13 REYDS 45 TD 5 FPTS/G 8.6 Aaron Jones (shoulder) could play in Week 14 against Washington, but if he's out, then Mason should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy running back in the majority of leagues. In four starts for Jones earlier this season, Mason averaged 14.5 PPR points, and he scored four touchdowns over that span. The Commanders are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and nine guys this season have scored at least 13 PPR points against Washington, including three in a row. I might use Mason as a flex even if Jones is active since he'll be playing at less than 100 percent. Zonovan Knight RB ARI Arizona • #20

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -8.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 4th RB RNK 21st ROSTERED 82% YTD Stats RUYDS 255 REC 19 REYDS 142 TD 5 FPTS/G 8.7 Knight doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 14 against the Rams, who are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, but I still like Knight as a flex option in all leagues if Trey Benson (knee) and Emari Demercado (ankle) remain out. Knight has scored at least 13.2 PPR points in three games in a row, and he has at least 9.4 PPR points in six of eight outings since Benson was injured. In his past three games, Knight has 11 catches for 77 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets, and he has at least three targets in each outing. The Rams have also allowed four running backs to score at least 11. PPR points in their past four games. Devin Neal RB NO New Orleans • #23

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -8.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 24th RB RNK 26th ROSTERED 75% YTD Stats RUYDS 108 REC 15 REYDS 86 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.3 Neal didn't have a great game in Week 13 at Miami with Alvin Kamara (knee) out, with 14 carries for 47 yards and three catches for 22 yards on three targets, but his workload was impressive since he played 82 percent of the snaps. I would use him as a flex option in Week 14 against the Buccaneers, who are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Five running backs have scored at least 11.4 PPR points against Tampa Bay in the past four games, and the Buccaneers have allowed 14 catches for 212 yards and three touchdowns on 15 targets to the backfields in Buffalo, the Rams, and Arizona in the past three games. That bodes well for Neal, who has eight catches for 65 yards on 10 targets in his past two outings. Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB WAS Washington • #36

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -1.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 13th RB RNK 28th ROSTERED 69% YTD Stats RUYDS 320 REC 1 REYDS 6 TD 4 FPTS/G 5.8 Rodriguez will likely need a touchdown to boost his Fantasy value since he has one catch for 6 yards on two targets for the season. But he's scored a touchdown in three of his past four games, and the Vikings have allowed at least one rushing touchdown to a running back in six games in a row. Rodriguez also has at least 11 carries in three of his past four games, and he's become the primary running back for the Commanders ahead of Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Jeremy McNichols. But we need Rodriguez to find the end zone to be a quality flex option, so hopefully, he gets another chance to score for Washington in this game.

Sleeper WRs Khalil Shakir WR BUF Buffalo • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN BUF -5.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS WR 6th WR RNK 27th ROSTERED 86% YTD Stats REC 55 TAR 75 REYDS 569 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.7 Shakir has been bad in two of his past three games against Tampa Bay in Week 11 and Pittsburgh in Week 13, with 1.5 PPR points or less in each outing. Otherwise, Shakir has scored at least 11.3 PPR points in four of his past six starts, and I expect him to get back on track against the Bengals in Week 14. Surprisingly, this isn't an easy matchup since Cincinnati is No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, but hopefully Shakir can avoid cornerback DJ Turner for as much as possible. And if this game becomes a shootout between Josh Allen and Joe Burrow, then Shakir should have plenty of chances to make plays. I'll trust him as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Alec Pierce WR IND Indianapolis • #14

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC IND -1.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK 25th ROSTERED 84% YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 59 REYDS 689 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.4 Pierce had another solid game in Week 13 against Houston with four catches for 78 yards and a touchdown on five targets, and he has now scored at least 17.5 PPR points in three of his past four games. The Texans matchup was tough, but the Jaguars matchup is easier since Jacksonville has allowed 11 receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this season. I like Michael Pittman as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, and he has scored at least 13.7 PPR points in four of his past six games. But Pierce is also worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 14 as well, given the matchup. Zay Flowers WR BAL Baltimore • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT BAL -5.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 30th WR RNK 26th ROSTERED 99% YTD Stats REC 60 TAR 84 REYDS 767 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.9 I wish we could call Flowers a must-start Fantasy option, but he should be considered a low-end starter at best in the majority of two-receiver leagues heading into Week 14 against Pittsburgh. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1, and he's been held to 11.9 PPR points or less in three games in a row, including 0.6 PPR points in Week 13 against Cincinnati. Now, he had a touchdown called back against the Bengals on a questionable offensive pass interference call, and this is a great matchup against the Steelers, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. For the season, 14 receivers have scored at least 12.5 PPR points against Pittsburgh, and I'm hopeful Flowers will get to that level of production in Week 14. Jayden Higgins WR HOU Houston • #81

