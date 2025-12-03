Bo Nix will once again be tough to trust in Week 14 at Las Vegas. He's a borderline starter at best in the majority of leagues.

Nix has scored 18.4 Fantasy points or less in three games in a row, including a 7.8-point dud in Week 10 against the Raiders at home. He's also scored more than 20 Fantasy points just twice in six road games this season.

Now, he did score 23.4 Fantasy points at Las Vegas in his rookie season in 2024. And he's scored at least 22.5 Fantasy points in two of three indoor road games this year.

The Raiders have only allowed one quarterback to score more than 17.6 Fantasy points in their past four games, which was Dak Prescott in Week 11, and have limited Justin Herbert and Nix during that stretch. But I'm hopeful Nix will be more productive in the rematch.

I have him ranked just outside the top 12, and his projected points on SportsLine of 21.6 is a little high but fair. I'm not counting on a huge game from Nix in Week 14, but hopefully he will perform well enough to be a low-end starter in all leagues.

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DET -3 O/U 54.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 21.5 QB RNK 4th YTD Stats PAYDS 3025 RUYDS 46 TD 25 INT 5 FPTS/G 21.8 Goff won't have two of his top weapons with Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) not expected to play, as well as Sam LaPorta (back) on injured reserve. But I still like Goff as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in this potential shootout with Dallas at home. Only one quarterback this season has failed to score at least 23.7 Fantasy points against the Cowboys, which was Geno Smith in Week 11, and Dallas is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Goff has scored at least 21.2 Fantasy points in three home games in a row, and he should be successful with Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa and Jahmyr Gibbs out of the backfield. Joe Burrow QB CIN Cincinnati • #9

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -5.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 20.6 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 450 RUYDS 11 TD 4 INT 0 FPTS/G 14.3 Burrow had a successful return in Week 13 at Baltimore from his nine-game absence with a toe injury with 24-of-46 passing for 261 yards and two touchdowns, and he scored 23.2 Fantasy points. He doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 14 at Buffalo, but I still like Burrow as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback. The Bills are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and only Lamar Jackson in Week 1 has scored more than 20 Fantasy points against this defense, including matchups with Drake Maye, Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield. That said, this is more about having faith in Burrow, who should be throwing a lot. His player prop on FanDuel is 35.5 attempts, and in 13 games over the past two seasons with at least 36 attempts, he is averaging 29.8 Fantasy points, with only two games under 21.2 points over that span. Baker Mayfield QB TB Tampa Bay • #6

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO TB -8.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 15th PROJ PTS 22.5 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 2600 RUYDS 243 TD 20 INT 5 FPTS/G 19.7 Mayfield has scored 18.8 Fantasy points or less in three games in a row and five times in his past six outings, including Week 8 at New Orleans when he only scored 4.1 points. Four of those bad games were on the road, but Mayfield is averaging 22.3 Fantasy points at home this season. And prior to his dud against the Saints earlier this year, Mayfield scored at least 20.3 Fantasy points against New Orleans in four games in a row. Six quarterbacks this season have scored at least 21.5 Fantasy points against the Saints, and I'm counting on Mayfield to get back on track at home in this matchup. Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI GB -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 21.5 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 2794 RUYDS 164 TD 19 INT 3 FPTS/G 19.6 Love was awesome in Week 13 at Detroit with 18-of-30 passing for 234 yards and four touchdowns, and he's now scored at least 21.7 Fantasy points in two of his past three games. He should stay hot against the Bears in Week 14, and Chicago is No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Three of the past five quarterbacks against the Bears have scored at least 20.3 Fantasy points, and Love has scored at least 22.2 Fantasy points in three of four career starts against Chicago. Love should be considered a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Daniel Jones QB IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Jones has come through in some tough matchups lately at Kansas City in Week 12 and against Houston in Week 13 with at least 20.1 Fantasy points in each outing. He's now topped 20 Fantasy points in six of his past eight games, and this is a great matchup at the Jaguars, who are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Seven of the past nine guys against Jacksonville have scored at least 20.6 Fantasy points, and I like Jones as a low-end starter in all leagues. Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Lawrence is playing well coming into Week 14 with at least 23.1 Fantasy points in each of his past two games against Arizona and Tennessee, both on the road. This week, he has a potentially tough matchup against the Colts, who have held five quarterbacks in a row to 17.1 Fantasy points or less, including Patrick Mahomes in Week 12. But with Sauce Gardner (calf) out, Lawrence is worth trusting as a low-end starter in all leagues, and he has scored at least 21.7 Fantasy points in five of seven career games against Indianapolis. He also has scored at least 23.2 Fantasy points in two of past three games at home. Tyrod Taylor QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #2

