It's been a tumultuous season for the Denver Broncos. The Russell Wilson trade looks like an abject disaster and the Nathaniel Hackett hiring looks nearly as bad. Somehow the team is averaging seven fewer points per game than they did last year with Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock running the show.

But there may be a silver lining in this offense, and he's set up for a monster finish to the season. Jerry Jeudy has played more than 80% of the snaps in six games this season. In those six games Jeudy has 27 catches for 421 yards and three touchdowns. That's an average of 14.5 PPR Fantasy points per game, which would make him a No,. 2 wide receiver on the season. And there's reason to hope Jeudy can be even this week and the rest of the season.

The most obvious reason is that Courtland Sutton is not expected to play in Week 14 and we don't know when he'll return. That should lead to even more volume for Jeudy. This week, Jeudy plays a Chiefs defense that has allowed the fourth-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers and plays man coverage at a rate well above league average. That's awesome for Jeudy, who averages four more yards per route run against man coverage than he does against zone.

After this week, the matchups are pretty great as well, with games against the Rams, Cardinals, and the Chiefs in the Fantasy playoffs. As hard as it is to believe in this miserable offense, Jeudy could absolutely play an important part on the some championship rosters.

Here is the rest of the Week 14 WR Preview:

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 14 at this time. Here's what it means:

Treylon Burks WR TEN Tennessee • #16

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Robert Woods is a desperation flex without Burks, but mostly this just makes it hard to trust Ryan Tannehill. Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Jerry Jeudy is a borderline WR2 for as long as Sutton is out. Jakobi Meyers WR NE New England • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. There's not a wide receiver in New England we want to trust if Meyers is out.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline Zay Jones WR JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -3.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 9.1 WR RNK 34th YTD Stats REC 60 TAR 86 REYDS 578 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.6 Nico Collins WR HOU Houston • #12

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -17 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 14th PROJ PTS 8.6 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 66 REYDS 481 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.7 Mike Evans WR TB Tampa Bay • #13

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -3.5 O/U 37 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 10.6 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 55 TAR 89 REYDS 761 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.6 Jerry Jeudy WR DEN Denver • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -9.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 10.9 WR RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 59 REYDS 514 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.4

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 14 Adds (WR Preview) Nico Collins WR HOU Houston • #12

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -16.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 14th WR RNK 31st ROSTERED 49% YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 66 REYDS 481 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.7 Collins has a terrible matchup but he also has 36 targets over his past four games. That type of usage makes him a solid No. 3 wide receiver even with the terrible efficiency he's produced this season. He's much better in PPR, but he does have more upside than his stats suggest due to his downfield target profile. Just make sure he's healthy by Sunday, he missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a foot issue. Zay Jones WR JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -4 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK 32nd ROSTERED 62% YTD Stats REC 60 TAR 86 REYDS 578 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.6 Last week was a complete dud, but Jones' matchup is enough to make you forget it. The Titans have been awesome against the run, but the Titans have given up the most Fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Like Collins, Jones has 36 targets over his past four games as well and flashed his upside as recently as Week 12, when he produced 25.5 PPR Fantasy points without a touchdown. Mack Hollins WR LV Las Vegas • #10

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LV -6.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK 35th ROSTERED 59% YTD Stats REC 45 TAR 73 REYDS 566 TD 3 FPTS/G 10 Davante Adams is the only sure thing in the Raiders passing game, but Hollins looks solid as the No. 2 as long as Renfrow and Darren Waller remain out. If that's the case, he's a solid No. 3 wide receiver this week.

Stashes (WR Preview) Rondale Moore WR ARI Arizona • #4

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -1.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 8th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 59% YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 56 REYDS 414 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.2 If Moore can get healthy for the Fantasy playoffs, he has a shot at eight-plus targets per game in one of the most pass-happy offenses in the league. That would make him a No. 3 wide receiver in PPR leagues with significant upside if Marquise Brown or DeAndre Hopkins miss time.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Amon-Ra St. Brown WR DET Detroit • #14

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN DET -1.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 20.2 WR RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 76 TAR 100 REYDS 830 TD 6 FPTS/G 18.5 Last week, Garrett Wilson cooked this defense for 162 yards and the week before the Patriots receivers combined for more than 240 yards. The Vikings have given up the second-most Fantasy points to WRs this season and St. Brown has 236 yards over his past two games.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Jerry Jeudy WR DEN Denver • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -9 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 10.9 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 59 REYDS 514 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.4 Jeudy has played at least 80% of the snaps in six games this season. In those games he's averaged 14.5 PPR Fantasy points. With Courtland Sutton out, his role could be even larger, especially with the Broncos chasing the score against the Chiefs.