It's been a tough stretch for Saquon Barkley recently, and it's time to consider him just a No. 2 Fantasy running back in the majority of leagues. You're still starting him in most formats, but he's struggling heading into Week 14 at the Chargers.

Barkley has scored 13.1 PPR points or less in four games in a row against Green Bay, Detroit, Dallas and Chicago, and he only had 5.6 PPR points in Week 13 against the Bears. He failed to catch a pass against Chicago on two targets, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 8.

I'm hopeful Barkley will bounce back against the Chargers, but this isn't an easy matchup. Only five running backs this season have scored at least 15.3 PPR points, and that's the level of production we should expect from Barkley.

But this version of Barkley has let us down lately, and I hope to see him back in the end zone in Week 14 or involved in the passing game. Or both, which would be ideal.

Unfortunately, we just have to readjust our expectations for Barkley, and he should not be considered a top-10 Fantasy running back in Week 14. He's still good, but he might not be great against the Chargers.

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline RJ Harvey RB DEN Denver • #12

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV DEN -7.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 15 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 279 REC 31 REYDS 222 TD 8 FPTS/G 10.8 Harvey came through as the Start of the Week in Week 13 at Washington with 21.2 PPR points, but how he got there wasn't ideal. He had 13 carries for 35 yards and three catches for 27 yards on four targets, but thankfully he scored two touchdowns, including one in overtime. Harvey once again dominated playing time for the second game in a row without J.K. Dobbins (foot), and that should continue in Week 14 against the Raiders. And Las Vegas has allowed four running backs in the past two games against Cleveland and the Chargers to score at least 11.4 PPR points, with five touchdowns. I like Harvey as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in the majority of leagues. Quinshon Judkins RB CLE Cleveland • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN CLE -3.5 O/U 33.5 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 14.5 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 758 REC 17 REYDS 88 TD 7 FPTS/G 13.3 Dylan Sampson (calf) missed practice Wednesday, and his absence could help Judkins' Fantasy outlook in Week 14 against the Titans. In Week 13 against San Francisco when Sampson was injured, Judkins had three catches for 18 yards on three targets, and it was his most receptions since Week 8 and most receiving yards since Week 5. He also added 23 carries for 91 yards, and Judkins has now scored at least 15.9 PPR points in each of his past two games against the Raiders and 49ers. Tennessee has allowed eight running backs this season to score at least 13.1 PPR points, and I like Judkins as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in the majority of leagues. D'Andre Swift RB CHI Chicago • #4

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 10.4 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 774 REC 25 REYDS 237 TD 6 FPTS/G 14.4 Swift had a dominant game in Week 13 at Philadelphia with 18 carries for 125 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 13 yards on two targets. He has now scored at least 14.8 PPR points in six of his past eight games, and he is worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in the majority of leagues against the Packers, who will be without defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (ankle) for the remainder of the year. Six running backs have scored at least 11.6 PPR points against Green Bay in the past five games, including a pair of teammates for the Giants in Week 11 (Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary) and the Lions in Week 13 (Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery), which bodes well for Swift and Kyle Monangai, who should be considered a sleeper. Monangai has scored a touchdown in four games in a row coming into Week 14. Kenneth Walker III RB SEA Seattle • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL SEA -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 10.7 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 733 REC 20 REYDS 175 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.2 Walker is playing well coming into Week 14 at Atlanta, and he has three games in a row with at least 10.4 PPR points, including two outings with at least 13.1 PPR points. His involvement in the passing game lately has been great with nine catches for 92 yards on 11 targets in his past three games, and he has at least three targets in each outing. The Falcons are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and nine guys have scored at least 11.1 PPR points against Atlanta in the past seven games, including a pair of teammates for the Dolphins in Week 8 (De'Von Achane and Ollie Gordon II) and the Patriots in Week 9 (TreVeyon Henderson and Terrell Jennings), which bodes well for Walker and Zach Charbonnet, who should be considered a sleeper. Charbonnet has scored a touchdown in three of his past four games coming into Week 14. Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -6 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 12.1 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 639 REC 27 REYDS 228 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.1 Warren didn't have a great game in Week 13 against Buffalo with 10 carries for 35 yards and two catches for 9 yards on four targets, but he scored a touchdown and finished with 12.4 PPR points. He's now scored a touchdown in two games in a row, and he has at least 11.1 PPR points in five of his past seven games coming into Week 14. The Ravens have allowed a running back to score at least 15.1 PPR points in six of their past seven games, and I like Warren as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in the majority of leagues in this matchup.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jordan Mason RB MIN Minnesota • #27

