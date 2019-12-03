Fantasy Football Week 14 Trade Values Chart and Rest of Season Rankings
As the season winds down, there's still time to re-tool your roster for the stretch run. Dave Richard's trade values chart can help you find a league-winning deal.
What is the Trade Chart? The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.
The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.
This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.
Running Back
Player
Non
PPR
Christian McCaffrey
56
60
Dalvin Cook
47
50
Derrick Henry
38
38
Alvin Kamara
30
34
Ezekiel Elliott
30
32
Nick Chubb
29
32
Leonard Fournette
27
30
Melvin Gordon
25
28
Josh Jacobs
24
25
Le'Veon Bell
23
26
Saquon Barkley
23
25
Aaron Jones
22
25
Mark Ingram
22
23
Chris Carson
21
23
Todd Gurley
19
20
Devin Singletary
15
17
Austin Ekeler
13
16
Joe Mixon
13
14
James Conner
12
14
Phillip Lindsay
11
13
Devonta Freeman
10
12
Miles Sanders
10
12
David Montgomery
10
11
Kenyan Drake
8
10
Marlon Mack
8
9
LeSean McCoy
8
9
Derrius Guice
8
8
Rashaad Penny
7
9
Kareem Hunt
7
9
Jordan Howard
7
7
Bo Scarborough
7
7
Sony Michel
7
7
James White
6
10
Jamaal Williams
6
8
Ronald Jones
6
7
Carlos Hyde
6
6
Alexander Mattison
6
6
Benny Snell
6
6
Tarik Cohen
5
8
Tevin Coleman
5
7
Damien Williams
5
6
Latavius Murray
5
6
Raheem Mostert
5
6
Matt Breida
5
6
Tony Pollard
5
5
Wide Receiver
Player
Non
PPR
Michael Thomas
35
39
Tyreek Hill
30
33
DeAndre Hopkins
26
30
Davante Adams
25
29
Amari Cooper
23
27
Julio Jones
22
26
D.J. Moore
22
26
Mike Evans
21
25
Julian Edelman
21
25
Chris Godwin
20
23
DeVante Parker
19
23
Cooper Kupp
18
22
Keenan Allen
17
21
Adam Thielen
17
20
Jarvis Landry
16
20
Allen Robinson
16
20
Tyler Lockett
16
18
Robert Woods
15
19
Calvin Ridley
15
18
Kenny Golladay
15
17
Stefon Diggs
14
17
Courtland Sutton
14
17
Alshon Jeffery
14
17
Odell Beckham
13
16
D.J. Chark
13
16
T.Y. Hilton
12
15
Deebo Samuel
12
15
Tyler Boyd
10
14
Michael Gallup
9
12
D.K. Metcalf
9
12
John Brown
9
12
Golden Tate
8
12
Emmanuel Sanders
8
11
Will Fuller
8
10
James Washington
8
10
Jamison Crowder
7
10
Marquise Brown
7
9
Marvin Jones
7
9
Curtis Samuel
7
9
A.J. Brown
7
9
Tyrell Williams
6
8
Randall Cobb
6
8
Sterling Shepard
5
7
JuJu Smith-Schuster
5
6
Darius Slayton
5
6
Mohamed Sanu
5
6
Tight End
Player
Non
PPR
Travis Kelce
22
25
George Kittle
21
25
Zach Ertz
20
24
Hunter Henry
16
19
Mark Andrews
14
16
Darren Waller
13
16
Jared Cook
13
16
Austin Hooper
11
15
Jack Doyle
9
12
Evan Engram
8
11
Mike Gesicki
6
8
Kyle Rudolph
6
8
Greg Olsen
5
7
Dallas Goedert
5
7
Tyler Higbee
5
7
Ryan Griffin
5
6
Quarterback
Player
1QB
2QB
Lamar Jackson
34
68
Patrick Mahomes
25
50
Deshaun Watson
23
46
Russell Wilson
20
40
Dak Prescott
16
32
Drew Brees
15
30
Aaron Rodgers
12
24
Kirk Cousins
10
20
Carson Wentz
9
18
Josh Allen
8
16
Jameis Winston
8
16
Matt Ryan
8
16
Kyler Murray
7
14
Jimmy Garoppolo
6
12
Tom Brady
6
12
Jared Goff
6
12
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 14 QB Preview: Stream Minshew
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 14 including what to do with...
-
Early Waivers: For the stretch
The Chiefs offense has created plenty of value at running back, and Darwin Thompson could be...
-
Injury reaction: Mattison's big shot?
If Dalvin Cook's shoulder injury keeps him out for Week 14 or beyond, Alexander Mattison could...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 13 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 13,...
-
Top Week 14 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Winners & Losers: Looking ahead
We're looking at the rest of this season and beyond while breaking down winners and losers...