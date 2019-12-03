Fantasy Football Week 14 Waiver Wire: Alexander Mattison, Raheem Mostert, Patrick Laird the top adds
With the playoffs here, it's time to identify who can boost your lineup on the road to a championship. Jamey Eisenberg gives you the top waiver targets for Week 14.
Against the Lions in Week 5, Cook had 25 carries for 142 yards and two touchdowns, as well as one catch for 7 yards. And Detroit comes into Week 14 having allowed the third-most Fantasy points to opposing running backs for the year.
We've seen Mattison play well in a supporting role to Cook. He's averaging 4.8 yards per carry, and he was solid against the Seahawks after Cook left, finishing with four carries for 22 yards, along with four catches for 51 yards on five targets.
It was great to see Mattison do well catching the ball since we didn't see much of that earlier this year, although he did catch 60 passes for 511 yards and one touchdown in his collegiate career at Boise State. He should do fine if Cook is out.
It would stink if Cook had to miss Week 14 or have any extended absence. But this would create an opening for Mattison, and he could be a league-winner. It's not often we get league-winners this late in the season, but Mattison is ready to cash his Fantasy lottery ticket if Cook is out.
Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players owned in less than 65% of CBS Sports leagues.
Week 14 Waivers
Quarterbacks
- Injuries of note: Baker Mayfield (hand), Sam Darnold (knee), Daniel Jones (ankle), Matthew Stafford (back), Jeff Driskel (hamstring)
- Priority list: Ryan Fitzpatrick (18 percent ownership), Ryan Tannehill (51 percent), Gardner Minshew (11 percent), Kyle Allen (50 percent), Mitchell Trubisky (24 percent), Daniel Jones (65 percent), Andy Dalton (16 percent), Drew Lock (5 percent), David Blough (1 percent)
- Check to see if available: Jared Goff (81 percent) and Sam Darnold (77 percent). I had Goff in this spot last week, and he delivered with a huge game against Arizona in Week 13 with 28 Fantasy points, which matched his season high. I'm starting him again this week against Seattle at home. Seattle has allowed five of the past seven opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21 Fantasy points. Darnold should hopefully play better against Miami in Week 14 than he did at Cincinnati in Week 14 when he struggled with just nine Fantasy points. Against the Dolphins in Week 9, Darnold had 14 Fantasy points, but he lost a touchdown on a bad call for Ryan Griffin in the end zone. And the Dolphins allow the second-most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks at 26.0 points per game.
- Drop candidates: Derek Carr (73 percent) and Philip Rivers (70 percent). Carr has combined for 14 Fantasy points in his past two games and isn't trustworthy in the Fantasy playoffs. Rivers scored exactly 20 Fantasy points in Week 13 at Denver, but that's his only game with more than 14 points since Week 7.
MIA Miami • #14
Age: 37 • Experience: 15 yrs.
Fitzpatrick just had his best Fantasy game of the season with 32 points against Philadelphia, and he's now scored at least 26 points in three of his past five games. One of those positive outings was against the Jets when he scored 29 Fantasy points in Week 9, and he faces his former team again in Week 14. The Jets have allowed four of their past six opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points and could be without star safety Jamal Adams (ankle) this week. He also gets the Giants and Bengals in his next two games after this week.
TEN Tennessee • #17
Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Tannehill is someone we've been touting for weeks, and he just had his first sub-par Fantasy performance since taking over for Marcus Mariota in Week 7 with 17 points at Indianapolis. Still, he scored multiple touchdowns for the sixth week in a row, and I'm going right back to him as a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 14 at Oakland. The Raiders allow 25.2 Fantasy points a game to opposing quarterbacks, and Tannehill should stay hot in leading the Titans to a potential playoff berth. After this week, you can also use him as a low-end starter against Houston and New Orleans to close out the Fantasy playoffs.
