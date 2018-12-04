Fantasy Football Week 14: Trade values chart and rest-of-season rankings

As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship implications on the line, see where your players rank for the rest of the season.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value in non-PPR and PPR leagues as well as two-QB and SuperFlex formats. 

And if your league still allows trades, you could add two players' values to determine what one player you should be able to get in return. 

Any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points and not a must-own.   

Running backs


NonPPR
Todd Gurley, LAR5760
Ezekiel Elliott, DAL5154
Saquon Barkley, NYG5054
Christian McCaffrey, CAR4650
Alvin Kamara, NO4145
Melvin Gordon, LAC3740
Nick Chubb, CLE3537
Aaron Jones, GB3336
James Conner, PIT3235
Phillip Lindsay, DEN3234
Leonard Fournette, JAC3032
Joe Mixon, CIN2932
David Johnson, ARI2831
Sony Michel, NE2627
Kerryon Johnson, DET2023
Dalvin Cook, MIN1921
Chris Carson, SEA1920
Tarik Cohen, CHI1720
James White, NE1720
Gus Edwards, BAL1616
Mark Ingram, NO1517
Lamar Miller, HOU1516
Spencer Ware, KC1516
Josh Adams, PHI1516
Marlon Mack, IND1213
LeSean McCoy, BUF1113
Adrian Peterson, WAS1112
Kenyan Drake, MIA1012
Matt Breida, SF1012
Peyton Barber, TB1011
Jeffrey Wilson, SF911
Tevin Coleman, ATL910
Dion Lewis, TEN910
Austin Ekeler, LAC810
Doug Martin, OAK810
Justin Jackson, LAC78
Jordan Howard, CHI66
Duke Johnson, CLE57
Jalen Richard, OAK57
T.J. Yeldon, JAC56
Mike Davis, SEA56
Ito Smith, ATL55
Royce Freeman, DEN55
Malcolm Brown, LAR55
Latavius Murray, MIN55

Wide receivers


NonPPR
Antonio Brown, PIT4246
Julio Jones, ATL4145
Davante Adams, GB4044
Odell Beckham, NYG4044
Adam Thielen, MIN3943
DeAndre Hopkins, HOU3842
Tyreek Hill, KC3841
Michael Thomas, NO3741
Keenan Allen, LAC3135
Stefon Diggs, MIN3135
T.Y. Hilton, IND3134
JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT2730
Mike Evans, TB2730
Brandin Cooks, LAR2528
Amari Cooper, DAL2225
Robert Woods, LAR1922
Julian Edelman, NE1822
Kenny Golladay, DET1821
Emmanuel Sanders, DEN1720
Josh Gordon, NE1619
Corey Davis, TEN1619
D.J. Moore, CAR1519
Tyler Boyd, CIN1518
Tyler Lockett, SEA1517
Doug Baldwin, SEA1316
Adam Humphries, TB1013
Larry Fitzgerald, ARI811
Chris Godwin, TB811
Courtland Sutton, DEN810
Josh Reynolds, LAR810
Anthony Miller, CHI79
Golden Tate, PHI79
Dante Pettis, SF79
Calvin Ridley, ATL68
Allen Robinson, CHI68
Tre'Quan Smith, NO68
Alshon Jeffery, PHI68

Tight ends


NonPPR
Travis Kelce, KC3135
Zach Ertz, PHI2933
George Kittle, SF1720
Eric Ebron, IND1619
Rob Gronkowski, NE1417
Jared Cook, OAK1114
David Njoku, CLE912
Austin Hooper, ATL710
Jimmy Graham, GB79
Jordan Reed, WAS68
Cameron Brate, TB67
Jonnu Smith, TEN56

Quarterbacks


1QB2QB
Patrick Mahomes, KC2856
Drew Brees, NO2346
Andrew Luck, IND2040
Cam Newton, CAR1938
Philip Rivers, LAC1836
Jared Goff, LAR1836
Russell Wilson, SEA1836
Matt Ryan, ATL1734
Ben Roethlisberger, PIT1734
Aaron Rodgers, GB1632
Tom Brady, NE1632
Deshaun Watson, HOU1530
Carson Wentz, PHI1530
Jameis Winston, TB1530
Kirk Cousins, MIN1224
Marcus Mariota, TEN1122
Mitchell Trubisky, CHI918
Lamar Jackson, BAL714
Baker Mayfield, CLE714
Dak Prescott, DAL714

