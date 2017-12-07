Fantasy Football Week 14: Thursday expert rankings update for QB, RB, WR, TE

More Week 14: Waiver Wire — Trade Values — Streaming Options — Rankings — Start 'Em and Sit 'Em — Cheat Sheet — Sleepers — DFS Values

Quarterback Rankings

Week 13 QB Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Tom Brady NE (at MIA) Tom Brady NE (at MIA) Tom Brady NE (at MIA) 2 Philip Rivers LAC (vs WAS) Philip Rivers LAC (vs WAS) Philip Rivers LAC (vs WAS) 3 Ben Roethlisberger PIT (vs BAL) Ben Roethlisberger PIT (vs BAL) Jameis Winston TB (vs DET) 4 Andy Dalton CIN (vs CHI) Alex Smith KC (vs OAK) Carson Wentz PHI (at LAR) 5 Alex Smith KC (vs OAK) Andy Dalton CIN (vs CHI) Alex Smith KC (vs OAK) 6 Jameis Winston TB (vs DET) Russell Wilson SEA (at JAC) Jared Goff LAR (vs PHI) 7 Drew Brees NO (at ATL) Jared Goff LAR (vs PHI) Ben Roethlisberger PIT (vs BAL) 8 Dak Prescott DAL (at NYG) Dak Prescott DAL (at NYG) Russell Wilson SEA (at JAC) 9 Jared Goff LAR (vs PHI) Drew Brees NO (at ATL) Andy Dalton CIN (vs CHI) 10 Matt Ryan ATL (vs NO) Carson Wentz PHI (at LAR) Drew Brees NO (at ATL) 11 Russell Wilson SEA (at JAC) Jameis Winston TB (vs DET) Matt Ryan ATL (vs NO) 12 Carson Wentz PHI (at LAR) Josh McCown NYJ (at DEN) Matthew Stafford DET (at TB)

Trusting Alex Smith? Dave and I have Alex Smith as a top-five quarterback, while Jamey has him down at No. 11. Still, that's higher than any of us had him ranked in Week 13. Smith torched the Raiders for 342 yards and three touchdowns earlier this season but that was on the road, where he's oddly been much better this season.

Benching Studs: It's tough to bench your studs in the playoffs, but that's exactly what we're suggesting with Cam Newton and Kirk Cousins. None of us have Cousins ranked inside the top 14 and only Dave thinks Cam Newton is a definite starter this week. Both quarterbacks rank inside the top six for the season, but they have miserable matchups in Week 14.

What's up with Jameis Winston? Dave and Jamey have Winston ranked 12th and 14th respectively. I have him third. That might be weird since I'm the guy that once compared Winston to Blake Bortles. All of my rankings start with the numbers, so here they are:

I'm projecting Tampa Bay to score 27 points this week at home against the Lions. The Bucs have scored 79 percent of their offensive touchdowns through the air this season.



Winston is averaging 7.5 yards per attempt. That's exactly what the Lions have allowed this year. Multiply that by the 38 pass attempts I expect (Tampa Bay has a 61/39 pass/run split this season) and you get to an expectation of 288 passing yards.



Running Back Rankings

Week 13 RB Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs BAL) Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs BAL) Todd Gurley LAR (vs PHI) 2 Alvin Kamara NO (at ATL) Alvin Kamara NO (at ATL) Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs BAL) 3 Mark Ingram NO (at ATL) Todd Gurley LAR (vs PHI) Alvin Kamara NO (at ATL) 4 Todd Gurley LAR (vs PHI) Melvin Gordon LAC (vs WAS) Mark Ingram NO (at ATL) 5 Melvin Gordon LAC (vs WAS) Lamar Miller HOU (vs SF) Lamar Miller HOU (vs SF) 6 Alex Collins BAL (at PIT) Mark Ingram NO (at ATL) Jamaal Williams GB (at CLE) 7 Lamar Miller HOU (vs SF) Devonta Freeman ATL (vs NO) Marshawn Lynch OAK (at KC) 8 Rex Burkhead NE (at MIA) Leonard Fournette JAC (vs SEA) Melvin Gordon LAC (vs WAS) 9 Alfred Morris DAL (at NYG) LeSean McCoy BUF (vs IND) Alex Collins BAL (at PIT) 10 LeSean McCoy BUF (vs IND) Dion Lewis NE (at MIA) Giovani Bernard CIN (vs CHI) 11 Marshawn Lynch OAK (at KC) Rex Burkhead NE (at MIA) Leonard Fournette JAC (vs SEA) 12 Kenyan Drake MIA (vs NE) Jamaal Williams GB (at CLE) Kenyan Drake MIA (vs NE) 13 Leonard Fournette JAC (vs SEA) Carlos Hyde SF (at HOU) Samaje Perine WAS (at LAC) 14 Giovani Bernard CIN (vs CHI) Alfred Morris DAL (at NYG) Devonta Freeman ATL (vs NO) 15 Jamaal Williams GB (at CLE) Marshawn Lynch OAK (at KC) Kareem Hunt KC (vs OAK) 16 Dion Lewis NE (at MIA) Samaje Perine WAS (at LAC) Alfred Morris DAL (at NYG) 17 Samaje Perine WAS (at LAC) Alex Collins BAL (at PIT) Carlos Hyde SF (at HOU) 18 Devonta Freeman ATL (vs NO) Giovani Bernard CIN (vs CHI) Rex Burkhead NE (at MIA) 19 Kareem Hunt KC (vs OAK) Peyton Barber TB (vs DET) LeSean McCoy BUF (vs IND) 20 Carlos Hyde SF (at HOU) Frank Gore IND (at BUF) Dion Lewis NE (at MIA) 21 Peyton Barber TB (vs DET) Matt Forte NYJ (at DEN) C.J. Anderson DEN (vs NYJ) 22 Frank Gore IND (at BUF) Kenyan Drake MIA (vs NE) Peyton Barber TB (vs DET) 23 Bilal Powell NYJ (at DEN) Kareem Hunt KC (vs OAK) Orleans Darkwa NYG (vs DAL) 24 Jordan Howard CHI (at CIN) Tevin Coleman ATL (vs NO) Frank Gore IND (at BUF)

