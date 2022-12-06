When Russell Wilson left Seattle, it was supposed to be a problem for DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. And there have been periods of time where that looked like it might be true. Metcalf only had 71 yards in his first two games combined and went through a four-week stretch from Weeks 6-9 where he didn't top 55 yards once. Lockett only had one game with more than five catches from Week 5 through Week 12.
But the problem wasn't what we thought it would be because there's been no drop off from Russell Wilson to Geno Smith. Smith has been one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the NFL and he's thrown nearly half of his passes to Lockett and Metcalf. The problem, earlier in the year, was just a lack of pass attempts. With Kenneth Walker likely out for Week 14, that shouldn't be a concern either.
Metcalf now has 23 targets over his past two games and Lockett isn't far behind with 19. Smith has thrown 74 passes in those two games, his second and third highest pass totals of the season. With a less reliable running game, that pass volume could be a new reality for the Seahawks, which should make both Metcalf and Lockett reliable No. 2 wide receivers, if not top-12 options.
Here is the rest of the Week 14 WR Preview:
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Week 14 WR Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play in Week 14 at this time. Here's what it means:
TEN Tennessee • #16
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Robert Woods is a desperation flex without Burks, but mostly this just makes it hard to trust Ryan Tannehill.
DEN Denver • #14
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Jerry Jeudy is a borderline WR2 for as long as Sutton is out.
NE New England • #16
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
There's not a wide receiver in New England we want to trust if Meyers is out.
Numbers to Know
- 257 -- Garrett Wilson leads the NFL in receiving yards over the past two weeks since Mike White took over as the Jets' starting quarterback.
- 46.7% -- Seven of Christian Watson's 15 catches over the past four weeks have gone for touchdowns.
- 22 -- Pass attempts for Deshuan Watson last week. Nine targets went to Amari Cooper with no other Brown receiving more than three targets.
- 5.41 -- Average depth of target from Brock Purdy last week. This could be good news for guys like Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey, but not for Brandon Aiyuk.
- 19 -- Targets in the past two games for Nico Collins since Kyle Allen took over as the Texans' starting quarterback.
- 8 -- Snaps for Jameson Williams in his NFL debut. He ran two routes and received one target. It's no surprise that the Lions are taking it slowly with their rookie wide receiver.
- 17 - DK Metcalf leads the NFL with 17 end-zone targets.
Matchups that matter
Mike Evans WR
TB Tampa Bay • #13
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
Collins has a terrible matchup but he also has 36 targets over his past four games. That type of usage makes him a solid No. 3 wide receiver even with the terrible efficiency he's produced this season. He's much better in PPR, but he does have more upside than his stats suggest due to his downfield target profile.
Last week was a complete dud, but Jones' matchup is enough to make you forget it. The Titans have been awesome against the run, but the Titans have given up the most Fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Like Collins, Jones has 36 targets over his past four games as well and flashed his upside as recently as Week 12, when he produced 25.5 PPR Fantasy points without a touchdown.
Mack Hollins WR
LV Las Vegas • #10
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Davante Adams is the only sure thing in the Raiders passing game, but Hollins looks solid as the No. 2 as long as Renfrow and Darren Waller remain out. If that's the case, he's a solid No. 3 wide receiver this week.
DAL Dallas • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
I don't love Gallup this week against the Texans because I'm not sure the pass volume will be enough to support him. But I do love that he's looked more like himself the past couple of weeks and see the potential for him to have a major impact in the Fantasy playoffs when the Cowboys are playing more competitive games.
DFS Plays
DET Detroit • #14
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Last week, Garrett Wilson cooked this defense for 162 yards and the week before the Patriots receivers combined for more than 240 yards. The Vikings have given up the second-most Fantasy points to WRs this season and St. Brown has 236 yards over his past two games.
Jerry Jeudy WR
DEN Denver • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Jeudy has played at least 80% of the snaps in six games this season. In those games he's averaged 14.5 PPR Fantasy points. With Courtland Sutton out, his role could be even larger, especially with the Broncos chasing the score against the Chiefs.