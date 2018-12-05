Fantasy Football Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receiver
History is on Amari Cooper and Julian Edelman as they prepare for Week 14, Jamey Eisenberg says.
Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."
Editor's note: Welcome to Week 14! We're handling Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em column a bit differently this season. You're still getting the same in-depth analysis as always, we're just presenting a bit differently, in an effort to get it out to you earlier in the day. This column takes a long time to write, and in the past, we've usually gotten it out to you in the evening. This year, we're going to publish it position-by-position, to get it into your hands quicker. Here's Jamey's take on wide receivers for this week.
Don't worry: If you want the classic Start 'Em & Sit 'Em, we'll still be publishing that at the end of the day with every position included. For now, here's wide receiver.
Projections are provided by CBS Sports and not Jamey Eisenberg. Projected points are for PPR leagues.
Wide receivers
|15.9 projected points
Amari Cooper Dallas Cowboys WR
|The first time Cooper faced the Eagles was in Week 10 at Philadelphia, and he had six catches for 75 yards on 10 targets. He's now had at least eight targets in four of five games with the Cowboys, and he's averaging 20.0 PPR points over that span. The Eagles are No. 6 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers for the season, and Cooper should continue to play well this week (Sunday, 4 p.m. EST, available on fuboTV) if he remains above that eight-target threshold as expected.
|15.2 projected points
Julian Edelman New England Patriots WR
|I like Edelman and Josh Gordon (13.1 projected points) this week, especially with Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (knee) hurt. That should allow the Patriots to make plenty of plays against this Miami secondary, and Edelman has a solid track record with his production this year. He's scored at least 12 PPR points in all but one game, and he has a tremendous track record against Miami. In his past five games against the Dolphins, Edelman has 35 catches for 491 yards and four touchdowns, with at least 14 PPR points in each outing. And Gordon has at least 12 PPR points in four games in a row.
|16.0 projected points
Chris Godwin Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR
|I'm going with a pair of Buccaneers receivers here with Godwin and Adam Humphries (12.9 projected points), and the hope is DeSean Jackson (thumb) remains out to maximize the potential for these two guys. In Week 13 against Carolina, with Jackson out, Godwin had five catches for 101 yards and a touchdown on six targets, and Humphries had seven catches for 61 yards on nine targets. Godwin now has seven games this season with at least six targets, and he's scored at least 16 PPR points in five of those outings. And Humphries comes into Week 14 with at least 14 PPR points in five of his past six games, with a touchdown in three games in a row.
|12.5 projected points
D.J. Moore Carolina Panthers WR
|Let's stick with our tandem theme and go with Moore and Curtis Samuel (5.7 projected points) for the Panthers, and both should benefit with Greg Olsen (foot) out. Moore has at least eight targets in three games in a row, and he's scored at least 17 PPR points in two of those outings. Samuel just had season highs in targets (11), catches (six) and yards (88) in Week 13 at Tampa Bay, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in four of his past five games. Keep an eye on Cam Newton's shoulder, and if he's OK as expected, then consider Moore a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver, with Samuel as a high-end No. 3 option.
|15.0 projected points
Tyler Boyd Cincinnati Bengals WR
|Boyd should continue to play well even with A.J. Green (toe) out, and he's scored at least 15 PPR points in consecutive games against Cleveland and Denver. He has 16 targets over that span for 13 catches, 182 yards and a touchdown, and he should continue to soak up targets from Jeff Driskel with Green on injured reserve. This isn't an easy matchup against the Chargers, but they have allowed a receiver to score in consecutive games. In his past five outings, Boyd has fewer than 11 PPR points just once, which was Week 10 against New Orleans.
Sleepers
- Courtland Sutton (at SF): Sutton will take over as the No. 1 receiver for the Broncos with Emmanuel Sanders (Achilles) out, and he's coming off a strong game in Week 13 with four catches for 85 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. The 49ers lead the NFL with 19 touchdowns allowed to receivers, so consider Sutton a borderline starter in most leagues.
- Zay Jones (vs. NYJ): Jones was a star in Week 13 at Miami with four catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets. And he had eight catches for 93 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets in the first game against the Jets. Matt Barkley started that game, but Josh Allen should do fine in the rematch, especially if Jones continues to play at a high level.
- Dante Pettis (vs. DEN): Marquise Goodwin (personal) is expected to return in Week 14 against Denver, but he shouldn't impact Pettis. If Pierre Garcon (knee) comes back, however, that could hurt Pettis, but it doesn't seem like that will happen against the Broncos. Pettis is coming off standout games against Tampa Bay and Seattle in consecutive weeks with at least 17 PPR points in each outing. He has nine catches for 216 yards and three touchdowns on 14 targets over that span, and he appears to have a solid rapport with Nick Mullens. With Chris Harris (leg) out, the Denver secondary isn't as tough, and Pettis can be a low-end starter in most leagues.