JAC Jacksonville • #15
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Minshew is back as the starter in Jacksonville after Nick Foles struggled in the past three games since returning from the collarbone injury he sustained in Week 1. We'll see if Minshew Mania can return also, and he scored at least 20 Fantasy points in six of the first nine games he played in this year. He's a low-end starter at best in Week 14 against the Chargers, but he gets Oakland and Atlanta after that, which bodes well for his production if the Jaguars keep him as the starter.
Kyle Allen QB
CAR Carolina • #7
Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year
Allen comes into Week 14 averaging 27.5 Fantasy points in his past two games against New Orleans and Washington. Prior to those outings, he had a stinker against Atlanta with five Fantasy points, but he gets to face the Falcons again this week. He should do better in the rematch since Atlanta allows 23.8 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks for the season, and two quarterbacks in a row scored exactly 29 points against the Falcons. This could be the last time to trust Allen as a low-end starter since he gets Seattle and Indianapolis in his next two games after Week 14.
CHI Chicago • #10
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
It might be time to take Trubisky seriously as a Fantasy quarterback since he's scored at least 20 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, including 29 points at Detroit on Thanksgiving last week. He doesn't have an easy schedule coming up with Dallas and Green Bay in his next two matchups, although the Cowboys have allowed three of the past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 22 Fantasy points. I'm OK with Trubisky as a low-end starter in deeper formats if you're stuck, and he's someone you can start in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues.
Daniel Jones QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #8
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Jones has a great schedule coming up, starting in Week 14 at the Eagles. He then gets Miami in Week 15 and Washington in Week 16. But he's dealing with an injured ankle, and the Giants might not risk playing him if he's at less than 100 percent since they have nothing to play for down the stretch. If healthy, consider taking a flier on Jones if you're stuck in a deeper league. The Eagles just allowed 32 Fantasy points against Fitzpatrick in Week 13 and give up an average of 19.3 points a game to opposing quarterbacks.
Andy Dalton QB
CIN Cincinnati • #14
Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Dalton only had 15 Fantasy points in Week 13 against the Jets in his first start since Week 8, but he got the Bengals their first win of the season. We'll see if they can start a win streak against the Browns in Week 14. He has a great track record against Cleveland with at least 20 Fantasy points in four of his past five meetings with the Browns, and he could be considered a starter in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues this week. He also faces Miami in Week 16, but he has to play New England in Week 15, which is clearly a matchup to avoid.
Drew Lock QB
DEN Denver • #3
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
In two-quarterback and Superflex leagues you should be looking at Lock and Blough, who look to be starters for the rest of the season in Denver and Detroit. Both were first-time starters in Week 14 and played well. Lock had 16 Fantasy points against the Chargers, and he closes the Fantasy season with the Texans, Chiefs and Lions. And Blough had 21 Fantasy points against Chicago, although he faces Minnesota and Denver in two of his next three games. However, he gets Tampa Bay in Week 15, which could be great if you need someone in a deeper league.
Running Backs
- Injuries of note: Dalvin Cook (shoulder/chest), James Conner (shoulder), Marlon Mack (hand), Damien Williams (ribs), Jordan Howard (shoulder), Matt Breida (ankle), Kalen Ballage (leg), Darrel Williams (hamstring)
- Priority list: Alexander Mattison (52 percent ownership), Benny Snell (42 percent), Darwin Thompson (7 percent), Raheem Mostert (17 percent), Patrick Laird (3 percent), Peyton Barber (43 percent), Nyheim Hines (27 percent), Jordan Wilkins (10 percent), Adrian Peterson (63 percent)
- Check to see if available: Derrius Guice (82 percent), LeSean McCoy (78 percent), Bo Scarbrough (71 percent), Duke Johnson (70 percent), Rashaad Penny (68 percent). Penny is a must-add player if available, and he was awesome against the Vikings on Monday night with 26 PPR points. McCoy should be the lead running back for the Chiefs if Damien Williams and Darrel Williams are out, and he's scored at least 12 PPR points in every game Damien Williams has been out or injured. Guice was awesome in Week 13 with 26 PPR points at Carolina, and he's scored at least 13 PPR points in two of the three games he's played since coming back from his knee injury in Week 1. Scarbrough has either 80 yards rushing or a touchdown in three games in a row. And Johnson has five catches in two of his past four games, so he's useful in PPR.
