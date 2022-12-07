Last week I wrote about how you had to start George Kittle even through his down weeks because of his incredible upside. It's amazing how much that feels like it's changed after just one week. Jimmy Garoppolo's injury led to Brock Purdy taking over and throwing 37 passes, only two of them went to Kittle.
It would be easy to look at that first game and think Kittle's no longer a starting option. Easier to think that Purdy will destroy any hope of Kittle having upside. It would be easy, but it would also be rash.
The fact that Kyle Shanahan let Purdy throw 37 passes and his aDOT was a paltry 5.4 yards per attempt could actually be viewed as encouraging. It could be that last week was a McCaffrey/Samuel week, and this week will be a Kittle week.
At the very least, it's too soon to give up on Kittle. You'll see him buried in the projections below because he has four or fewer targets in three of his past four games. Most tight ends, I would give up on after a stretch like this, but Kittle is solidly inside my top 10. I can't imagine that changing before Week 16.
Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 14:
Week 14 TE Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 14 at this time. Here's what it means:
Hayden Hurst TE
CIN Cincinnati • #88
Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs.
There's not a Bengals tight end we'd trust without Hurst, but his absence could mean more targets for Tyler Boyd and the running backs.
Numbers to Know
- 42% -- Air yardage share for Greg Dulcich in Week 13. He had six catches for 85 yards.
- 2.36 -- Yards per route run by Mark Andrews in his career with Tyler Huntley. When playing with Lamar Jackson, that rate is just 1.99.
- 28% -- Target share for Cole Kmet in Week 13. He also leads all tight ends with a 26.5% target share since Week 9.
- 40 -- T.J. Hockenson is second among tight ends with 40 targets since Week 9.
- 97% -- Daniel Bellinger played 97% of the offensive snaps in his Week 13 return.
Matchups that matter
Hunter Henry TE
NE New England • #85
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Cade Otton TE
TB Tampa Bay • #88
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Tyler Higbee TE
LAR L.A. Rams • #89
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
Greg Dulcich TE
DEN Denver • #80
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Feel like a yo-yo with Dulcich? It is. But the Broncos used him in a different way last week and said they plan on using him more like a wide receiver moving forward. With Courtland Sutton likely on the shelf, that's more believable. Once again, Dulcich looks like a must-start tight end.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #82
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Daniel Bellinger has five targets in each of his past two full games and I would expect the Giants to be well above their normal pass rate against the Eagles.
TEN Tennessee • #81
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Hooper may be the No. 1 pass catcher in Tennessee if Treylon Burks is out. He has 20 targets over the last four weeks, but the efficiency just hasn't been very good. The hope is that improves against the worst defense he's seen since Week 9.
DFS Plays
Hockenson has already been an enormous part of the Vikings offense ever since he arrived. I can't imagine they don't get him at least one touchdown in his first game against the Lions.
TEN Tennessee • #85
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
If you want the ultimate cheap dart throw at tight end, this is it. Okonkwo played a season-high 58% of the snaps after Treylon Burks was hurt and caught a career-high four passes for 68 yards. The Titans have used him as a downfield threat, which gives him the upside to make your day in one play at his price.