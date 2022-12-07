george-kittle-1-1400.jpg
USATSI

Last week I wrote about how you had to start George Kittle even through his down weeks because of his incredible upside. It's amazing how much that feels like it's changed after just one week. Jimmy Garoppolo's injury led to Brock Purdy taking over and throwing 37 passes, only two of them went to Kittle.

It would be easy to look at that first game and think Kittle's no longer a starting option. Easier to think that Purdy will destroy any hope of Kittle having upside. It would be easy, but it would also be rash.

The fact that Kyle Shanahan let Purdy throw 37 passes and his aDOT was a paltry 5.4 yards per attempt could actually be viewed as encouraging. It could be that last week was a McCaffrey/Samuel week, and this week will be a Kittle week. 

At the very least, it's too soon to give up on Kittle. You'll see him buried in the projections below because he has four or fewer targets in three of his past four games. Most tight ends, I would give up on after a stretch like this, but Kittle is solidly inside my top 10. I can't imagine that changing before Week 16.

Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 14:

Week 14 TE Preview
Who's Out
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 14 at this time. Here's what it means:

headshot-image
Hayden Hurst TE
CIN Cincinnati • #88
Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs.
There's not a Bengals tight end we'd trust without Hurst, but his absence could mean more targets for Tyler Boyd and the running backs.
Numbers to Know
  • 42% -- Air yardage share for Greg Dulcich in Week 13. He had six catches for 85 yards.
  • 2.36 -- Yards per route run by Mark Andrews in his career with Tyler Huntley. When playing with Lamar Jackson, that rate is just 1.99. 
  • 28% -- Target share for Cole Kmet in Week 13. He also leads all tight ends with a 26.5% target share since Week 9. 
  • 40 -- T.J. Hockenson is second among tight ends with 40 targets since Week 9. 
  • 97% -- Daniel Bellinger played 97% of the offensive snaps in his Week 13 return.
Matchups that matter
headshot-image
Hunter Henry TE
NE New England • #85
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ARI NE -1.5 O/U 44
OPP VS TE
32nd
PROJ PTS
5.8
TE RNK
11th
YTD Stats
REC
25
TAR
39
REYDS
336
TD
2
FPTS/G
5.9
headshot-image
Cade Otton TE
TB Tampa Bay • #88
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SF SF -3.5 O/U 37
OPP VS TE
1st
PROJ PTS
6.4
TE RNK
10th
YTD Stats
REC
32
TAR
45
REYDS
309
TD
2
FPTS/G
6.8
headshot-image
T.J. Hockenson TE
MIN Minnesota • #87
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DET DET -1.5 O/U 53.5
OPP VS TE
28th
PROJ PTS
12.8
TE RNK
4th
YTD Stats
REC
56
TAR
83
REYDS
620
TD
4
FPTS/G
12
headshot-image
Tyler Conklin TE
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BUF BUF -9 O/U 44
OPP VS TE
5th
PROJ PTS
7.1
TE RNK
13th
YTD Stats
REC
40
TAR
63
REYDS
390
TD
3
FPTS/G
8.1
headshot-image
Tyler Higbee TE
LAR L.A. Rams • #89
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LV LV -6 O/U 44.5
OPP VS TE
29th
PROJ PTS
9.7
TE RNK
17th
YTD Stats
REC
50
TAR
78
REYDS
444
TD
0
FPTS/G
7.9
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 14 Streamers (TE Preview)
headshot-image
Greg Dulcich TE
DEN Denver • #80
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs KC KC -9 O/U 43
OPP VS TE
15th
TE RNK
7th
ROSTERED
58%
YTD Stats
REC
25
TAR
37
REYDS
319
TD
1
FPTS/G
9
Feel like a yo-yo with Dulcich? It is. But the Broncos used him in a different way last week and said they plan on using him more like a wide receiver moving forward. With Courtland Sutton likely on the shelf, that's more believable. Once again, Dulcich looks like a must-start tight end.
headshot-image
Daniel Bellinger TE
NYG N.Y. Giants • #82
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PHI PHI -7 O/U 45.5
OPP VS TE
8th
TE RNK
20th
ROSTERED
14%
YTD Stats
REC
21
TAR
23
REYDS
176
TD
3
FPTS/G
7.1
Daniel Bellinger has five targets in each of his past two full games and I would expect the Giants to be well above their normal pass rate against the Eagles.
headshot-image
Austin Hooper TE
TEN Tennessee • #81
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs JAC TEN -3.5 O/U 41.5
OPP VS TE
19th
TE RNK
14th
ROSTERED
21%
YTD Stats
REC
27
TAR
38
REYDS
279
TD
2
FPTS/G
5.6
Hooper may be the No. 1 pass catcher in Tennessee if Treylon Burks is out. He has 20 targets over the last four weeks, but the efficiency just hasn't been very good. The hope is that improves against the worst defense he's seen since Week 9.
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
T.J. Hockenson TE
MIN Minnesota • #87
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DET DET -1.5 O/U 53.5
OPP VS TE
28th
PROJ PTS
12.8
TE RNK
4th
YTD Stats
REC
56
TAR
83
REYDS
620
TD
4
FPTS/G
12
Hockenson has already been an enormous part of the Vikings offense ever since he arrived. I can't imagine they don't get him at least one touchdown in his first game against the Lions.
Contrarian DFS Play
headshot-image
Chigoziem Okonkwo TE
TEN Tennessee • #85
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs JAC TEN -3.5 O/U 41.5
OPP VS TE
19th
PROJ PTS
7.6
TE RNK
12th
YTD Stats
REC
15
TAR
25
REYDS
275
TD
1
FPTS/G
4
If you want the ultimate cheap dart throw at tight end, this is it. Okonkwo played a season-high 58% of the snaps after Treylon Burks was hurt and caught a career-high four passes for 68 yards. The Titans have used him as a downfield threat, which gives him the upside to make your day in one play at his price.
Heath's Projections