- Drop candidates: David Johnson (87 percent), Jonathan Williams (87 percent), Jaylen Samuels (72 percent), Royce Freeman (67 percent). Johnson is clearly behind Kenyan Drake, and he only has 12 total touches in his past three games. Williams fell behind Wilkins in Week 13, and Mack could return in Week 14. Samuels is behind Snell, and Conner could return in Week 14. Freeman is only worth holding as a handcuff for Phillip Lindsay, but he has 13 total touches in his past two games.
- Prominent handcuffs to own: Tony Pollard (34 percent), Gus Edwards (21 percent). Based on what we just saw with Cook, you should roster Pollard and Edwards just in case something happens to the starters in front of them.
MIN Minnesota • #25
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
You can read above on Mattison if Cook is out, but to summarize there's a chance Mattison could be a league-winner if he gets the chance to start in Week 14 against the Lions. He's averaging 4.8 yards per carry, and the Vikings rank sixth in the NFL at 137.1 rushing yards per game. Detroit comes into Week 14 having allowed the third-most Fantasy points to opposing running backs for the year, and Mattison would be a top 10 running back if Cook is out against the Lions. Keep an eye on Cook, but Mattison should be the No. 1 player to add in all leagues.
Benny Snell RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #24
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Conner could return for the Steelers in Week 14 against Arizona after he was able to practice on a limited basis last week, but Snell would be at least a flex option if Conner is out again. In Week 13 against Cleveland, Snell had 13 PPR points, and he has at least 10 PPR points in his past two games. The Cardinals are No. 10 in Fantasy points allowed to running backs, and they have allowed a running back to score in each of their past three games.
KC Kansas City • #34
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Thompson could be headed toward an expanded role if Damien Williams and Darrel Williams are out in Week 14 at New England. Thompson would share touches with McCoy, and a second running back with McCoy has scored in every game Damien Williams has missed this season, including Week 13 against Oakland when Thompson had 11 carries for 44 yards and a touchdown. If both Williams' are out, consider McCoy a low-end starter or flex in all leagues, with Thompson a flex option at the Patriots.
SF San Francisco • #31
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The 49ers could get Breida back this week, which would make this backfield even more of a mess with Mostert and Tevin Coleman also getting touches. It would be great if the 49ers rode the hot hand with Mostert, who had 19 carries for 146 yards and a touchdown at Baltimore in Week 13, along with two catches for 8 yards. He's now scored at least 13 PPR points in each of his past two games, but the Ravens game was the first time he had double digits in carries since Week 3. I'm fine stashing Mostert in all leagues, but I wouldn't start him in Week 14 at New Orleans unless we get word he's going to be San Francisco's starter, which isn't likely to happen.
MIA Miami • #42
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Laird should be Miami's starter in Week 14 at the Jets even if Ballage is healthy, and Laird has scored at least 11 PPR points in two of his past three games. The Jets defense will miss Adams if he's out as expected, and Laird has at least four catches in two of his past three outings. He's a borderline flex play in PPR if Ballage is out in Week 14.
TB Tampa Bay • #25
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Barber and Peterson aren't exciting players to own or consider starting, but they still might be viable in crowded backfields. For Barber, the Buccaneers leaned on him in Week 13 at Jacksonville after Ronald Jones was punished for missing a blitz pickup. Barber responded with 17 carries for 44 yards and two touchdowns, and he does have at least nine PPR points in three of his past four games. Peterson had 13 carries for 99 yards and a touchdown in Week 13 at Carolina, but he's in a timeshare with Guice and Chris Thompson, with Guice hopefully trending up. I don't love either in Week 14 (Barber gets Indianapolis and Peterson is at Green Bay), but they could be flex options in deeper leagues.
