Week 14 is a strange week in Fantasy Football. In my leagues it seems about a third to half of the league has something to play for. The rest of the league is either eliminated or has already locked up their bye or playoff spot. I can't help those of you eliminated, and the rest of this article is for those teams that are fighting for position in Week 14. But at the top I would like to offer some help for those teams who have already locked in their playoff seeding.

For starters, congratulations. Now, let's take a look at the playoff schedule at the wide receiver position. This is a position where we need stashes to emerge more than any other. I don't have 24 wide receivers I want to start this week. But I do have a few lower end guys I believe could emerge.

It will not surprise any of you to learn that Luther Burden is at the top of that list. He still leads the Bears in yards per route run (2.20), targets per route run (22.8%), and yards per target (9.65). He has played half of the offensive snaps each of the last two weeks. If we could bump that up to 67% I truly believe we could have a must-start wide receiver. And he is still only rostered in 25% of leagues.

Fellow rookie Pat Bryant is even less rostered at 5%. In Week 13 he ran 77.1% of the Broncos routes, playing over Troy Franklin for the first time all season. He has 13 targets in his last two games and scored 13.2 Fantasy points against the Chiefs in Week 11. Denver is at home in Week 16 and Week 17 and Bo Nix has been much better playing in Denver. I don't think he is as likely to break out as Burden, but his roster rate should be much higher.

Other rookies I would like to stash are Jayden Higgins, Isaac TeSlaa, Matthew Golden. Also, the top guy on the waiver wire this week could be better than all these guys, but I put him in the section below because you could also start him this week.

Here is the rest of the Week 14 WR Preview:

WR Preview Numbers to Know

29.8% -- In his last three games Adonai Mitchell has a 29.8% target rate. That ranks sixth in the NFL. Make sure he is rostered in your league.

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 14 Adds (WR Preview) Adonai Mitchell WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 9th WR RNK 33rd ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 41 REYDS 306 TD 1 FPTS/G 5 All year long we have lamented the weakness of the wide receiver position. In Week 14 the rarest of things could save us. We have a player who is 5% rostered who is top six in target share over the past three weeks and just finished as WR6 in Week 13. Mitchell is a an outstanding route runner who seemingly always gets open and often disappoints when the ball comes his way. He is the top waiver add at any position this week and worth whatever FAB you have left if you are desperate at wide receiver. Over the next three weeks he faces the Dolphins, the Saints, and the Jaguars. Those aren't all great matchups on paper, but there isn't a shutdown corner in his future. Dontayvion Wicks WR GB Green Bay • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI GB -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 24th WR RNK 35th ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 41 REYDS 307 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.9 Wicks doesn't have the rest of season upside that Mitchell does, but he outscored him in Week 13. View him as a touchdown dependent flex and hope the Bears put the Packers in a position to pass the ball a little more in Week 14. Devaughn Vele WR NO New Orleans • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -8.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 22nd WR RNK 42nd ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 28 REYDS 184 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.3 Vele has 15 targets in his last two games and looks like the clear WR2 in this offense behind Chris Olave. The Saints are perpetually playing from behind and they are an up temp offense, so there is a reasonable chance for seven targets per game from Vele rest of season. I am not sure he has much upside, but he should have a decent floor that keeps him in the borderline WR3 conversation.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Michael Wilson WR ARI Arizona • #14

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -8 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 12 WR RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 50 TAR 78 REYDS 570 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.4 Assuming Marvin Harrison is out, Wilson will be the chalk you don't want to fade at the wide receiver position. He had 33 targets in two games without Harrison and scored more than 21 Fantasy points in both. Because Harrison came back last week, Wilson's price is all the way down at $5,700. He's a top-12 receiver without Harrison.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Justin Jefferson WR MIN Minnesota • #18

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS MIN -1.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 12.3 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 62 TAR 105 REYDS 799 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.9 Yes, Jefferson has been a disaster lately. More accurately, his QBs have been awful. That's why he's cheap and that's why no one wants to play him. But the Commanders have one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL and Jefferson is still an elite wide receiver. It only takes a few accurate passes from McCarthy and Jefferson can do the rest of the work.

WR Preview Heath's Projections