We love Lamar: Miller is a consensus top-eight back for us in Week 14 and that probably sounds weird. He hasn't had a lot of big boom games this year, but has been remarkably consistent, with only one game under seven Fantasy points all season long. He faces the 49ers in Week 14. While the 49ers did a nice job against Jordan Howard last week they've still given up the third most Fantasy points to running backs this season.

Bring on the backups: Giovani Bernard, Peyton Barber, Kerwynn Williams, Mike Davis. These were exactly the guys you expected to be targeting heading into the Fantasy playoffs, right? Well, assuming the starters stay out, they're all going to be relevant Fantasy options in Week 14. We all have Bernard and Barner in the top-24, and agree that Mike Davis is an excellent flex option. Williams is more of a wild card, but assuming Adrian Peterson is out again, I like him as a low-end No. 2 against a banged up Titans defense.

Is it Jay Ajayi week? I've been the low guy on Ajayi most weeks since he arrived in Philadelphia, but I sense the tide is starting to turn. My impression was that the Eagles preferred to save Ajayi's heavy workload for the playoffs and before Week 13 they hadn't really needed him. But after a jolting first half against Seattle, the Eagles went with more Ajayi and less Legarrette Blount, as Ajayi led the Eagles in snaps at running back for the first time all season. Here's what I expect:

I'm giving Ajayi 40 percent of the team's carries in Week 14 at five yards per carry. That may seem like a lot, but he's averaged 7.9 since arriving. The Eagles as a team average 4.6 YPC and the Rams have been atrocious against the run, surrendering 4.8. That leads me to an expectation of 63 rushing yards for Ajayi. I also have an expectation of two catches for 15 yards.



The Eagles have a Vegas-implied total of 24.5, I'm expecting them to score 24 points. The Eagles as a team have scored about a quarter of their offensive touchdowns on the ground. I have the team implied for 1.1 rushing touchdowns with Ajayi at 60 percent to score either a rushing or receiving touchdown.



78 total yards with a 60 percent chance to score puts him in a similar position to guys like Frank Gore and Mike Davis, with Ajayi having a slight edge in upside.



Wide Receiver Rankings

Week 13 WR Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Antonio Brown PIT (vs BAL) A.J. Green CIN (vs CHI) Antonio Brown PIT (vs BAL) 2 A.J. Green CIN (vs CHI) Antonio Brown PIT (vs BAL) Brandin Cooks NE (at MIA) 3 Keenan Allen LAC (vs WAS) Keenan Allen LAC (vs WAS) Keenan Allen LAC (vs WAS) 4 DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs SF) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs SF) Julio Jones ATL (vs NO) 5 Brandin Cooks NE (at MIA) Brandin Cooks NE (at MIA) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs SF) 6 Julio Jones ATL (vs NO) Adam Thielen MIN (at CAR) A.J. Green CIN (vs CHI) 7 Adam Thielen MIN (at CAR) Michael Thomas NO (at ATL) Tyreek Hill KC (vs OAK) 8 Tyreek Hill KC (vs OAK) Tyreek Hill KC (vs OAK) Sterling Shepard NYG (vs DAL) 9 Michael Thomas NO (at ATL) Julio Jones ATL (vs NO) Davante Adams GB (at CLE) 10 Michael Crabtree OAK (at KC) Mike Evans TB (vs DET) Adam Thielen MIN (at CAR) 11 Mike Evans TB (vs DET) Dez Bryant DAL (at NYG) Michael Thomas NO (at ATL) 12 Josh Gordon CLE (vs GB) Josh Gordon CLE (vs GB) Michael Crabtree OAK (at KC) 13 Davante Adams GB (at CLE) Davante Adams GB (at CLE) Mike Evans TB (vs DET) 14 Dez Bryant DAL (at NYG) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (vs TEN) Robby Anderson NYJ (at DEN) 15 Larry Fitzgerald ARI (vs TEN) Alshon Jeffery PHI (at LAR) Marquise Goodwin SF (at HOU) 16 Robby Anderson NYJ (at DEN) Doug Baldwin SEA (at JAC) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (vs TEN) 17 Alshon Jeffery PHI (at LAR) Robby Anderson NYJ (at DEN) Josh Gordon CLE (vs GB) 18 Jarvis Landry MIA (vs NE) T.Y. Hilton IND (at BUF) Mike Wallace BAL (at PIT) 19 Sterling Shepard NYG (vs DAL) Sterling Shepard NYG (vs DAL) Alshon Jeffery PHI (at LAR) 20 Marquise Goodwin SF (at HOU) Jarvis Landry MIA (vs NE) Chris Hogan NE (at MIA) 21 Doug Baldwin SEA (at JAC) Michael Crabtree OAK (at KC) Doug Baldwin SEA (at JAC) 22 Mike Wallace BAL (at PIT) Jamison Crowder WAS (at LAC) Jarvis Landry MIA (vs NE) 23 Martavis Bryant PIT (vs BAL) Marquise Goodwin SF (at HOU) Nelson Agholor PHI (at LAR) 24 Sammy Watkins LAR (vs PHI) Marqise Lee JAC (vs SEA) Dez Bryant DAL (at NYG)

