It's not ideal to have six teams on bye in Week 14. This is the final week in most leagues before the Fantasy playoffs start, but instead of fielding our best lineups, we'll be without stars from Baltimore, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, New England and Washington. And that stinks.

But don't panic. Most Fantasy managers in your league are dealing with similar lineup dilemmas. And some of you might have even prepared ahead for Week 14, so this isn't even a concern.

If you are scrambling for players to fill holes in your lineup then you came to the right place. We have some bye-week quarterbacks as recommended starts (Jameis Winston, Will Levis and Cooper Rush), running backs who are ready for bigger roles (all eyes are on Isaac Guerendo) and receivers ready to prove they can be Fantasy starters (Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Parker Washington and Brandin Cooks, among others).

We have you covered. Again, don't panic. Trust the process and find the right matchups to maximize your roster. Good luck, and I know we'll see you next week for the start of the playoffs.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ MIA -6 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 18.2 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 2125 RUYDS 47 TD 15 INT 4 FPTS/G 21.5

It's a fun time to be a Tua Tagovailoa Fantasy manager. He's hot coming into Week 14 against the Jets, and he should once again deliver a standout stat line. I like Tagovailoa as a top-five Fantasy quarterback this week.

Tagovailoa has scored at least 29.2 Fantasy points in three games in a row, and he has at least 21.5 points in four of his past five games. It hasn't always been pretty, and he needed garbage time in Week 13 at the Packers to get the bulk of his numbers, including a tipped touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill.

But I like his chances to keep it rolling against the Jets, who have allowed two of the past three opposing quarterbacks to score at least 30.1 Fantasy points. And four quarterbacks in the past seven games have scored at least 28.4 Fantasy points against the Jets.

Sauce Gardner (hamstring) is likely out in Week 14, which is even better for Tagovailoa. And he's doing a great job connecting with Tyreek Hill, Jonnu Smith and De'Von Achane during his hot streak. Maybe Jaylen Waddle will even join the party.

This should be another quality outing for Tagovailoa. And he should dismantle the Jets in Week 14.

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Baker Mayfield QB TB Tampa Bay • #6

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV TB -6.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 23.6 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 3034 RUYDS 229 TD 28 INT 11 FPTS/G 24.2 Mayfield struggled as the Start of the Week in Week 13 at Carolina with 12.2 Fantasy points, and he injured his leg during the overtime win. I expect him to bounce back in Week 14 against the Raiders at home, and he has top-five upside in this matchup. Four of the past five quarterbacks against Las Vegas have scored at least 22.2 Fantasy points, and Mayfield has scored at least 28.3 Fantasy points in four of six home games this season. Sam Darnold QB MIN Minnesota • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL MIN -5.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 21.4 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 2952 RUYDS 187 TD 24 INT 10 FPTS/G 21.1 Darnold continues to prove himself as a solid Fantasy quarterback on a weekly basis, and he scored at least 23.6 Fantasy points in three games in a row. I like him as a top-five Fantasy quarterback in this matchup with the Falcons, who are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Five of the past six quarterbacks against Atlanta have scored at least 21.8 Fantasy points, and Darnold should have the chance for another quality stat line in Week 14. Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -3.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 18.9 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 2518 RUYDS 48 TD 21 INT 11 FPTS/G 21.3 Love struggled against Detroit in Week 9 at home in bad weather with 10.9 Fantasy points, but he has responded since, scoring at least 22.2 Fantasy points in two of his past three games. I'm expecting this game to be a shootout, and the projected total is 51.5 points, which is the highest of the week. The Lions are beat up defensively coming into this game, and Caleb Williams just scored 32.1 Fantasy points at Detroit in Week 13. Love should be considered a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in this NFC North showdown. Jameis Winston QB CLE Cleveland • #5