IND Indianapolis • #20
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Colts could get Mack back this week, which would make Hines, Wilkins and Williams irrelevant in most leagues. But if Mack is out, then I would take a flier on Hines in PPR and Wilkins in non-PPR leagues. Hines has at least 11 PPR points in two of the past three games since Mack has been hurt, and Wilkins was the primary running back in Week 13 against Tennessee ahead of Williams, finishing with 11 carries for 47 yards, along with two catches for 9 yards. None of them would be great options at Tampa Bay in Week 14 if Mack is out, but I would like Hines the best in PPR given his role in the passing game.
Wide Receivers
- Injuries of note: Julio Jones (shoulder), JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), Adam Thielen (hamstring), T.Y. Hilton (calf), Golden Tate (concussion), A.J. Green (ankle), Taylor Gabriel (concussion)
- Priority list: Zach Pascal (37 percent ownership), Anthony Miller (9 percent), Sterling Shepard (63 percent), James Washington (41 percent), Cole Beasley (40 percent), Dede Westbrook (64 percent), Russell Gage (6 percent), John Ross (13 percent), Jakobi Meyers (3 percent), Allen Lazard (5 percent)
- Check to see if available: Deebo Samuel (77 percent), Darius Slayton (72 percent), Mike Williams (69 percent), Robby Anderson (66 percent). Samuel only has six targets in his past two games, but he has at least 13 PPR points in four games in a row. Slayton has 30 targets in his past three games and has scored at least 10 PPR points in three games in a row, and he's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver as long as Tate is out. Williams has yet to score a touchdown this season, but he has at least 76 receiving yards in three of his past four games. Anderson has either 100 receiving yards or a touchdown in three games in a row, and he has a great matchup in Week 14 against Miami.
- Drop candidates: Sammy Watkins (90 percent), Terry McLaurin (84 percent), Brandin Cooks (83 percent), A.J. Green (74 percent), Josh Gordon (56 percent). Watkins has six combined targets in his past two games and hasn't scored since Week 1. McLaurin hasn't scored since Week 6 and has been under 40 receiving yards in four of his past six games. In two games since coming back from his two-game absence from a concussion, Cooks has four catches for 56 yards on six targets, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 2. You know the deal with Green by now. And Gordon only has four catches for 47 yards on five targets in three games with Seattle.
Zach Pascal WR
IND Indianapolis • #14
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
In the first game for the Colts without Hilton and Eric Ebron (ankle), Pascal had season highs in targets (10), catches (seven) and yards (109). Ebron is on injured reserve, and Hilton might not play in Week 14. The Colts also play the Buccaneers, who allow the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers for the season. Pascal is a borderline starter in all leagues if Hilton is out again.
CHI Chicago • #17
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Miller was someone I talked about as a sleeper in Week 13 at Detroit, and he delivered a big game with nine catches for 140 yards on 13 targets. He has at least nine targets and six catches in three games in a row, and hopefully he'll stay hot Thursday night against Dallas. Gabriel could return, which would hurt Miller, but he's still worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in PPR. He's become a go-to target for Trubisky, especially with the Bears not having a reliable tight end with Trey Burton (calf) going on injured reserve just at the time when Miller's targets started to spike.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #87
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Shepard scored in Week 13 against Green Bay, and he had seven targets against the Packers. He now has at least seven targets in every game with Daniel Jones, and that should continue in Week 14 against Philadelphia, especially if Tate remains out. The Eagles have allowed a receiver to score in three games in a row and allow the fourth-most Fantasy points to receivers for the season. And Shepard has scored a touchdown in three of his past five meetings with Philadelphia coming into Week 14.
PIT Pittsburgh • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Washington has scored at least 10 PPR points in four of his past five games, and he's scored a touchdown in each of his past two outings against Cincinnati and Cleveland with Devlin Hodges under center. He could lose value if Smith-Schuster returns in Week 14 at Arizona, but the Cardinals were just abused by Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp and then cut cornerback Tramaine Brock in a surprising move Monday. Washington is a strong No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 14.
