It's been a tumultuous season for the Denver Broncos. The Russell Wilson trade looks like an abject disaster and the Nathaniel Hackett hiring looks nearly as bad. Somehow the team is averaging seven fewer points per game than they did last year with Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock running the show. 

But there may be a silver lining in this offense, and he's set up for a monster finish to the season. Jerry Jeudy has played more than 80% of the snaps in six games this season. In those six games Jeudy has 27 catches for 421 yards and three touchdowns. That's an average of 14.5 PPR Fantasy points per game, which would make him a No,. 2 wide receiver on the season. And there's reason to hope Jeudy can be even this week and the rest of the season.

The most obvious reason is that Courtland Sutton is not expected to play in Week 14 and we don't know when he'll return. That should lead to even more volume for Jeudy. This week, Jeudy plays a Chiefs defense that has allowed the fourth-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers and plays man coverage at a rate well above league average. That's awesome for Jeudy, who averages four more yards per route run against man coverage than he does against zone.

After this week, the matchups are pretty great as well, with games against the Rams, Cardinals, and the Chiefs in the Fantasy playoffs. As hard as it is to believe in this miserable offense, Jeudy could absolutely play an important part on the some championship rosters.

Week 14 WR Preview
Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 14 at this time. Here's what it means:

Treylon Burks WR
TEN Tennessee • #16
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Robert Woods is a desperation flex without Burks, but mostly this just makes it hard to trust Ryan Tannehill.
Courtland Sutton WR
DEN Denver • #14
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Jerry Jeudy is a borderline WR2 for as long as Sutton is out.
Jakobi Meyers WR
NE New England • #16
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
There's not a wide receiver in New England we want to trust if Meyers is out.
Numbers to Know
  • 257 -- Garrett Wilson leads the NFL in receiving yards over the past two weeks since Mike White took over as the Jets' starting quarterback. 
  • 46.7% -- Seven of Christian Watson's 15 catches over the past four weeks have gone for touchdowns.
  • 22 -- Pass attempts for Deshuan Watson last week. Nine targets went to Amari Cooper with no other Brown receiving more than three targets. 
  • 5.41 -- Average depth of target from Brock Purdy last week. This could be good news for guys like Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey, but not for Brandon Aiyuk
  • 19 -- Targets in the past two games for Nico Collins since Kyle Allen took over as the Texans' starting quarterback. 
  • 8 -- Snaps for Jameson Williams in his NFL debut. He ran two routes and received one target. It's no surprise that the Lions are taking it slowly with their rookie wide receiver. 
  • 17 - DK Metcalf leads the NFL with 17 end-zone targets.
Matchups that matter
Zay Jones WR
JAC Jacksonville • #7
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TEN TEN -3.5 O/U 41.5
OPP VS WR
32nd
PROJ PTS
9.1
WR RNK
34th
YTD Stats
REC
60
TAR
86
REYDS
578
TD
1
FPTS/G
11.6
Nico Collins WR
HOU Houston • #12
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DAL DAL -17 O/U 45
OPP VS WR
14th
PROJ PTS
8.6
WR RNK
30th
YTD Stats
REC
37
TAR
66
REYDS
481
TD
2
FPTS/G
9.7
Mike Evans WR
TB Tampa Bay • #13
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SF SF -3.5 O/U 37
OPP VS WR
21st
PROJ PTS
10.6
WR RNK
21st
YTD Stats
REC
55
TAR
89
REYDS
761
TD
3
FPTS/G
13.6
Jerry Jeudy WR
DEN Denver • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs KC KC -9.5 O/U 44
OPP VS WR
27th
PROJ PTS
10.9
WR RNK
18th
YTD Stats
REC
34
TAR
59
REYDS
514
TD
3
FPTS/G
10.4
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 14 Adds (WR Preview)
Nico Collins WR
HOU Houston • #12
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DAL DAL -16.5 O/U 45.5
OPP VS WR
14th
WR RNK
31st
ROSTERED
49%
YTD Stats
REC
37
TAR
66
REYDS
481
TD
2
FPTS/G
9.7
Collins has a terrible matchup but he also has 36 targets over his past four games. That type of usage makes him a solid No. 3 wide receiver even with the terrible efficiency he's produced this season. He's much better in PPR, but he does have more upside than his stats suggest due to his downfield target profile. Just make sure he's healthy by Sunday, he missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a foot issue.
Zay Jones WR
JAC Jacksonville • #7
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TEN TEN -4 O/U 41
OPP VS WR
32nd
WR RNK
32nd
ROSTERED
62%
YTD Stats
REC
60
TAR
86
REYDS
578
TD
1
FPTS/G
11.6
Last week was a complete dud, but Jones' matchup is enough to make you forget it. The Titans have been awesome against the run, but the Titans have given up the most Fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Like Collins, Jones has 36 targets over his past four games as well and flashed his upside as recently as Week 12, when he produced 25.5 PPR Fantasy points without a touchdown.
Mack Hollins WR
LV Las Vegas • #10
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LAR LV -6.5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS WR
26th
WR RNK
35th
ROSTERED
59%
YTD Stats
REC
45
TAR
73
REYDS
566
TD
3
FPTS/G
10
Davante Adams is the only sure thing in the Raiders passing game, but Hollins looks solid as the No. 2 as long as Renfrow and Darren Waller remain out. If that's the case, he's a solid No. 3 wide receiver this week.
Stashes (WR Preview)
Rondale Moore WR
ARI Arizona • #4
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NE NE -1.5 O/U 44.5
OPP VS WR
8th
WR RNK
NR
ROSTERED
59%
YTD Stats
REC
41
TAR
56
REYDS
414
TD
1
FPTS/G
11.2
If Moore can get healthy for the Fantasy playoffs, he has a shot at eight-plus targets per game in one of the most pass-happy offenses in the league. That would make him a No. 3 wide receiver in PPR leagues with significant upside if Marquise Brown or DeAndre Hopkins miss time.
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
DET Detroit • #14
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs MIN DET -1.5 O/U 53.5
OPP VS WR
30th
PROJ PTS
20.2
WR RNK
7th
YTD Stats
REC
76
TAR
100
REYDS
830
TD
6
FPTS/G
18.5
Last week, Garrett Wilson cooked this defense for 162 yards and the week before the Patriots receivers combined for more than 240 yards. The Vikings have given up the second-most Fantasy points to WRs this season and St. Brown has 236 yards over his past two games.
Contrarian DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
Jerry Jeudy WR
DEN Denver • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs KC KC -9 O/U 43
OPP VS WR
27th
PROJ PTS
10.9
WR RNK
20th
YTD Stats
REC
34
TAR
59
REYDS
514
TD
3
FPTS/G
10.4
Jeudy has played at least 80% of the snaps in six games this season. In those games he's averaged 14.5 PPR Fantasy points. With Courtland Sutton out, his role could be even larger, especially with the Broncos chasing the score against the Chiefs.
Heath's Projections