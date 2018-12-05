Fantasy Football Week 14: Starts and sits, sleepers and risks for every game on the NFL schedule

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

We know your Week 14 matchups mean so much to you. That's why we've decided to publish a special sneak peek at this week's Starts, Sits, Sleepers and Risks highlighting three running backs you're targeting off waivers. Are they really worth all the hype?

Come back Wednesday when we'll preview more important, non-obvious Fantasy options from every game on the Week 14 slate.

Broncos at 49ers

(Sunday, 4 p.m. EST, available on fuboTV)

Risky Starter

Something's amiss with Wilson's numbers from last week. The eight passes the undrafted rookie caught were the most by any 49ers running back this season, and the 15 targets running backs had overall were also the most in any Niners game this year. Maybe it was part of their game plan? Maybe it was a by-product of being way behind on the scoreboard? Equally odd is Wilson's track record when it comes to catches — he had more than four in just two games over four seasons at North Texas. Point is, you shouldn't expect him to repeat that feat against the Broncos, nor should you expect him to have great success. Denver's opponents haven't fielded a back with 10 or more Fantasy points in three of its last four games, limiting Joe Mixon, James Conner and Lamar Miller, while also keeping Melvin Gordon under 4.0 yards per run. None of the backs scored. It's hard to say no to a runner with 15-touch potential, but Wilson has a foot issue on top of a dearth of experience against a playoff-caliber run defense. His red-zone fumble last week might mean more handles for Alfred Morris, too.

Bengals at Chargers

Start Him

View Profile Justin Jackson LAC • RB • 32 Att 20 Yds 127 TD 1 FL 0

While Austin Ekeler struggled to gain momentum last week at Pittsburgh, Jackson emerged as a good, hard-charging running back with some juice. After sitting out the first half, Jackson totaled 63 rush yards and a score on eight carries, with a 19-yard reception. Five of his nine touches went for at least nine yards; Ekeler had one 10-yard catch and was less effective otherwise. Coach Anthony Lynn defended Ekeler by suggesting he's "wearing down a little bit" and is "a little tired." Frankly, Ekeler's low totals could justify to the coaching staff what they've felt all along: Ekeler isn't a full-time back. Jackson could be, and Lynn hinted Monday that Jackson would play more this week while also admitting he didn't want to put Melvin Gordon "out there too soon because we have a lot of football left." The Chargers face off against an embarrasingly bad Bengals run defense this week, opening the door for Jackson to get more work — potentially over 15 touches — and deliver as an unheralded No. 2 running back. I'll start him over Ekeler.

Steelers at Raiders

Start Him

View Profile Jaylen Samuels PIT • RB • 38 Att 12 Yds 31 TD 0 FL 0

If you picked him up to stash, don't. His competition for playing time is almost-age-30 rusher Stevan Ridley, who last had 10-plus carries in a meaningful game in 2014 and has over 4.0 yards per carry in a game in just three of his last 15 outings where he had at least one handoff. Samuels isn't a traditional running back, admitting this week that he's "never been a true running back who gets like 20 carries in a game," but the unique situation the Steelers are in makes him useful. Pittsburgh's been trending toward being over-reliant on Ben Roethlisberger over the last month and Samuels' chops as a pass catcher (195 receptions in his last three seasons at N.C. State) makes him a really good fit. He's already out-paced Ridley in snaps over the Steelers' six games post-bye and can brawl for short-yardage touchdowns or catch red-zone scores (he already has two this season including one last week). Best of all, the Raiders have afforded a back to land 10-plus Fantasy points in non-PPR in each of their last five, allowing 5.1 yards per rush and 8.5 yards per catch. It would be stunning for anyone other than Samuels to lead this potent Steelers backfield.