Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Preview: Matchups, projections, and more for the Fantasy playoffs

As a rule I believe the NFL season is way too short to put too much stock in splits. This is especially true when the season is still ongoing. But one place I'll make an exception is when it comes to volume. If a player's usage has changed over the past month, I'll absolutely make adjustments.

With that in mind, I took a look at the 10 players averaging double-digit targets over the past month:

Players averaging double-digit targets per game over the past month:

Fournette 10 — Heath Cummings (@heathcummingssr) December 3, 2019

A couple of names jump off the list right away. We've mostly acknowledged D.J. Moore and Devante Parker as No. 1 Fantasy receivers until further notice. And no one should be surprised to see names like Michael Thomas, DeAndre Hopkins, Julian Edelman or Davante Adams. But Jarvis Landry and Darius Slayton may surprise some people.

Landry, for all intents and purposes, has been the Browns' No. 1 receiver. He leads the team in targets, has been their most efficient pass catcher (8.5 yards per target) and leads them in receiving touchdowns. As you'll see below, the projections are treating Landry like a Fantasy No. 1 this week against the Cincinnati Bengals. I can't make a good argument against it.

Slayton has seen at least seven targets in three straight games and has scored double-digit PPR points in four of his past five games. As long as Golden Tate and Evan Engram remain out, I'll value Slayton as a borderline No. 2 wide receiver with enormous weekly upside. He also has a fantastic schedule in the Fantasy playoffs with the Eagles, Dolphins and Washington in the next three weeks.

The following players are not being projected to play Week 14 at this time. Here's what it means:

T.Y. Hilton WR IND Indianapolis • #13

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Zach Pascal has another great opportunity if Hilton is out.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

16.8 - Mike Williams' average targeted air yards, the highest mark in the league. I still believe he has a monster week coming, but good luck guessing when.

- Mike Williams' average targeted air yards, the highest mark in the league. I still believe he has a monster week coming, but good luck guessing when. 11.6 - A.J. Brown's yards per target. Only Stefon Diggs has a better average.

- A.J. Brown's yards per target. Only Stefon Diggs has a better average. 20.5 - Yards per reception for John Ross before he got hurt. You can't start him this week, but he gets the Dolphins in Week 16.

- Yards per reception for John Ross before he got hurt. You can't start him this week, but he gets the Dolphins in Week 16. 19 - Targets for Robert Woods in Week 13. He's back inside the circle of trust.

- Targets for Robert Woods in Week 13. He's back inside the circle of trust. 25.7% - Target share for Anthony Miller the past three weeks, which leads the Bears.

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline Zach Pascal WR IND Indianapolis • #14

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 11.7 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 51 REYDS 473 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.1 Darius Slayton WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #86

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -8.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 11.2 WR RNK 37th YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 61 REYDS 505 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.4 Marquise Brown WR BAL Baltimore • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BAL -5.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 8th PROJ PTS 10.7 WR RNK 40th YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 60 REYDS 520 TD 6 FPTS/G 12

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 12Adds Zach Pascal WR IND Indianapolis • #14

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 37% Pascal has averaged seven targets per game without T.Y. Hilton and has scored double-digit Fantasy points in three out of five games. The two games he didn't were against Dolphins and Jaguars when the Colts didn't throw as much or as successfully. This week they face Tampa Bay, a team that is much easier to pass on than run against. Pascal could be a top-16 receiver once again. Anthony Miller WR CHI Chicago • #17

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 9% Miller has dominated targets recently and seems to be moving at a different speed than he was in 2018. He's been one of the most unlucky receivers in the league with zero touchdowns on 63 targets, but don't hold that against him. James Washington WR PIT Pittsburgh • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 41% I don't totally trust that Washington can keep this up with four or five targets per week, but you can't ignore his upside. His floor looks to be lower than Miller's, but he has just as much upside. A.J. Brown WR TEN Tennessee • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 57% Brown has shown he just needs opportunity. Hopefully in a road game against the Raiders he gets some. He's a boom-or-bust No. 3 receiver this week and moving forward.

Stashes John Ross WR CIN Cincinnati

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Ownership 13% Ross could be a league-winner in Week 16.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top Play D.J. Moore WR CAR Carolina • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 14 Prices FanDuel $7,100 DraftKings $7,000 This price isn't high enough for the guy who leads the NFL in targets over the past month and has averaged 9.0 yards per target in his career. Especially since he's playing the Falcons.

Contrarian Plays Zach Pascal WR IND Indianapolis • #14

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 14 Prices FanDuel $6,100 DraftKings $5,500 Pascal projects as my top wide receiver in Fantasy points per dollar on FanDuel, so I'll play him even if he's chalk.

WR Preview Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank PPR Rank WR NON PPR FPTS PPR FPTs 2 1 Michael Thomas 14.22 23.26 1 2 Julio Jones 14.26 20.85 3 3 Davante Adams 13.29 20.14 4 4 D.J. Moore 12.85 19.60 13 5 DeAndre Hopkins 11.74 19.20 15 6 Julian Edelman 11.53 18.49 7 7 DeVante Parker 12.63 18.06 6 8 Mike Evans 12.69 17.81 9 9 Chris Godwin 12.33 17.72 10 10 Jarvis Landry 12.30 17.71 11 11 John Brown 11.82 17.69 8 12 Zach Pascal 12.57 17.67 5 13 Stefon Diggs 12.79 17.57 18 14 Robert Woods 11.41 17.55 20 15 Allen Robinson 11.12 17.14 12 16 Tyreek Hill 11.80 17.06 14 17 Calvin Ridley 11.60 17.04 16 18 Amari Cooper 11.49 16.98 17 19 Odell Beckham 11.46 16.42 26 20 Keenan Allen 10.42 16.40 24 21 Alshon Jeffery 10.81 16.33 22 22 Darius Slayton 10.86 15.97 25 23 Will Fuller 10.64 15.81 21 24 D.J. Chark 11.01 15.70 19 25 Courtland Sutton 11.17 15.59 23 26 D.K. Metcalf 10.83 15.39 27 27 Michael Gallup 10.36 15.13 30 28 Cooper Kupp 9.80 15.04 34 29 Tyler Boyd 9.15 14.96 31 30 Anthony Miller 9.52 14.57 28 31 James Washington 10.19 13.89 29 32 A.J. Brown 9.90 13.79 33 33 Tyler Lockett 9.22 13.71 38 34 Christian Kirk 8.34 13.68 40 35 Cole Beasley 8.24 13.31 42 36 Sterlin Shepard 8.10 13.30 36 37 Deebo Samuel 8.50 13.09 32 38 Kenny Golladay 9.51 12.92 39 39 Jamison Crowder 8.25 12.83 35 40 Terry McLaurin 8.97 12.66 44 41 Dede Westbrook 7.77 12.60 50 42 Larry Fitzgerald 7.40 12.45 41 43 Diontae Johnson 8.23 12.25 48 44 Emmanuel Sanders 7.52 12.04 43 45 Randall Cobb 7.92 11.92 37 46 Curtis Samuel 8.39 11.77 51 47 Marvin Jones 7.35 11.43 46 48 Marquise Brown 7.61 11.15

