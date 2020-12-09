If you're reading the Week 14 Start' Em & Sit 'Em column right now, it's likely that you made it to the Fantasy playoffs -- if so, congratulations! Or your league could have one more week in the regular season. Or you could just like seeing my start and sit suggestions to make fun of me when I'm wrong. Either way, we're glad you're here.

It's crazy to think that we finally made it to the Fantasy playoffs. It feels like just yesterday it was August, and we were wondering if the season was even going to happen because of COVID-19. We were also pondering the players to select in our Fantasy drafts.

For fun, go back and look at your Fantasy draft. See the picks you made that you regret -- and hopefully the ones who succeeded. And then realize just how different your Fantasy team is now compared to how it started.

It's amazing how much a Fantasy roster can change over the course of the season due to injuries, trades and making moves on the waiver wire. But that's the fun of playing this game -- to manage your Fantasy roster.

And now is the time to manage it to a Fantasy championship. It's a three-week sprint to the title, and hopefully your team is healthy and ready to go. And if you have any lineup decisions, we're here to help. Good luck to all of you still fighting for something special in your Fantasy leagues. And if you're just here for the entertainment and learning about certain players -- as well as making fun of any wrong selections -- I appreciate it. Feel free to stop by any time.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC TEN -7.5 O/U 53 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 24.2 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 2997 RUYDS 152 TD 28 INT 5 FPTS/G 24.8

The Titans were embarrassed in Week 13 against the Browns in a 41-35 loss at home, but the score didn't reflect it. Cleveland led 38-7 at halftime, and it was an ugly performance for a playoff-caliber team like Tennessee.

For Fantasy managers, it was a great game for Ryan Tannehill, who scored 33 Fantasy points. We don't care about the actual score of the real game, we just want Tannehill to play well. And he did with 389 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception. We'll take that again this week against the Jaguars.

Now, it's doubtful the Titans are chasing points against Jacksonville, although it was a 33-30 Tennessee victory in Week 2. In that game, Tannehill had 34 Fantasy points, and he could have a similar performance this week. He also scored 36 Fantasy points against the Jaguars in one meeting last year.

Jacksonville is No. 2 in touchdowns allowed to quarterbacks, and six quarterbacks in a row have passed for at least two touchdowns against the Jaguars. Baker Mayfield and Kirk Cousins have each scored at least 22 Fantasy points against the Jaguars in back-to-back weeks.

Tannehill hasn't been as good this season as last year, but he does come into Week 14 with three games in a row with at least 20 Fantasy points. And this matchup should allow him to keep rolling. I like Tannehill as a top-five quarterback at the start of the Fantasy playoffs.

More Week 14 help: Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB | Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB | Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR | Waiver Wire Priorities | Trade Values | QB Preview | RB Preview | WR Preview | TE Preview | Week 13 Winners | Losers | Believe It Or Not

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -2.5 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 25.5 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 3224 RUYDS 185 TD 26 INT 9 FPTS/G 25.9 Herbert was awful in Week 13 against the Patriots with just four Fantasy points, and he's now combined for 22 points in his past two games against Buffalo and New England. He should bounce back this week against the Falcons, who are No. 1 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. For the season, seven quarterbacks have at least 300 passing yards against Atlanta, and five have scored at least three total touchdowns. Taysom Hill QB NO New Orleans • #7

Age: 30 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI NO -7 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 13th PROJ PTS 24.7 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 629 RUYDS 362 TD 8 INT 1 FPTS/G 9.4 Hill is expected to get at least one more start in place of Drew Brees (ribs), and that's a good thing for Fantasy managers. Give Hill credit, he's been a nice surprise and a great Fantasy asset over the past three games, scoring at least 23 points in two of those outings. He finally threw a touchdown pass in Week 13 at Atlanta, and he's run for at least 44 yards in all three starts, with four rushing touchdowns over that span. The Eagles have allowed some big games to running quarterbacks this year, including Lamar Jackson (nine carries for 108 yards and a touchdown) and Daniel Jones (13 carries for 156 yards and a touchdown in two games). Hill once again has top-10 upside this week. Tom Brady QB TB Tampa Bay • #12

