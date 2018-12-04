Fantasy Football Week 14: Trade values chart and rest-of-season rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship implications on the line, see where your players rank for the rest of the season.
The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value in non-PPR and PPR leagues as well as two-QB and SuperFlex formats.
And if your league still allows trades, you could add two players' values to determine what one player you should be able to get in return.
Any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points and not a must-own.
Running backs
|Non
|PPR
|Todd Gurley, LAR
|57
|60
|Ezekiel Elliott, DAL
|51
|54
|Saquon Barkley, NYG
|50
|54
|Christian McCaffrey, CAR
|46
|50
|Alvin Kamara, NO
|41
|45
|Melvin Gordon, LAC
|37
|40
|Nick Chubb, CLE
|35
|37
|Aaron Jones, GB
|33
|36
|James Conner, PIT
|32
|35
|Phillip Lindsay, DEN
|32
|34
|Leonard Fournette, JAC
|30
|32
|Joe Mixon, CIN
|29
|32
|David Johnson, ARI
|28
|31
|Sony Michel, NE
|26
|27
|Kerryon Johnson, DET
|20
|23
|Dalvin Cook, MIN
|19
|21
|Chris Carson, SEA
|19
|20
|Tarik Cohen, CHI
|17
|20
|James White, NE
|17
|20
|Gus Edwards, BAL
|16
|16
|Mark Ingram, NO
|15
|17
|Lamar Miller, HOU
|15
|16
|Spencer Ware, KC
|15
|16
|Josh Adams, PHI
|15
|16
|Marlon Mack, IND
|12
|13
|LeSean McCoy, BUF
|11
|13
|Adrian Peterson, WAS
|11
|12
|Kenyan Drake, MIA
|10
|12
|Matt Breida, SF
|10
|12
|Peyton Barber, TB
|10
|11
|Jeffrey Wilson, SF
|9
|11
|Tevin Coleman, ATL
|9
|10
|Dion Lewis, TEN
|9
|10
|Austin Ekeler, LAC
|8
|10
|Doug Martin, OAK
|8
|10
|Justin Jackson, LAC
|7
|8
|Jordan Howard, CHI
|6
|6
|Duke Johnson, CLE
|5
|7
|Jalen Richard, OAK
|5
|7
|T.J. Yeldon, JAC
|5
|6
|Mike Davis, SEA
|5
|6
|Ito Smith, ATL
|5
|5
|Royce Freeman, DEN
|5
|5
|Malcolm Brown, LAR
|5
|5
|Latavius Murray, MIN
|5
|5
Wide receivers
|Non
|PPR
|Antonio Brown, PIT
|42
|46
|Julio Jones, ATL
|41
|45
|Davante Adams, GB
|40
|44
|Odell Beckham, NYG
|40
|44
|Adam Thielen, MIN
|39
|43
|DeAndre Hopkins, HOU
|38
|42
|Tyreek Hill, KC
|38
|41
|Michael Thomas, NO
|37
|41
|Keenan Allen, LAC
|31
|35
|Stefon Diggs, MIN
|31
|35
|T.Y. Hilton, IND
|31
|34
|JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT
|27
|30
|Mike Evans, TB
|27
|30
|Brandin Cooks, LAR
|25
|28
|Amari Cooper, DAL
|22
|25
|Robert Woods, LAR
|19
|22
|Julian Edelman, NE
|18
|22
|Kenny Golladay, DET
|18
|21
|Emmanuel Sanders, DEN
|17
|20
|Josh Gordon, NE
|16
|19
|Corey Davis, TEN
|16
|19
|D.J. Moore, CAR
|15
|19
|Tyler Boyd, CIN
|15
|18
|Tyler Lockett, SEA
|15
|17
|Doug Baldwin, SEA
|13
|16
|Adam Humphries, TB
|10
|13
|Larry Fitzgerald, ARI
|8
|11
|Chris Godwin, TB
|8
|11
|Courtland Sutton, DEN
|8
|10
|Josh Reynolds, LAR
|8
|10
|Anthony Miller, CHI
|7
|9
|Golden Tate, PHI
|7
|9
|Dante Pettis, SF
|7
|9
|Calvin Ridley, ATL
|6
|8
|Allen Robinson, CHI
|6
|8
|Tre'Quan Smith, NO
|6
|8
|Alshon Jeffery, PHI
|6
|8
Tight ends
|Non
|PPR
|Travis Kelce, KC
|31
|35
|Zach Ertz, PHI
|29
|33
|George Kittle, SF
|17
|20
|Eric Ebron, IND
|16
|19
|Rob Gronkowski, NE
|14
|17
|Jared Cook, OAK
|11
|14
|David Njoku, CLE
|9
|12
|Austin Hooper, ATL
|7
|10
|Jimmy Graham, GB
|7
|9
|Jordan Reed, WAS
|6
|8
|Cameron Brate, TB
|6
|7
|Jonnu Smith, TEN
|5
|6
Quarterbacks
|1QB
|2QB
|Patrick Mahomes, KC
|28
|56
|Drew Brees, NO
|23
|46
|Andrew Luck, IND
|20
|40
|Cam Newton, CAR
|19
|38
|Philip Rivers, LAC
|18
|36
|Jared Goff, LAR
|18
|36
|Russell Wilson, SEA
|18
|36
|Matt Ryan, ATL
|17
|34
|Ben Roethlisberger, PIT
|17
|34
|Aaron Rodgers, GB
|16
|32
|Tom Brady, NE
|16
|32
|Deshaun Watson, HOU
|15
|30
|Carson Wentz, PHI
|15
|30
|Jameis Winston, TB
|15
|30
|Kirk Cousins, MIN
|12
|24
|Marcus Mariota, TEN
|11
|22
|Mitchell Trubisky, CHI
|9
|18
|Lamar Jackson, BAL
|7
|14
|Baker Mayfield, CLE
|7
|14
|Dak Prescott, DAL
|7
|14
