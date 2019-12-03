Fantasy Football Week 14 Waiver Wire: Alexander Mattison, Raheem Mostert, Patrick Laird the top adds

Ryan Fitzpatrick QB MIA Miami • #14

Age: 37 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYJ -5.5 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 18th QB RNK 18th OWNED 18% YTD Stats PAYDS 2266 RUYDS 121 TD 16 INT 11 FPTS/G 15.2 Fitzpatrick just had his best Fantasy game of the season with 32 points against Philadelphia, and he's now scored at least 26 points in three of his past five games. One of those positive outings was against the Jets when he scored 29 Fantasy points in Week 9, and he faces his former team again in Week 14. The Jets have allowed four of their past six opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points and could be without star safety Jamal Adams (ankle) this week. He also gets the Giants and Bengals in his next two games after this week.

Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ OAK TEN -2.5 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 29th QB RNK 14th OWNED 51% YTD Stats PAYDS 1602 RUYDS 128 TD 15 INT 4 FPTS/G 18.6 Tannehill is someone we've been touting for weeks, and he just had his first sub-par Fantasy performance since taking over for Marcus Mariota in Week 7 with 17 points at Indianapolis. Still, he scored multiple touchdowns for the sixth week in a row, and I'm going right back to him as a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 14 at Oakland. The Raiders allow 25.2 Fantasy points a game to opposing quarterbacks, and Tannehill should stay hot in leading the Titans to a potential playoff berth. After this week, you can also use him as a low-end starter against Houston and New Orleans to close out the Fantasy playoffs.

Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -3 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 7th QB RNK 19th OWNED 11% YTD Stats PAYDS 2432 RUYDS 243 TD 14 INT 5 FPTS/G 17.6 Minshew is back as the starter in Jacksonville after Nick Foles struggled in the past three games since returning from the collarbone injury he sustained in Week 1. We'll see if Minshew Mania can return also, and he scored at least 20 Fantasy points in six of the first nine games he played in this year. He's a low-end starter at best in Week 14 against the Chargers, but he gets Oakland and Atlanta after that, which bodes well for his production if the Jaguars keep him as the starter.

Kyle Allen QB CAR Carolina • #7

Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 30th QB RNK NR OWNED 50% YTD Stats PAYDS 2457 RUYDS 52 TD 16 INT 10 FPTS/G 16.3 Allen comes into Week 14 averaging 27.5 Fantasy points in his past two games against New Orleans and Washington. Prior to those outings, he had a stinker against Atlanta with five Fantasy points, but he gets to face the Falcons again this week. He should do better in the rematch since Atlanta allows 23.8 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks for the season, and two quarterbacks in a row scored exactly 29 points against the Falcons. This could be the last time to trust Allen as a low-end starter since he gets Seattle and Indianapolis in his next two games after Week 14.

Mitchell Trubisky QB CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -3 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 10th QB RNK 23rd OWNED 24% YTD Stats PAYDS 2196 RUYDS 80 TD 14 INT 7 FPTS/G 14.4 It might be time to take Trubisky seriously as a Fantasy quarterback since he's scored at least 20 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, including 29 points at Detroit on Thanksgiving last week. He doesn't have an easy schedule coming up with Dallas and Green Bay in his next two matchups, although the Cowboys have allowed three of the past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 22 Fantasy points. I'm OK with Trubisky as a low-end starter in deeper formats if you're stuck, and he's someone you can start in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues.

Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -8.5 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 17th QB RNK NR OWNED 65% YTD Stats PAYDS 2374 RUYDS 241 TD 20 INT 11 FPTS/G 17.4 Jones has a great schedule coming up, starting in Week 14 at the Eagles. He then gets Miami in Week 15 and Washington in Week 16. But he's dealing with an injured ankle, and the Giants might not risk playing him if he's at less than 100 percent since they have nothing to play for down the stretch. If healthy, consider taking a flier on Jones if you're stuck in a deeper league. The Eagles just allowed 32 Fantasy points against Fitzpatrick in Week 13 and give up an average of 19.3 points a game to opposing quarterbacks.

Andy Dalton QB CIN Cincinnati • #14

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -8.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 21st QB RNK NR OWNED 16% YTD Stats PAYDS 2495 RUYDS 51 TD 13 INT 8 FPTS/G 17.3 Dalton only had 15 Fantasy points in Week 13 against the Jets in his first start since Week 8, but he got the Bengals their first win of the season. We'll see if they can start a win streak against the Browns in Week 14. He has a great track record against Cleveland with at least 20 Fantasy points in four of his past five meetings with the Browns, and he could be considered a starter in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues this week. He also faces Miami in Week 16, but he has to play New England in Week 15, which is clearly a matchup to avoid.