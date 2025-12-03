This feels like a good week for Justin Jefferson to break out of his slump. He has a great matchup against Washington in Week 14, and Jefferson is due for a big game. But can we trust him?

The problem, as we're well aware, is the quarterback play for the Vikings, and J.J. McCarthy is back after missing Week 12 at Seattle with a concussion. Max Brosmer started against the Seahawks, and it was a disaster, including Jefferson being limited to two catches for a career-low 4 yards on six targets.

Jefferson has now scored 11.1 PPR points or less in four games in a row, and he only has two touchdowns on the season. He's still getting plenty of chances with at least six targets in every game this season, but they haven't been quality targets from McCarthy.

The best thing to do is treat Jefferson as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver, but hopefully, he can perform well against the Commanders, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. There have been 13 receivers with at least 12.1 PPR points against Washington, and I hope Jefferson reaches at least that level of production.

We're clearly used to more from Jefferson, but this has been a down season because of poor quarterback play. He can still turn things around, starting this week, but just keep expectations in check for Jefferson until McCarthy starts to play better for the Vikings -- if that's possible.

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Jameson Williams WR DET Detroit • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DET -3 O/U 54.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 15.6 WR RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 63 REYDS 706 TD 6 FPTS/G 12.2 Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) isn't expected to play in Week 14 against Dallas, which makes Williams a must-start Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. St. Brown left Week 13 against Green Bay, and Williams took off with seven catches for 144 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. He's now scored at least 16.6 PPR points in four of his past five games, and I would start him against the Cowboys even if St. Brown was healthy. Dallas is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and 15 guys have scored at least 12 PPR points against the Cowboys this season. Isaac TeSlaa should be considered a sleeper with St. Brown injured, and TeSlaa scored a touchdown against the Packers after St. Brown left the game. Michael Wilson WR ARI Arizona • #14

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -8.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 12 WR RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 50 TAR 78 REYDS 570 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.4 We're not expecting Marvin Harrison Jr. (heel) to play in Week 14 against the Rams, which should allow Wilson the chance to play at a high level again, like we saw in the two games Harrison missed with an illness. In those two outings against San Francisco in Week 11 and Jacksonville in Week 12, Wilson combined for 33 targets for 25 catches and 303 yards, and he scored at least 21.8 PPR points in each contest. I'd lower expectations for him against the Rams, but they have allowed 11 receivers this season to score at least 12.3 PPR points, including at least one in four games in a row. Wilson should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all formats if Harrison is out, and Greg Dortch should be considered a sleeper. In two games without Harrison, Dortch had 12 catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns on 15 targets, and he scored at least 16.8 PPR points in each outing Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV DEN -7.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 13.5 WR RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 50 TAR 80 REYDS 711 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.8 Sutton got back on track in Week 13 at Washington with five catches for 62 yards and a touchdown on six targets, and hopefully he can stay hot at Las Vegas in Week 14. He only had three catches for 24 yards on four targets in Week 10 against the Raiders, but Las Vegas is No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. For the season, 12 receivers have scored at least 13.9 PPR points against the Raiders, and Sutton had eight catches for 97 yards and two touchdowns on 10 targets at Las Vegas in Week 12 last year. He's worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Christian Watson WR GB Green Bay • #9

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI GB -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 24th PROJ PTS 10.7 WR RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 34 REYDS 363 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.6 Watson has 17 targets in his past two games against Minnesota and Detroit, and he took off against the Lions with four catches for 80 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. He's now scored at least 18.3 PPR points in two of his past three games, and he's worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues in Week 14 against Chicago. The Bears are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and 14 guys have scored at least 12.2 PPR points against Chicago this season, including one in each of the past two games against Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. This game might have extra meaning for Watson since he tore his ACL against the Bears in Week 18 last year, and hopefully, he can have a memorable performance in this matchup. Jakobi Meyers WR JAC Jacksonville • #3

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -1.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 12 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 51 TAR 70 REYDS 597 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.2 It seems like Meyers is starting to get comfortable in Jacksonville, with at least 11.4 PPR points in three games in a row, including his past two outings against the Cardinals and Titans with at least 15 PPR points. Parker Washington (hip) could miss this game against the Colts, who are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and won't have Sauce Gardner (calf) in this matchup. For the season, 12 receivers have scored at least 12.9 PPR points against Indianapolis, which could hopefully help Brian Thomas Jr. this week. Thomas returned from a three-game absence with an ankle injury in Week 13 at Tennessee and had two catches for 28 yards on three targets, and he only has two games this season with more than 10.6 PPR points. Despite the good matchup, Thomas is only worth starting in three-receiver leagues in Week 14.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Andrei Iosivas WR CIN Cincinnati • #80

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Tee Higgins (concussion) is out in Week 13 at Baltimore, which means Iosivas gets another chance at a prominent role for the Bengals, who get Joe Burrow (toe) back for this matchup. Iosivas stepped up in Week 12 against New England with Ja'Marr Chase serving a one-game suspension, and Iosivas had four catches for 61 yards on seven targets. He now has three games this season with seven targets, and he's averaging 13.9 PPR points in those outings. The Ravens are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and 12 guys have scored at least 12.4 PPR points against Baltimore, including three sets of teammates (Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir, Xavier Worthy and JuJu Smith-Schuster and Xavier Hutchinson and Nico Collins). That bodes well for Iosivas playing opposite Chase in this game. Darnell Mooney WR ATL Atlanta • #1

