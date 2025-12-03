Fifteen seasons ago, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart was created by CBS Sports for the sole purpose of helping you make fair trades in your leagues.

But in 2025, the Trade Chart expanded! This year, we've added a column for those of you who play in four-point-per-pass TD leagues, and a column for half-PPR leagues! Yes finally.

The values assigned to the players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule, and, most importantly, public sentiment. Past performance isn't a major factor in the Trade Chart.

By adding two players' values, you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 10% of the value in any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "rest of season" rankings for the 2025 season.

Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points. If you want to dive deeper before sending out or replying to trade offers, be sure to find my updated projected rest of season schedule rankings available on SportsLine later this week.

You can reach out with any questions, disagreements, or reports of trades from your leagues to Dave Richard at drichard@cbs.com or at @daverichard on X.

Running back

player tm non 0.5 PPR C. McCaffrey SF 43 45 47 D. Achane MIA 40 42.5 45 J. Taylor IND 42 43 44 J. Gibbs DET 40 41.5 43 B. Robinson ATL 36 38 40 J. Cook BUF 35 36 37 J. Jacobs GB 30 30.5 31 D. Henry BAL 29 29 29 B. Irving TB 23 24.5 26 J. Williams DAL 21 22 23 B. Hall NYJ 19 20 21 S. Barkley PHI 20 20 20 K. Williams LAR 20 20 20 C. Brown CIN 17 18.5 20 A. Jeanty LV 16 18 20 T. Etienne JAC 15 16 17 O. Hampton LAC 14 15 16 D. Swift CHI 14 15 16 R. Harvey DEN 12 13 14 R. Dowdle CAR 12 13 14 Q. Judkins CLE 12 12 12 K. Walker III SEA 11 11 11 J. Warren PIT 9 10 11 T. Henderson NE 8 9 10 T. Benson ARI 8 8.5 9 K. Monangai CHI 8 8.5 9 K. Hunt KC 7 7.5 8 W. Marks HOU 6 6.5 7 D. Neal NO 6 6.5 7 K. Gainwell PIT 6 6.5 7 C. Rodriguez Jr. WAS 6 6 6 C. Hubbard CAR 6 6 6 R. Stevenson NE 6 6 6 D. Montgomery DET 6 6 6 Z. Knight ARI 6 6 6 T. Allgeier ATL 6 6 6 B. Tuten JAC 6 6 6 J. Mason MIN 6 6 6 A. Jones MIN 5 5.5 6 T. Tracy Jr. NYG 5 5.5 6 D. Singletary NYG 5 5.5 6 Z. Charbonnet SEA 5 5.5 6 B. Corum LAR 5 5 5 I. Pacheco KC 5 5 5 K. Vidal LAC 5 5 5 A. Kamara NO 5 5 5 R. White TB -- -- 5

Wide receiver

player tm non 0.5 PPR J. Smith-Njigba SEA 38 41 44 J. Chase CIN 35 38 41 P. Nacua LAR 31 34.5 38 R. Rice KC 29 32 35 A. St. Brown DET 27 29.5 32 C. Lamb DAL 24 27 30 G. Pickens DAL 24 26.5 29 D. Adams LAR 23 25 27 N. Collins HOU 21 23 25 D. London ATL 20 22.5 25 L. McConkey LAC 18 19.5 21 T. Higgins CIN 17 18.5 20 J. Waddle MIA 17 18.5 20 C. Olave NO 15 17.5 20 A. Brown PHI 16 17.5 19 T. McLaurin WAS 15 16.5 18 M. Harrison Jr. ARI 14 16 18 E. Egbuka TB 12 13.5 15 D. Smith PHI 12 13.5 15 M. Pittman IND 11 13 15 J. Williams DET 11 12.5 14 J. Jefferson MIN 10 12 14 T. McMillan CAR 10 12 14 M. Evans TB 10 11 12 R. Odunze CHI 9 10.5 12 G. Wilson NYJ 8 9.5 11 Z. Flowers BAL 8 9.5 11 D. Samuel WAS 8 9 10 C. Sutton DEN 8 9 10 A. Pierce IND 8 9 10 K. Shakir BUF 7 8.5 10 C. Watson GB 8 8.5 9 J. Meyers JAC 7 8 9 J. Jennings SF 7 8 9 W. Robinson NYG 6 7.5 9 S. Diggs NE 6 6.5 7 B. Thomas Jr. JAC 6 6.5 7 T. Franklin DEN 6 6.5 7 C. Godwin TB 6 6 6 D. Metcalf PIT 6 6 6 Q. Johnston LAC 5 5.5 6 J. Higgins HOU 5 5.5 6 X. Worthy KC 5 5.5 6 K. Boutte NE 5 5.5 6 J. Addison MIN 5 5 5 A. Mitchell NYJ 5 5 5 P. Washington JAC 5 5 5 D. Moore CHI 5 5 5

Tight end

player tm non 0.5 PPR T. McBride ARI 18 20.5 23 B. Bowers LV 17 19.5 22 G. Kittle SF 14 16 18 T. Warren IND 11 12.5 14 T. Kelce KC 10 11 12 J. Johnson NO 7 7.5 8 J. Ferguson DAL 5 6 7 B. Strange JAC 6 6.5 7 D. Schultz HOU 6 6.5 7 D. Kincaid BUF 6 6.5 7 H. Henry NE 5 5.5 6 H. Fannin CLE 5 5.5 6 K. Pitts ATL -- -- 6 O. Gadsden LAC 5 5 5 M. Andrews BAL 5 5 5 Z. Ertz WAS -- -- 5

Quarterback