Fantasy Football Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks

Projections are provided by SportsLine.com. Projected points are for PPR leagues.

Quarterbacks

Start 'Em 19.2 projected points Jameis Winston Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Winston has been fantastic in his past two games against San Francisco and Carolina, and he's taken advantage of great matchups at home. He has at least 25 Fantasy points in those outings, with no turnovers and 76 rushing yards over that span. Winston didn't play in Week 1 at New Orleans, but Ryan Fitzpatrick scored 49 points against the Saints. This game (Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, available on fuboTV) has the potential to be a high-scoring affair, and New Orleans allows 23.3 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks for the season. Winston should remain a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in Week 14. 22.2 projected points Andrew Luck Indianapolis Colts QB Luck was awful in Week 13 at Jacksonville with eight Fantasy points, but he should rebound this week against the Texans. Prior to Week 13, Luck had scored at least 27 Fantasy points in eight games in a row, including his best outing of the season in Week 4 against Houston with 43 points in overtime. Luck has scored at least 22 Fantasy points in each of his past three games against the Texans, and I'm expecting a shootout this week between Luck and Deshaun Watson in what should be a fun game. 20.4 projected points Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB Allen has been a standout Fantasy quarterback for the past two games, and he's worth using as a starter in Week 14 against the Jets. Allen had 27 Fantasy points against Jacksonville in Week 12 and 32 points at Miami in Week 13, and he's been excellent running the ball. He has 234 rushing yards and a touchdown in the past two weeks, and he's scored at least seven Fantasy points with just his rushing totals alone in four of his past six games. He missed the first Jets game in Week 10 with an elbow injury, but Matt Barkley had 21 Fantasy points for the Bills in that game. And eight of the past nine quarterbacks against the Jets have scored at least 21 Fantasy points. 21.2 projected points Baker Mayfield Cleveland Browns QB We'll see if Ron Rivera taking control of the defense will help the Panthers, but I'm still going with Mayfield this week at home. He's scored at least 21 Fantasy points in four of his past six games, and he just had a career-high 397 passing yards in a loss at the Texans. Carolina has allowed six of the past seven opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21 Fantasy points, including two in a row with Russell Wilson and Winston, and Mayfield is averaging 24.5 Fantasy points in his past two games in Cleveland. 27.2 projected points Ben Roethlisberger Pittsburgh Steelers QB Roethlisberger has scored at least 20 Fantasy points in eight games in a row, and he could take even more control of the offense with James Conner (ankle) out. He's played well on the road this season with an average of 25.2 Fantasy points per game in his past five outings away from Pittsburgh, and the Raiders allow an average of 23.3 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks for the season. It would not be a surprise to see Roethlisberger finish as the No. 1 quarterback in Week 14.

Sleepers

Dak Prescott (vs. PHI): Prescott scored 22 Fantasy points at Philadelphia in Week 10, and four of the past six opposing quarterbacks against the Eagles have scored at least 21 points. He's now scored at least 21 Fantasy points in four of his past seven games, and he's worth using in two-quarterback leagues in Week 14.

Ryan Tannehill (vs. NE): In two games since returning from a five-game absence with a shoulder injury, Tannehill has been good with 21 Fantasy points in both games against the Colts and Bills. He has five passing touchdowns over that span, and he's worth using in two-quarterback leagues in Week 14 against the Patriots. Now, Tannehill was miserable in Week 4 at New England with no Fantasy points, but he's averaging 23 Fantasy points in three home games this season. And five of the past eight opposing quarterbacks against the Patriots have scored at least 22 Fantasy points.

Nick Mullens (vs. DEN): Mullens is only worth using as a deep sleeper in two-quarterback leagues, but he just had 26 Fantasy points at Seattle in Week 13. And this week he gets a Denver defense down standout cornerback Chris Harris (broken leg), which is a huge void in this secondary. Four of the past five opposing quarterbacks against the Broncos have scored at least 21 Fantasy points, and Mullens could get to about 18 points with a similar showing to what he produced in Seattle.

Sit 'Em 17.8 projected points Carson Wentz Philadelphia Eagles QB Wentz had 24 Fantasy points against Dallas in Week 10, but I'm expecting a worse performance for him in the rematch on the road. The Cowboys defense was fantastic in Week 13 against the Saints, holding Drew Brees to nine Fantasy points, and Matt Ryan also had just 15 points against this defense in Week 11 in Atlanta. Wentz also scored no Fantasy points in his last road game at New Orleans in Week 11. He should be around 20 Fantasy points this week, but I don't expect him to finish as a No. 1 quarterback in most leagues based on the matchup in Dallas. 18.8 projected points Marcus Mariota Tennessee Titans QB Mariota is on fire coming into Week 14 with at least 25 Fantasy points in four of his past five games, and the lone time he failed to hit that number was when he was hurt at Indianapolis in Week 11. But now comes a difficult test against Jacksonville in Week 14. He scored just nine Fantasy points against the Jaguars in Week 3 when he was dealing with an elbow injury, but he also has only 548 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interceptions in his past four games against Jacksonville. And the Jaguars defense looked elite again in Week 13 against the Colts. Mariota is only worth using in two-quarterback leagues on Thursday night. 19.6 projected points Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB It would not be a surprise to see Jackson play well here. After all, the Chiefs allow an average of 23.3 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks for the season. And we haven't seen Jackson have to chase points in his three starts since he's faced Cincinnati, Oakland and Atlanta, so he could have a big performance if the Ravens are playing from behind. But in those plus matchups, Jackson has scored more than 16 Fantasy points just once against Oakland in Week 12. And this could be a tough spot for him on the road at Arrowhead Stadium. In leagues where you get four points for passing touchdowns, Jackson is a low-end starter since he's rushed for at least 71 yards in each of the past three games, with two rushing touchdowns. But in leagues with six points for passing touchdowns, Jackson is only worth using in two-quarterback leagues. 18.2 projected points Kirk Cousins Minnesota Vikings QB Cousins is 5-12 in prime-time games in his career, including 1-4 this season with the Vikings. Has he become the new Andy Dalton? Now, he hasn't been a disaster at night, but he has struggled on the road of late. He's averaging just 16.8 Fantasy points in his past four road games at Philadelphia, at the Jets, at Chicago and at New England. The Seahawks have allowed six quarterbacks in a row to score at least 20 Fantasy points, and Cousins should be in that range this week. He's more of a bust alert than a must-sit option, but he could struggle once again on the road under the lights.

Bust Alert

We're going to stick with the same theme in this spot that we've had for the past two weeks with Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, and that's be wary of quarterbacks against the Vikings. A big reason why is Minnesota pass rusher Everson Griffen. In the seven games he's played this season, the Vikings have been dominant against opposing quarterbacks, including Jimmy Garoppolo, Rodgers twice, Brees, Matthew Stafford, Mitchell Trubisky and Brady. Those quarterbacks have averaged just 12.4 Fantasy points against Minnesota, with none scoring more than 17 points. Now, Wilson has been amazing all season and has scored at least 23 Fantasy points in eight games in a row, but I wouldn't be surprised if he scores fewer than 20 points this week given the matchup. I have Wilson ranked as a low-end Fantasy starter in Week 14.