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Drake London (knee) is not expected to play again in Week 13 at the Jets, which should allow Mooney to be the No. 1 receiver for Kirk Cousins for the second game in a row. In Week 12 at New Orleans, with London out, Mooney had three catches for 74 yards and a touchdown on three targets. The Jets have allowed 12 receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this season, and Mooney should be considered a solid No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues in this matchup. John Metchie III WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Metchie has stepped up for the Jets with Garrett Wilson (knee) out in the past two games, and Metchie is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues in Week 13 against Atlanta. In his past two outings against the Patriots and Ravens, Metchie has combined for nine catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns on 10 targets, and he scored at least 13.5 PPR points in each outing. The Falcons are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers in the past three games, and four guys have scored at least 16 PPR points over that span, with four touchdowns. This could be another solid outing for Metchie in Week 13. Quentin Johnston WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Johnston had no catches on three targets in his last game in Week 11 at Jacksonville, and he actually has two games without a reception in his past four outings. But he also has a great history against the Raiders with 16 catches for 257 yards and a touchdown on 21 targets, and he scored 15.9 PPR points at Las Vegas in Week 2. The Raiders are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Johnston is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in this game. Xavier Worthy WR KC Kansas City • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. I don't mind taking a chance on Worthy as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 13 at Dallas given the matchup since the Cowboys are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Dallas leads the NFL with 18 touchdowns allowed to the position. There have been 14 receivers with at least 12 PPR points against the Cowboys this season, including four sets of teammates (Malik Nabers and Wan'Dale Robinson, Luther Burden III and Rome Odunze, Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant and A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith). That bodes well for Worthy playing opposite Rashee Rice. Worthy has scored 10.3 PPR points or less in five games in a row since Rice returned from his six-game suspension, but the University of Texas product could have a breakout game in this matchup.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Alec Pierce WR IND Indianapolis • #14

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC IND -1.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 20th PROJ PTS 10.4 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 59 REYDS 689 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.4 Pierce had another solid game in Week 13 against Houston with four catches for 78 yards and a touchdown on five targets, and he has now scored at least 17.5 PPR points in three of his past four games. The Texans matchup was tough, but the Jaguars matchup is easier since Jacksonville has allowed 11 receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this season. I like Michael Pittman as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, and he has scored at least 13.7 PPR points in four of his past six games. But Pierce is also worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 14 as well, given the matchup. Zay Flowers WR BAL Baltimore • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT BAL -6 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 13 WR RNK 26th I wish we could call Flowers a must-start Fantasy option, but he should be considered a low-end starter at best in the majority of two-receiver leagues heading into Week 14 against Pittsburgh. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1, and he's been held to 11.9 PPR points or less in three games in a row, including 0.6 PPR points in Week 13 against Cincinnati. Now, he had a touchdown called back against the Bengals on a questionable offensive pass interference call, and this is a great matchup against the Steelers, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. For the season, 14 receivers have scored at least 12.5 PPR points against Pittsburgh, and I'm hopeful Flowers will get to that level of production in Week 14. Jayden Higgins WR HOU Houston • #81

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 50 REYDS 359 TD 4 FPTS/G 7.7 Higgins should be considered a solid No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues in Week 14 at the Chiefs. He's scored at least 11.5 PPR points in four of his past six games, with two touchdowns over that span, and he has at least seven targets in three of his past four outings. Kansas City has allowed five receivers in the past three games to score at least 12.4 PPR points, including a pair of teammates from Denver in Week 11 (Pat Bryant and Troy Franklin) and Dallas in Week 13 (CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens). That bodes well for Higgins playing well opposite Nico Collins in Week 14. Adonai Mitchell WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -2.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 8.2 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 41 REYDS 306 TD 1 FPTS/G 5 I'll take the chance on Mitchell as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues in Week 14 against Miami with the hope that his production in Week 13 against Atlanta is a sign of things to come. He had eight catches for 102 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets against the Falcons, and he scored 24.2 PPR points. Mitchell now has 25 targets in three games with the Jets, but keep in mind that prior to facing Atlanta, Mitchell combined for three catches for 52 yards. The Dolphins have allowed six receivers to score at least 11.4 PPR points in their past four games, with five touchdowns over that span, and Mitchell will hopefully continue to see plenty of targets from Tyrod Taylor in this matchup. Devaughn Vele WR NO New Orleans • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -8.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 8.3 WR RNK 43rd YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 28 REYDS 184 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.3 Vele is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues in Week 14 at Tampa Bay with the hope that his production in Week 13 against Miami is a sign of things to come. He had eight catches for 93 yards and a touchdown on eight targets against the Dolphins, and he scored 23.3 PPR points. Vele now has 15 targets in his past two games, and he should continue to be a go-to option for Tyler Shough against the Buccaneers. For the season, Tampa Bay has allowed 16 receivers to score at least 12.9 PPR points, including a pair of teammates from Seattle in Week 5 (Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tory Horton), the Rams in Week 12 (Davante Adams and Puka Nacua), and even New Orleans in Week 10 (Rashid Shaheed and Chris Olave). This week, it will hopefully be Olave and Vele posting positive production against this defense.