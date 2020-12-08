It's been quite a year for the tight end position and on Monday night we officially entered the Logan Thomas portion of the program. Thomas caught all nine of this targets for 98 yards and a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers of all teams. Unsurprisingly, this vaulted him to the top of the Week 14 streamers, which means he deserves a bit of a deeper dive.
Thomas was a relatively popular sleeper at the beginning of the year because of his athletic ability and potential role in Washington. The role part paid off, with him earning 24 targets in his first three games, but bad quarterback play meant he was only able to produce 94 yards in those three games. For the next month he didn't have a game with more than four targets, and despite a couple of touchdowns, he was mostly an afterthought. Enter Alex Smith.
Much like J.D. McKissic, Alex Smith appears to have salvaged Thomas' season. Since Week 9, Thomas is averaging six targets and 11.48 PPR Fantasy points per game. That's good enough to make him the No. 5 tight end in Fantasy over that stretch.
Just don't be fooled because he doesn't have the floor of a must-start tight end. He's simply back in the streamer conversation. In three of the five games with Smith, Thomas has been held below 30 yards. So while Thomas was awesome in Week 13 and is the top streamer for Week 14, I still wouldn't start him over guys like Hunter Henry and Evan Engram.
Week 14 TE Preview
It's not a great matchup, but Washington won't be able to run against the 49ers, so the volume should be there at least.
Schultz has a very good matchup against the Bengals and has had a solid floor with Andy Dalton under center.
Firkser is only in play if Jonnu Smith remains out.
- 7 -- T.J. Hockenson has at least seven targets in five of his past six games.
- 8.0 -- Zach Ertz's yards per catch, which ranks last among tight ends with at least 30 targets.
- 18 -- Red-zone targets for Darren Waller, second only to Davante Adams among all pass catchers.
- 70% -- Cole Kmet has played at least 70% of the offensive snaps each of the past three weeks.
- 81 -- Austin Hooper has 81 receiving yards in his last four games combined.
Matchups that matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Waller and Kelce both on the same slate? That hasn't happened for a while. I lean Kelce, especially since I think Waller's Week 13 performance could drive up his roster rate.