Age: 43 • Experience: 21 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN TB -6.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 23.4 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 3300 RUYDS 7 TD 31 INT 11 FPTS/G 24.6 Brady, at 43, probably needed the bye week to recharge. And even though this is a new team for him this year, he has scored at least 23 Fantasy points in three of his past five games coming off a bye. This is a good matchup for him against the Vikings, who have an inexperienced secondary and a less-than-stellar pass rush. Six quarterbacks have at least 280 passing yards against Minnesota, and five quarterbacks have at least three passing touchdowns. Brady also has scored at least 27 Fantasy points in his past two afternoon games, and this kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Lamar Jackson QB BAL Baltimore • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE BAL -1 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 22.5 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 2055 RUYDS 669 TD 21 INT 7 FPTS/G 23.3 It's been a rough season for Jackson, but he reminded us of his greatness Tuesday against Dallas with three total touchdowns, including 94 rushing yards on the ground. That's only the fifth time he's scored more than 20 Fantasy points this season, if you can believe that, and one of them was against Cleveland in Week 1 when he had 33 points. He has a tremendous history in four starts against the Browns, passing for 939 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions over that span, along with 56 carries for 314 yards and two touchdowns. It's safe to trust Jackson again this week. Ben Roethlisberger QB PIT Pittsburgh • #7

Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 17.7 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 3105 RUYDS 13 TD 27 INT 7 FPTS/G 23 Pittsburgh's offense hasn't looked great the past two games against Baltimore and Washington, but playing the Ravens on Wednesday and the Football Team on Monday might have something to do with that. The Steelers also might want to invest in some better gloves -- or glue -- for their receivers based on the amount of drops they've had recently. Despite all the mistakes, Roethlisberger still has at least 20 Fantasy points in four of his past five games, and he's attempted at least 42 passes in each game over that span. We love the volume, and he should have another big game against Buffalo this week. The Bills have allowed three of their past four opposing quarterbacks to pass for at least 316 yards, and two quarterbacks over that span have at least three total touchdowns.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 20 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 3027 RUYDS 129 TD 23 INT 5 FPTS/G 20.5 It should be tough for the Raiders to run on the Colts, and Carr has been good this season when attempting at least 31 passes. He has eight games with at least 31 pass attempts, and he's scored at least 22 Fantasy points in six of them. The past four quarterbacks with at least 31 pass attempts against Indianapolis all have at least 311 passing yards, and two of them have scored at least three touchdowns. Philip Rivers QB IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 39 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV IND -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 22 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 3263 RUYDS -5 TD 18 INT 9 FPTS/G 18.4 Rivers has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in three games in a row, and he gets a great matchup in Week 14 at the Raiders, who are No. 10 in Fantasy points allowed against opposing quarterbacks. Despite playing through a toe injury, Rivers has attempted at least 35 passes in five games in a row. Mitchell Trubisky QB CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -1.5 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 17 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 1069 RUYDS 106 TD 10 INT 5 FPTS/G 16.9 Trubisky flopped as a Fantasy quarterback in Week 13 against the Lions with just 14 points, but he should rebound this week against the Texans, who just struggled with Rivers. Seven of the past eight quarterbacks against Houston have at least 283 passing yards, including five with multiple touchdowns.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Cam Newton QB NE New England • #1

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 17.5 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 2053 RUYDS 435 TD 16 INT 9 FPTS/G 18.7 Newton had a solid Fantasy game in Week 13 against the Chargers with 24 points, but it was because of two rushing touchdowns. He's obviously always a threat to score on the ground -- he has 11 rushing touchdowns on the season -- but his passing stats have been awful for the past two weeks. Against the Cardinals and Chargers, Newton has passed for 153 yards on 21-of-37 passing with one touchdown and two interceptions. The Rams have allowed five touchdowns and six interceptions in the past four games to opposing quarterbacks, and they haven't allowed a rushing touchdown to a quarterback since Week 5. Baker Mayfield QB CLE Cleveland • #6