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 15.2 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 1763 RUYDS 57 TD 12 INT 7 FPTS/G 13.8 Winston faced the Steelers in the snow in Week 12 and passed for 219 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception, and he added a rushing touchdown for 13.4 Fantasy points. This isn't an easy matchup, and Pittsburgh is No. 1 in the fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. But Winston is averaging 47.8 pass attempts per game in his four non-snow games, and he just passed for 497 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions at Denver in Week 13. Joe Burrow just had 25.3 Fantasy points against the Steelers in Week 13, and I like Winston as a low-end No. 1 quarterback in all leagues. Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB DET -3.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 19.7 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 2982 RUYDS 40 TD 23 INT 9 FPTS/G 20.4 Goff scored 20.9 Fantasy points at home in Week 13 against the Bears, and he now has four games in a row in Detroit with at least 20 Fantasy points. Goff only scored 11.6 Fantasy points at Green Bay in Week 9 in bad weather, but this game feels like a shootout with a projected total of 51.5 points, which is the highest of the week. The Packers just allowed Tua Tagovailoa to score 29.2 Fantasy points in Week 13, and Goff should be above 20 Fantasy points again in this Thursday night matchup.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Caleb Williams QB CHI Chicago • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Williams has been a standout Fantasy quarterback since Thomas Brown started calling plays for the Bears, and he comes into Week 14 with at least 30.9 Fantasy points in consecutive games against Minnesota and Detroit. The 49ers are beat up defensively and have allowed Jordan Love and Josh Allen to score at least 18.7 Fantasy points in their past two games. I like Williams as a low-end No. 1 quarterback in all leagues. Will Levis QB TEN Tennessee • #8

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Levis comes into Week 14 having scored at least 20.1 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, including two in a row on the road against Houston and Washington. He gets a great matchup at home against the Jaguars, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Eight quarterbacks this season have scored at least 20.6 Fantasy points against Jacksonville, and Levis is worth using as a streaming option in all leagues. Cooper Rush QB DAL Dallas • #10

Age: 31 • Experience: 7 yrs. In their past three games, the Bengals have allowed Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert, and Russell Wilson to pass for 1,001 yards, nine touchdowns, and one interception, and each quarterback scored at least 28.4 Fantasy points. Rush has scored at least 18.4 Fantasy points in two of his past three games, and he's worth using as a streaming option in all leagues, given the matchup on Monday night.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA ARI -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 15th PROJ PTS 23 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 2603 RUYDS 428 TD 17 INT 6 FPTS/G 19.2 Murray only scored 10.3 Fantasy points at Seattle in Week 12, and he's been held under 20 Fantasy points in three of his past four games. The Seahawks held Murray and Aaron Rodgers to a combined 28.3 Fantasy points in their past two games, and Seattle has allowed just eight passing touchdowns compared to seven interceptions in the past six outings against Kirk Cousins, Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford, Brock Purdy, Murray, and Rodgers. I hope coming back home helps Murray, but he's a low-end starter at best, given the matchup in Week 14. Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ARI -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 14th PROJ PTS 19.5 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 3241 RUYDS 226 TD 15 INT 12 FPTS/G 18.2 Smith only scored 14.6 Fantasy points in Week 12 against Arizona, and he's been held to 15.7 Fantasy points or less in three games in a row against the 49ers, Cardinals, and Jets. For the season, Smith only has four games with more than 20 Fantasy points, and Arizona has allowed just four quarterbacks all season to score at least 20 Fantasy points as well. I would only start Smith in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 14. Aaron Rodgers QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #8

Age: 41 • Experience: 20 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -6 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 14.8 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 2627 RUYDS 56 TD 19 INT 8 FPTS/G 17.4 Rodgers has actually scored at least 18 Fantasy points in four of his past five games, but he continues to struggle each week. He could potentially get benched in favor of Tyrod Taylor, and you can't start Rodgers with any confidence in Week 14 at Miami since the Dolphins are No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. I would only consider starting Rodgers in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 14. Kirk Cousins QB ATL Atlanta • #18

Age: 36 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -5.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 13th PROJ PTS 15.1 QB RNK 23rd YTD Stats PAYDS 3052 RUYDS 0 TD 17 INT 13 FPTS/G 16.3 I usually love revenge games, but it's hard to trust Cousins in his return to Minnesota in Week 14. Cousins hasn't thrown a touchdown since Week 9 and has six interceptions in his past three games against New Orleans, Denver, and the Chargers. If he continues to struggle, he could get benched in favor of rookie Michael Penix Jr., and the Vikings have allowed just one quarterback to score more than 17.2 Fantasy points in their past five games. Cousins is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Brock Purdy QB SF San Francisco • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI SF -4 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 19.9 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 2707 RUYDS 271 TD 17 INT 8 FPTS/G 19.5 Purdy played at Buffalo in Week 13, but I hope the shoulder injury that kept him out of Week 12 is OK. I also hope that left tackle Trent Williams (ankle/personal) plays because the 49ers need him to anchor this offensive line. With Christian McCaffrey (knee) and Jordan Mason (ankle) out, the offense should run through Purdy if he's 100 percent, but this is also a tough matchup against the Bears, who are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Only three quarterbacks have thrown multiple touchdowns against Chicago this season, and Purdy should be considered a low-end starter in all one-quarterback leagues in Week 14.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Bucky Irving RB TB Tampa Bay • #7