- Antonio Callaway (vs. CAR): Callaway should have had a monster game in Week 13 at Houston, but a penalty and costly fumble ruined his day. He had a 76-yard touchdown called back by a terrible holding call, and then he fumbled at the 6-yard line at the end of a 71-yard reception just two plays later. He finished the game with three catches for 84 yards on six targets. This was after he had four catches for 62 yards and a touchdown on five targets in Week 12 at Cincinnati. He has another good matchup in Week 14 against the Panthers, and Callaway should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most formats.
- Bruce Ellington (at ARI): It would be nice to see Ellington go downfield once in a while, but he's doing a decent job for Fantasy owners in PPR. He has 19 catches in his past three games on 26 targets, but he only has 115 yards and no touchdowns to show for it. He should continue to see plenty of targets as the No. 2 receiver in Detroit behind Kenny Golladay, and he's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy option in PPR in Week 14 at Arizona.
|9.8 projected points
Alshon Jeffery Philadelphia Eagles WR
|Jeffery has been miserable since the Eagles acquired Golden Tate, and it will be hard to trust him this week at Dallas. In the past four games with Tate on the roster, Jeffery has combined for 14 catches for 115 yards and no touchdowns on 21 targets, including Week 10 against the Cowboys when he had four catches for 48 yards on eight targets. That was his best game in his past four outings, and Dallas is No. 3 in Fantasy points against to opposing receivers for the season.
|8.4 projected points
Allen Robinson Chicago Bears WR
|It's a small sample size, but in the four games that Rams cornerback Aqib Talib has been able to play this season, opposing receivers have struggled. The Rams have allowed just two touchdowns to receivers over that span, including matchups with Cooper (when he was still with the Raiders), Larry Fitzgerald, Keenan Allen and Kenny Golladay. Robinson hasn't scored in three games in a row, and we don't know how healthy Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) is after being out the past two games. At best, consider Robinson a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most leagues.
|9.1 projected points
Jordy Nelson Oakland Raiders WR
|It was great to see Nelson turn back the clock and have a strong performance in Week 13 against the Chiefs with 10 catches for 97 yards on 11 targets, but that's not likely to happen again. Prior to that game, Nelson hadn't scored more than three PPR points since Week 5. Injuries have played a part in Nelson's struggles, but I'm not expecting a good outing against the Steelers this week, even at home.
|7.9 projected points
Josh Reynolds Los Angeles Rams WR
|Reynolds didn't play well in Week 13 at Detroit with two catches for 19 yards and no touchdowns on five targets, and it will be hard to trust him this week at Chicago. So far, Reynolds has only played well at home, but this is mostly about the Bears defense. It would be a surprise to see all three Rams receivers play well this week with Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods and Reynolds, and Reynolds will likely be touchdown dependent. He should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best in most leagues.
|12.4 projected points
Corey Davis Tennessee Titans WR
|Davis is more of a bust alert than a must-sit option, but this is a tough matchup against the Jaguars. He comes into this game with at least 11 PPR points in four of his past five outings, including three games with at least 14 points. But he hasn't fared well against Jacksonville in three career meetings with a combined three catches for 38 yards and no touchdowns over that span. The Jaguars, for all their struggles defensively, lead the NFL with the fewest touchdowns allowed to receivers with seven. At best, Davis is a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver on Thursday night.
Bust Alert
Lockett has been amazing this season, and he's only failed to score a touchdown in three games this year. He's scored at least 12 PPR points in four games in a row, and he should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week despite the tough matchup against the Vikings. But it should be a tough outing for him, especially if Xavier Rhodes shadows him in coverage. Minnesota is tied for third in fewest touchdowns allowed to receivers with nine, and Lockett's stat line could be minimal if he fails to find the end zone.
So who should you sit and start? And what shocking quarterback could win you Week 14? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings for every single position, and see which shocking QB finishes in the top 10 this week, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sanders injury reaction
Emmanuel Sanders suffered what sounds like a season-ending injury Wednesday at practice. Chris...
-
Fantasy football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
All those new, shiny running backs you nabbed on waivers last night? You're starting them all...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Sneak Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Big Questions
What are the biggest issues for Fantasy owners going into Week 14? Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 streaming options
It's not a great week for streaming, unless you play on a site where Jaylen Samuels is eligible...