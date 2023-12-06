Taysom Hill is TE12 on the season per game averaging 10 Fantasy points per game. But if Derek Carr is going to miss significant time, Hill could be much better than that in the near future.

It's been a tale of two seasons for Hill with 65% of his rushing production, 58% of his targets, and all of his touchdowns coming in the last six weeks. Over that stretch he's actually TE5, averaging 14.9 FPPG. With Derek Carr hurt, more likely that Hill's role grows than shrinks.

Hill matched his season-high with 15 touches in Week 13 and it's hard to see why the team would go away from that. He's averaging 4.9 yards per carry on the season compared to 3.8 for Alvin Kamara and 2.8 for Jamaal Williams. And Hill's 6.9 yards per target is better than Kamara, Williams, or fellow tight end Juwan Johnson. With Michael Thomas and Rashid Shaheed both hurt, a Chris Olave target is about the only thing more valuable to the Saints than a Hill touch right now.

There was a time when I begrudgingly would call Hill a start "if you don't have a tight end you like." We're past that now and if Carr misses significant time it wouldn't be that surprising if Hill is a league winner at tight end in the playoffs.

Now here is the rest of the Week 14 TE Preview:

TE Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 14 at this time. Here's what it means:

Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp will dominate targets for the Rams.

TE Preview Numbers to Know

13 -- Taysom Hill had 13 rush attempts last week and has seven or more on four of his last five games. He's a start in all formats where he's TE-eligible, but he's top three in non-PPR.

-- Taysom Hill had 13 rush attempts last week and has seven or more on four of his last five games. He's a start in all formats where he's TE-eligible, but he's top three in non-PPR. 2 -- David Njoku only caught two passes in his first game with Joe Flacco. I'm still ranking him like a must-start option but another dud and we'll have to question that.

-- David Njoku only caught two passes in his first game with Joe Flacco. I'm still ranking him like a must-start option but another dud and we'll have to question that. 15.2 -- Cole Kmet has four games with at least 15.2 PPR Fantasy points. He's a start this week despite his Week 11 stinker against Detroit.

-- Cole Kmet has four games with at least 15.2 PPR Fantasy points. He's a start this week despite his Week 11 stinker against Detroit. 9.17 -- The Texans have seen 9.17 tight end targets per game, the most in the NFL. If Zach Wilson is back at QB, Tyler Conklin is in play.

-- The Texans have seen 9.17 tight end targets per game, the most in the NFL. If Zach Wilson is back at QB, Tyler Conklin is in play. 21.8 -- The Browns have allowed a league-low 21.8 yards per game to tight ends. Evan Engram is very risky if Trevor Lawrence is out.

TE Preview Matchups that matter

Evan Engram TE JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -3 O/U 31 OPP VS TE 16th PROJ PTS 9.9 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 73 TAR 91 REYDS 606 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.5 Tyler Conklin TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -5.5 O/U 33 OPP VS TE 26th PROJ PTS 7.3 TE RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 59 REYDS 449 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.2 Brevin Jordan TE HOU Houston • #9

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ HOU -5.5 O/U 33 OPP VS TE 7th PROJ PTS 6.9 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 11 REYDS 124 TD 1 FPTS/G 3 Gerald Everett TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #7

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN LAC -3 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 3rd PROJ PTS 8.1 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 36 REYDS 254 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.3

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 14 Streamers (TE Preview) Isaiah Likely TE BAL Baltimore • #80

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR BAL -7 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 17th TE RNK 12th ROSTERED 37% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 18 REYDS 129 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.2 I have very mixed feelings about Likely this week, and wouldn't start him over anyone you normally start. But the role in this offense combined with his athleticism does give him significant upside. He showed that upside twice last year, topping 18 Fantasy points, but he also has averaged less than five FPPG in three games that Andrews has played less than half the snaps. Tyler Conklin TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -5.5 O/U 33 OPP VS TE 12th TE RNK 15th ROSTERED 36% YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 59 REYDS 449 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.2 I would move Conklin to the top priority if Zach Wilson is announced as the Week 14 starter. It's an outstanding matchup and Conklin has shown low-end starter potential with Wilson in the past. I would also consider Conklin's opponent, Brevin Jordan, if Dalton Schultz remains out. Gerald Everett TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #7

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN LAC -3 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 16th TE RNK 14th ROSTERED 49% YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 36 REYDS 254 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.3 The Broncos allow the most Fantasy points to tight ends and Chargers tight ends have combined to score eight of Justin Herbert's 21 passes this season. The only problem for Everett is that five of those eight have been scored by Donald Parham and Stone Smartt.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Travis Kelce TE KC Kansas City • #87

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF KC -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 19th PROJ PTS 15.8 TE RNK 1st YTD Stats REC 74 TAR 93 REYDS 813 TD 5 FPTS/G 16.7 Kelce is back on the main slate in a potential shootout against a Bills defense that he has torched in the past. That's good timing because cash game mainstay Tray McBride is on bye. George Kittle is the only other tight end I would consider in cash games in Week 14.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline David Njoku TE CLE Cleveland • #85

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC CLE -3 O/U 31 OPP VS TE 21st PROJ PTS 9.6 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 53 TAR 84 REYDS 509 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.5 The Jacksonville pass defense is falling apart and Amari Cooper is questionable at best. I'll overlook Njoku's stinker and take him at a discounted price and roster rate in Week 14.

TE Preview Heath's Projections