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV TB -6.5 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 14 RB RNK 7th YTD Stats RUYDS 732 REC 35 REYDS 285 TD 6 FPTS/G 14.2 I made the wrong choice of Tampa Bay players as Start of the Week in Week 13 when I was deciding between Irving and Baker Mayfield, and Irving had a breakout performance at Carolina with 25 carries for 152 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 33 yards on three targets for 27.5 PPR points. He now has at least at least 15.4 PPR points in six of his past seven games, including three in a row, and he should stay hot against the Raiders in Week 14. Nine running backs have scored at least 15.5 PPR points against Las Vegas this season, and hopefully, Irving is fine with the hip injury he dealt with against the Panthers. If healthy, Irving has top-five upside in all leagues. Tony Pollard RB TEN Tennessee • #20

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC TEN -3.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 12.7 RB RNK 13th YTD Stats RUYDS 835 REC 37 REYDS 211 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.7 Pollard only scored 8.8 PPR points in Week 13 at Washington, and he's been held to 10.3 PPR points or less in three of his past four games. I still trust him in Week 14 against Jacksonville as a must-start running back in all leagues based on the matchup. The Jaguars are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and in their past four games, Jacksonville has allowed 119 carries for 587 yards and five touchdowns and 16 catches for 156 yards and a touchdown to opposing backfields. Saquon Barkley, Aaron Jones, David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Joe Mixon have all scored at least 12.1 PPR points against the Jaguars, and Pollard should follow suit in Week 14. Rico Dowdle RB DAL Dallas • #23

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -5.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 13.6 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 600 REC 32 REYDS 195 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.1 The Bengals were without linebacker Logan Wilson (knee) and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (illness) in Week 13 against the Steelers, and it showed. Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, and Cordarrelle Patterson combined for 22 carries for 100 yards and a touchdown and 13 catches for 146 yards on 13 targets. We'll see what Cincinnati's defense looks like for Monday's game against the Cowboys, but the Bengals have now allowed a running back to score at least 14.1 PPR points in three games in a row. Dowdle is coming off his best game of the season in Week 13 against the Giants with 22 carries for 112 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 11 yards on three targets. He's worth starting as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. Isaac Guerendo RB SF San Francisco • #49

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI SF -4 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 12.7 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 246 REC 5 REYDS 19 TD 2 FPTS/G 3.5 Guerendo is the starting running back for the 49ers with Christian McCaffrey (knee) and Jordan Mason (ankle) out, and Guerendo is worth using as a No. 2 running back in all leagues in Week 14. Chicago has allowed 11 running backs to score at least 12.4 PPR points this season, including four in the past three games, and Guerendo scored 19.2 PPR points in his lone outing this season with at least 11 total touches, which was Week 8 against Dallas. We'll see who the 49ers use to share touches with Guerendo, but the runway is clear for him to have a strong finish to the season, starting with this game against the Bears. Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #29

Age: 25 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -5 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 10.9 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 619 REC 24 REYDS 178 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.3 The concern for Tracy in Week 14 would be that he has only nine carries in each of his past two games against Tampa Bay and Dallas and 13 total touches or less in each outing. Fumbles have been an issue for him, and the Giants are still giving Devin Singletary a chance to share the backfield. That said, Tracy has still scored at least 14.5 PPR points in two of his past three games, and he has a favorable matchup this week against the Saints, who are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Since Week 5, eight running backs have scored at least 16.8 PPR points against New Orleans, and Tracy should be considered a solid No. 2 running back in all leagues in this matchup.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline D'Andre Swift RB CHI Chicago • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Swift has struggled in the past two games against Minnesota and Detroit, scoring 9.5 PPR points or less in each outing. Those are two of the best run defenses in the NFL, and Swift had scored at least 14.2 PPR points in six of his previous seven games prior to facing the Vikings and Lions. This week, Swift is facing a 49ers defense that is No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Six running backs in the past four games have scored at least 13.7 PPR points, and the backfields from Tampa Bay, Seattle, Green Bay, and Buffalo combined for 110 carries for 517 yards and seven touchdowns and 17 catches for 101 yards and a touchdown over that span. Swift should be considered a No. 2 running back in all leagues. Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. I like Najee Harris as a No. 2 running back in all leagues in Week 14 against the Browns, but Harris is also worth using as at least a flex, especially in PPR. He scored at least 10.4 PPR points in three games in a row, and in Week 12 at Cleveland, he had his best game of the season with 15.4 PPR points. The Browns have allowed eight rushing touchdowns in their past four games, and three running backs over that span have scored at least 12.9 PPR points. Ameer Abdullah RB LV Las Vegas • #8

