When Russell Wilson left Seattle, it was supposed to be a problem for DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. And there have been periods of time where that looked like it might be true. Metcalf only had 71 yards in his first two games combined and went through a four-week stretch from Weeks 6-9 where he didn't top 55 yards once. Lockett only had one game with more than five catches from Week 5 through Week 12.

But the problem wasn't what we thought it would be because there's been no drop off from Russell Wilson to Geno Smith. Smith has been one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the NFL and he's thrown nearly half of his passes to Lockett and Metcalf. The problem, earlier in the year, was just a lack of pass attempts. With Kenneth Walker likely out for Week 14, that shouldn't be a concern either.

Week 14 Previews: QB RB

Metcalf now has 23 targets over his past two games and Lockett isn't far behind with 19. Smith has thrown 74 passes in those two games, his second and third highest pass totals of the season. With a less reliable running game, that pass volume could be a new reality for the Seahawks, which should make both Metcalf and Lockett reliable No. 2 wide receivers, if not top-12 options.

Here is the rest of the Week 14 WR Preview:

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 14 at this time. Here's what it means:

Treylon Burks WR TEN Tennessee • #16

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Robert Woods is a desperation flex without Burks, but mostly this just makes it hard to trust Ryan Tannehill. Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Jerry Jeudy is a borderline WR2 for as long as Sutton is out. Jakobi Meyers WR NE New England • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. There's not a wide receiver in New England we want to trust if Meyers is out.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline Zay Jones WR JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -3.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 9.1 WR RNK 34th YTD Stats REC 60 TAR 86 REYDS 578 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.6 Nico Collins WR HOU Houston • #12

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -17 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 14th PROJ PTS 8.6 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 66 REYDS 481 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.7 Mike Evans WR TB Tampa Bay • #13

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -3.5 O/U 37 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 10.6 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 55 TAR 89 REYDS 761 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.6

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 14 Adds (WR Preview) Nico Collins WR HOU Houston • #12

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -17 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 14th WR RNK 30th ROSTERED 48% YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 66 REYDS 481 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.7 Collins has a terrible matchup but he also has 36 targets over his past four games. That type of usage makes him a solid No. 3 wide receiver even with the terrible efficiency he's produced this season. He's much better in PPR, but he does have more upside than his stats suggest due to his downfield target profile. Zay Jones WR JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -3.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK 34th ROSTERED 66% YTD Stats REC 60 TAR 86 REYDS 578 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.6 Last week was a complete dud, but Jones' matchup is enough to make you forget it. The Titans have been awesome against the run, but the Titans have given up the most Fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Like Collins, Jones has 36 targets over his past four games as well and flashed his upside as recently as Week 12, when he produced 25.5 PPR Fantasy points without a touchdown. Mack Hollins WR LV Las Vegas • #10

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LV -6 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK 35th ROSTERED 62% YTD Stats REC 45 TAR 73 REYDS 566 TD 3 FPTS/G 10 Davante Adams is the only sure thing in the Raiders passing game, but Hollins looks solid as the No. 2 as long as Renfrow and Darren Waller remain out. If that's the case, he's a solid No. 3 wide receiver this week.

Stashes (WR Preview) Michael Gallup WR DAL Dallas • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU DAL -17 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 4th WR RNK 33rd ROSTERED 57% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 49 REYDS 297 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.4 I don't love Gallup this week against the Texans because I'm not sure the pass volume will be enough to support him. But I do love that he's looked more like himself the past couple of weeks and see the potential for him to have a major impact in the Fantasy playoffs when the Cowboys are playing more competitive games.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Amon-Ra St. Brown WR DET Detroit • #14

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN DET -1.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 20.2 WR RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 76 TAR 100 REYDS 830 TD 6 FPTS/G 18.5 Last week, Garrett Wilson cooked this defense for 162 yards and the week before the Patriots receivers combined for more than 240 yards. The Vikings have given up the second-most Fantasy points to WRs this season and St. Brown has 236 yards over his past two games.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Jerry Jeudy WR DEN Denver • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -9 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 10.9 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 59 REYDS 514 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.4 Jeudy has played at least 80% of the snaps in six games this season. In those games he's averaged 14.5 PPR Fantasy points. With Courtland Sutton out, his role could be even larger, especially with the Broncos chasing the score against the Chiefs.