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -3.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 15th WR RNK 35th ROSTERED 63% YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 50 REYDS 359 TD 4 FPTS/G 7.7 Higgins should be considered a solid No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues in Week 14 at the Chiefs. He's scored at least 11.5 PPR points in four of his past six games, with two touchdowns over that span, and he has at least seven targets in three of his past four outings. Kansas City has allowed five receivers in the past three games to score at least 12.4 PPR points, including a pair of teammates from Denver in Week 11 (Pat Bryant and Troy Franklin) and Dallas in Week 13 (CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens). That bodes well for Higgins playing well opposite Nico Collins in Week 14. Devaughn Vele WR NO New Orleans • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -8.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 22nd WR RNK 43rd ROSTERED 21% YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 28 REYDS 184 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.3 Vele is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues in Week 14 at Tampa Bay, with the hope that his production in Week 13 against Miami is a sign of things to come. He had eight catches for 93 yards and a touchdown on eight targets against the Dolphins, and he scored 23.3 PPR points. Vele now has 15 targets in his past two games, and he should continue to be a go-to option for Tyler Shough against the Buccaneers. For the season, Tampa Bay has allowed 16 receivers to score at least 12.9 PPR points, including a pair of teammates from Seattle in Week 5 (Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tory Horton), the Rams in Week 12 (Davante Adams and Puka Nacua), and even New Orleans in Week 10 (Rashid Shaheed and Chris Olave). This week, it will hopefully be Olave and Vele posting positive production against this defense.

Sleeper TEs Darren Waller TE MIA Miami • #83

Age: 33 • Experience: 8 yrs. YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 15 REYDS 164 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.5 Waller returned in Week 13 against New Orleans from a four-game absence with a pectoral injury, and he had two catches for 47 yards on three targets. Prior to getting hurt, Waller had scored at least 9.2 PPR points in three games in a row, with four touchdowns over that span, and I'm hopeful he'll get back on track in Week 14 against the Jets. Four tight ends have scored at least 8.4 PPR points against the Jets in the past three games with David Njoku, Harold Fannin Jr., Hunter Henry, and Kyle Pitts, and I like Waller as a low-end starter in all leagues in this matchup. Zach Ertz TE WAS Washington • #86

Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -1.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 20th TE RNK 8th ROSTERED 79% YTD Stats REC 49 TAR 70 REYDS 493 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.4 Ertz had a standout game against Denver in Week 13 with 10 catches for 106 yards on 13 targets, and he now has 21 targets in his past two games against the Dolphins and Broncos. He's also scored at least 8.2 PPR points in four games in a row, so he has a solid floor, and I like him as a low-end starter in all leagues against the Vikings. Minnesota has allowed six tight ends to score at least 10 PPR points this season, and Ertz should once again be a top target for Marcus Mariota in this matchup. Harold Fannin Jr. TE CLE Cleveland • #44

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN CLE -4 O/U 33.5 OPP VS TE 9th TE RNK 10th ROSTERED 77% YTD Stats REC 51 TAR 74 REYDS 505 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.9 Fannin has scored at least 8.4 PPR points in four of his past five games, so he's given you a safe floor with his production, but he also has two outings over that span with at least 11.3 PPR points. One of those games was in Week 13 against San Francisco when he had three catches for 43 yards and a touchdown on five targets, and he will hopefully stay hot in Week 14 against Tennessee. The Titans have allowed three tight ends in the past four games to score at least 11.1 PPR points, and I like Fannin as a low-end starter in all leagues. Dalton Kincaid TE BUF Buffalo • #86

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN BUF -5.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS TE 32nd TE RNK NR ROSTERED 80% YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 36 REYDS 448 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.2 Kincaid has missed the past three games with a hamstring injury, but he was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday and will hopefully be cleared for Sunday. If healthy, Kincaid is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues given the matchup with the Bengals. Cincinnati is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and 11 guys have scored at least 10.7 PPR points against the Bengals this year. Kincaid scored at least 14.8 PPR points in four of his first seven games, and we would love for him to be active in this matchup.

