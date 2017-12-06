Fantasy Football Week 14: What you missed Tuesday, with Mark Ingram ailing and JuJu Smith-Schuster hit with a suspension
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
What's this? Every Tuesday through Friday, Chris Towers will catch you up on the previous day's biggest news first thing in the morning. Here's what you missed Tuesday:
Mark Ingram (toe) was held out of practice Tuesday
The Saints didn't practice Monday, but listed Ingram with a toe injury. Since we hadn't heard about it prior, we assumed it was just a minor issue. Now? This is officially a concern.
Ingram was spotted on the field during stretching and conditioning, but was listed as a non-participant on the official practice report. This might be less of a concern if not for the Saints' Thursday night matchup against the Falcons. As things stand, Ingram has just one day of practice left to prove to Fantasy players he is healthy enough to trust in this pivotal game.
If Ingram can't play, Alvin Kamara might be the No. 1 running back on every experts' board this week, however, we should still hold out hope for Ingram. There is plenty of room for both to succeed in the backfield, as both have been top-five backs this season. Keep a close eye on reports out of Saints' practice Wednesday to see if Ingram's status improves.
JuJu Smith-Schuster will serve a suspension in Week 14
This doesn't come as much of a surprise, though it was interesting to see Smith-Schuster's appeal heard and denied the same day the suspension was sent down. He was flagged for an illegal hit on a defenseless player Monday night, but what probably garnered him the suspension was the taunting penalty after the foul.
With Smith-Schuster gone, Martavis Bryant will get yet another chance to prove himself. He nearly had a big game Monday, catching four passes for 40 yards, while also seeing a long return touchdown negated by penalties. Bryant doesn't have more than 48 yards in any game since Week 2, and was famously benched mid-season after demanding a trade. But he's also the kind of transcendent player who can win you a week with one or two big plays. He's a risky starter, but if you're projected to be a big underdog in a playoff matchup in Week 14, he might be the kind of David you need to take down Goliath.
Other notes
- Rob Gronkowski also lost his appeal for his suspension… This comes as little surprise. We've been preparing you to be without Gronkowski since Monday, so hopefully you made the necessary moves on waivers Tuesday night to find a replacement.
- Amari Cooper is still in the concussion protocol… This is the trouble with concussions. They don't recover the same for everyone, so Cooper's status for Week 14 should be considered very much in the air until we see some improvement.
- Jordan Matthews (knee) was placed on IR... Matthews just never got going this season. A chest injury limited him early on, then he missed time with a thumb issue, and now a lingering knee injury will shelve him for remainder of the year. In 10 games, he caught 25 passes for 282 yards, and will head into free agency this offseason.
- Doug Martin has not cleared the concussion protocol… Martin missed Week 13 as a result of his injury, and it looks like there's still some question about his availability this week. We'll monitor his status in the coming days, but make sure Peyton Barber was picked up in your leagues.
- Stephen Anderson will start for the Texans in Week 14… C.J. Fiedorowicz was placed on IR Tuesday after suffering his third concussion of the season Sunday. Anderson broke out in Week 13, hauling in five of 12 passes thrown his way for 79 yards and a touchdown, and is worth considering as a starter down the stretch.
- Kyle Long (shoulder) was placed on IR… That's bad news for Mitch Trubisky, but it's especially bad news for Jordan Howard. Howard has been a disappointment in his second season, averaging 26.4 fewer all-purpose yards per game than he did as a rookie, and this may lead to a slow finish as well.