Looking for a good win in Week 14? Try Marquise. Marquise Goodwin is a top-25 wide receiver for all three of us and I have him the highest at No. 14. The 49ers receiver has at least six Fantasy points in each of his past four games and caught all eight of his targets in Jimmy Garoppolo's first game. In Week 14 he faces a Texans defense that surrenders 14.5 yards per reception to wide receivers, the third worst mark in the league. You can start him with confidence.

Avoiding the Lions and Bills? As of Tuesday we're expecting Jake Rudock to start for the Lions and Nathan Peterman for the Bills. And I want exactly zero exposure to these passing games. I don't have a Lions or Bills receiver ranked in my top-36, though Dave and Jamey are a bit more optimistic. Dave has Marvin Jones ranked at 23rd while Jamey has both Jones and Golden Tate ranked in his top 25. We'll update these before Thursday night, but if neither Stafford nor Taylor has practiced you need to be prepared to start Thursday night receivers Ted Ginn and Mohamed Sanu over the Lions receivers.

You ranked Sterling Shepard where?!?! Sterling Shepard is back. Eli Manning is back. And Shepard is back in my top 10. Dave and Jamey both have him ranked as a low-end No. 2, so they like Shepard, but they don't love him like I do. So why do I have him ranked this high? Again, the numbers:

Manning and Shepard have played three full games together this season without Odell Beckham. In those three games Shepard has received 26 percent of the team's targets. Since I expect Eli Manning to throw the ball 38 times in this game, that gets him nine targets.



Shepard has caught 75 percent of his targets from Manning this season and averaged 12.5 yards per reception. Maintaining those norms would put him around seven grabs for 90 yards.



The Giants are implied for 18.5 points by Las Vegas this week and they've scored 78 percent of their touchdowns through the air. With Shepard projected to account for nearly 40 percent of the team's receiving yards, I have him at a 70 percent chance to get in the end zone.



Tight End Rankings

Week 13 TE Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Travis Kelce KC (vs OAK) Travis Kelce KC (vs OAK) Travis Kelce KC (vs OAK) 2 Evan Engram NYG (vs DAL) Evan Engram NYG (vs DAL) Hunter Henry LAC (vs WAS) 3 Jimmy Graham SEA (at JAC) Delanie Walker TEN (at ARI) Delanie Walker TEN (at ARI) 4 Hunter Henry LAC (vs WAS) Jimmy Graham SEA (at JAC) Jack Doyle IND (at BUF) 5 Delanie Walker TEN (at ARI) Hunter Henry LAC (vs WAS) Jimmy Graham SEA (at JAC) 6 Cameron Brate TB (vs DET) Cameron Brate TB (vs DET) Evan Engram NYG (vs DAL) 7 Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (at DEN) Jason Witten DAL (at NYG) Ricky Seals-Jones ARI (vs TEN) 8 Kyle Rudolph MIN (at CAR) Jared Cook OAK (at KC) Stephen Anderson HOU (vs SF) 9 Stephen Anderson HOU (vs SF) Stephen Anderson HOU (vs SF) Cameron Brate TB (vs DET) 10 Jack Doyle IND (at BUF) Austin Seferian-Jenkins NYJ (at DEN) Greg Olsen CAR (vs MIN) 11 Jason Witten DAL (at NYG) Kyle Rudolph MIN (at CAR) Jason Witten DAL (at NYG) 12 Ricky Seals-Jones ARI (vs TEN) Ricky Seals-Jones ARI (vs TEN) Kyle Rudolph MIN (at CAR)

GROSS: Without Rob Gronkowski (suspension) and Zach Ertz (concussion) the tight end rankings look even worse than usual. What's worse, there's no consensus after Travis Kelce. I prefer Hunter Henry, coming off a season-high nine targets, against a good fantasy matchup at home against Washington. Still, I don't feel great at all about Henry (or anyone else on this list) being my No. 2 tight end.