Age: 36 • Experience: 15 yrs. Taylor was 19-of-33 passing for 172 yards and a touchdown, and he added eight carries for 44 yards and a touchdown in Week 13 against Atlanta. He has now scored at least 20.7 Fantasy points in two of three starts this season, and he has the chance for another quality outing in Week 14 against Miami. The Dolphins are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and three of the past four guys against Miami have scored at least 21.4 points. I like Taylor as a low-end starter in all leagues.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Caleb Williams QB CHI Chicago • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 16.9 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 2722 RUYDS 306 TD 21 INT 5 FPTS/G 21.5 Williams had a bad Fantasy performance in Week 13 at Philadelphia with 11.5 points, and this is now two poor outings in a row on the road after he scored 10.3 Fantasy points at Minnesota in Week 11. The Packers have held four of the past five quarterbacks to 14 Fantasy points or less, and Williams was held to 16.2 Fantasy points or less in each of his two games against Green Bay as a rookie in 2024. He's a better quarterback this season, but the Bears will likely lean on their ground game in this matchup. I would only start Williams in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 14. Sam Darnold QB SEA Seattle • #14

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL SEA -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 16th PROJ PTS 17.5 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 2913 RUYDS 49 TD 19 INT 10 FPTS/G 17.1 Darnold hasn't gone rotten yet in reality, but he's struggling as a Fantasy quarterback heading into Week 14 at Atlanta. He's scored 6.9 Fantasy points or less in three of his past four games, and he has three touchdowns and eight turnovers (five interceptions) over that span. I'm not overly concerned about the matchup for Darnold, but it's more about his mistakes and potential lack of attempts. He's had more than 26 pass attempts just once since Week 7, and Seattle might not have to throw the ball much in this game to win. I would only start Darnold in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 14. Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ MIA -2.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 14.7 QB RNK 23rd YTD Stats PAYDS 2280 RUYDS 42 TD 17 INT 14 FPTS/G 14.1 Prior to Week 11, I was planning to use Tagovailoa in several leagues as a potential sleeper given his schedule to close the season against Washington, New Orleans, the Jets, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati and Tampa Bay. Those are all plus matchups, but Tagovailoa has already had disappointing Fantasy outings against the Commanders (6.8 points) and Saints (4.7), which makes him tough to trust against the Jets. He's actually scored 14.8 Fantasy points or less in four games in a row and in six of his past seven outings, and the Jets have held three quarterbacks in a row to 17.4 Fantasy points or less, including matchups with Drake Maye and Lamar Jackson. Part of the reason for Tagovailoa's lowly stats is how well De'Von Achane is running the ball, and I expect Miami to continue to lean on Achane in this matchup. Tagovailoa is only worth using in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 14. C.J. Stroud QB HOU Houston • #7

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -3.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 14th PROJ PTS 15.5 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 1978 RUYDS 189 TD 11 INT 6 FPTS/G 16.8 Stroud returned from his three-game absence with a concussion in Week 13 at Indianapolis and only scored 9.1 Fantasy points. It will be tough to trust him in one-quarterback leagues at Kansas City, and Stroud has scored 15.7 Fantasy points or less in four of five road starts this season. Now, Stroud did score 20.1 Fantasy points at the Chiefs in 2024 in Week 16, and Kansas City has allowed Daniel Jones and Dak Prescott to each score at least 20.8 Fantasy points in the past two games. But I'm not counting on Stroud to have a big performance Sunday night, and I would only start him in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.