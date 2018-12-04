Fantasy Football Week 14: Trade values chart and rest-of-season rankings

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value in non-PPR and PPR leagues as well as two-QB and SuperFlex formats.

And if your league still allows trades, you could add two players' values to determine what one player you should be able to get in return.

Any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points and not a must-own.

Running backs



Non PPR Todd Gurley, LAR 57 60 Ezekiel Elliott, DAL 51 54 Saquon Barkley, NYG 50 54 Christian McCaffrey, CAR 46 50 Alvin Kamara, NO 41 45 Melvin Gordon, LAC 37 40 Nick Chubb, CLE 35 37 Aaron Jones, GB 33 36 James Conner, PIT 32 35 Phillip Lindsay, DEN 32 34 Leonard Fournette, JAC 30 32 Joe Mixon, CIN 29 32 David Johnson, ARI 28 31 Sony Michel, NE 26 27 Kerryon Johnson, DET 20 23 Dalvin Cook, MIN 19 21 Chris Carson, SEA 19 20 Tarik Cohen, CHI 17 20 James White, NE 17 20 Gus Edwards, BAL 16 16 Mark Ingram, NO 15 17 Lamar Miller, HOU 15 16 Spencer Ware, KC 15 16 Josh Adams, PHI 15 16 Marlon Mack, IND 12 13 LeSean McCoy, BUF 11 13 Adrian Peterson, WAS 11 12 Kenyan Drake, MIA 10 12 Matt Breida, SF 10 12 Peyton Barber, TB 10 11 Jeffrey Wilson, SF 9 11 Tevin Coleman, ATL 9 10 Dion Lewis, TEN 9 10 Austin Ekeler, LAC 8 10 Doug Martin, OAK 8 10 Justin Jackson, LAC 7 8 Jordan Howard, CHI 6 6 Duke Johnson, CLE 5 7 Jalen Richard, OAK 5 7 T.J. Yeldon, JAC 5 6 Mike Davis, SEA 5 6 Ito Smith, ATL 5 5 Royce Freeman, DEN 5 5 Malcolm Brown, LAR 5 5 Latavius Murray, MIN 5 5

Wide receivers



Non PPR Antonio Brown, PIT 42 46 Julio Jones, ATL 41 45 Davante Adams, GB 40 44 Odell Beckham, NYG 40 44 Adam Thielen, MIN 39 43 DeAndre Hopkins, HOU 38 42 Tyreek Hill, KC 38 41 Michael Thomas, NO 37 41 Keenan Allen, LAC 31 35 Stefon Diggs, MIN 31 35 T.Y. Hilton, IND 31 34 JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT 27 30 Mike Evans, TB 27 30 Brandin Cooks, LAR 25 28 Amari Cooper, DAL 22 25 Robert Woods, LAR 19 22 Julian Edelman, NE 18 22 Kenny Golladay, DET 18 21 Emmanuel Sanders, DEN 17 20 Josh Gordon, NE 16 19 Corey Davis, TEN 16 19 D.J. Moore, CAR 15 19 Tyler Boyd, CIN 15 18 Tyler Lockett, SEA 15 17 Doug Baldwin, SEA 13 16 Adam Humphries, TB 10 13 Larry Fitzgerald, ARI 8 11 Chris Godwin, TB 8 11 Courtland Sutton, DEN 8 10 Josh Reynolds, LAR 8 10 Anthony Miller, CHI 7 9 Golden Tate, PHI 7 9 Dante Pettis, SF 7 9 Calvin Ridley, ATL 6 8 Allen Robinson, CHI 6 8 Tre'Quan Smith, NO 6 8 Alshon Jeffery, PHI 6 8

Tight ends



Non PPR Travis Kelce, KC 31 35 Zach Ertz, PHI 29 33 George Kittle, SF 17 20 Eric Ebron, IND 16 19 Rob Gronkowski, NE 14 17 Jared Cook, OAK 11 14 David Njoku, CLE 9 12 Austin Hooper, ATL 7 10 Jimmy Graham, GB 7 9 Jordan Reed, WAS 6 8 Cameron Brate, TB 6 7 Jonnu Smith, TEN 5 6

Quarterbacks



1QB 2QB Patrick Mahomes, KC 28 56 Drew Brees, NO 23 46 Andrew Luck, IND 20 40 Cam Newton, CAR 19 38 Philip Rivers, LAC 18 36 Jared Goff, LAR 18 36 Russell Wilson, SEA 18 36 Matt Ryan, ATL 17 34 Ben Roethlisberger, PIT 17 34 Aaron Rodgers, GB 16 32 Tom Brady, NE 16 32 Deshaun Watson, HOU 15 30 Carson Wentz, PHI 15 30 Jameis Winston, TB 15 30 Kirk Cousins, MIN 12 24 Marcus Mariota, TEN 11 22 Mitchell Trubisky, CHI 9 18 Lamar Jackson, BAL 7 14 Baker Mayfield, CLE 7 14 Dak Prescott, DAL 7 14

So who should you sit and start? And what shocking quarterback could win you Week 14? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings for every single position, and see which shocking QB finishes in the top 10 this week, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.