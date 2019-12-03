Play

Fantasy Football Week 14 Wide Receiver Preview: Projections, Matchups that matter, DFS plays and more

Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 14, including his favorite waver-wire adds.

As a rule I believe the NFL season is way too short to put too much stock in splits. This is especially true when the season is still ongoing. But one place I'll make an exception is when it comes to volume. If a player's usage has changed over the past month, I'll absolutely make adjustments. 

With that in mind, I took a look at the 10 players averaging double-digit targets over the past month:

A couple of names jump off the list right away. We've mostly acknowledged D.J. Moore and Devante Parker as No. 1 Fantasy receivers until further notice. And no one should be surprised to see names like Michael Thomas, DeAndre Hopkins, Julian Edelman or Davante Adams. But Jarvis Landry and Darius Slayton may surprise some people. 

Landry, for all intents and purposes, has been the Browns' No. 1 receiver. He leads the team in targets, has been their most efficient pass catcher (8.5 yards per target) and leads them in receiving touchdowns. As you'll see below, the projections are treating Landry like a Fantasy No. 1 this week against the Cincinnati Bengals. I can't make a good argument against it. 

Slayton has seen at least seven targets in three straight games and has scored double-digit PPR points in four of his past five games. As long as Golden Tate and Evan Engram remain out, I'll value Slayton as a borderline No. 2 wide receiver with enormous weekly upside. He also has a fantastic schedule in the Fantasy playoffs with the Eagles, Dolphins and Washington in the next three weeks. 

Week 14 WR Preview

The following players are not being projected to play Week 14 at this time. Here's what it means:

headshot-image
T.Y. Hilton WR
IND Indianapolis • #13
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Zach Pascal has another great opportunity if Hilton is out.
WR Preview
Numbers to Know
  • 16.8 - Mike Williams' average targeted air yards, the highest mark in the league. I still believe he has a monster week coming,  but good luck guessing when.
  • 11.6 - A.J. Brown's yards per target. Only Stefon Diggs has a better average. 
  • 20.5 - Yards per reception for John Ross before he got hurt. You can't start him this week, but he gets the Dolphins in Week 16. 
  • 19 - Targets for Robert Woods in Week 13. He's back inside the circle of trust.
  • 25.7% - Target share for Anthony Miller the past three weeks, which leads the Bears.
WR Preview
Matchups that matter
Matchups that matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Zach Pascal WR
IND Indianapolis • #14
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TB TB -3 O/U 47.5
OPP VS WR
32nd
PROJ PTS
11.7
WR RNK
NR
YTD Stats
REC
30
TAR
51
REYDS
473
TD
4
FPTS/G
8.1
headshot-image
Darius Slayton WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #86
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ PHI PHI -8.5 O/U 47
OPP VS WR
29th
PROJ PTS
11.2
WR RNK
37th
YTD Stats
REC
37
TAR
61
REYDS
505
TD
5
FPTS/G
11.4
headshot-image
Marquise Brown WR
BAL Baltimore • #15
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BUF BAL -5.5 O/U 43.5
OPP VS WR
8th
PROJ PTS
10.7
WR RNK
40th
YTD Stats
REC
36
TAR
60
REYDS
520
TD
6
FPTS/G
12
WR Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 12Adds
headshot-image
Zach Pascal WR
IND Indianapolis • #14
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownership
37%
Pascal has averaged seven targets per game without T.Y. Hilton and has scored double-digit Fantasy points in three out of five games. The two games he didn't were against Dolphins and Jaguars when the Colts didn't throw as much or as successfully. This week they face Tampa Bay, a team that is much easier to pass on than run against. Pascal could be a top-16 receiver once again.
headshot-image
Anthony Miller WR
CHI Chicago • #17
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownership
9%
Miller has dominated targets recently and seems to be moving at a different speed than he was in 2018. He's been one of the most unlucky receivers in the league with zero touchdowns on 63 targets, but don't hold that against him.
headshot-image
James Washington WR
PIT Pittsburgh • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownership
41%
I don't totally trust that Washington can keep this up with four or five targets per week, but you can't ignore his upside. His floor looks to be lower than Miller's, but he has just as much upside.
headshot-image
A.J. Brown WR
TEN Tennessee • #11
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
57%
Brown has shown he just needs opportunity. Hopefully in a road game against the Raiders he gets some. He's a boom-or-bust No. 3 receiver this week and moving forward.
Stashes
headshot-image
John Ross WR
CIN Cincinnati • #11
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Ownership
13%
Ross could be a league-winner in Week 16.
WR Preview
DFS Plays
Top Play
headshot-image
D.J. Moore WR
CAR Carolina • #12
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Week 14 Prices
FanDuel
$7,100
DraftKings
$7,000
This price isn't high enough for the guy who leads the NFL in targets over the past month and has averaged 9.0 yards per target in his career. Especially since he's playing the Falcons.
Contrarian Plays
headshot-image
Zach Pascal WR
IND Indianapolis • #14
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Week 14 Prices
FanDuel
$6,100
DraftKings
$5,500
Pascal projects as my top wide receiver in Fantasy points per dollar on FanDuel, so I'll play him even if he's chalk.
WR Preview
Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank

PPR Rank

WR

NON PPR FPTS

PPR FPTs

2

1

Michael Thomas

14.22

23.26

1

2

Julio Jones

14.26

20.85

3

3

Davante Adams

13.29

20.14

4

4

D.J. Moore

12.85

19.60

13

5

DeAndre Hopkins

11.74

19.20

15

6

Julian Edelman

11.53

18.49

7

7

DeVante Parker

12.63

18.06

6

8

Mike Evans

12.69

17.81

9

9

Chris Godwin

12.33

17.72

10

10

Jarvis Landry

12.30

17.71

11

11

John Brown

11.82

17.69

8

12

Zach Pascal

12.57

17.67

5

13

Stefon Diggs

12.79

17.57

18

14

Robert Woods

11.41

17.55

20

15

Allen Robinson

11.12

17.14

12

16

Tyreek Hill

11.80

17.06

14

17

Calvin Ridley

11.60

17.04

16

18

Amari Cooper

11.49

16.98

17

19

Odell Beckham

11.46

16.42

26

20

Keenan Allen

10.42

16.40

24

21

Alshon Jeffery

10.81

16.33

22

22

Darius Slayton

10.86

15.97

25

23

Will Fuller

10.64

15.81

21

24

D.J. Chark

11.01

15.70

19

25

Courtland Sutton

11.17

15.59

23

26

D.K. Metcalf

10.83

15.39

27

27

Michael Gallup

10.36

15.13

30

28

Cooper Kupp

9.80

15.04

34

29

Tyler Boyd

9.15

14.96

31

30

Anthony Miller

9.52

14.57

28

31

James Washington

10.19

13.89

29

32

A.J. Brown

9.90

13.79

33

33

Tyler Lockett

9.22

13.71

38

34

Christian Kirk

8.34

13.68

40

35

Cole Beasley

8.24

13.31

42

36

Sterlin Shepard

8.10

13.30

36

37

Deebo Samuel

8.50

13.09

32

38

Kenny Golladay

9.51

12.92

39

39

Jamison Crowder

8.25

12.83

35

40

Terry McLaurin

8.97

12.66

44

41

Dede Westbrook

7.77

12.60

50

42

Larry Fitzgerald

7.40

12.45

41

43

Diontae Johnson

8.23

12.25

48

44

Emmanuel Sanders

7.52

12.04

43

45

Randall Cobb

7.92

11.92

37

46

Curtis Samuel

8.39

11.77

51

47

Marvin Jones

7.35

11.43

46

48

Marquise Brown

7.61

11.15

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 14 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.

Senior Fantasy Writer

Heath Cummings is a Senior Fantasy Writer that covers Daily Fantasy Sports of all types. Before coming to CBS Sports he was a staff writer for Footballguys and the host of The Fantasy Football Show on... Full Bio

Fantasy Football Today Podcast

fantasy-football-today.jpg
12/03: Waiver Wire - All in on Mattison? (Fantasy Football Podcast)
All Podcasts

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories