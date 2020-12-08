When I did the waiver wire notes for Monday's Fantasy Football Today show on CBS Sports HQ, the list of potential running backs to add for Week 14 was ugly. And I liked it because it meant we didn't have a lot of injuries at the position. But then Monday night happened.



Antonio Gibson, who has become a standout Fantasy running back in his rookie campaign for Washington, limped off the field with a toe injury and couldn't finish his team's upset victory at Pittsburgh. And that stinks for Washington, which is trying to win the NFC East, as well as Fantasy managers heading into the postseason, which starts this week in the majority of leagues.



We don't know the extent of his injury, but it seems likely he's out for Week 14 at San Francisco. That makes J.D. McKissic (65% rostered) a huge priority off the waiver wire where he's still available in PPR and 0.5-PPR leagues. He's not as valuable in non-PPR leagues, but I would still put in a claim for him in case his carries increase. More on him below, as well as Peyton Barber.



Along with McKissic, there are several wide receiver options available who could be great, including Keke Coutee (39%), T.Y. Hilton (49%) and Tim Patrick (54%). All three of them could be potential starters this week and for the rest of the season.



There also are good streamers at quarterback (Philip Rivers and Mitchell Trubisky) and tight end (Logan Thomas, Dalton Schultz and Anthony Firkser), as well as our usual suggestions to add at DST and kicker. With the Fantasy playoffs starting this week, you want to make sure you have the best options available in your league to win now.



Now, there is still a game going on in Week 13 with the Ravens and Cowboys on Tuesday night, so anything that happens in that game could alter these waiver wire suggestions. Please check back here before making your free agent claims to see if anything has changed. Hopefully, there won't be any significant injuries.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65% of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

Injuries of note: Cam Newton (abdomen), Drew Brees (ribs), Daniel Jones (hamstring), Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), Brandon Allen (chest)

Priority list: Philip Rivers (65% rostered), Mitchell Trubisky (36%), Baker Mayfield (47%), Drew Lock (24%), Andy Dalton (24%) and Jalen Hurts (6%)



Philip Rivers (65% rostered), Mitchell Trubisky (36%), Baker Mayfield (47%), Drew Lock (24%), Andy Dalton (24%) and Jalen Hurts (6%) Check to see if available: Drew Brees (72% rostered) and Matthew Stafford (66%). Brees could return in Week 14, which would put him on the radar as a potential starting option in all leagues again with a matchup at Philadelphia and for the rest of the season. And Stafford is a borderline starter this week against Green Bay, but he could be a standout Fantasy option if Kenny Golladay (hip) returns to action.

Potential drop candidates: Carson Wentz (65% rostered) and Ryan Fitzpatrick (49%). These are obvious drop candidates since Wentz could lose his job to Jalen Hurts, and Fitzpatrick is back on the bench with Tua Tagovailoa healthy again.



Quarterback Week 14 Priority List Philip Rivers QB IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 39 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV IND -2.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 22nd QB RNK 15th ROSTERED 65% YTD Stats PAYDS 3263 RUYDS -5 TD 18 INT 9 FPTS/G 18.4 Rivers has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in three games in a row, and he gets a great matchup in Week 14 at the Raiders, who are No. 10 in Fantasy points allowed against opposing quarterbacks. He also gets Houston in Week 15, and he scored 23 Fantasy points against the Texans last week. Mitchell Trubisky QB CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -1.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 23rd QB RNK 18th ROSTERED 36% YTD Stats PAYDS 1069 RUYDS 106 TD 10 INT 5 FPTS/G 16.9 Trubisky flopped as a Fantasy quarterback in Week 13 against the Lions with just 14 points, but he should rebound this week against the Texans, who just struggled with Rivers. And Trubisky still has matchups ahead with Minnesota in Week 15 and Jacksonville in Week 16, so hopefully he takes advantage of those defenses. Baker Mayfield QB CLE Cleveland • #6

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -PK O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 7th QB RNK 22nd ROSTERED 47% YTD Stats PAYDS 2442 RUYDS 81 TD 21 INT 7 FPTS/G 17.9 Mayfield is coming off a tremendous game at Tennessee in Week 13 with 36 Fantasy points, and he now has 58 points in his past two outings. He doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 14 against Baltimore, and he only scored 11 Fantasy points against the Ravens in Week 1. But we'll see how healthy Baltimore's defense is for Week 14, which could determine how high Mayfield is ranked. Looking ahead, you might want to start Mayfield in Week 16 at the Jets after he faces the Ravens and Giants over the next two games. Drew Lock QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 17th QB RNK 24th ROSTERED 24% YTD Stats PAYDS 1918 RUYDS 97 TD 11 INT 13 FPTS/G 13.8 Lock only scored 14 Fantasy points at Kansas City in Week 13, which has been his high score since Week 9. But he could be a decent streamer starting in Week 14 with matchups at Carolina, Buffalo, the Chargers and Raiders to close the season. The Panthers have allowed three of their past four opposing quarterbacks to pass for at least 307 yards and three touchdowns. Andy Dalton QB DAL Dallas • #14

Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -8.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 7th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 24% YTD Stats PAYDS 870 RUYDS 42 TD 5 INT 5 FPTS/G 9.7 We'll see how Dalton does against the Ravens on Tuesday, but he gets a revenge game in Week 14 against the Bengals. They haven't allowed multiple touchdown passes to an opposing quarterback since Week 10, but I consider Dalton a low-end starter in deeper leagues against his former team. Jalen Hurts QB PHI Philadelphia • #2

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 8th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 6% YTD Stats PAYDS 142 RUYDS 85 TD 1 INT 1 FPTS/G 1.8 We don't know if the Eagles are going to start Hurts or Wentz this week, but it's worth adding Hurts in all two-quarterback and Superflex leagues where available. He has a terrible matchup in Week 14 against New Orleans, but then he gets Arizona and Dallas in his next two games if you're looking ahead -- and he gets the job.

WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

Injuries of note: Christian McCaffrey (shoulder), Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness), Josh Jacobs (ankle), Antonio Gibson (toe), Joe Mixon (foot), D'Andre Swift (illness), James Conner (illness), Cam Akers (shoulder), Salvon Ahmed (shoulder), Frank Gore (concussion), Alexander Mattison (appendix), Kerryon Johnson (knee), Lamical Perine (ankle), Devonta Freeman (ankle), Ito Smith (head), Justin Jackson (knee) and Joshua Kelley (ankle)

Priority list: J.D. McKissic (65% rostered), Adrian Peterson (49%), Ty Johnson (1%), Jeff Wilson (9%), Ito Smith (5%), Kalen Ballage (56%), Darrel Williams (5%) and Rashaad Penny (6%)

J.D. McKissic (65% rostered), Adrian Peterson (49%), Ty Johnson (1%), Jeff Wilson (9%), Ito Smith (5%), Kalen Ballage (56%), Darrel Williams (5%) and Rashaad Penny (6%) Check to see if available: Devin Singletary (82% rostered), Duke Johnson (79%), Jamaal Williams (77%) and Cam Akers (75%). The last name on this list should be rostered in all leagues since he appears to have taken over the Rams backfield. Akers has scored in three games in a row heading into Week 14 against New England. Singletary has at least 14 total touches in consecutive games, and Zack Moss' fumble in Week 13 at San Francisco could be a boost for Singletary's value moving forward. Johnson had six catches on six targets in Week 13 in the first game without Will Fuller (suspension), and hopefully his role in the passing game remains now that David Johnson is healthy again. Williams is a lottery ticket behind Aaron Jones, but Williams could also be a flex play in deeper leagues in Week 14 against the Lions.

Potential drop candidates: Jerick McKinnon (67% rostered) and Darrell Henderson (69%). McKinnon didn't touch the ball in Week 13 against the Bills, and it's easy to move on from him while Raheem Mostert and Wilson are healthy. And Henderson, despite scoring in Week 13 against the Cardinals, is clearly behind Akers at this point and has minimal Fantasy value.

Running back Week 14 Priority List J.D. McKissic RB WAS Washington • #41

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 6th RB RNK 22nd ROSTERED 65% YTD Stats RUYDS 231 REC 56 REYDS 408 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.3 We don't know Gibson's status for Week 14 at San Francisco after he hurt his toe Monday night at Pittsburgh, but McKissic and potentially Peyton Barber (2% rostered) should be added in all leagues. McKissic is the priority in PPR and 0.5-PPR formats, and he has three games with at least seven receptions and 10 targets in his past five outings, including Week 13 against the Steelers when he had 10 catches for 70 yards on 10 targets. I'm starting McKissic in all PPR and 0.5-PPR leagues this week against the 49ers, and he's a flex in non-PPR leagues, especially if Gibson is out. And Barber would likely lead Washington in carries as he did against the Steelers when he had 14, but he only managed 23 yards. He did score a 1-yard touchdown, and he will likely need to score against the 49ers to help your Fantasy roster. Adrian Peterson RB DET Detroit • #28

Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -7.5 O/U 55 OPP VS RB 30th RB RNK 27th ROSTERED 49% YTD Stats RUYDS 501 REC 11 REYDS 78 TD 6 FPTS/G 8.7 Swift and Kerryon Johnson are both hurt, so Peterson could be the lead running back for the third game in a row in a great matchup against the Packers in Week 14. He had 31 carries in his past two games against Houston and Chicago, and although he's only managed 112 yards and had no catches, he did score four touchdowns in those two outings. The Packers are among the league leaders in rushing touchdowns allowed with 11 on the season. Peterson would be a high-end flex option in Week 14 if Swift and Johnson remain out, with his value higher in non-PPR leagues. Josh Adams RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #36

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -13.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 24th RB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats RUYDS 83 REC 2 REYDS 14 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.4 If Gore is out after suffering a concussion in Week 13 against the Raiders then look at Ty Johnson and potentially Josh Adams (0% rostered) as flex options for Week 14 at Seattle. It's not an easy matchup, although Wayne Gallman and Alfred Morris just beat up the Seahawks for 174 rushing yards and two total touchdowns last week. And Johnson had 22 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown, along with two catches for 13 yards against the Raiders, while Adams had eight carries for 74 yards. I like Johnson ahead of Adams, but keep an eye on Gore's status prior to Sunday's game at Seattle. Jeff Wilson RB SF San Francisco • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS SF -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 3rd RB RNK 44th ROSTERED 9% YTD Stats RUYDS 250 REC 8 REYDS 87 TD 5 FPTS/G 8.7 The 49ers split playing time with Wilson and Raheem Mostert on Monday night against the Bills, which is troubling for Mostert, but encouraging if you want to add Wilson. He finished with seven carries for 47 yards (Mostert had nine carries for 42 yards), and Wilson was the best receiver out of the backfield with two catches for 12 yards on five targets. As long as Mostert is healthy you're not going to start Wilson, especially in Week 14 against Washington. But he is worth adding in deeper leagues to see what develops. Ito Smith RB ATL Atlanta • #25

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC ATL -2.5 O/U 50 OPP VS RB 23rd RB RNK NR ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats RUYDS 147 REC 12 REYDS 51 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.8 Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter said Todd Gurley is dealing with a knee injury, and the plan for him in Week 13 against the Saints was to use him in a situational role with Ito Smith and Brian Hill. While Gurley has a good matchup in Week 14 against the Chargers, it will be hard to trust him if he's not at 100%. That could open the door for Ito Smith, if he's healthy, or potentially Brian Hill (30% rostered). In deeper leagues, it's worth adding both (Smith first) to see what happens with Gurley's status this week. The Chargers have allowed a running back to score or gain at least 95 total yards in 10 games in a row. Kalen Ballage RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #31

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -2.5 O/U 50 OPP VS RB 5th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 56% YTD Stats RUYDS 228 REC 26 REYDS 148 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.9 Ballage could be a potential flex option in deeper leagues this week against the Falcons, even in a secondary role behind Austin Ekeler. With Jackson and Kelley hurt, Ballage should handle close to 10 total touches in tandem with Ekeler. That was the case in Week 13 against the Patriots when Ballage had seven carries for 34 yards, along with three catches for 5 yards on four targets. Darrel Williams RB KC Kansas City • #31

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA KC -7.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 13th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats RUYDS 118 REC 13 REYDS 87 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.5 Williams is worth adding in deeper leagues in case Edwards-Helaire remains out in Week 14 at Miami. Williams would share touches with Le'Veon Bell if that happens again after Edwards-Helaire was held out in Week 13 against Denver with an illness. I thought Williams looked better than Bell against the Broncos, and Williams had six carries for 38 yards, along with one catch for 5 yards on 5 targets. Bell had 11 carries for 40 yards, as well as two catches for 15 yards on three targets. Rashaad Penny RB SEA Seattle • #20

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ SEA -13.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 21st RB RNK NR ROSTERED 6% YTD Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Penny is expected to practice this week after being out all season with a knee injury, so he could be worth a speculative add in deeper leagues. We'll see what role he has when healthy on a Seahawks team that currently features Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

Injuries of note: D.J. Moore (illness), Kenny Golladay (hip), Tee Higgins (hamstring), Curtis Samuel (hamstring), John Brown (ankle), Julian Edelman (knee), Preston Williams (foot), Laviska Shenault, Randall Cobb (toe), Larry Fitzgerald (illness) and Willie Snead (illness)

D.J. Moore (illness), Kenny Golladay (hip), Tee Higgins (hamstring), Curtis Samuel (hamstring), John Brown (ankle), Julian Edelman (knee), Preston Williams (foot), Laviska Shenault, Randall Cobb (toe), Larry Fitzgerald (illness) and Willie Snead (illness) Priority list: Keke Coutee (39% rostered), T.Y. Hilton (49%), Tim Patrick (54%), Rashard Higgins (26%), Collin Johnson (6%), Julian Edelman (34%), Cam Sims (0%), Henry Ruggs (45%) and Russell Gage (16%)

Keke Coutee (39% rostered), T.Y. Hilton (49%), Tim Patrick (54%), Rashard Higgins (26%), Collin Johnson (6%), Julian Edelman (34%), Cam Sims (0%), Henry Ruggs (45%) and Russell Gage (16%) Check to see if available: Curtis Samuel (80% rostered), Cole Beasley (79%), Allen Lazard (76%) and Nelson Agholor (73%). Samuel is a must-add option in all leagues if he's able to play since it seems like Moore is out. Samuel has scored at least 12 PPR points in five of his past six games. Beasley continues to play well with John Brown out, and he was awesome in Week 13 at San Francisco with nine catches for 130 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. Lazard gets Detroit in Week 14, and the Lions have allowed the second-most yards and receptions to opposing wideouts since Week 10. And Agholor has 26 targets in his past three games and has scored 37 PPR points over that span.

Curtis Samuel (80% rostered), Cole Beasley (79%), Allen Lazard (76%) and Nelson Agholor (73%). Samuel is a must-add option in all leagues if he's able to play since it seems like Moore is out. Samuel has scored at least 12 PPR points in five of his past six games. Beasley continues to play well with John Brown out, and he was awesome in Week 13 at San Francisco with nine catches for 130 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. Lazard gets Detroit in Week 14, and the Lions have allowed the second-most yards and receptions to opposing wideouts since Week 10. And Agholor has 26 targets in his past three games and has scored 37 PPR points over that span. Potential drop candidates: Jerry Jeudy (76% rostered), Darius Slayton (73%) and Travis Fulgham (58%). Jeudy is clearly behind Patrick for the Broncos, and his best Fantasy days are likely going to be in 2021. Slayton has scored two PPR points or less in three of his past four games and only has three targets in his past two outings. And Fulgham has combined for five PPR points in his past four games and just had no catches in Week 13 at Green Bay.

Wide receiver Week 14 Priority List Keke Coutee WR HOU Houston • #16

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI HOU -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 6th WR RNK 30th ROSTERED 39% YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 18 REYDS 179 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.5 You have to be impressed with what Coutee and Chad Hansen (0% rostered) did in Week 13 against the Colts in the first game without Fuller. Coutee had eight catches for 141 yards on nine targets, and Hansen had five catches for 101 yards on seven targets. I still prefer Brandin Cooks as the No. 1 receiver for Deshaun Watson, but Coutee -- like we told you in this spot last week -- has the chance to be a potential starter in all leagues for the rest of the season. Hansen is just an option in deeper leagues for now, but please make sure to pick up and potentially start Coutee in Week 14 against the Bears. T.Y. Hilton WR IND Indianapolis • #13

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV IND -2.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK 36th ROSTERED 49% YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 66 REYDS 518 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.5 Amid a disappointing season, Hilton is finally starting to produce with at least 18 PPR points in consecutive games against Tennessee and Houston. He has another favorable matchup in Week 14 at Las Vegas, and then he gets the Texans again after torching them for eight catches, 110 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. Let's hope Hilton can finish the season strong based on what we've seen the past two weeks. Tim Patrick WR DEN Denver • #81

Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 15th WR RNK 33rd ROSTERED 54% YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 62 REYDS 607 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.9 Patrick has been a regular in this column for most of the season after Courtland Sutton (ACL) was hurt in Week 2. Patrick has scored at least 12 PPR points in six of the nine games he's played since then, but one of those bad outings was when Kendall Hinton started at quarterback in Week 12 against New Orleans. Patrick should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 14 at Carolina, and he will likely be a borderline starter for the rest of the year if he stays healthy. Rashard Higgins WR CLE Cleveland • #82

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -PK O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 2nd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 26% YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 34 REYDS 400 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.3 Higgins just had his best game of the season in Week 13 at Tennessee with 21 PPR points, and we'll see if he can build on that in Week 14 against Baltimore. It's a tough matchup, although we'll see what happens with the Ravens defense on Tuesday against Dallas. It will also help Higgins if fellow receiver KhaDarel Hodge (hamstring) remains out like he was against the Titans. Higgins had six catches for 95 yards and a touchdown on nine targets against Tennessee. Collin Johnson WR JAC Jacksonville • #19

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN TEN -7.5 O/U 53 OPP VS WR 30th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 6% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 27 REYDS 231 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.3 Keep an eye on Shenault's status heading into Week 14 against the Titans, which could be good for Collin Johnson. And even Shenault (28% rostered) can be worth an add in deeper leagues. But Johnson had 14 targets in his past two games with Mike Glennon under center, and he's scored at least 12 PPR points in each outing against Cleveland and Minnesota. He could be a good streaming option in deeper leagues against the Titans, who are No. 3 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Julian Edelman WR NE New England • #11

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -6 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 1st WR RNK NR ROSTERED 34% YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 39 REYDS 315 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.4 There's a chance Edelman could return soon from his knee injury, and he could be worth stashing in deeper leagues. He should be added now in leagues where you can stash him on an injured reserve spot. Edelman might not ever return as a quality Fantasy option this year, but he might be a No. 3 receiver in PPR if he's healthy and gets enough targets from Cam Newton. Steven Sims WR WAS Washington • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 0% YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 25 REYDS 191 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.4 Sims is worth a look in deeper leagues after he had five catches for 92 yards on nine targets in Week 13 at Pittsburgh. He now has two games with 14 PPR points in his past five outings, and he could be a No. 3 Fantasy option in deep PPR leagues. Henry Ruggs III WR LV Las Vegas • #11

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -2.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 9th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 45% YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 35 REYDS 396 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.4 I'm hopeful Ruggs can start producing down the stretch, and maybe his 46-yard game-winning touchdown at the Jets in Week 13 is the jumpstart he needed. He only has nine targets in his past two games against the Falcons and Jets, but he should have scored against Atlanta, which would have made him more attractive as a Fantasy asset. In deeper leagues, you might want to add Ruggs heading into Week 14 against the Colts. Russell Gage WR ATL Atlanta • #83

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC ATL -2.5 O/U 50 OPP VS WR 4th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 16% YTD Stats REC 49 TAR 77 REYDS 522 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.4 Gage could be an option in deeper leagues since he's scored at least 12 PPR points in two of his past three games. He has at least eight targets in both of those positive outings, and maybe Matt Ryan is starting to lean on him more, even with Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley healthy. In deeper PPR formats, Gage could be a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 14 at the Chargers.

WAIVER WIRE Tight End

Injuries of note: Mark Andrews (illness), Jonnu Smith (knee), George Kittle (foot), Irv Smith (groin) and Greg Olsen (foot)

Mark Andrews (illness), Jonnu Smith (knee), George Kittle (foot), Irv Smith (groin) and Greg Olsen (foot) Priority list: Logan Thomas (42% rostered), Dalton Schultz (42%), Anthony Firkser (11%), Jordan Reed (25%), Tyler Eifert (4%), Cole Kmet (2%), Jared Cook (60%) and Will Dissly (2%).

Logan Thomas (42% rostered), Dalton Schultz (42%), Anthony Firkser (11%), Jordan Reed (25%), Tyler Eifert (4%), Cole Kmet (2%), Jared Cook (60%) and Will Dissly (2%). Check to see if available: Mike Gesicki (78% rostered) and Zach Ertz (76%). Gesicki has scored 34 PPR points in his past two games, and I'm hoping he can finish the season strong as a No. 1 Fantasy tight end. And I'll still take a speculative look at Ertz to see if he's back to 100% after having the shake off the rust game in Week 13 at Green Bay following a five-game absence due to an ankle injury.