Cole Beasley WR
BUF Buffalo • #10
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Like Miller, Beasley was a sleeper we suggested in Week 13 against Dallas, and he scored 23 PPR points on six catches for 110 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. He's now scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he has only four games this year with fewer than 10 PPR points. He has a tough matchup in Week 14 against Baltimore, but he's still worth using as a No. 3 PPR receiver based on his track record this year.
JAC Jacksonville • #12
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Westbrook has at least 14 PPR points in his past two games, and he has 13 catches for 129 yards and a touchdown on 17 targets over that span. D.J. Chark remains the No. 1 receiver in Jacksonville, but Westbrook is the No. 2 option. And the Jaguars should benefit with Minshew back under center in place of Foles. Westbrook is a solid No. 3 PPR receiver in 14 against the Chargers, and he also faces Oakland in Week 15 and Atlanta in Week 16.
Russell Gage WR
ATL Atlanta • #83
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Gage could lose value if Julio Jones and Austin Hooper (knee) return this week, but he's been a quality Fantasy option since the Falcons traded Mohamed Sanu prior to Week 8. Gage has three games with at least nine targets over that five-game span, and he's scored at least 12 PPR points in three of those outings. Again, he would likely lose value if Jones and Hooper play in Week 14, but he's worth a look as a No. 3 PPR receiver against the Panthers if Jones and Hooper are out.
John Ross WR
CIN Cincinnati • #11
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Ross is expected to return in Week 14 against Cleveland after being out since Week 4 with a shoulder injury. We'll see what kind of a role he has, but prior to getting hurt he scored at least 21 PPR points in two of his first four games. He's not someone to play in Week 14 against the Browns just with the uncertainty of his role, but he does get the Dolphins in Week 16 if you want to look ahead.
NE New England • #16
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Aside from Julian Edelman, the Patriots receiving corps is a mess right now. Sanu and Phillip Dorsett have battled injuries of late, and hopefully both are healthy down the stretch. But Meyers just had seven targets in Week 13 at Houston, which was third on the team behind Edelman and James White. And maybe that's something he can build on moving forward. I would anticipate Sanu and Dorsett having bigger roles, but Meyers is worth taking a flier on in deeper leagues.
Allen Lazard WR
GB Green Bay • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year
Lazard had two big catches in Week 13 at the Giants, including a 37-yard touchdown from Aaron Rodgers. He finished the game with three catches for 103 yards and a touchdown on three targets, and he only has five targets combined in his past two games. Maybe he can get going from this point forward, and the Packers have two home games coming up against Washington in Week 14 and Chicago in Week 15. In deeper leagues, Lazard is worth a flier with the hope more big plays are ahead.
TIGHT ENDS
- Injuries of note: Greg Olsen (concussion), Austin Hooper (knee), Evan Engram (foot), Gerald Everett (knee), T.J. Hockenson (shoulder), David Njoku (wrist)
- Priority list: Jacob Hollister (48 percent ownership), Mike Gesicki (41 percent), Tyler Higbee (10 percent), Vance McDonald (44 percent), Kaden Smith (3 percent), Ian Thomas (1 percent), David Njoku (22 percent)
- Check to see if available: Austin Hooper (87 percent), Jack Doyle (74 percent), Kyle Rudolph (71 percent), Dallas Goedert (67 percent). We could get Hooper back in Week 14 after he's been out since Week 11 with a foot injury. Prior to going down, he had at least 11 PPR points in all but one game this season. Doyle is a potential star for the rest of the season with Ebron out and Hilton hurt. In the first game without Ebron in Week 13 against Tennessee, Doyle had six catches for 73 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. Rudolph scored again Monday night at Seattle with Thielen out, and he has six touchdowns in the six games that Thielen has been out or injured since Week 7. Goedert had six catches for 66 yards on seven targets in Week 13 at Miami, and he now has at least 11 PPR points in four of his past six games.
