Fantasy Football Week 14 Wide Receiver Preview: Projections, Matchups that matter, DFS plays and more
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 14, including his favorite waver-wire adds.
As a rule I believe the NFL season is way too short to put too much stock in splits. This is especially true when the season is still ongoing. But one place I'll make an exception is when it comes to volume. If a player's usage has changed over the past month, I'll absolutely make adjustments.
With that in mind, I took a look at the 10 players averaging double-digit targets over the past month:
A couple of names jump off the list right away. We've mostly acknowledged D.J. Moore and Devante Parker as No. 1 Fantasy receivers until further notice. And no one should be surprised to see names like Michael Thomas, DeAndre Hopkins, Julian Edelman or Davante Adams. But Jarvis Landry and Darius Slayton may surprise some people.
Landry, for all intents and purposes, has been the Browns' No. 1 receiver. He leads the team in targets, has been their most efficient pass catcher (8.5 yards per target) and leads them in receiving touchdowns. As you'll see below, the projections are treating Landry like a Fantasy No. 1 this week against the Cincinnati Bengals. I can't make a good argument against it.
Slayton has seen at least seven targets in three straight games and has scored double-digit PPR points in four of his past five games. As long as Golden Tate and Evan Engram remain out, I'll value Slayton as a borderline No. 2 wide receiver with enormous weekly upside. He also has a fantastic schedule in the Fantasy playoffs with the Eagles, Dolphins and Washington in the next three weeks.
Week 14 WR Preview
The following players are not being projected to play Week 14 at this time. Here's what it means:
T.Y. Hilton WR
IND Indianapolis • #13
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Zach Pascal has another great opportunity if Hilton is out.
Numbers to Know
- 16.8 - Mike Williams' average targeted air yards, the highest mark in the league. I still believe he has a monster week coming, but good luck guessing when.
- 11.6 - A.J. Brown's yards per target. Only Stefon Diggs has a better average.
- 20.5 - Yards per reception for John Ross before he got hurt. You can't start him this week, but he gets the Dolphins in Week 16.
- 19 - Targets for Robert Woods in Week 13. He's back inside the circle of trust.
- 25.7% - Target share for Anthony Miller the past three weeks, which leads the Bears.
Matchups that matter
NYG N.Y. Giants • #86
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
BAL Baltimore • #15
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Waiver Wire Targets
Pascal has averaged seven targets per game without T.Y. Hilton and has scored double-digit Fantasy points in three out of five games. The two games he didn't were against Dolphins and Jaguars when the Colts didn't throw as much or as successfully. This week they face Tampa Bay, a team that is much easier to pass on than run against. Pascal could be a top-16 receiver once again.
CHI Chicago • #17
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Miller has dominated targets recently and seems to be moving at a different speed than he was in 2018. He's been one of the most unlucky receivers in the league with zero touchdowns on 63 targets, but don't hold that against him.
PIT Pittsburgh • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I don't totally trust that Washington can keep this up with four or five targets per week, but you can't ignore his upside. His floor looks to be lower than Miller's, but he has just as much upside.
A.J. Brown WR
TEN Tennessee • #11
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Brown has shown he just needs opportunity. Hopefully in a road game against the Raiders he gets some. He's a boom-or-bust No. 3 receiver this week and moving forward.
John Ross WR
CIN Cincinnati • #11
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Ross could be a league-winner in Week 16.
DFS Plays
D.J. Moore WR
CAR Carolina • #12
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
This price isn't high enough for the guy who leads the NFL in targets over the past month and has averaged 9.0 yards per target in his career. Especially since he's playing the Falcons.
Pascal projects as my top wide receiver in Fantasy points per dollar on FanDuel, so I'll play him even if he's chalk.
Heath's Projections
Non-PPR Rank
PPR Rank
WR
NON PPR FPTS
PPR FPTs
2
1
Michael Thomas
14.22
23.26
1
2
Julio Jones
14.26
20.85
3
3
Davante Adams
13.29
20.14
4
4
D.J. Moore
12.85
19.60
13
5
DeAndre Hopkins
11.74
19.20
15
6
Julian Edelman
11.53
18.49
7
7
DeVante Parker
12.63
18.06
6
8
Mike Evans
12.69
17.81
9
9
Chris Godwin
12.33
17.72
10
10
Jarvis Landry
12.30
17.71
11
11
John Brown
11.82
17.69
8
12
Zach Pascal
12.57
17.67
5
13
Stefon Diggs
12.79
17.57
18
14
Robert Woods
11.41
17.55
20
15
Allen Robinson
11.12
17.14
12
16
Tyreek Hill
11.80
17.06
14
17
Calvin Ridley
11.60
17.04
16
18
Amari Cooper
11.49
16.98
17
19
Odell Beckham
11.46
16.42
26
20
Keenan Allen
10.42
16.40
24
21
Alshon Jeffery
10.81
16.33
22
22
Darius Slayton
10.86
15.97
25
23
Will Fuller
10.64
15.81
21
24
D.J. Chark
11.01
15.70
19
25
Courtland Sutton
11.17
15.59
23
26
D.K. Metcalf
10.83
15.39
27
27
Michael Gallup
10.36
15.13
30
28
Cooper Kupp
9.80
15.04
34
29
Tyler Boyd
9.15
14.96
31
30
Anthony Miller
9.52
14.57
28
31
James Washington
10.19
13.89
29
32
A.J. Brown
9.90
13.79
33
33
Tyler Lockett
9.22
13.71
38
34
Christian Kirk
8.34
13.68
40
35
Cole Beasley
8.24
13.31
42
36
Sterlin Shepard
8.10
13.30
36
37
Deebo Samuel
8.50
13.09
32
38
Kenny Golladay
9.51
12.92
39
39
Jamison Crowder
8.25
12.83
35
40
Terry McLaurin
8.97
12.66
44
41
Dede Westbrook
7.77
12.60
50
42
Larry Fitzgerald
7.40
12.45
41
43
Diontae Johnson
8.23
12.25
48
44
Emmanuel Sanders
7.52
12.04
43
45
Randall Cobb
7.92
11.92
37
46
Curtis Samuel
8.39
11.77
51
47
Marvin Jones
7.35
11.43
46
48
Marquise Brown
7.61
11.15
