Fantasy Football Week 14: What you missed Tuesday, with Mark Ingram ailing and JuJu Smith-Schuster hit with a suspension

Mark Ingram (toe) was held out of practice Tuesday

The Saints didn't practice Monday, but listed Ingram with a toe injury. Since we hadn't heard about it prior, we assumed it was just a minor issue. Now? This is officially a concern.

Ingram was spotted on the field during stretching and conditioning, but was listed as a non-participant on the official practice report. This might be less of a concern if not for the Saints' Thursday night matchup against the Falcons. As things stand, Ingram has just one day of practice left to prove to Fantasy players he is healthy enough to trust in this pivotal game.

If Ingram can't play, Alvin Kamara might be the No. 1 running back on every experts' board this week, however, we should still hold out hope for Ingram. There is plenty of room for both to succeed in the backfield, as both have been top-five backs this season. Keep a close eye on reports out of Saints' practice Wednesday to see if Ingram's status improves.

JuJu Smith-Schuster will serve a suspension in Week 14

This doesn't come as much of a surprise, though it was interesting to see Smith-Schuster's appeal heard and denied the same day the suspension was sent down. He was flagged for an illegal hit on a defenseless player Monday night, but what probably garnered him the suspension was the taunting penalty after the foul.

With Smith-Schuster gone, Martavis Bryant will get yet another chance to prove himself. He nearly had a big game Monday, catching four passes for 40 yards, while also seeing a long return touchdown negated by penalties. Bryant doesn't have more than 48 yards in any game since Week 2, and was famously benched mid-season after demanding a trade. But he's also the kind of transcendent player who can win you a week with one or two big plays. He's a risky starter, but if you're projected to be a big underdog in a playoff matchup in Week 14, he might be the kind of David you need to take down Goliath.

