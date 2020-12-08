Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Football Team
It's been quite a year for the tight end position and on Monday night we officially entered the Logan Thomas portion of the program. Thomas caught all nine of this targets for 98 yards and a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers of all teams. Unsurprisingly, this vaulted him to the top of the Week 14 streamers, which means he deserves a bit of a deeper dive.

Thomas was a relatively popular sleeper at the beginning of the year because of his athletic ability and potential role in Washington. The role part paid off, with him earning 24 targets in his first three games, but bad quarterback play meant he was only able to produce 94 yards in those three games. For the next month he didn't have a game with more than four targets, and despite a couple of touchdowns, he was mostly an afterthought. Enter Alex Smith.

Much like J.D. McKissic, Alex Smith appears to have salvaged Thomas' season. Since Week 9, Thomas is averaging six targets and 11.48 PPR Fantasy points per game. That's good enough to make him the No. 5 tight end in Fantasy over that stretch.

Just don't be fooled because he doesn't have the floor of a must-start tight end. He's simply back in the streamer conversation. In three of the five games with Smith, Thomas has been held below 30 yards. So while Thomas was awesome in Week 13 and is the top streamer for Week 14, I still wouldn't start him over guys like Hunter Henry and Evan Engram.

headshot-image
Logan Thomas TE
WAS Washington • #82
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SF SF -3 O/U 43.5
OPP VS TE
1st
TE RNK
11th
ROSTERED
42%
It's not a great matchup, but Washington won't be able to run against the 49ers, so the volume should be there at least.
headshot-image
Dalton Schultz TE
DAL Dallas • #86
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BAL BAL -9 O/U 45.5
OPP VS TE
16th
TE RNK
13th
ROSTERED
42%
Schultz has a very good matchup against the Bengals and has had a solid floor with Andy Dalton under center.
headshot-image
Anthony Firkser TE
TEN Tennessee • #86
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ JAC TEN -7.5 O/U 53
OPP VS TE
19th
TE RNK
14th
ROSTERED
11%
Firkser is only in play if Jonnu Smith remains out.
headshot-image
Cole Kmet TE
CHI Chicago • #85
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs HOU HOU -1.5 O/U 44.5
OPP VS TE
17th
TE RNK
15th
Kmet set career highs with five catches and seven targets in Week 13. We don't expect those to remain his career bests for long.
  • 7 -- T.J. Hockenson has at least seven targets in five of his past six games.
  • 8.0 -- Zach Ertz's yards per catch, which ranks last among tight ends with at least 30 targets.
  • 18 -- Red-zone targets for Darren Waller, second only to Davante Adams among all pass catchers.
  • 70% -- Cole Kmet has played at least 70% of the offensive snaps each of the past three weeks.
  • 81 -- Austin Hooper has 81 receiving yards in his last four games combined.
headshot-image
Travis Kelce TE
KC Kansas City • #87
Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIA KC -7.5 O/U 49
OPP VS TE
5th
PROJ PTS
19.1
TE RNK
1st
FANDUEL
$8,200
DRAFTKINGS
$7,400
Waller and Kelce both on the same slate? That hasn't happened for a while. I lean Kelce, especially since I think Waller's Week 13 performance could drive up his roster rate.
