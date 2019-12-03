Play

Fantasy Football Week 14 Trade Values Chart and Rest of Season Rankings

As the season winds down, there's still time to re-tool your roster for the stretch run. Dave Richard's trade values chart can help you find a league-winning deal.

What is the Trade Chart? The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running Back

Player

Non

PPR

Christian McCaffrey

56

60

Dalvin Cook

47

50

Derrick Henry

38

38

Alvin Kamara

30

34

Ezekiel Elliott

30

32

Nick Chubb

29

32

Leonard Fournette

27

30

Melvin Gordon

25

28

Josh Jacobs

24

25

Le'Veon Bell

23

26

Saquon Barkley

23

25

Aaron Jones

22

25

Mark Ingram

22

23

Chris Carson

21

23

Todd Gurley

19

20

Devin Singletary

15

17

Austin Ekeler

13

16

Joe Mixon

13

14

James Conner

12

14

Phillip Lindsay

11

13

Devonta Freeman

10

12

Miles Sanders

10

12

David Montgomery

10

11

Kenyan Drake

8

10

Marlon Mack

8

9

LeSean McCoy

8

9

Derrius Guice

8

8

Rashaad Penny

7

9

Kareem Hunt

7

9

Jordan Howard

7

7

Bo Scarborough

7

7

Sony Michel

7

7

James White

6

10

Jamaal Williams

6

8

Ronald Jones

6

7

Carlos Hyde

6

6

Alexander Mattison

6

6

Benny Snell

6

6

Tarik Cohen

5

8

Tevin Coleman

5

7

Damien Williams

5

6

Latavius Murray

5

6

Raheem Mostert

5

6

Matt Breida

5

6

Tony Pollard

5

5

Wide Receiver

Player

Non

PPR

Michael Thomas

35

39

Tyreek Hill

30

33

DeAndre Hopkins

26

30

Davante Adams

25

29

Amari Cooper

23

27

Julio Jones

22

26

D.J. Moore

22

26

Mike Evans

21

25

Julian Edelman

21

25

Chris Godwin

20

23

DeVante Parker

19

23

Cooper Kupp

18

22

Keenan Allen

17

21

Adam Thielen

17

20

Jarvis Landry

16

20

Allen Robinson

16

20

Tyler Lockett

16

18

Robert Woods

15

19

Calvin Ridley

15

18

Kenny Golladay

15

17

Stefon Diggs

14

17

Courtland Sutton

14

17

Alshon Jeffery

14

17

Odell Beckham

13

16

D.J. Chark

13

16

T.Y. Hilton

12

15

Deebo Samuel

12

15

Tyler Boyd

10

14

Michael Gallup

9

12

D.K. Metcalf

9

12

John Brown

9

12

Golden Tate

8

12

Emmanuel Sanders

8

11

Will Fuller

8

10

James Washington

8

10

Jamison Crowder

7

10

Marquise Brown

7

9

Marvin Jones

7

9

Curtis Samuel

7

9

A.J. Brown

7

9

Tyrell Williams

6

8

Randall Cobb

6

8

Sterling Shepard

5

7

JuJu Smith-Schuster

5

6

Darius Slayton

5

6

Mohamed Sanu

5

6

Tight End

Player

Non

PPR

Travis Kelce

22

25

George Kittle

21

25

Zach Ertz

20

24

Hunter Henry

16

19

Mark Andrews

14

16

Darren Waller

13

16

Jared Cook

13

16

Austin Hooper

11

15

Jack Doyle

9

12

Evan Engram

8

11

Mike Gesicki

6

8

Kyle Rudolph

6

8

Greg Olsen

5

7

Dallas Goedert

5

7

Tyler Higbee

5

7

Ryan Griffin

5

6

Quarterback

Player

1QB

2QB

Lamar Jackson

34

68

Patrick Mahomes

25

50

Deshaun Watson

23

46

Russell Wilson

20

40

Dak Prescott

16

32

Drew Brees

15

30

Aaron Rodgers

12

24

Kirk Cousins

10

20

Carson Wentz

9

18

Josh Allen

8

16

Jameis Winston

8

16

Matt Ryan

8

16

Kyler Murray

7

14

Jimmy Garoppolo

6

12

Tom Brady

6

12

Jared Goff

6

12