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -1 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 15.4 QB RNK 22nd YTD Stats PAYDS 2442 RUYDS 81 TD 21 INT 7 FPTS/G 17.9 Mayfield has been great for the past two games against the Jaguars and Titans with 58 Fantasy points over that span, including six passing touchdowns and no interceptions. But this is a step up in competition against the Ravens, who held Mayfield to 11 Fantasy points in Week 1 on 189 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception, along with 3 rushing yards. Mayfield also has just one game with more than 19 Fantasy points against Baltimore in five career meetings, which was Week 17 in 2018. Jared Goff QB LAR L.A. Rams • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE LAR -5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 18.6 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 3372 RUYDS 56 TD 20 INT 10 FPTS/G 19.5 Goff doesn't like playing at home for some reason, at least statistically. In five games in Los Angeles, he's averaging just 10.6 Fantasy points per game, which included a 20-point outing in Week 7 against Chicago. I'm sure he'll do better than that against the Patriots, but the last time he faced a Bill Belichick defense he was held to 229 passing yards, no touchdowns and an interception in Super Bowl LIII, when the Rams scored just three points. New England also has held Kyler Murray and Herbert to 379 passing yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions in the past two games. Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -6.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 18 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 3073 RUYDS 89 TD 26 INT 12 FPTS/G 22 Cousins is more of a bust alert than a must-sit quarterback since he's been great the past five games, scoring at least 21 Fantasy points in each game over that span. But four of those games were at home, and he's performed poorly on the road for most of this year. In five road games this season, Cousins is averaging 12.8 Fantasy points per game, which included a 21-point outing in Week 10 at Chicago. The Buccaneers should be fresh coming off a bye, and I don't want to trust Cousins in this matchup at Tampa Bay.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG ARI -2.5 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 25.3 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 2987 RUYDS 665 TD 32 INT 10 FPTS/G 29.3 I'm still starting Murray in the one league where I have him, and I don't expect many of you to bench him. But this could be a rough week on the road against a Giants defense on the rise. In their past four games, the Giants have 12 sacks and four interceptions, and they've held Washington, Philadelphia, Cincinnati and Seattle to 20 points or less. Murray has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in all but one game this season, but he's been held under 175 passing yards in each of his past two games against the Patriots and Rams. And he's not running at a high level right now with 31 yards or less in three games in a row, including no rushing touchdowns over that span. I'm hopeful for a strong finish for Murray in the Fantasy playoffs, but this could be a week where he struggles.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Jonathan Taylor RB IND Indianapolis • #28

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV IND -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 28th PROJ PTS 11.9 RB RNK 10th YTD Stats RUYDS 609 REC 29 REYDS 271 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.2 Taylor is hot right now, and that should continue this week against the Raiders, who have allowed a running back to score in three games in a row, including five total touchdowns over that span. In his past two games against Green Bay and Houston, Taylor has at least 16 total touches, 114 total yards, three targets and three catches, and he scored a touchdown against the Texans in Week 13. This is the guy we've been waiting for all season. Myles Gaskin RB MIA Miami • #37

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -7 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 11.9 RB RNK 13th YTD Stats RUYDS 477 REC 32 REYDS 249 TD 2 FPTS/G 14.1 Gaskin returned from his four-game absence due to a knee injury in Week 13 against Cincinnati and was "eased back in" with 23 total touches. He responded with 141 total yards, and he should again have the chance for a quality outing against the Chiefs, who have allowed a running back to score or gain over 100 rushing yards in three games in a row. Gaskin has scored or gained at least 120 total yards in four games in a row and should again be the catalyst of Miami's offense against Kansas City this week. Ronald Jones RB TB Tampa Bay • #27

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN TB -6.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 12.7 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 820 REC 27 REYDS 161 TD 6 FPTS/G 13.1 Bruce Arians plans to commit to Jones, although we've heard that before -- many times. But this seems like a logical time to lean on Jones with Tampa Bay coming off a bye against the Vikings, who have allowed three total touchdowns to running backs and two guys to gain at least 110 total yards in their past three games. Jones has scored at least 16 PPR points in two of his past three outings, and he should have the chance for a big game here at home. Wayne Gallman RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI ARI -2.5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 12.1 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 504 REC 16 REYDS 72 TD 6 FPTS/G 10 I expected Gallman to struggle in Week 13 at Seattle with Colt McCoy under center, but I was wrong. Gallman was awesome with the best rushing performance of his career, gaining 135 yards on 16 carries. I didn't like that he didn't have a catch or that Alfred Morris stole two touchdowns, but it's hard to argue with what Gallman has done as the replacement for Devonta Freeman (ankle). He comes into Week 14 with six games in a row with at least 12 PPR points, including six touchdowns over that span. He should stay hot against the Cardinals, who have allowed five rushing touchdowns in their past three games. J.D. McKissic RB WAS Washington • #41