- Drop candidates: Greg Olsen (90 percent), Noah Fant (62 percent), Jimmy Graham (54 percent). We hope Olsen is OK with the concussion he suffered in Week 13 against Washington, but he could be out in Week 14 against Atlanta. Fant only had three targets for one catch and 5 yards in the first start with Lock, which isn't a good sign. And Graham hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 7 and has combined for two catches for 23 yards on three targets in his past two games.
SEA Seattle • #48
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Hollister had another strong game in Week 13 against Minnesota with six catches for 44 yards on eight targets. That's now three of his past four games with at least 10 PPR points, and he should have had an easy touchdown in Week 12 at Philadelphia to make it four in a row with at least 10 PPR points. He's become a go-to option for Russell Wilson, and this week he's facing a Rams defense that allowed a combined five catches for 91 yards to Will Dissly and Luke Willson in Week 5. I like Hollister as a top 10 PPR tight end this week.
Mike Gesicki TE
MIA Miami • #88
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Like Hollister, Gesicki has been great of late, scoring at least 11 PPR points in three of his past five games. He has touchdowns in each of his past two games against Cleveland and Philadelphia, and his production started to take off after Preston Williams (ACL) got hurt in Week 9. That was against the Jets, and Gesicki had six catches for 95 yards on six targets in that game. And the Jets are likely without Jamal Adams (ankle) this week, which hurts their secondary. Gesicki is worth trusting as a starting tight end in all leagues.
Tyler Higbee TE
LAR L.A. Rams • #89
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Higbee was a star against the free space in Week 13 when he dominated the Cardinals with seven catches for 107 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. He did that with Gerald Everett (knee) out, and we'll see if Everett is able to return this week, which would lower Higbee's value. He does have 14 targets in his past two games, and he's facing the Seahawks in Week 14 who have allowed a tight end to score in each of the past two games. Everett also beat up Seattle in Week 5 with seven catches for 136 yards on 11 targets, and Higbee had three catches for 47 yards in that matchup. If Everett is out again then consider Higbee a borderline starter in all leagues.
PIT Pittsburgh • #89
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
McDonald gets the free space this week against the Cardinals, who allow the most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends by a mile. Arizona has allowed 13 touchdowns to opposing tight ends, and hopefully McDonald takes advantage of this matchup. The problem with him is he has four targets in his past two games, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 9. He's worth a flier, however, given the Cardinals defense, and hopefully he delivers like most tight ends against Arizona have done this year.
Kaden Smith TE
NYG N.Y. Giants • #82
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Smith has done a nice job in place of Engram and Rhett Ellison (concussion), and we'll see if both remain out this week against the Eagles. In the past two games, Smith has 11 catches for 87 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets, and he is worth trusting as a flier against Philadelphia. The Eagles just allowed Gesicki to score in Week 13, and Hollister should have scored against Philadelphia in Week 12. Maybe Smith can do the same.
David Njoku TE
CLE Cleveland • #85
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Njoku is close to returning after being out since Week 2 with a wrist injury. You don't need to play him in Week 14 against the Bengals if he's healthy, but you do want to use him if he's active against Arizona in Week 15. Keep an eye on his status, but Njoku is worth stashing if you have an open roster spot.
Logan Thomas TE
DET Detroit • #82
Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Thomas is worth a flier in deeper leagues if Olsen is out. He finished Week 13 with four catches for 24 yards on four targets after Olsen got hurt against Washington, and he closed last season with at least 14 PPR points in three of his final four games with Olsen out. Keep an eye on Olsen's status, but Thomas can be a low-end starter in deeper leagues in Week 14 against Atlanta.
DST
- Vikings (vs. DET) - 67 percent
- Chargers (at JAC) - 44 percent
- Texans (vs. DEN) - 31 percent
- Titans (at OAK) - 32 percent
KICKERS
- Ka'imi Fairbairn (vs. DEN) - 44 percent
- Austin Seibert (vs. CIN) - 47 percent
- Robbie Gould (at NO) - 45 percent
- Mike Badgley (at JAC) - 42 percent
