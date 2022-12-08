1 J.K. Dobbins Baltimore Ravens RB

Dobbins hasn't played since Week 6, but returned to practice this week. He's a bit high-owned, but it's worth a check to see if he's floating on your waiver wire. If Dobbins gets fully healthy soon, he could be a Fantasy monster come playoff time. (71% rostered)

2 Jameson Williams Detroit Lions WR

Williams played just eight snaps last week, but it's not too surprising that the Lions are taking it slowly with their prized first-round pick. His role should only increase dramatically as the weeks go on, so there isn't much need for concern right now. Williams has potential to be a difference maker in the Fantasy playoffs. (56% rostered)

3 Jerick McKinnon Kansas City Chiefs RB

McKinnon tied a season-high eight carries last week and made two catches, one that went for a touchdown. He will continue to work behind Isiah Pacheco, but an injury could thrust him into a prominent role. (50% rostered).

4 Chuba Hubbard Carolina Panthers RB

D'Onta Foreman missed practice Wednesday as he battles a couple different injuries. If he were to miss time, Hubbard would be an easily startable player. Better yet, Hubbard's Fantasy production has increased in three consecutive weeks after an injury kept him out of Weeks 8 and 9. (34% rostered)

5 Jordan Mason San Francisco 49ers RB

Just like we anticipated, Mason was the No. 2 running back for the 49ers with Elijah Mitchell out long term. He had eight carries for 51 yards alongside Christian McCaffrey last week, and should remain involved in the offense. However, he's really only useable if McCaffrey were to get injured, which in that case would be a home run of a stash. (24% rostered)

6 Hunter Renfrow Las Vegas Raiders WR

Renfrow hasn't played since Week 9, but he is eligible to return off injured reserve as soon as tonight. He wasn't anything special in the first half of the season, but this Raiders offense is better than it was to start the year and Renfrow could be too. (26% rostered).

7 Zamir White Las Vegas Raiders RB

Josh Jacobs is still battling through injuries, but it didn't faze him last week when he dashed for 144 yards. The Raiders play Thursday night and Jacobs was listed as questionable, though it sounds like he is likely to play. Even so, White is still worth holding onto in case his injury worsens at all. (17% rostered)

6 Odell Beckham Jr. Los Angeles Rams WR

Beckham still hasn't signed with a team and recent reports express concern with Beckham's availability to play before January. There's a chance it's all just smoke and mirrors, but if Beckham truly won't be ready to play until Week 17, he's probably not worth rostering. Given just the strange handling of this decision though, Beckham is worth a flier, but his appeal is dropping by the day. (54% rostered)

9 Cade Otton Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE

Cameron Brate missed Monday's game with an illness, opening the door for Otton. He took advantage of it, taking in 10 targets for six receptions, 28 yards and a touchdown. If Tom Brady likes Otton, he will find a way to get him the ball. (25% rostered)

10 Tyler Huntley Baltimore Ravens QB