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 5th PROJ PTS 13.6 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 231 REC 56 REYDS 408 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.3 I likely would have listed McKissic as a sleeper given his matchup with the 49ers if Antonio Gibson (toe) was healthy. But with Gibson likely out, McKissic should be treated as a starter in all PPR leagues and a flex in non-PPR formats. He comes into Week 14 with at least 10 targets and seven catches in three of his past five games. I don't expect Washington to lean on Peyton Barber this week, and McKissic again has the chance for double digits in targets, with an uptick in carries as well. There have been six running backs with at least five targets against the 49ers this year, and all six had at least seven PPR points with just their receiving totals alone. That gives McKissic the chance for a nice floor if his targets remain constant.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Cam Akers RB LAR L.A. Rams • #23

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE LAR -5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 7.7 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 357 REC 4 REYDS 49 TD 3 FPTS/G 5.7 We'll put Akers here because he has the chance to be a flex option this week against the Patriots. Akers has scored in three games in a row, and he was finally the lead back for the Rams in Week 13 at Arizona, playing 63 percent of the snaps compared to 22 percent for Darrell Henderson and 16 percent for Malcolm Brown. Hopefully, Akers can get at least 14 carries against New England, and he had 21 carries in Week 13. There have been eight running backs with at least 14 carries against the Patriots, and all of them have at least 80 total yards this year. Adrian Peterson RB DET Detroit • #28

Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -7.5 O/U 55 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 7.1 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 501 REC 11 REYDS 78 TD 6 FPTS/G 8.7 We're waiting to find out the status of D'Andre Swift (illness) and Kerryon Johnson (knee), but if both are out then Peterson becomes a borderline starter in all leagues, with his value slightly higher in non-PPR formats. In Detroit's past two games without Swift, Peterson has 31 carries for 112 yards and four touchdowns, although he doesn't have a catch. Still, the Packers are among the league leaders with 11 rushing touchdowns allowed to running backs this year. Ty Johnson RB DET Detroit • #31

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -13.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 7.3 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 164 REC 8 REYDS 37 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.8 We'll see if Frank Gore can return for Week 14 at Seattle after he left Week 13 against the Raiders with a concussion. In his place, Johnson was a star with 22 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown, along with two catches for 13 yards on two targets. He won't be that good against Seattle, but the Seahawks have allowed a whopping 10 total touchdowns to running backs in their past six games. Jamaal Williams RB GB Green Bay • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET GB -7.5 O/U 55 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 9 RB RNK 35th YTD Stats RUYDS 435 REC 29 REYDS 222 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.6 No team allows more Fantasy points to opposing running backs than the Lions, including 23 total touchdowns to the position. That's great news for Aaron Jones, but Williams could also be considered a flex option in this matchup. He had eight carries for 63 yards in Week 2 against Detroit in tandem with Jones, and six times this season a pair of running backs against the Lions has scored at least eight PPR points, including each of the past two games against Houston and Chicago. Chase Edmonds RB ARI Arizona • #29

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG ARI -2.5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 10.3 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 372 REC 42 REYDS 326 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.3 Edmonds, who played at Fordham, loves going back to the New York area. Last year against the Giants, Edmonds went off for 27 carries for 126 yards and three touchdowns, along with two catches for 24 yards. And this year against the Jets in Week 5, Edmonds had three carries for 36 yards and a touchdown, along with five catches for 56 yards on six targets. The Giants are tied for second in receptions allowed to running backs with 74, which bodes well for Kenyan Drake and Edmonds, and Edmonds should be considered a flex play in PPR.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Devontae Booker RB LV Las Vegas • #23

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 7.8 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 376 REC 12 REYDS 65 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.2 Booker got the start for the Raiders in Week 13 at the Jets with Josh Jacobs (ankle) out, and he failed to impress with 16 carries for 50 yards, along with one catch for 1 yard on two targets. It was great that he had 17 total touches, and he will likely have that workload again, which makes him a flex play in most leagues. But I'm not excited about Booker taking on a Colts team that has been tough to run on all season when healthy. Miles Sanders RB PHI Philadelphia • #26