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. This could be a big game for Abdullah catching the ball in Week 14 at Tampa Bay, especially if Alexander Mattison (ankle) and Zamir White (quadriceps) remain out. The Buccaneers are tied for second in most receptions allowed to running backs with 71, and 10 running backs this season have scored at least 7.4 PPR points against Tampa Bay with just their receiving totals alone. Abdullah has scored at least 10.7 PPR points in two of his past three games, with 10 catches for 67 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets over that span. He could be a solid flex option in PPR in Week 14. Kenneth Gainwell RB PHI Philadelphia • #14

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. There are six teams on a bye in Week 14, and Fantasy managers could be desperate for running back help. I could see a scenario where Gainwell is getting the chance for some garbage time production if the Eagles, who are 12-point favorites at home against the Panthers, have a big lead and are resting Saquon Barkley. Prior to Week 13, Gainwell had at least five total touches in six games in a row, and he scored at least 7.7 PPR points in two of those outings. Carolina is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, so maybe Gainwell could be an option in deeper leagues.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Chuba Hubbard RB CAR Carolina • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -12.5 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 5th PROJ PTS 12 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 919 REC 31 REYDS 126 TD 8 FPTS/G 15 Hubbard is more of a bust alert than a must-sit running back, but I don't like the setup for him in Week 14. He's on the road at Philadelphia, and the Eagles are 12-point favorites. Philadelphia is also No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and only four running backs have topped 12 PPR points against the Eagles in their past eight games, with four touchdowns allowed to the position all season. Hubbard also just had 12 carries for 43 yards and no targets in Week 13 against Tampa Bay, which is the second game he's played with Jonathon Brooks. It's the fewest total touches for Hubbard since Week 1, and this could be a sign of things to come. I would only use Hubbard as a flex option in the majority of leagues in Week 14. Kareem Hunt RB KC Kansas City • #29

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC KC -4 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 6th PROJ PTS 10 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 592 REC 19 REYDS 135 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.5 Isiah Pacheco returned in Week 13 against Las Vegas for the first time since suffering a broken leg in Week 2, and Hunt's production cratered. He had seven carries for 15 yards and two catches for no yards on four targets, and his nine total touches were the fewest he's had since returning to Kansas City in Week 4. The Chargers are No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, so you can't trust Hunt in a reduced workload, and he's a flex option at best in deeper leagues. As for Pacheco, he's worth using as a low-end No. 2 running back. He had seven carries for 44 yards against the Raiders, with one catch for 5 yards on one target. He played less snaps than Hunt, but Pacheco's workload should increase in Week 14. Travis Etienne RB JAC Jacksonville • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -3.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 9.7 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 371 REC 25 REYDS 114 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.4 Etienne has scored 8.8 PPR points or less in five games in a row, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 2. He also just went over 50 total yards in Week 13 against Houston for the first time since Week 5. I wish we could rely on his role in the passing game, but Etienne only has six catches for 18 yards on six targets in his past two games, and this isn't a good matchup against the Titans. While Washington had success against Tennessee in Week 13, with Brian Robinson Jr. and Chris Rodriguez Jr. both scoring at least 15.4 PPR points, the Titans shut down J.K. Dobbins, Aaron Jones, and Joe Mixon in the previous three games, holding that trio to 9.5 PPR points or less in each outing. Etienne is a flex option at best in most leagues in Week 14. Gus Edwards RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -4 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 6.1 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 238 REC 2 REYDS 3 TD 1 FPTS/G 4 Edwards did not take advantage of J.K. Dobbins (knee) being out in Week 13 at Atlanta with six carries for 32 yards and one catch for 1 yard on one target. He's yet to score more than 7.1 PPR points in any game this season, which includes scoring a touchdown in Week 12 against Baltimore and having two games with at least 12 total touches. I'd love to see the Chargers give rookie Kimani Vidal more work with Dobbins on injured reserve, but this is a bad matchup for both in Week 14 at the Chiefs. Kansas City is No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and only five running backs have scored more than 12 PPR points against the Chiefs this season. Edwards is a borderline flex option at best in most leagues in Week 14.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Nick Chubb RB CLE Cleveland • #24

