Fantasy Football Week 14: What you missed Wednesday, with Mark Ingram expected to play, and Zach Ertz and Joe Mixon in doubt

Mark Ingram (toe) is expected to play Thursday

Ingram enters Thursday's matchup against the Falcons questionable, but ESPN.com reported Thursday morning he is expected to play. That comes as something of a surprise after Ingram sat out the entire week at practice with his toe injury, but these Thursday kickoffs can lead to weird results sometimes; with just three days to prepare, teams will often do one or even two days of pure walkthroughs, leaving just one day to actually practice. Ingram's non-participation is a concern, but if this report is to be believed, Ingram should be out there for this pivotal AFC South matchup.

Alvin Kamara gets all the headlines, but Ingram ranks just one spot behind him at the running back position for Fantasy scoring this season, and is hard to go away from if he's active. You'll need to keep him in your starting lineup this week, despite the injury.

Doug Martin (concussion) was a full participant at practice

Martin was forced to miss Week 13 as a result of his issue, but looks in line to get back on the field for Week 14. That means he must be on the cusp of clearing the concussion protocol, if he hasn't already. That complicates things for those of us who added Peyton Barber after his 102-yard performance in Week 13. It's hard to see the Bucs going away from Barber entirely, given how lifeless their running game has been this season, but it's equally hard to see them going away entirely from Martin, because… Well, they haven't yet.

Martin has averaged 3.0 yards per carry over 16 games since the start of last season, but has continued to get work when healthy, so we probably have to assume he'll still be a big part of the game plan. That means this might be a situation to avoid entirely heading into Week 14.

Zach Ertz (concussion) is not practicing

It's possible Ertz will play in Week 14, but you should be preparing for the very real possibility that he doesn't. He's been participating in meetings, and coach Doug Pederson has said Ertz could play without practicing, but he needs to clear the league's concussion protocol first. You need to have a contingency plan if you've been relying on Ertz all season.

Joe Mixon (concussion) was unable to practice

Mixon is in pretty much the same spot as Ertz, with one key difference; he suffered his concussion Monday, giving him one fewer day to get cleared. You need to have a contingency plan in place for Mixon as well, and at this point, it seems more likely he won't play than that he will.

Amari Cooper cleared the concussion protocol

That's step one, and it's a big step. However, Cooper didn't just miss Week 13 with a concussion; he is also still dealing with an ankle injury. That appears to be the bigger issue at this point, though it is undeniably good news that he is past the concussion. We'll watch over the next few days to see if Cooper can get back on the practice field in time for a good matchup against the Chiefs.

Greg Olsen (foot) was able to practice in full

The Panthers hinted that part of Olsen's absence in Week 14 was due to the playing surface in New Orleans, and it looks like a return to the natural grass of Carolina could be enough to get him on the field. Olsen practiced without limitations Wednesday, and coach Ron Rivera told reporters there won't be a "pitch count" for Olsen in Week 14. With the absence of Rob Gronkowski and Ertz expected, Olsen's return could be a boon to the position.

Will Fuller (ribs) was able to practice Wednesday

Fuller has missed three straight games due to cracked ribs, but it looks like his absence is about to come to an end. Coach Bill O'Brien told reporters he is hopeful that Fuller can play Sunday against the 49ers. This might be a situation where it is better news for the Texans, who desperately need Fuller to stretch the field, but who may not be able to get him the ball consistently with Tom Savage at QB. Even with Deshaun Watson, Fuller was hyper touchdown dependent, and you can't expect him to find the end zone too often with Savage as his QB.