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -7 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 10.5 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 631 REC 19 REYDS 123 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.6 I'm extremely hopeful that Jalen Hurts taking over for Carson Wentz at quarterback for the Eagles will be good for Sanders, but it's hard to trust him this week against the Saints. New Orleans has now gone 50 games in a row in the regular season without allowing a 100-yard rusher, and the Saints lead the NFL in fewest touchdowns allowed to running backs with three rushing and five total. Sanders has combined for 16 PPR points in his past three games and has just 18 total touches in his past two outings. He also hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 5. Damien Harris RB NE New England • #37

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 8.6 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 641 REC 4 REYDS 52 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.5 The good news for Harris is the Rams have allowed a running back to score in five games in a row. The bad news for Harris is he only has two rushing touchdowns on the season, and Cam Newton is always a threat to steal rushing scores. The Rams also haven't allowed a running back to gain more than 48 yards on the ground since Week 6, and Harris is limited in the passing game with just four catches on five targets for the season. Harris is a flex option in non-PPR leagues and someone to avoid in PPR. Zack Moss RB BUF Buffalo • #20

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT BUF -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 5.7 RB RNK 43rd YTD Stats RUYDS 292 REC 12 REYDS 82 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.2 I'd like to avoid Moss and Devin Singletary if possible, but Moss is an easy guy to bench this week. He fumbled an exchange with Josh Allen in Week 13 at San Francisco and was limited to three carries for 9 yards, along with one catch for 5 yards. Singletary, who has scored 11 PPR points in consecutive games, likely won't fare much better than Moss this week against the Steelers, who are No. 3 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs this year. Even with Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (knee) out, I still wouldn't trust Moss this week in most leagues.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Raheem Mostert RB SF San Francisco • #31

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS SF -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 11.9 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 388 REC 14 REYDS 151 TD 3 FPTS/G 14 I still plan on starting Mostert as a low-end No. 2 running back in non-PPR leagues and a flex option in PPR this week, but I'm concerned about his performance. The Washington run defense is stout, and the Football Team hasn't allowed a running back to score on the ground in four games in a row. In fact, Washington has allowed just one rushing touchdown to a running back since Week 5. And in Week 13 against Buffalo, Mostert played less snaps than Jeff Wilson, along with Tevin Coleman and Jerick McKinnon getting touches. I'm still hopeful Mostert can be the lead running back for the 49ers, but it's hard to start him with confidence this week.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receiver

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Corey Davis WR TEN Tennessee • #84

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC TEN -7.5 O/U 53 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 16 WR RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 53 TAR 70 REYDS 801 TD 4 FPTS/G 15.7 Davis has been fantastic this season and finally has performed like a standout receiver in Fantasy and reality. He just had 35 PPR points in Week 13 against Cleveland, and he should stay hot again this week against the Jaguars. I expect A.J. Brown to rebound as the No. 1 receiver for the Titans, but Davis can still be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He had three catches for 36 yards and a touchdown on five targets against Jacksonville in Week 2, and the Jaguars have allowed eight pairs of receivers to score at least 11 PPR points in the same game this year. Robby Anderson WR CAR Carolina • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN CAR -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 13.9 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 75 TAR 102 REYDS 912 TD 2 FPTS/G 14.9 We don't know the status of D.J. Moore (ankle/illness) or Curtis Samuel (illness) as of Wednesday, but both could be out in Week 14 against the Broncos, who just lost cornerback A.J. Bouye (suspension) for the rest of the season. Anderson has performed well when Moore and Samuel were healthy, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in all but three games this year. The Broncos haven't allowed a receiver to score in the past two games against New Orleans and Kansas City, but that's deceiving because Tyreek Hill could have had two touchdowns against Denver in Week 13. I like Anderson even if Moore and/or Samuel play, but I love him if both are out. Diontae Johnson WR PIT Pittsburgh • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 14 WR RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 65 TAR 106 REYDS 654 TD 5 FPTS/G 14.5 The only fear with Johnson is Steelers coach Mike Tomlin getting mad at him if he drops the ball this week against the Bills, but it would be a surprise to see him benched. He's been Ben Roethlisberger's go-to receiver with at least 10 targets in five games in a row. He's scored at least 12 PPR points in each game over that span, including two games with more than 100 yards and two touchdowns. The 49ers just had two receivers score at least 13 PPR points against Buffalo in Week 13, and I expect Johnson to be fine this week in a potential shootout. Brandon Aiyuk WR SF San Francisco • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS SF -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 13.2 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 65 REYDS 541 TD 6 FPTS/G 15.2 Aiyuk came back from a one-game absence after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list with a strong performance in Week 13 against the Bills. He scored 20 PPR points with five catches for 95 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and he's now scored at least 17 PPR points in four games in a row. He has at least nine targets in three games in a row, and he looks like the go-to option in San Francisco's passing game. I also like Deebo Samuel this week, and he's scored at least at least 13 PPR points in each of his past two games. A pair of receivers have scored at least 14 PPR points against Washington in three of its past four games. Cole Beasley WR BUF Buffalo • #11