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 10.6 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 243 REC 5 REYDS 31 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.5 The last time Chubb faced the Steelers in Week 12, he had 19 PPR points, which came on the strength of two rushing touchdowns. He had 20 carries for 59 yards, two touchdowns, and one catch for 1 yard on one target. Chubb also scored 12.5 PPR points in Week 13 at Denver with nine carries for 21 yards, two catches for 24 yards, and a touchdown on two targets. Since returning from his knee injury in Week 7, Chubb is averaging just 3.0 yards per carry, and the only games where he's scored more than 5.2 PPR points is when he found the end zone. The good news is the Steelers have allowed a running back to score in nine games in a row, but Chubb's production could be minimal if he doesn't score. I prefer Chubb as just a flex option in most leagues in Week 14.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Jakobi Meyers WR LV Las Vegas • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -6.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 13.4 WR RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 59 TAR 86 REYDS 676 TD 2 FPTS/G 14.3 Meyers comes into Week 14 having scored at least 15.7 PPR points in four of his past five games, including two in a row. He didn't slow down with Aidan O'Connell returning in Week 13 at Kansas City with six catches for 97 yards on 11 targets, and now he has a fantastic matchup in Week 14 at Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and seven receivers have scored at least 12.4 PPR points against Tampa Bay in the past five games. I'm viewing Meyers as a No. 1 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 14. Jerry Jeudy WR CLE Cleveland • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -6.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 14.9 WR RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 54 TAR 91 REYDS 880 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.7 It should be obvious at this point to start Jeudy, and hopefully this is the last time we'll mention him here. Let's hope he stays hot for the rest of the season after he just scored 40.5 PPR points in Week 13 at Denver. But he was also doing well prior to that and has scored at least 12.9 PPR points in all five starts with Jameis Winston, including Week 12 against Pittsburgh in the snow when he had six catches for 85 yards on six targets. The Steelers are No. 9 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, but Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Andrei Iosivas all had at least 12.5 PPR points against Pittsburgh in Week 13. I'm confident in Jeudy as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. DJ Moore WR CHI Chicago • #2

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -4 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 13.4 WR RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 62 TAR 96 REYDS 663 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.7 Moore and Keenan Allen are both worth using as No. 2 receivers in Week 14 at San Francisco, and hopefully both stay hot in this matchup. Moore has scored at least 13.7 PPR points since Thomas Brown started calling plays for the Bears, including his past two outings with at least 23.7 PPR points. He has 30 targets over that span for 22 catches, 265 yards and two touchdowns over that span. Allen also has taken off since Brown started calling plays, and Allen has 31 targets in his past three games for 18 catches, 200 yards and three touchdowns, with at least 23.6 PPR points in his past two outings against Minnesota and Detroit. San Francisco is No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, but I'm still trusting Moore and Allen to each deliver a solid stat line on the road. Calvin Ridley WR TEN Tennessee

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC TEN -3.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 13.3 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 43 TAR 87 REYDS 679 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.3 We have a good revenge game here for Ridley, who spent 2023 with the Jaguars. He scored at least 12.3 PPR points in three of his past five games, and Jacksonville is No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Four receivers in the past four games have scored at least 18.7 PPR points against the Jaguars, and Ridley is worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. I also like Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 14, and he scored a touchdown in seven of his past eight games, with eight touchdowns over that span. He also has at least 61 receiving yards in two of his past three games, and hopefully he can find the end zone again vs. Jacksonville. Brian Thomas Jr. WR JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -3.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 15 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 46 TAR 73 REYDS 765 TD 6 FPTS/G 13.8 It would be more ideal for Thomas if Trevor Lawrence (concussion) was starting for the Jaguars, but Mac Jones has been good for Thomas in the past two games. Against Detroit and Houston, Thomas has combined for nine catches, 158 yards and a touchdown on 17 targets, and he scored at least 13.6 PPR points in each outing. Four receivers have scored at least 14.1 PPR points against Tennessee in the past three games, so Thomas is worth starting as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. I also like Parker Washington as a sleeper, and he just had six catches for 103 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets in Week 13 against Houston.