Taysom Hill is TE12 on the season per game averaging 10 Fantasy points per game. But if Derek Carr is going to miss significant time, Hill could be much better than that in the near future. 

It's been a tale of two seasons for Hill with 65% of his rushing production, 58% of his targets, and all of his touchdowns coming in the last six weeks. Over that stretch he's actually TE5, averaging 14.9 FPPG. With Derek Carr hurt, more likely that Hill's role grows than shrinks. 

Hill matched his season-high with 15 touches in Week 13 and it's hard to see why the team would go away from that. He's averaging 4.9 yards per carry on the season compared to 3.8 for Alvin Kamara and 2.8 for Jamaal Williams. And Hill's 6.9 yards per target is better than Kamara, Williams, or fellow tight end Juwan Johnson. With Michael Thomas and Rashid Shaheed both hurt, a Chris Olave target is about the only thing more valuable to the Saints than a Hill touch right now.

There was a time when I begrudgingly would call Hill a start "if you don't have a tight end you like." We're past that now and if Carr misses significant time it wouldn't be that surprising if Hill is a league winner at tight end in the playoffs.

You can find more in my weekly projections over at SportsLine. Now here is the rest of the Week 14 TE Preview:

The following players are not being projected to play Week 14 at this time. Here's what it means:

Tyler Higbee TE
LAR L.A. Rams • #89
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp will dominate targets for the Rams.
  • 13 -- Taysom Hill had 13 rush attempts last week and has seven or more on four of his last five games. He's a start in all formats where he's TE-eligible, but he's top three in non-PPR.
  • 2 -- David Njoku only caught two passes in his first game with Joe Flacco. I'm still ranking him like a must-start option but another dud and we'll have to question that.
  • 15.2 -- Cole Kmet has four games with at least 15.2 PPR Fantasy points. He's a start this week despite his Week 11 stinker against Detroit.
  • 9.17 -- The Texans have seen 9.17 tight end targets per game, the most in the NFL. If Zach Wilson is back at QB, Tyler Conklin is in play.
  • 21.8 -- The Browns have allowed a league-low 21.8 yards per game to tight ends. Evan Engram is very risky if Trevor Lawrence is out.
Evan Engram TE
JAC Jacksonville • #17
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CLE CLE -3 O/U 31
OPP VS TE
16th
PROJ PTS
9.9
TE RNK
8th
YTD Stats
REC
73
TAR
91
REYDS
606
TD
1
FPTS/G
11.5
Tyler Conklin TE
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs HOU HOU -5.5 O/U 33
OPP VS TE
26th
PROJ PTS
7.3
TE RNK
15th
YTD Stats
REC
42
TAR
59
REYDS
449
TD
0
FPTS/G
7.2
Brevin Jordan TE
HOU Houston • #9
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYJ HOU -5.5 O/U 33
OPP VS TE
7th
PROJ PTS
6.9
TE RNK
16th
YTD Stats
REC
9
TAR
11
REYDS
124
TD
1
FPTS/G
3
Gerald Everett TE
LAC L.A. Chargers • #7
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DEN LAC -3 O/U 44
OPP VS TE
3rd
PROJ PTS
8.1
TE RNK
14th
YTD Stats
REC
29
TAR
36
REYDS
254
TD
3
FPTS/G
7.3
Isaiah Likely TE
BAL Baltimore • #80
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LAR BAL -7 O/U 40.5
OPP VS TE
17th
TE RNK
12th
ROSTERED
37%
YTD Stats
REC
13
TAR
18
REYDS
129
TD
0
FPTS/G
2.2
I have very mixed feelings about Likely this week, and wouldn't start him over anyone you normally start. But the role in this offense combined with his athleticism does give him significant upside. He showed that upside twice last year, topping 18 Fantasy points, but he also has averaged less than five FPPG in three games that Andrews has played less than half the snaps.
Tyler Conklin TE
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs HOU HOU -5.5 O/U 33
OPP VS TE
12th
TE RNK
15th
ROSTERED
36%
YTD Stats
REC
42
TAR
59
REYDS
449
TD
0
FPTS/G
7.2
I would move Conklin to the top priority if Zach Wilson is announced as the Week 14 starter. It's an outstanding matchup and Conklin has shown low-end starter potential with Wilson in the past. I would also consider Conklin's opponent, Brevin Jordan, if Dalton Schultz remains out.
Gerald Everett TE
LAC L.A. Chargers • #7
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DEN LAC -3 O/U 44
OPP VS TE
16th
TE RNK
14th
ROSTERED
49%
YTD Stats
REC
29
TAR
36
REYDS
254
TD
3
FPTS/G
7.3
The Broncos allow the most Fantasy points to tight ends and Chargers tight ends have combined to score eight of Justin Herbert's 21 passes this season. The only problem for Everett is that five of those eight have been scored by Donald Parham and Stone Smartt.
Travis Kelce TE
KC Kansas City • #87
Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BUF KC -2.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS TE
19th
PROJ PTS
15.8
TE RNK
1st
YTD Stats
REC
74
TAR
93
REYDS
813
TD
5
FPTS/G
16.7
Kelce is back on the main slate in a potential shootout against a Bills defense that he has torched in the past. That's good timing because cash game mainstay Tray McBride is on bye. George Kittle is the only other tight end I would consider in cash games in Week 14.
David Njoku TE
CLE Cleveland • #85
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs JAC CLE -3 O/U 31
OPP VS TE
21st
PROJ PTS
9.6
TE RNK
10th
YTD Stats
REC
53
TAR
84
REYDS
509
TD
2
FPTS/G
9.5
The Jacksonville pass defense is falling apart and Amari Cooper is questionable at best. I'll overlook Njoku's stinker and take him at a discounted price and roster rate in Week 14.