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT BUF -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 13.1 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 66 TAR 82 REYDS 797 TD 5 FPTS/G 14.7 John Brown (ankle) has now missed four games this season, and Beasley is averaging 17.8 PPR points over that span. He just scored 28 PPR points in Week 13 at San Francisco with nine catches for 130 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets, and the Steelers secondary could be banged up this week with Joe Haden (concussion) and Steven Nelson (knee) battling injuries. Stefon Diggs should also take advantage of Pittsburgh's defense if those guys are out, but Beasley is also worth starting as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Keke Coutee WR HOU Houston • #16

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI HOU -1.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 12.3 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 18 REYDS 179 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.5 I'm sticking with Coutee as a low-end starter in all leagues after what he did in Week 13 against the Colts in the first game without Will Fuller (suspension). Coutee had eight catches for 141 yards on nine targets, and he should continue to be a go-to target for Deshaun Watson. Chad Hansen is also worth a look in deeper leagues after he had five catches for 101 yards on seven targets at the Colts. I still prefer Brandin Cooks as the No. 1 receiver for Watson, but Coutee will hopefully perform well once again against the Bears. T.Y. Hilton WR IND Indianapolis • #13

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV IND -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 20th PROJ PTS 11.6 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 66 REYDS 518 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.5 After a disappointing season, Hilton is finally starting to produce with at least 18 PPR points in consecutive games against Tennessee and Houston. He has another favorable matchup this week against the Raiders, who have allowed seven touchdowns to receivers in their past five games. Over that span, six receivers have scored at least 13 PPR points, and Hilton should be considered a low-end starter this week. Tim Patrick WR DEN Denver • #81

Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 13 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 62 REYDS 607 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.9 Patrick has been one of my favorite Fantasy receivers this season after Courtland Sutton (ACL) was hurt in Week 2. Patrick has scored at least 12 PPR points in six of the nine games he's played since then, but one of those bad outings was when Kendall Hinton started at quarterback in Week 12 against New Orleans. Patrick should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 14 at Carolina, and the Panthers have allowed nine receivers to score at least 12 PPR points in their past five games. D.J. Chark WR JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN TEN -7.5 O/U 53 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 12.8 WR RNK 39th YTD Stats REC 43 TAR 73 REYDS 575 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.5 Chark is due for a big game soon, and it could happen this week. The Titans secondary isn't good, and it just gave up three touchdowns to Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins and Donovan Peoples-Jones in Week 13. Chark has 15 targets in his past two games, and he's scored at least 12 PPR points in two of his past three meetings with Tennessee. I like him as a solid No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. CeeDee Lamb WR DAL Dallas • #88

