Fantasy Football Week 14 Waiver Wire: Injuries put Jeff Wilson, Justin Jackson on the radar

48% Adam Humphries Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR

Humphries is on a tear coming into Week 14 against New Orleans, and hopefully Jackson's injury will keep Humphries and Chris Godwin playing at a high level. Humphries has scored at least 14 PPR points in five of his past six games, with a touchdown in three in a row. Without Jackson in Week 13 against Carolina, Humphries had nine targets for seven catches, 61 yards and a touchdown. He's a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues if Jackson plays, but he's a must-start option in all formats if Jackson is out.

7% Dante Pettis San Francisco 49ers WR

Goodwin is expected to return in Week 14 against Denver, but he shouldn't impact Pettis. If Garcon comes back, however, that could hurt Pettis, though it doesn't seem like that will happen against the Broncos. Pettis is coming off two standout games against Tampa Bay and Seattle, with at least 17 PPR points in consecutive outings. He has nine catches for 216 yards and three touchdowns on 14 targets over that span, and he appears to have a solid rapport with Nick Mullens. With Chris Harris (leg) out, the Denver secondary isn't as tough, and Pettis can be a low-end starter in most leagues.

13% Curtis Samuel Carolina Panthers WR

Samuel continues to look better every week, and he had arguably his best game of the season in Week 13 at Tampa Bay. He had a season high in targets (11), catches (six) and receiving yards (88), and he should continue to be a favorite option for Cam Newton, especially with Olsen out. The upcoming schedule is favorable for Samuel with a game at Cleveland in Week 14, vs. New Orleans in Week 15 and vs. Atlanta in Week 16. Samuel could be a valuable No. 3 Fantasy receiver to close the season.

36% Chris Conley Kansas City Chiefs WR

Conley has stepped up with Watkins out, and he is worth using as a high-end No. 3 receiver in all leagues as long as Watkins is hurt. In the past two games against the Rams and Raiders, Conley has 10 catches for 99 yards and three touchdowns on 15 targets. We'll see if Watkins will return in Week 14 against the Ravens, which isn't an easy matchup, but it's worth stashing Conley in all formats in case Watkins is out for an extended period of time. Conley would continue to be the No. 3 option for Patrick Mahomes behind Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce.

18% Antonio Callaway Cleveland Browns WR

Callaway should have had a monster game in Week 13 at Houston, but a penalty and costly fumble ruined his day. He had a 76-yard touchdown called back by a terrible holding call, and then he fumbled at the 6-yard line at the end of a 71-yard reception just two plays later. He finished the game with three catches for 84 yards on six targets. This was after he had four catches for 62 yards and a touchdown on five targets in Week 12 at Cincinnati. He has another good matchup in Week 14 against the Panthers, and Callaway should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most formats.

10% Bruce Ellington Detroit Lions WR

It would be nice to see Ellington go downfield once in a while, but he's doing a decent job for Fantasy owners in PPR. He has 19 catches on 26 targets in three games since joining the Lions, but he only has 115 yards and no touchdowns to show for it. He should continue to see a healthy number of targets as the No. 2 receiver in Detroit behind Kenny Golladay, and he's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy option in PPR in Week 14 at Arizona.

24% DeVante Parker Miami Dolphins WR

The Dolphins will likely be without Amendola again in Week 14 against the Patriots, meaning Parker and Stills will continue to see an uptick in targets. In Week 13 against Buffalo, Parker had seven targets for four catches, 43 yards and a touchdown. And Stills had six targets for four catches, 37 yards and a touchdown. It won't be easy against New England, but if Amendola is out as expected then consider Parker and Stills as No. 3 Fantasy receivers with upside.

4% Zay Jones Buffalo Bills WR

Jones was a star in Week 13 at Miami with four catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets. And he had eight catches for 93 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets in the first game against the Jets. Barkley started that game, but Allen should do fine in the rematch, especially if Jones continues to play at a high level. Now, the problem with Jones is, while he has four games this season with at least 11 PPR points, he also has six games with five PPR points or less. But given the matchup, he's worth the gamble as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week against the Jets at home.

43% Jordy Nelson Oakland Raiders WR

Nelson turned back the clock in Week 13 against Kansas City with 10 catches for 97 yards on 11 targets, and we'll see if he can finish the season strong. He's worth adding in deeper leagues to find out, since the Raiders have a terrible receiving corps and will likely be chasing points more often than not. Now, prior to Week 13, Nelson went five games in a row with three PPR points or less, so don't be surprised if he lets you down. But if you have an open roster spot, it's worth it to speculate on Nelson and hope he has four quality games left in 2018.

16% John Ross Cincinnati Bengals WR

With Green lost for the season, we'll see if Ross can continue to be productive in his absence. In the three games after Green first got hurt, Ross scored a touchdown in each outing. He combined for just seven catches for just 97 yards over that span, but he did get 20 targets. Now, most of that production came with Andy Dalton (thumb) under center, so we'll see if Jeff Driskel can help Ross be productive. In deeper leagues, give Ross a shot to see how he closes the season.

12% Michael Gallup Dallas Cowboys WR

Gallup had a solid performance in Week 13 against New Orleans with five catches for 76 yards on seven targets, and he has 13 targets in his past two games. He will hopefully continue to benefit from single coverage opposite Amari Cooper, and he has a great matchup in Week 14 against the Eagles at home. He's not worth starting in most leagues, but in deeper formats, it's worth stashing Gallup to see if a strong finish is ahead.

