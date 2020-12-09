Jonathan Taylor RB IND Indianapolis • #28

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV IND -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 28th PROJ PTS 11.9 RB RNK 10th YTD Stats RUYDS 609 REC 29 REYDS 271 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.2 Taylor is hot right now, and that should continue this week against the Raiders, who have allowed a running back to score in three games in a row, including five total touchdowns over that span. In his past two games against Green Bay and Houston, Taylor has at least 16 total touches, 114 total yards, three targets and three catches, and he scored a touchdown against the Texans in Week 13. This is the guy we've been waiting for all season.

Myles Gaskin RB MIA Miami • #37

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -7 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 11.9 RB RNK 13th YTD Stats RUYDS 477 REC 32 REYDS 249 TD 2 FPTS/G 14.1 Gaskin returned from his four-game absence due to a knee injury in Week 13 against Cincinnati and was "eased back in" with 23 total touches. He responded with 141 total yards, and he should again have the chance for a quality outing against the Chiefs, who have allowed a running back to score or gain over 100 rushing yards in three games in a row. Gaskin has scored or gained at least 120 total yards in four games in a row and should again be the catalyst of Miami's offense against Kansas City this week.

Ronald Jones RB TB Tampa Bay • #27

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN TB -6.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 12.7 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 820 REC 27 REYDS 161 TD 6 FPTS/G 13.1 Bruce Arians plans to commit to Jones, although we've heard that before -- many times. But this seems like a logical time to lean on Jones with Tampa Bay coming off a bye against the Vikings, who have allowed three total touchdowns to running backs and two guys to gain at least 110 total yards in their past three games. Jones has scored at least 16 PPR points in two of his past three outings, and he should have the chance for a big game here at home.

Wayne Gallman RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI ARI -2.5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 12.1 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 504 REC 16 REYDS 72 TD 6 FPTS/G 10 I expected Gallman to struggle in Week 13 at Seattle with Colt McCoy under center, but I was wrong. Gallman was awesome with the best rushing performance of his career, gaining 135 yards on 16 carries. I didn't like that he didn't have a catch or that Alfred Morris stole two touchdowns, but it's hard to argue with what Gallman has done as the replacement for Devonta Freeman (ankle). He comes into Week 14 with six games in a row with at least 12 PPR points, including six touchdowns over that span. He should stay hot against the Cardinals, who have allowed five rushing touchdowns in their past three games.