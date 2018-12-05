Fantasy Football Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receiver

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Wide receivers

Start 'Em 15.9 projected points Amari Cooper Dallas Cowboys WR The first time Cooper faced the Eagles was in Week 10 at Philadelphia, and he had six catches for 75 yards on 10 targets. He's now had at least eight targets in four of five games with the Cowboys, and he's averaging 20.0 PPR points over that span. The Eagles are No. 6 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers for the season, and Cooper should continue to play well this week (Sunday, 4 p.m. EST, available on fuboTV) if he remains above that eight-target threshold as expected. 15.2 projected points Julian Edelman New England Patriots WR I like Edelman and Josh Gordon (13.1 projected points) this week, especially with Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (knee) hurt. That should allow the Patriots to make plenty of plays against this Miami secondary, and Edelman has a solid track record with his production this year. He's scored at least 12 PPR points in all but one game, and he has a tremendous track record against Miami. In his past five games against the Dolphins, Edelman has 35 catches for 491 yards and four touchdowns, with at least 14 PPR points in each outing. And Gordon has at least 12 PPR points in four games in a row. 16.0 projected points Chris Godwin Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR I'm going with a pair of Buccaneers receivers here with Godwin and Adam Humphries (12.9 projected points), and the hope is DeSean Jackson (thumb) remains out to maximize the potential for these two guys. In Week 13 against Carolina, with Jackson out, Godwin had five catches for 101 yards and a touchdown on six targets, and Humphries had seven catches for 61 yards on nine targets. Godwin now has seven games this season with at least six targets, and he's scored at least 16 PPR points in five of those outings. And Humphries comes into Week 14 with at least 14 PPR points in five of his past six games, with a touchdown in three games in a row. 12.5 projected points D.J. Moore Carolina Panthers WR Let's stick with our tandem theme and go with Moore and Curtis Samuel (5.7 projected points) for the Panthers, and both should benefit with Greg Olsen (foot) out. Moore has at least eight targets in three games in a row, and he's scored at least 17 PPR points in two of those outings. Samuel just had season highs in targets (11), catches (six) and yards (88) in Week 13 at Tampa Bay, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in four of his past five games. Keep an eye on Cam Newton's shoulder, and if he's OK as expected, then consider Moore a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver, with Samuel as a high-end No. 3 option. 15.0 projected points Tyler Boyd Cincinnati Bengals WR Boyd should continue to play well even with A.J. Green (toe) out, and he's scored at least 15 PPR points in consecutive games against Cleveland and Denver. He has 16 targets over that span for 13 catches, 182 yards and a touchdown, and he should continue to soak up targets from Jeff Driskel with Green on injured reserve. This isn't an easy matchup against the Chargers, but they have allowed a receiver to score in consecutive games. In his past five outings, Boyd has fewer than 11 PPR points just once, which was Week 10 against New Orleans.

Sleepers

Sit 'Em 9.8 projected points Alshon Jeffery Philadelphia Eagles WR Jeffery has been miserable since the Eagles acquired Golden Tate, and it will be hard to trust him this week at Dallas. In the past four games with Tate on the roster, Jeffery has combined for 14 catches for 115 yards and no touchdowns on 21 targets, including Week 10 against the Cowboys when he had four catches for 48 yards on eight targets. That was his best game in his past four outings, and Dallas is No. 3 in Fantasy points against to opposing receivers for the season. 8.4 projected points Allen Robinson Chicago Bears WR It's a small sample size, but in the four games that Rams cornerback Aqib Talib has been able to play this season, opposing receivers have struggled. The Rams have allowed just two touchdowns to receivers over that span, including matchups with Cooper (when he was still with the Raiders), Larry Fitzgerald, Keenan Allen and Kenny Golladay. Robinson hasn't scored in three games in a row, and we don't know how healthy Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) is after being out the past two games. At best, consider Robinson a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most leagues. 9.1 projected points Jordy Nelson Oakland Raiders WR It was great to see Nelson turn back the clock and have a strong performance in Week 13 against the Chiefs with 10 catches for 97 yards on 11 targets, but that's not likely to happen again. Prior to that game, Nelson hadn't scored more than three PPR points since Week 5. Injuries have played a part in Nelson's struggles, but I'm not expecting a good outing against the Steelers this week, even at home. 7.9 projected points Josh Reynolds Los Angeles Rams WR Reynolds didn't play well in Week 13 at Detroit with two catches for 19 yards and no touchdowns on five targets, and it will be hard to trust him this week at Chicago. So far, Reynolds has only played well at home, but this is mostly about the Bears defense. It would be a surprise to see all three Rams receivers play well this week with Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods and Reynolds, and Reynolds will likely be touchdown dependent. He should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best in most leagues. 12.4 projected points Corey Davis Tennessee Titans WR Davis is more of a bust alert than a must-sit option, but this is a tough matchup against the Jaguars. He comes into this game with at least 11 PPR points in four of his past five outings, including three games with at least 14 points. But he hasn't fared well against Jacksonville in three career meetings with a combined three catches for 38 yards and no touchdowns over that span. The Jaguars, for all their struggles defensively, lead the NFL with the fewest touchdowns allowed to receivers with seven. At best, Davis is a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver on Thursday night.

Bust Alert

Lockett has been amazing this season, and he's only failed to score a touchdown in three games this year. He's scored at least 12 PPR points in four games in a row, and he should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week despite the tough matchup against the Vikings. But it should be a tough outing for him, especially if Xavier Rhodes shadows him in coverage. Minnesota is tied for third in fewest touchdowns allowed to receivers with nine, and Lockett's stat line could be minimal if he fails to find the end zone.