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN DAL -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 14.7 WR RNK 34th YTD Stats REC 59 TAR 90 REYDS 696 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.1 Amari Cooper is an obvious starting Fantasy option this week against the Bengals, but don't overlook Lamb as a low-end starter as well. In Week 13 at Baltimore, he had nine targets from Andy Dalton but finished with just six catches for 46 yards. But that's four games in a row with at least six targets, and he's scored at least 15 PPR points in two of them. The Bengals are among the league leaders with 14 touchdowns allowed to receivers this year, and Dalton could lean on Lamb this week as part of his revenge game.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Chase Claypool WR PIT Pittsburgh • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 12.3 WR RNK 36th YTD Stats REC 47 TAR 78 REYDS 649 TD 10 FPTS/G 14.4 Claypool is more of a bust alert than a must-sit option, but I didn't like the decline in his playing time in Week 13 against Washington after Ben Roethlisberger said James Washington "needs to get on the field more." The result was Claypool playing just 44 percent of the snaps, which was his lowest total since Week 2, while Washington played 54 percent of the snaps, which was his best total since Week 6. We'll see what happens moving forward, but Claypool was held to two catches for 38 yards on just four targets against Washington, which were his fewest targets since Week 7. DeVante Parker WR MIA Miami • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -7 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 12.3 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 56 TAR 87 REYDS 677 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.3 We don't know how Parker would have finished Week 13 against the Bengals since he was ejected from the game with 12:07 remaining in the fourth quarter for fighting. But prior to that he only had four catches for 35 yards on eight targets, and this is another down game for him with Tua Tagovailoa. I'm hopeful that Parker can finish strong with Tagovailoa under center, but I would only start Parker in three-receiver leagues this week against the Chiefs. Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG ARI -2.5 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 25.3 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 2987 RUYDS 665 TD 32 INT 10 FPTS/G 29.3 When Kyler Murray was on earlier this year things were great for Kirk. From Weeks 5-9, a span of four games, Kirk had at least 12 PPR points in each outing, and he scored five touchdowns. Since then, however, Kirk has been a non-factor in most Fantasy leagues, and you can't trust him this week against the Giants. In his past four games, Kirk has scored a combined 20 PPR points, and he only had three targets in Week 13 against the Rams for one catch and 2 yards. I'm hopeful Kirk will rebound to close the year, starting this week, but there's no way you can use him in most Fantasy leagues right now. Breshad Perriman WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #19

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -13.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 10.7 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 40 REYDS 374 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.8 For the season, the Seahawks allow the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers, but they have been much better in defending the position over the past four games. Over that span, in matchups against the Rams, Cardinals, Eagles and Giants, Seattle hasn't allowed a touchdown to a receiver, and only Josh Reynolds (94 yards) in Week 10 and Larry Fitzgerald (62 yards) in Week 11 cleared 55 receiving yards. Perriman had scored at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row prior to Week 13 against the Raiders when he only had three PPR points, and I expect him to struggle again this week, especially with Sam Darnold back to leaning on Jamison Crowder once again.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Jarvis Landry WR CLE Cleveland • #80

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -1 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 11.4 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 54 TAR 78 REYDS 676 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.9 Landry has been great for the past two games against the Jaguars and Titans with 16 catches for 205 yards and two touchdowns on 21 targets. I still like him as a low-end starter in most leagues, but I don't expect him to have a huge performance against the Ravens. He had 11 PPR points against Baltimore in Week 1, and he only has one touchdown in his past five meetings against the Ravens. And Baltimore, despite giving up two touchdowns against Dallas in Week 13 to Cooper and Michael Gallup, is still No. 2 in the NFL in fewest touchdowns allowed to receivers this season with eight.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Rob Gronkowski TE TB Tampa Bay • #87

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN TB -6.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS TE 15th PROJ PTS 9.8 TE RNK 6th YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 62 REYDS 505 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.3 Gronkowski comes off his bye in Week 13 and will hopefully pick up where he left off. He had six catches for 106 yards on seven targets in Week 12 against Kansas City, and he's scored at least 13 PPR points in five of his past seven games. Linebacker Eric Kendricks (calf) is banged up for the Vikings, which should help Gronkowski this week. Hunter Henry TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #86

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -2.5 O/U 49 OPP VS TE 27th PROJ PTS 11 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 49 TAR 78 REYDS 507 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.8 Henry dealt with the Patriots defense in Week 13, which was bad news for him. He was held to one catch for 5 yards on two targets, which snapped his streak of three games in a row with at least 13 PPR points. He should start a new streak this week against the Falcons, who are among the league leaders in touchdowns allowed to tight ends with nine. Jared Cook scored against Atlanta last week, which should bode well for Henry at home. Robert Tonyan TE GB Green Bay • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET GB -7.5 O/U 55 OPP VS TE 7th PROJ PTS 10.1 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 47 REYDS 497 TD 8 FPTS/G 11.6 Tonyan is on fire coming into Week 14 against the Lions with a touchdown in three games in a row, and he's scored at least 13 PPR points in each outing over that span. He scored against Detroit in Week 2 with two catches for 25 yards on three targets, and hopefully he can find the end zone again in the rematch. The Lions also allowed Cole Kmet to score last week against the Bears.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Dalton Schultz TE DAL Dallas • #86

