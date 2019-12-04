Fantasy Football Week 14: Starts, sits, sleepers, and busts for every game

LeSean McCoy RB KC Kansas City • #25

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 7.2 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 410 REC 27 REYDS 177 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.5 There's a chance the Chiefs' only running backs for their showdown at New England are McCoy, inexperienced rookie Darwin Thompson and recently signed veteran Spencer Ware. If Damien Williams is out, then it seems like the best time for Andy Reid to lift the playing time restriction he's had on McCoy. The Patriots' run defense ranks fifth in the league and at the top in terms of fewest Fantasy points allowed to rushers. But they've given up at least nine non-PPR points to four of the past five backs they've faced and 4.7 yards per carry in that span. They're also affording a 79% catch rate and 8.0 yards per grab to running backs in those past five. Andy Reid also has a way of unleashing his backs against the Patriots. In his five games as Chiefs head coach against Belichick's boys, his top back has had at least 13 non-PPR points each time and (are you sitting down?) at least 24 non-PPR points four times. McCoy has at least 95 total yards in six of his past seven against the Patriots (that's with Buffalo), and so long as the Patriots don't build a large lead in the first half, he should find his way close to, if not over, 100 total yards. The only way this plan goes awry is if Damien Williams is active.