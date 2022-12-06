dk-metcalf-usatsi-seahawks.jpg
USATSI

When Russell Wilson left Seattle, it was supposed to be a problem for DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. And there have been periods of time where that looked like it might be true. Metcalf only had 71 yards in his first two games combined and went through a four-week stretch from Weeks 6-9 where he didn't top 55 yards once. Lockett only had one game with more than five catches from Week 5 through Week 12.

But the problem wasn't what we thought it would be because there's been no drop off from Russell Wilson to Geno Smith. Smith has been one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the NFL and he's thrown nearly half of his passes to Lockett and Metcalf. The problem, earlier in the year, was just a lack of pass attempts. With Kenneth Walker likely out for Week 14, that shouldn't be a concern either.

Metcalf now has 23 targets over his past two games and Lockett isn't far behind with 19. Smith has thrown 74 passes in those two games, his second and third highest pass totals of the season. With a less reliable running game, that pass volume could be a new reality for the Seahawks, which should make both Metcalf and Lockett reliable No. 2 wide receivers, if not top-12 options.

Here is the rest of the Week 14 WR Preview:

Week 14 WR Preview
Who's Out
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
WR Preview
Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 14 at this time. Here's what it means:

headshot-image
Treylon Burks WR
TEN Tennessee • #16
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Robert Woods is a desperation flex without Burks, but mostly this just makes it hard to trust Ryan Tannehill.
headshot-image
Courtland Sutton WR
DEN Denver • #14
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Jerry Jeudy is a borderline WR2 for as long as Sutton is out.
headshot-image
Jakobi Meyers WR
NE New England • #16
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
There's not a wide receiver in New England we want to trust if Meyers is out.
WR Preview
Numbers to Know
  • 257 -- Garrett Wilson leads the NFL in receiving yards over the past two weeks since Mike White took over as the Jets' starting quarterback. 
  • 46.7% -- Seven of Christian Watson's 15 catches over the past four weeks have gone for touchdowns.
  • 22 -- Pass attempts for Deshuan Watson last week. Nine targets went to Amari Cooper with no other Brown receiving more than three targets. 
  • 5.41 -- Average depth of target from Brock Purdy last week. This could be good news for guys like Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey, but not for Brandon Aiyuk
  • 19 -- Targets in the past two games for Nico Collins since Kyle Allen took over as the Texans' starting quarterback. 
  • 8 -- Snaps for Jameson Williams in his NFL debut. He ran two routes and received one target. It's no surprise that the Lions are taking it slowly with their rookie wide receiver. 
  • 17 - DK Metcalf leads the NFL with 17 end-zone targets.
WR Preview
Matchups that matter
Matchups that matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Zay Jones WR
JAC Jacksonville • #7
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TEN TEN -3.5 O/U 41.5
OPP VS WR
32nd
PROJ PTS
9.1
WR RNK
34th
YTD Stats
REC
60
TAR
86
REYDS
578
TD
1
FPTS/G
11.6
headshot-image
Nico Collins WR
HOU Houston • #12
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DAL DAL -17 O/U 45
OPP VS WR
14th
PROJ PTS
8.6
WR RNK
30th
YTD Stats
REC
37
TAR
66
REYDS
481
TD
2
FPTS/G
9.7
headshot-image
Mike Evans WR
TB Tampa Bay • #13
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SF SF -3.5 O/U 37
OPP VS WR
21st
PROJ PTS
10.6
WR RNK
21st
YTD Stats
REC
55
TAR
89
REYDS
761
TD
3
FPTS/G
13.6
WR Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 14 Adds (WR Preview)
headshot-image
Nico Collins WR
HOU Houston • #12
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DAL DAL -17 O/U 45
OPP VS WR
14th
WR RNK
30th
ROSTERED
48%
YTD Stats
REC
37
TAR
66
REYDS
481
TD
2
FPTS/G
9.7
Collins has a terrible matchup but he also has 36 targets over his past four games. That type of usage makes him a solid No. 3 wide receiver even with the terrible efficiency he's produced this season. He's much better in PPR, but he does have more upside than his stats suggest due to his downfield target profile.
headshot-image
Zay Jones WR
JAC Jacksonville • #7
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TEN TEN -3.5 O/U 41.5
OPP VS WR
32nd
WR RNK
34th
ROSTERED
66%
YTD Stats
REC
60
TAR
86
REYDS
578
TD
1
FPTS/G
11.6
Last week was a complete dud, but Jones' matchup is enough to make you forget it. The Titans have been awesome against the run, but the Titans have given up the most Fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Like Collins, Jones has 36 targets over his past four games as well and flashed his upside as recently as Week 12, when he produced 25.5 PPR Fantasy points without a touchdown.
headshot-image
Mack Hollins WR
LV Las Vegas • #10
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LAR LV -6 O/U 44.5
OPP VS WR
26th
WR RNK
35th
ROSTERED
62%
YTD Stats
REC
45
TAR
73
REYDS
566
TD
3
FPTS/G
10
Davante Adams is the only sure thing in the Raiders passing game, but Hollins looks solid as the No. 2 as long as Renfrow and Darren Waller remain out. If that's the case, he's a solid No. 3 wide receiver this week.
Stashes (WR Preview)
headshot-image
Michael Gallup WR
DAL Dallas • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs HOU DAL -17 O/U 45
OPP VS WR
4th
WR RNK
33rd
ROSTERED
57%
YTD Stats
REC
28
TAR
49
REYDS
297
TD
3
FPTS/G
8.4
I don't love Gallup this week against the Texans because I'm not sure the pass volume will be enough to support him. But I do love that he's looked more like himself the past couple of weeks and see the potential for him to have a major impact in the Fantasy playoffs when the Cowboys are playing more competitive games.
WR Preview
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
DET Detroit • #14
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs MIN DET -1.5 O/U 53.5
OPP VS WR
30th
PROJ PTS
20.2
WR RNK
7th
YTD Stats
REC
76
TAR
100
REYDS
830
TD
6
FPTS/G
18.5
Last week, Garrett Wilson cooked this defense for 162 yards and the week before the Patriots receivers combined for more than 240 yards. The Vikings have given up the second-most Fantasy points to WRs this season and St. Brown has 236 yards over his past two games.
Contrarian DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Jerry Jeudy WR
DEN Denver • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs KC KC -9 O/U 43
OPP VS WR
27th
PROJ PTS
10.9
WR RNK
20th
YTD Stats
REC
34
TAR
59
REYDS
514
TD
3
FPTS/G
10.4
Jeudy has played at least 80% of the snaps in six games this season. In those games he's averaged 14.5 PPR Fantasy points. With Courtland Sutton out, his role could be even larger, especially with the Broncos chasing the score against the Chiefs.
WR Preview
Heath's Projections