Mike Gesicki (78% rostered) and Zach Ertz (76%). Gesicki has scored 34 PPR points in his past two games, and I'm hoping he can finish the season strong as a No. 1 Fantasy tight end. And I'll still take a speculative look at Ertz to see if he's back to 100% after having the shake off the rust game in Week 13 at Green Bay following a five-game absence due to an ankle injury. Potential drop candidate: Austin Hooper (60% rostered), Trey Burton (50%), Jimmy Graham (48%) and Kyle Rudolph (44%). Hooper has two targets or less in three of his past four games and isn't worth trusting right now. Burton needs to score to be reliable, and it's hard to count on him being reliable when Mo Alie-Cox and Jack Doyle are healthy. Graham is getting replaced by Kmet in Chicago. And Rudolph apparently needs both Adam Thielen and Irv Smith to be out to be a serviceable Fantasy option after he disappointed last week against Jacksonville in Thielen's return.

Tight End Week 14 Priority List Logan Thomas TE WAS Washington • #82

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 1st TE RNK 11th ROSTERED 42% YTD Stats REC 43 TAR 69 REYDS 426 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.8 Thomas was a star Monday night at Pittsburgh with a career-high nine catches on nine targets for 98 yards and a touchdown. He's now scored at least 10 PPR points in five of his past seven games, and hopefully he can get hot to close the season. He's worth starting in all leagues in Week 14 at San Francisco. Dalton Schultz TE DAL Dallas • #86

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -8.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 16th TE RNK 13th ROSTERED 42% YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 66 REYDS 432 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.4 If Schultz is healthy and somewhat productive Tuesday against the Ravens, I like him as a low-end starter in Week 14 at Cincinnati. The Bengals are No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends and just struggled with Gesicki in Week 13. Anthony Firkser TE TEN Tennessee • #86

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC TEN -7.5 O/U 53 OPP VS TE 19th TE RNK 19th ROSTERED 11% YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 47 REYDS 333 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.1 If Jonnu Smith remains out for the Titans in Week 14 at the Jaguars then consider Firkser a borderline starter in all leagues. With Smith out in Week 13 against Cleveland, Firkser had five catches for 51 yards on seven targets. Jacksonville is tied for second for the most touchdowns allowed to opposing tight ends this year with nine. Jordan Reed TE SF San Francisco • #81

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS SF -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 20th TE RNK 20th ROSTERED 24% YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 34 REYDS 200 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.6 It was good to see Reed find the end zone late in Monday's loss to Buffalo, and hopefully he can carry that momentum over to Week 14 against Washington. Reed now has at least 11 PPR points in two of his past three games, and Washington just allowed Eric Ebron to score 13 PPR points in Week 13. This is also a revenge game for Reed against his former team. Tyler Eifert TE JAC Jacksonville • #88

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN TEN -7.5 O/U 53 OPP VS TE 24th TE RNK 15th ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 47 REYDS 249 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.9 Eifert has scored 10 PPR points in both games with Mike Glennon, and he has nine catches for 61 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets over that span. He has a good matchup in Week 14 against the Titans, who are No. 8 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Cole Kmet TE CHI Chicago • #85

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 17th TE RNK NR ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 21 REYDS 131 TD 2 FPTS/G 3.2 The Bears said they wanted to get Kmet more involved recently, and that showed in Week 13 against Detroit when he had five catches for 37 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. We'll see if that continues in Week 14 against Houston, but you can speculate on Kmet now and add him to see what develops. Maybe he can turn into a starting option to close the year. Jared Cook TE NO New Orleans • #87

Age: 33 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI NO -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 25th TE RNK 24th ROSTERED 60% YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 42 REYDS 313 TD 5 FPTS/G 7.7 Cook scored in Week 13 against the Falcons from Taysom Hill, and hopefully Cook can finish the season strong if Brees returns. I'm not planning to start Cook if Hill is still the starter in Week 14 at the Eagles, but I wouldn't mind stashing Cook to see what happens, especially when Brees is healthy. Will Dissly TE SEA Seattle • #89

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ SEA -13.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 32nd TE RNK 23rd ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 22 REYDS 191 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.6 The Jets allow the most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends, so we'll see if Dissly or Jacob Hollister (1%) can take advantage of this matchup. I'd give Dissly the edge over Hollister, and Dissly had four catches for 28 yards on five targets in Week 13 against the Giants. Hollister had three catches for 20 yards on four targets. Even if you don't use either Seattle tight end in Week 14 against the Jets in redraft leagues, both should be considered good DFS options this week.

WAIVER WIRE DST

Buccaneers (55%) vs. MIN 49ers (58%) vs. WAS Giants (38%) vs. ARI Patriots (60%) at LAR Cowboys (22%) at CIN

WAIVER WIRE KICKERS