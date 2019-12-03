Fantasy Football Week 14 Trade Values Chart and Rest of Season Rankings

What is the Trade Chart? The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running Back

Player Non PPR Christian McCaffrey 56 60 Dalvin Cook 47 50 Derrick Henry 38 38 Alvin Kamara 30 34 Ezekiel Elliott 30 32 Nick Chubb 29 32 Leonard Fournette 27 30 Melvin Gordon 25 28 Josh Jacobs 24 25 Le'Veon Bell 23 26 Saquon Barkley 23 25 Aaron Jones 22 25 Mark Ingram 22 23 Chris Carson 21 23 Todd Gurley 19 20 Devin Singletary 15 17 Austin Ekeler 13 16 Joe Mixon 13 14 James Conner 12 14 Phillip Lindsay 11 13 Devonta Freeman 10 12 Miles Sanders 10 12 David Montgomery 10 11 Kenyan Drake 8 10 Marlon Mack 8 9 LeSean McCoy 8 9 Derrius Guice 8 8 Rashaad Penny 7 9 Kareem Hunt 7 9 Jordan Howard 7 7 Bo Scarborough 7 7 Sony Michel 7 7 James White 6 10 Jamaal Williams 6 8 Ronald Jones 6 7 Carlos Hyde 6 6 Alexander Mattison 6 6 Benny Snell 6 6 Tarik Cohen 5 8 Tevin Coleman 5 7 Damien Williams 5 6 Latavius Murray 5 6 Raheem Mostert 5 6 Matt Breida 5 6 Tony Pollard 5 5

Wide Receiver

Player Non PPR Michael Thomas 35 39 Tyreek Hill 30 33 DeAndre Hopkins 26 30 Davante Adams 25 29 Amari Cooper 23 27 Julio Jones 22 26 D.J. Moore 22 26 Mike Evans 21 25 Julian Edelman 21 25 Chris Godwin 20 23 DeVante Parker 19 23 Cooper Kupp 18 22 Keenan Allen 17 21 Adam Thielen 17 20 Jarvis Landry 16 20 Allen Robinson 16 20 Tyler Lockett 16 18 Robert Woods 15 19 Calvin Ridley 15 18 Kenny Golladay 15 17 Stefon Diggs 14 17 Courtland Sutton 14 17 Alshon Jeffery 14 17 Odell Beckham 13 16 D.J. Chark 13 16 T.Y. Hilton 12 15 Deebo Samuel 12 15 Tyler Boyd 10 14 Michael Gallup 9 12 D.K. Metcalf 9 12 John Brown 9 12 Golden Tate 8 12 Emmanuel Sanders 8 11 Will Fuller 8 10 James Washington 8 10 Jamison Crowder 7 10 Marquise Brown 7 9 Marvin Jones 7 9 Curtis Samuel 7 9 A.J. Brown 7 9 Tyrell Williams 6 8 Randall Cobb 6 8 Sterling Shepard 5 7 JuJu Smith-Schuster 5 6 Darius Slayton 5 6 Mohamed Sanu 5 6

Tight End

Player Non PPR Travis Kelce 22 25 George Kittle 21 25 Zach Ertz 20 24 Hunter Henry 16 19 Mark Andrews 14 16 Darren Waller 13 16 Jared Cook 13 16 Austin Hooper 11 15 Jack Doyle 9 12 Evan Engram 8 11 Mike Gesicki 6 8 Kyle Rudolph 6 8 Greg Olsen 5 7 Dallas Goedert 5 7 Tyler Higbee 5 7 Ryan Griffin 5 6

Quarterback