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS MIN -1.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 9.6 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 578 REC 13 REYDS 45 TD 5 FPTS/G 8.6 Aaron Jones (shoulder) could play in Week 14 against Washington, but if he's out then Mason should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy running back in the majority of leagues. In four starts for Jones earlier this season, Mason averaged 14.5 PPR points, and he scored four touchdowns over that span. The Commanders are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and nine guys this season have scored at least 13 PPR points against Washington, including three in a row. I might use Mason as a flex even if Jones is active since he'll be playing at less than 100 percent. Zonovan Knight RB ARI Arizona • #20

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -8.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 10.2 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 255 REC 19 REYDS 142 TD 5 FPTS/G 8.7 Knight doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 14 against the Rams, who are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, but I still like Knight as a flex option in all leagues if Trey Benson (knee) and Emari Demercado (ankle) remain out. Knight has scored at least 13.2 PPR points in three games in a row, and he has at least 9.4 PPR points in six of eight outings since Benson was injured. In his past three games, Knight has 11 catches for 77 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets, and he has at least three targets in each outing. The Rams have also allowed four running backs to score at least 11. PPR points in their past four games. Devin Neal RB NO New Orleans • #23

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -8.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 9.8 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 108 REC 15 REYDS 86 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.3 Neal didn't have a great game in Week 13 at Miami with Alvin Kamara (knee) out with 14 carries for 47 yards and three catches for 22 yards on three targets, but his workload was impressive since he played 82 percent of the snaps. I would use him as a flex option in Week 14 against the Buccaneers, who are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Five running backs have scored at least 11.4 PPR points against Tampa Bay in the past four games, and the Buccaneers have allowed 14 catches for 212 yards and three touchdowns on 15 targets to the backfields in Buffalo, the Rams and Arizona in the past three games. That bodes well for Neal, who has eight catches for 65 yards on 10 targets in his past two outings. Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB WAS Washington • #36

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -1.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 7.6 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 320 REC 1 REYDS 6 TD 4 FPTS/G 5.8 Rodriguez will likely need a touchdown to boost his Fantasy value since he has one catch for 6 yards on two targets for the season. But he's scored a touchdown in three of his past four games, and the Vikings have allowed at least one rushing touchdown to a running back in six games in a row. Rodriguez also has at least 11 carries in three of his past four games, and he's become the primary running back for the Commanders ahead of Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Jeremy McNichols. But we need Rodriguez to find the end zone to be a quality flex option, so hopefully he gets another chance to score for Washington in this game.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Woody Marks RB HOU Houston • #27

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -3.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 6th PROJ PTS 10.4 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 486 REC 18 REYDS 188 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.2 You can use Marks as a flex option in Week 14 at Kansas City, but I can't continue to trust him as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in the majority of leagues. Even though he's taken over the Houston backfield ahead of Nick Chubb, Marks has scored 7.9 PPR points or less in three games in a row despite getting at least 17 total touches in each outing. His work in the passing game has disappeared with three catches for 5 yards on three targets in the past three weeks, and it doesn't help that the Chiefs are No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Kareem Hunt RB KC Kansas City • #29

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU KC -3.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 11th PROJ PTS 9.6 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 515 REC 14 REYDS 114 TD 8 FPTS/G 10.2 Isiah Pacheco returned in Week 13 at Dallas from a three-game absence with a knee injury, but Hunt still led the Kansas City backfield with 14 carries for 58 yards and one catch for 22 yards on two targets. That said, he failed to score a touchdown for the first time since Week 7, and he only managed 9.0 PPR points against the Cowboys. Hunt should be considered a touchdown-dependent Fantasy running back when Pacheco is healthy, and the Texans have only allowed two running backs to score on the ground since Week 7. The Chiefs also have offensive line injuries with left tackle Josh Simmons (wrist) out, and left guard Trey Smith (ankle) and right tackle Jawaan Taylor (triceps) banged up. Hunt should be considered a flex option at best in most leagues. Kimani Vidal RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 12.1 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 543 REC 13 REYDS 63 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.9 Omarion Hampton (ankle) appears on the verge of returning in Week 14 against the Eagles after being out for the past seven games, and we're probably looking at a timeshare for the Chargers, with Vidal likely in a secondary role. Even if Vidal remains the leader of this tandem for now -- he's played at least 52 percent of the snaps in every game that Hampton was out -- this isn't an ideal situation for him. Justin Herbert (hand) will either be limited or out after having surgery Monday, and the offensive line for the Chargers remains a mess. Additionally, Vidal has mostly been good in games where the Chargers have won by double digits, and the Eagles are favored in this matchup in Los Angeles. Vidal should be considered a low-end No. 2 running back if Hampton remains out, and he's a flex at best if Hampton returns.