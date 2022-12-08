For the other positions in my Week 14 rankings, I'm doing the exercise of trying to put together some rest-of-season tiered rankings. I'm hoping that can help you all make some tough roster decisions – to try to identify the also-rans who are just taking up space on your roster and target the players who have the upside to be worth a roster spot.

That exercise isn't so important at tight end, a position made up almost exclusively of also-rans. There are always those of us who will try to argue at some point or another that, hey, maybe tight end isn't so terrible anymore, but we're always wrong. Over the past three weeks, there are only three tight ends averaging even 50 receiving yards per game.

Heading into Week 14, I have only nine players at the position projected for double-digit Fantasy points, with only Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, and T.J. Hockenson projected for more than 12 – and that might be generous to Hockenson, who is averaging 36.7 yards per game over his past three after getting off to a big start to his Vikings career.

Things should hopefully get better heading into the Fantasy playoffs if Dallas Goedert can get back on the field, and it would be nice to see David Njoku stay healthy, too. Maybe Daniel Bellinger can break out, or maybe Darren Waller can return from his IR stay and look like his former self. But, generally speaking, this remains a position with a few haves and a whole lot of have-nots.

If you have Travis Kelce, you've got a huge leg up on the competition; hopefully, the same will be true of Mark Andrews, though I'm not sure he's healthy at this point, plus Lamar Jackson's knee injury is an obvious concern. Other than those two, you've got Hockenson, Pat Freiermuth, Dalton Schultz, George Kittle, and maybe a few other guys you're probably starting every week, but none of them are sure-fire difference makers. It's probably as bad as I can remember the position looking at this point in the season. If Greg Dulcich is on your waiver-wire and you need someone, I'd make him a priority.

Here are my Week 14 rankings at tight end:

