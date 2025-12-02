Week 14 is a strange week in Fantasy Football. In my leagues, it seems about a third to half of the league has something to play for. The rest of the league is either eliminated or has already locked up their bye or playoff spot. I can't help those of you eliminated, and the rest of this article is for those teams that are fighting for position in Week 14. But at the top, I would like to offer some help for those teams who have already locked in their playoff seeding.

For starters, congratulations. Now, let's take a look at the playoff schedule at the tight end position.

If you are stashing based on matchups, you want to target the Cincinnati Bengals. They have given up 22.5 PPR FPPG to tight ends this season. The Jaguars are second at 16.33. In Week 15, they face the Ravens. While Mark Andrews is probably rostered in your league, Isaiah Likely may not be, and he just scored 12.5 PPR Fantasy points against this defense. He would have scored 20 if he hadn't fumbled at the goal line. In Week 16, they face Darren Waller and the Dolphins. In Week 17, they get Trey McBride, which doesn't help streamers much, but should win his Fantasy managers a lot of titles.

Speaking of the Jaguars, they get the Broncos in Week 15. This will be a revenge game for Evan Engram in Jacksonville. He just had his best game of the season with 13.9 PPR Fantasy points and could be a decent option for that one week.

Of course, you may not need to stash for the playoffs if you land one of the top guys available on the waiver wire. There are a couple of guys who are widely available who could be top 12 rest of season. Check out the waiver wire section below.

Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 14:

TE Preview Numbers to Know

27.2% -- Kyle Pitts has a 27.2% target share in the three games Drake London has missed. He is a start if London is out this week.

-- Kyle Pitts has a 27.2% target share in the three games Drake London has missed. He is a start if London is out this week. 12.7 -- Juwan Johnson is averaging 12.7 PPR FPPG in four games with Tyler Shough as the starter.

-- Juwan Johnson is averaging 12.7 PPR FPPG in four games with Tyler Shough as the starter. 2.35 -- Isaiah Likely is averaging 2.35 yards per route run. Mark Andrews is averaging 1.16 yards per route run. And the gap between their routes run is shrinking.

-- Isaiah Likely is averaging 2.35 yards per route run. Mark Andrews is averaging 1.16 yards per route run. And the gap between their routes run is shrinking. 11 -- Dalton Schultz has scored 11 or more Fantasy points in four of his last five games and six of his last eight.

-- Dalton Schultz has scored 11 or more Fantasy points in four of his last five games and six of his last eight. 14.7% -- Dallas Goedert only had a 14.7% target share in November. You're just praying for a touchdown if you start him.

-- Dallas Goedert only had a 14.7% target share in November. You're just praying for a touchdown if you start him. 14 -- Cade Otton only has 14 targets in his last three games. With Chris Godwin back, he may be droppable.

Week 12 Streamers (TE Preview) Dalton Schultz TE HOU Houston • #86

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -3.5 O/U 42 OPP VS TE 7th TE RNK 8th ROSTERED 57% YTD Stats REC 59 TAR 80 REYDS 552 TD 1 FPTS/G 10 Schultz is still just 58% rostered despite the fact that he is TE8 since Week 5 with an average of 11.4 PPR Fantasy points. This isn't the best matchup in Week 14, and I do slightly prefer Brenton Strange just for this week, but Schultz should be a starter rest of season, so he is my top priority. Brenton Strange TE JAC Jacksonville • #85

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -1.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 29th TE RNK 6th ROSTERED 41% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 33 REYDS 342 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.7 Strange's production last week was fantastic. His profile gives him a little pause. He has scored at least 13.5 PPR Fantasy points in each of his last two games, but he has a total of nine targets in two games. Thankfully, he has a great matchup against Indianapolis, so I believe we can start him with confidence despite the low target totals.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Warren TE IND Indianapolis • #84

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC IND -1.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 12.5 TE RNK 4th YTD Stats REC 58 TAR 78 REYDS 684 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.1 Warren is $2,300 cheaper than Trey McBride this week and could come close enough to his production to make it worth it to fade McBride. Jacksonville has been the second-best matchup for opposing tight ends this season, and Warren has been one of the best tight ends on a per-target basis.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Darren Waller TE MIA Miami • #83

Age: 33 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ MIA -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 14th PROJ PTS 10.5 TE RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 15 REYDS 164 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.5 Waller was disappointing in his return, but he is still seeing downfield targets and end zone targets. That's the recipe for a big day on low volume. If you choose to go cheap at tight end, he is the most likely cheap tight end to post top-five numbers at the position.

TE Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 14 Fantasy football projections for every position is now available on SportsLine. You can find them here. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 14. Projected stats for all starting tight ends are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.