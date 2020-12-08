It's been quite a year for the tight end position and on Monday night we officially entered the Logan Thomas portion of the program. Thomas caught all nine of this targets for 98 yards and a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers of all teams. Unsurprisingly, this vaulted him to the top of the Week 14 streamers, which means he deserves a bit of a deeper dive.

Thomas was a relatively popular sleeper at the beginning of the year because of his athletic ability and potential role in Washington. The role part paid off, with him earning 24 targets in his first three games, but bad quarterback play meant he was only able to produce 94 yards in those three games. For the next month he didn't have a game with more than four targets, and despite a couple of touchdowns, he was mostly an afterthought. Enter Alex Smith.

Much like J.D. McKissic, Alex Smith appears to have salvaged Thomas' season. Since Week 9, Thomas is averaging six targets and 11.48 PPR Fantasy points per game. That's good enough to make him the No. 5 tight end in Fantasy over that stretch.

Just don't be fooled because he doesn't have the floor of a must-start tight end. He's simply back in the streamer conversation. In three of the five games with Smith, Thomas has been held below 30 yards. So while Thomas was awesome in Week 13 and is the top streamer for Week 14, I still wouldn't start him over guys like Hunter Henry and Evan Engram.

Week 14 Streamers Logan Thomas TE WAS Washington • #82

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 1st TE RNK 11th ROSTERED 42% It's not a great matchup, but Washington won't be able to run against the 49ers, so the volume should be there at least. Dalton Schultz TE DAL Dallas • #86

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -9 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 16th TE RNK 13th ROSTERED 42% Schultz has a very good matchup against the Bengals and has had a solid floor with Andy Dalton under center. Anthony Firkser TE TEN Tennessee • #86

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC TEN -7.5 O/U 53 OPP VS TE 19th TE RNK 14th ROSTERED 11% Firkser is only in play if Jonnu Smith remains out. Cole Kmet TE CHI Chicago • #85

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -1.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 17th TE RNK 15th Kmet set career highs with five catches and seven targets in Week 13. We don't expect those to remain his career bests for long.

7 -- T.J. Hockenson has at least seven targets in five of his past six games.

-- T.J. Hockenson has at least seven targets in five of his past six games. 8.0 -- Zach Ertz's yards per catch, which ranks last among tight ends with at least 30 targets.

-- Zach Ertz's yards per catch, which ranks last among tight ends with at least 30 targets. 18 -- Red-zone targets for Darren Waller, second only to Davante Adams among all pass catchers.

-- Red-zone targets for Darren Waller, second only to Davante Adams among all pass catchers. 70% -- Cole Kmet has played at least 70% of the offensive snaps each of the past three weeks.

-- Cole Kmet has played at least 70% of the offensive snaps each of the past three weeks. 81 -- Austin Hooper has 81 receiving yards in his last four games combined.

TE Preview Matchups that matter

Hunter Henry TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #86

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -2.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 28th PROJ PTS 11 TE RNK 12th Logan Thomas TE WAS Washington • #82

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -5.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 1st PROJ PTS 7.4 TE RNK 19th

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

TE Preview DFS Plays

DFS Plays Projections powered by Sportsline Travis Kelce TE KC Kansas City • #87

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA KC -7.5 O/U 49 OPP VS TE 5th PROJ PTS 19.1 TE RNK 1st FANDUEL $8,200 DRAFTKINGS $7,400 Waller and Kelce both on the same slate? That hasn't happened for a while. I lean Kelce, especially since I think Waller's Week 13 performance could drive up his roster rate.