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN DAL -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 30th PROJ PTS 9.6 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 48 TAR 70 REYDS 476 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.3 Schultz had four catches for 44 yards on four targets against the Ravens in Week 13, but I expect him to do better than that this week against the Bengals. Cincinnati is No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to tight ends, and Evan Engram (18 PPR points) and Mike Gesicki (23 PPR points) went off against this defense the past two weeks. Will Dissly TE SEA Seattle • #89

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ SEA -13.5 O/U 47 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 4.5 TE RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 22 REYDS 191 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.6 This could be a good week for Dissly or Jacob Hollister, but I would give the edge to Dissly as a potential starter in deeper leagues. The Jets have allowed six touchdowns to tight ends in their past five games, and Dissly could be a popular target for Russell Wilson in this matchup. Jordan Reed TE SF San Francisco • #81

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS SF -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 19th PROJ PTS 7.3 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 34 REYDS 200 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.6 The Washington Football Team has allowed two tight ends to score at least 13 PPR points in the past five games, including last week with Eric Ebron. I like Reed in this matchup, and I hope he doesn't need a garbage-time touchdown to save his production like he got in Week 13 against Buffalo. Still, the touchdown counted, and hopefully he can score for the second week in a row.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Zach Ertz TE PHI Philadelphia • #86

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -7 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 10th PROJ PTS 7 TE RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 49 REYDS 209 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.8 I'm going to take a wait-and-see approach with Ertz now that Jalen Hurts is starting for the Eagles, and I also want to see Ertz do something after he returned in Week 13 against the Packers following a five-game absence with an ankle injury. He had two catches for 31 yards on four targets against Green Bay last week, and hopefully better days are ahead. But I'm not starting him this week against the Saints, who haven't allowed a tight end to score since Week 5. Kyle Rudolph TE MIN Minnesota • #82

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -6.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS TE 23rd PROJ PTS 7.7 TE RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 37 REYDS 334 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.5 Rudolph is dealing with a foot injury that forced him to miss practice Wednesday, but even if he's healthy I would avoid him this week against the Buccaneers. He didn't have a catch in Week 13 against Jacksonville on just two targets, and Adam Thielen being healthy again could be the main reason why since Rudolph played 70 percent of the offensive snaps. And if Irv Smith (groin) is back this week, definitely avoid Rudolph in all leagues. Austin Hooper TE CLE Cleveland • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -1 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 21st PROJ PTS 7.6 TE RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 44 REYDS 286 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.1 I keep waiting for Hooper to do something significant, but the Browns don't appear to want to use him in the passing game. He has just two targets in three of his past four games, and he only has eight catches for 81 yards and a touchdown over that span. Maybe this is the week things change for him against the Ravens, but I'm not buying it. And Hooper was held to two catches for 15 yards on two targets at Baltimore in Week 1.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Jared Cook TE NO New Orleans • #87

Age: 33 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI NO -7 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 25th PROJ PTS 5.5 TE RNK NR YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 42 REYDS 313 TD 5 FPTS/G 7.7 It was great to see Cook score in Week 13 at Atlanta, but I don't expect him to start playing well until Drew Brees (ribs) is back. Prior to Week 13, Cook had a combined four PPR points in his previous four games and only eight targets over that span. He also had just three catches for 28 yards on five targets against the Falcons, so the touchdown was nice, but he didn't do much otherwise. Stash Cook if you want for when Brees is back, likely in Week 15. But Cook is just a low-end starter at best this week against the Eagles.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

Start 'Em

Seahawks (vs. NYJ)



Sleepers

Buccaneers (vs. MIN)

Giants (vs. ARI)

Cowboys (at CIN)

Sit 'Em

Dolphins (vs. KC)



START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Ryan Succop K TB Tampa Bay • #3

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN TB -6.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS K 28th PROJ PTS 9.2 K RNK 14th

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Robbie Gould K SF San Francisco • #9

Age: 38 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS SF -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS K 19th PROJ PTS 7.3 K RNK 9th Matt Prater K DET Detroit • #5

Age: 36 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -7.5 O/U 55 OPP VS K 9th PROJ PTS 7.3 K RNK 12th Joey Slye K CAR Carolina • #4

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN CAR -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS K 32nd PROJ PTS 9.1 K RNK 19th